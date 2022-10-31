Juliana Velandia Santaella snapped a photo of young women dressed as bananas, a hot dog and fries on the streets of Itaewon at 10:08 p.m. Saturday night. Then she decided to go home, walking down a narrow alley where she would narrowly escape her death.
“The world is a rich and diverse place”
Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek has pushed back against the claim that the company has become “too wide awake” following its wholehearted embrace of radical transgender ideology and LGBTQ activism.
During the Wall Street Journal Tech Live conference on Wednesday, Chapek responded by saying that inclusivity is part of Disney’s storytelling mission, adding that he wants Disney to reflect the “rich and diverse world we live in.”
“I think the more complex something is, the more you really need to dig into the basics. And we want our content to reflect the rich and diverse world we live in,” he said, according to a report in The Wrap. .
“And, again, I guess that’s another way of saying, ‘Respond to your audience.’ But the world is a rich and diverse place and we want our content to reflect that. And we’re so lucky to have the greatest content creators and they see it the same way.”
He then described Disney as an apolitical company.
“I always say, when someone walks down Main Street and looks at the castle, you don’t think, ‘I’m on one side of the political spectrum or the other.’ You have a shared belief in all the wonderful aspects of what Disney is,” he reportedly said.
But in recent months Disney has taken clear policy positions, including battling with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) over the state’s Parental Rights in Education Act, which bans teaching radical gender ideology – including transgender – and sexuality. identity to children from kindergarten to third grade.
Earlier this year, Chapek bowed down under pressure from a small minority of activist employees and vowed to fight Florida legislation even after it was enacted. The CEO wrote a creeping apology to his employees, saying he was wrong for initially resisting taking a political stance.
“You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I’m sorry,” Chapek said in a memo to Disney employees.
Governor DeSantis responded by revoking Disney’s self-governing status in Orlando — a special privilege held by the company for more than 50 years.
Disney has also incorporated transgender themes into its entertainment for children and teens, including putting trans characters in shows such as the animated Baymax series on Disney+ and The Raven’s House on the Disney channel.
On Wednesday, Chapek was asked what he learned from the situation in Florida. He responded by saying he remembered the importance of Disney actors’ feelings on similar issues “in terms of making them feel part of The Walt Disney Company,” according to a Fox report. Business.
Woman Named Jane Doe Sues NFL Star Xavien Howard For Knowingly Infecting Her With An Incurable STD
NFL Star Xavien Howard is in some deep sh-t as one woman named Jane Doe has dragged his a** to the law court over claims that he knowingly infected her with an incurable s-xually transmitted disease. You wh-res will sleep around with these athletes and then later come out to make ridiculous claims. In court docs,… Read More »Woman Named Jane Doe Sues NFL Star Xavien Howard For Knowingly Infecting Her With An Incurable STD
Guggenheim effect: how the museum helped transform Bilbao | Spain
EEvening approