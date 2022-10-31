Blockchain
The Hype of Halloween Themed Tokens Seized the Crypto Market on Twitter￼
The scariest festival or theme celebrated across the world is Halloween Day. In fact even the crypto market celebrates this day, with the emergence of new halloween themed digital currencies in the space. Likewise, the effect of Halloween this year created a huge impact on the entire crypto ecosystem on Twitter.
Moreover, the new faced Halloween- themed crypto assets are introduced in the market offering zero use case for the investors. Therefore, these event based Shitcoins are often pointed as “off-the-shelf products”. Thus, after a certain hype it will be automatically deployed in the market for trading. At that point, the investors will be at loss for investing on the short-term tokens.
Halloween-Themed Tokens in Crypto Twitter
Twitter is one of the biggest networking platforms which connects people all over the world. It is especially the home for the cryptocurrency space. In addition, even a short twitter post can create a huge impact on the market today.
So, whenever it is a festival time, the crypto users can always expect some new entrants in the market. Similarly, Halloween Token, Halloween Spook,Halloween Elon (SINK), and Halloween Wars are some of the Halloween-themed projects introduced recently.
Furthermore, the above mentioned Halloween tokens just recently entered the market. Each token has their own purpose for what they have emerged. Halloween Token claims it just came up for sole purpose with a target of $50 million market cap. Following, Halloween Spook, launched in Sept 2022 is the scariest meme token on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).
Then, Halloween Elon (SINK) is none other than the token raised after the meme, “let that sink in” posted by Elon Musk. Additionally, the Halloween Wars token launched exactly during Halloween time. Thereby reflecting with 17 followers who will be at loss once market fluctuates. So, all these theme based cryptocurrencies can survive for a very short-run only. And that is the reason, every user is advised to do more research before they buy any digital currencies.
Decentralized Storage Alliance Launches to Bridge Chasm Between Web2 and Web3
AMD, Seagate, and EY form alliance to accelerate the adoption of decentralized storage by enterprises
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Protocol Labs and Filecoin Foundation together with other founding members, today announced the launching of the Decentralized Storage Alliance (the “Alliance”). The Alliance is a first-of-its-kind, member-led industry organization to drive awareness and adoption of decentralized technologies, such as Filecoin, IPFS, and libp2p, and help enterprises in Web2 make the transition to Web3 through education, advocacy, and best practices.
By 2025, the global data market is expected to exceed 200 zettabytes. Enterprise organizations account for 80% of total market demand, and over 90% of them rely on public clouds and other forms of centralized storage to store data, which is costly and not always efficient. Centralized players continue to consolidate the market, limiting pricing and data efficiency. According to a recent IDC survey titled “Why Decentralized Storage Based on Web3 Technology Will Ultimately Replace Many Public Cloud-Based Storage Services,” almost 86% of organizations had a positive view of decentralized storage.*
Decentralized storage networks enable more efficient, robust, secure storage – at a significantly lower cost than traditional data storage – while also giving more businesses the opportunity to participate in the data economy.
“With top-tier leaders across Web2 and Web3 coming together to explore the unrealized potential of decentralized technology, this Alliance has the power to transform the foundation of the internet,” said Stefaan Vervaet, Head of Network Growth, Protocol Labs. “Decentralized storage can provide assurances of data integrity, avoid data lock-in, meet data sovereignty requirements, and offers many significant advantages over traditional Web2 data solutions.”
The Alliance aims to bring together diverse viewpoints from leading Web2 and Web3 players.
- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) offers the industry’s broadest portfolio of leadership high-performance and adaptive processor technologies, combining CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs and deep software expertise to enable leadership computing platforms for cloud, edge and end devices.
- Ernst & Young (EY), the first Big 4 firm to commit to public blockchain, is focused on putting in place the tools, systems, and services that will be needed to help both public and private companies take advantage of blockchain technology to address the ecosystem’s most pressing problems – privacy, security, and regulatory compliance. As a trusted advisor to the world’s largest enterprises, EY’s ability to test and audit transactions in a blockchain environment gives businesses the confidence to transition from simply tracking on a blockchain to transacting across the complete business lifecycle.
- Seagate, a leading provider of data storage technology and solutions. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity.
The Alliance will create a trusted forum where enterprises and others can come together and collaborate around new technology to accelerate the adoption of decentralized storage technology. This will include:
- Developing standard specifications and reference architectures that address the unique needs of enterprise companies.
- Providing access to education materials, technical resources, and best practices.
- Improving the process of onboarding data to decentralized storage networks and making it easier for new data centers to onboard to the network.
- Enabling the creation of impactful Working Groups that solve specific issues with the transition to decentralized storage technologies and Web3.
Filecoin is the world’s largest decentralized storage network. In 2021, Filecoin represented 1% of the total enterprise HDD capacity shipped, making it one of the fastest-growing storage networks in the world.—big enough to hold a copy of Wikipedia 65,000 times. The 240 PiB of data hosted on the Filecoin network includes 8M active data transactions and enterprise customers such as UC Berkeley, The USC Shoah Foundation, University of Utah, NYC Open Data and many more. More than 1,000 unique clients & users have already uploaded their data to the Filecoin network, with 15% uploading more than 100 TiB.
“The Filecoin network is a decentralized storage system designed to store humanity’s most important information, and a foundational technology for the next generation of the web,“ said Marta Belcher, President and Chair, Filecoin Foundation. “The Decentralized Storage Alliance will help more businesses realize the benefits of decentralized web technology.”
The Decentralized Storage Alliance (the “Alliance”) may receive certain annual financial contributions in the form of cash or resources from Protocol Labs, Filecoin Foundation, Seagate, AMD, and EY. No statement made in this press release, on a website, or in any other public context related to the Alliance and/or Filecoin constitutes an offer, endorsement, recommendation, or other favorable report by the Alliance, Protocol Labs, Filecoin Foundation, Seagate, AMD, or EY, or any of their affiliates, or of any product or service provided by any of them, or of any other asset. Specifically, the Alliance, Protocol Labs, Filecoin Foundation, Seagate, AMD and EY, each expressly disclaims any liability related to any decision by any person or entity to buy, invest in, or otherwise support any asset.
Member quotes
“As the global data and storage markets are accelerating, there is a lag in the adoption of decentralized storage technologies,” said James Canterbury, Partner/Principal at EY Blockchain. “As a company with a global SaaS blockchain solutions business, we see decentralized storage as an opportunity to diversify and add resilience to our data infrastructure. And we see the Alliance as a crucial piece of this – enabling adoption of decentralized storage and cohesion across the broader industry.”
“Developing cutting-edge technologies for the ever-evolving and growing data storage markets is central to our mission at Seagate,” said Sai Varanasi, senior vice president of product and business marketing at Seagate. ‘We’re excited to be part of this alliance and working with like-minded organizations who are similarly passionate about the next generation of decentralized storage technologies.”
We are actively looking for more companies to join our ecosystem. If you are interested to join or learn more about the Decentralized Storage Alliance, visit dsalliance.io.
About Protocol Labs
Protocol Labs is an open-source research, development, and deployment laboratory that builds protocols, tools, and services to radically improve the internet. Protocol Labs’ projects that are designed to fortify and democratize the web include IPFS, Filecoin, libp2p, and more. A fully distributed organization of over 300 people globally, Protocol Labs is dedicated to driving breakthroughs in computing to push humanity forward.
About Filecoin Foundation
Filecoin Foundation (FF) is an organization that facilitates governance of the Filecoin network, funds critical development projects, supports the growth of the Filecoin ecosystem, and advocates for Filecoin and the decentralized web.
About Filecoin
Filecoin, the world’s largest decentralized storage network, enables users to store, request, and transfer data via a verifiable marketplace. Filecoin’s advanced technology provides a robust foundation to store the world’s most valuable datasets. An alternative to costly cloud storage, the Filecoin network offers efficiently priced and geographically decentralized storage, minimizing financial barriers and allowing users to take advantage of its unmatched network capabilities. Filecoin is completely open source, enabling people from all over the world to participate. For more information about Filecoin, please visit https://filecoin.io/
*IDC White Paper sponsored by Protocol Labs, “Why Decentralized Storage Based on Web3 Technology Will Ultimately Replace Many Public Cloud-Based Storage Services”, Doc #US49613522, October 2022.
Anastasia Golovina
[email protected]
Bitcoin Mining Firm Core Scientific Stock Plunges Amid Bankruptcy Rumors
The crypto winter that began in early 2022 has resulted in several financial issues, including Bitcoin mining firms. Many crypto firms have struggled, while others had to close shop. The crypto community felt the impact, mainly through many crypto firms, including Celsius Network, Three Arrows Capital, Voyager Digital, etc.
The blockchain and artificial intelligence company, Core Scientific, is among the affected companies. While for some other firms, there were needs to reduce staff count and suspend withdrawals, Core Scientific is presently considering bankruptcy.
Details On The Case
The chances of Core Scientific filing for bankruptcy are high, as the company cited that it could be out of funds before the end of 2022. However, it stated that the main reason for the struggle is the present crypto market crash.
Perhaps, the case of the crypto crash would have been managed, but there are other factors to face. An example is the increased costs of electricity. The integration of all current negative events has brought the company into a state of dilemma.
The company revealed this information in its filing with the Security and Exchange Commission of the United States.
Generally, all Bitcoin miners do not have the best of their experience. Sources reported that another significant factor contributing to the issue is the hike in the Bitcoin hash rate. As a result, there is a tendency for Bitcoin to witness more lows as holders of the token might start to consider the selling option.
The Stock Plunge
Running out of cash is an aspect of the company’s ongoing crisis. As a result, the company’s stock (NASDAQ: CORZ) dropped rapidly from the recent market watch.
Related Reading: Will Binance Oracle Hamper Chainlink Growth Amid The Bullish Run
According to data, the stock price has dropped by 71% in 24 hours. The current price of the CORZ stock is $0.20, as per data from Bloomberg. The company can only hope for a quick restoration now.
Core Scientific Bitcoin Holdings
The total Bitcoin holding of the company has significantly dropped. As of September last year, when the firm filed with the United States SEC, there were about 1,501 Bitcoin in its possession. As of Thursday, the total BTC holding of the company is 24 and $26.6 million as its total funds.
Presently, the firm has pending debts, and by the situation, it will not be able to clear those debts. Moreover, paying its equipment providers will not be possible even after the due dates in late October and November.
In the meantime, the company seeks ways to correct the ongoing crisis. Core Scientific is considering restructuring its finances, hiring a strategic advisor, and raising extra capital.
featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
BNB Coin Surpasses $300 Mark Amidst Market Recovery
Binance Coin (BNB) has surpassed the $300 mark after its price surge over the week. The token was trading at around $274 per coin last Thursday and even threatened to fall lower as the week progressed. However, Tuesday saw the coin recover, adding around 5% profit to trade at $289.
It has been smooth sailing from then onward for BNB as it continues to climb higher in value. As of writing this article, BNB is currently trading at $313. BNB’s $300-mark breakthrough comes at the same time popular meme coin Dogecoin adds over 90% value in a week. BNB is currently ranked the 4th largest cryptocurrency by market cap.
BNB Soars As the Overall Crypto Market Recovers
The cryptocurrency market has seen a significant recovery this October. After several bearish weeks, the entire crypto market broke through its $1 trillion market-cap barrier earlier this week. This move acted as a catalyst for many cryptocurrencies to see massive gains. One such example is Binance Coin which surged more than 5% on Tuesday alone. It continued to rise throughout the week, adding a total of 15% to its value.
Binance coin had it rough on October 6th when the entire crypto market started a correction phase. Before the start of the correction, BNB was at $296 and on the verge of testing the $300 mark. However, it never got to that point as the bears took over, pushing the coin to a one-month low of $257. BNB’s path to recovery was slow, with fluctuations in value between $266-$276.
On Tuesday, we saw BNB break out of its consolidation range. It finally broke through the $300 mark yesterday and set a new monthly high of $318 today. Now, BNB is up nearly 5% against Bitcoin, and it seems like it will continue to grow as long as the overall market recovers.
BNB Establishes A New Benchmark Against BTC
TradingView’s data reveals that the BNB/BTC exchange rate temporarily exceeded 0.15 BTC, reaching a record 0.15267 BTC. Binance’s native coin, BNB, has increased in value by almost 10% over the previous three days. The token’s strong performance followed news that it would help Twitter eliminate bots under Elon Musk’s new administration.
Binance committed $500 million to Musk’s acquisition of the social networking site. In a cryptic tweet, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao alluded to an interview he gave to crypto media company Decrypt. He said, “Our intern says we wired the $500 million 2 days ago, probably just as I was being asked about Elon/Twitter.”
CZ then tweeted “Let’s unleash the bird” and “Crypto Twitter,” the former presumably a reply to Musk’s “the bird is freed” tweet. BNB reached a monthly high of $318.80 today, its highest level since mid-August. One more prominent cryptocurrency’s recent outperformance may also be traced back to Musk. The DOGE/USD pair touched its highest levels since April, following a price movement pattern that began with Musk’s Twitter activity. DOGE, a Musk favorite, is still awaiting a wider usage application, potentially with his help.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Manipulated By Whales? A Look Off / On-Chain
The Dogecoin (DOGE) price has had an incredible weekend. Following Elon Musk’s confirmed Twitter acquisition, the DOGE price jumped 95% over the last seven days. The memecoin exploded to over $0.14 at times and is currently sitting at about $0.11.
Musk’s gigantic influence on the DOGE price is an old acquaintance for the crypto market. Over the past few years, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO kept moving the price with his statements. But since the Twitter acquisition, he has gone quiet. Musk has not mentioned Dogecoin since the deal was closed.
However DOGE fans remember April when Musk floated the idea of letting Twitter users pay with Dogecoin for his premium subscription service, Twitter Blue. Currently, rumors are circulating that Musk plans to have all users pay $20 for a blue check mark.
Some Tesla products can already be purchased on the automaker’s website using Dogecoin. The Boring Company accepts the cryptocurrency as payment for using the Las Vegas Loop.
Not everyone believes that Musk has good intentions. In June, a $258 billion lawsuit was filed against Musk, SpaceX and Tesla for manipulating the DOGE price. In September, the lawsuit was expanded to include seven new investors and six new defendants, including his tunneling company, Boring Co.
According to the lawsuit, Musk and the other defendants intentionally drove up the price of Dogecoin by more than 36,000% over two years and then caused it to crash. In doing so, the defendants “made tens of billions of dollars at the expense of other investors,” according to the complaint.
Are Dogecoin Whales Manipulating The Price?
But it’s not just Elon Musk, other whales seem to be setting the tone for the Dogecoin price as well. As new on-chain data shows, there were three whale alerts yesterday. The largest whale transferred 450 million DOGE, while the seventh largest whale received 10 million DOGE. In total, 402 million flowed out of Binance.
Three Whale Alerts for $DOGE!👇
The top 1 holder transferred 450M $DOGE($54M) out.
The top 7 holder received 10M $DOGE($12M) again.
A total of 402.16M $DOGE($49M) flowed in to #Binance.#dogecoin #DOGEUSDT #DogecoinRise #DogecoinWhaleAlert https://t.co/8uTanG78bG pic.twitter.com/7Sx7eeDlFg
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 30, 2022
The price of DOGE surpassed $0.10 for the first time since May 2022 on Saturday, with a 24-hour gain of nearly 30%. An anonymous on-chain analyst posted the table below, which shows the latest 30-day holdings change of the top 10 holders of DOGE.
According to the analysis, it can be seen that two addresses are highly correlated with the price of DOGE. One of them is the largest whale, the exchange Robinhood, which transferred a total of 1.05B DOGE ($107.4M) on October 05, October 28 and October 29. Not elaborating what this means, it can be assumed that Robinhood is gathering a lot of retail interest for DOGE.
Further, the analyst notes that coincidentally, the address “DPDLBA” transferred 1.35B DOGE in early August. After the transfer, the price of DOGE exceeded $0.85 and reached its highest level after May.
The top-7 holder of DOGE is the other address impacting the market. From October 6th, the address received 5M or 10M DOGE every day. He also received 10M DOGE on Saturday and “it doesn’t seem to stop”.
“The last time address ‘DMuFDC’ received DOGE started on July 26 and stopped on August 5, after which the price of $DOGE started to rise. Now that he is still receiving $DOGE, does it mean that the price of $DOGE will continue to rise?”, the analyst concluded.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Mammoth Rally Takes Break, Why Dips Turned Attractive
Dogecoin surged over 100% and broke $0.12 against the US Dollar. DOGE is correcting gains, but dips might be limited below the $0.10 level.
- DOGE extended its rally and it cleared the $0.1000 and $0.1200 resistance levels against the US dollar.
- The price is trading well above the $0.1000 zone and the 100-day simple moving average.
- There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $0.070 on the daily chart of the DOGE/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
- The pair is correcting gains, but the bulls might remain active near the $0.10 zone.
Dogecoin Rallies To New Multi-Week High
This past week, dogecoin saw a strong bullish wave from the $0.055 support zone. DOGE rallied significantly above the $0.070 resistance, outpacing bitcoin and ethereum.
There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $0.070 on the daily chart of the DOGE/USD pair. The pair rallied over 100% and broke many hurdles near the $0.10 level. It even climbed above $0.12 and traded as high as $0.1513.
Recently, it started a downside correction below the $0.135 level. The price traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent surge from the $0.0551 swing low to $0.1513 high.
However, the price is trading well above the $0.1000 zone and the 100-day simple moving average. An initial support is near the $0.1100 level. The first key support is near the $0.1000 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent surge from the $0.0551 swing low to $0.1513 high.
If there is a downside break below the $0.1000 support, the price could correct further. The main support is forming near the $0.0920 and $0.0900 levels. Any more losses could open the doors for a move towards the $0.0800 level.
More Gains in DOGE?
If DOGE price remains stable above the $0.1000 support, there are chances of more gains. An initial resistance on the upside is near the $0.1250 level.
The first major resistance is near the $0.1320 level. Any more gains above the $0.1320 zone could encourage the bulls to aim a test the important $0.15 level.
Technical Indicators
4-Hours MACD – The MACD for DOGE/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.
4-Hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for DOGE/USD is now in the overbought zone.
Major Support Levels – $0.1100, $0.1100 and $0.0920.
Major Resistance Levels – $0.1250, $0.1320 and $0.1500.
Inu & meme equivalent to Cleverminu token launched with 1 trillion IMO sale
London, UK, 31st October, 2022, Chainwire
Cleverminu, a hybrid meme and Inu token, has shared details of its much-anticipated token sale. The public event has seen 1 trillion CLEVERMINU tokens made available to establish a decentralized economy powered by its users. The token sale began on October 27 at 9:00 UTC, supporting price discovery and distributing CLEVERMINU to a global user base.
Part of a decentralized community network, Cleverminu’s native token combines the intricacy of Inu coins with the novelty of meme tokens. This results in a passionate and highly engaged community whose interests are centered around a thriving token-powered economy. Within the Cleverminu ecosystem, users have access to new features the moment they are shipped. These include forthcoming NFT functionality and new token releases.
The CLEVERMINU token sale began with an initial listing price of $0.0000001. The community bought nearly 13% of the total supply (130000000000 CLEVERMINU) in the first round, adding $13,000(130000000000 x $0.0000001) to the liquidity pool. The community then sent 13% of the tokens to a “burning wallet” to increase the scarcity of their tokens and bolster the value.
Another 10% (10000000000 CLEVERMINU) of the total supply was acquired by the community for $0.000001, adding $100,000 (100000000000 x $0.000001) to the liquidity pool, and 10% of the tokens were delivered to the burning wallet . To date, 46% of the total supply has been transferred to a burning wallet, stabilizing the token price and liquidity. Now the sale is going on at 0.00009USD and moving upwards.
“what you see today is just the beginning of what will unfold in the coming months.”
More than one million has been raised in three days and there are over 7,000 CLEVERMINU holders already. The smart contracts powering the Cleverminu ecosystem have been professionally audited by top contract verifiers in the form of HashEx, Quill Audits, Solid Proof, Haze Crypto, Audit Whale, Ethos and George Stamp.
About Cleverminu
CleverMinu is a unique token comprising the best bits of meme coins and inu tokens. It gives holders the power to own and maintain the value of their token. A community-based token, CLEVERMINU is designed to increase every time a purchase is made.
Learn more: www.cleverminu.com
Telegram : https://t.me/Cleverminu
CEO
Robins jac
cleverminu
[email protected]
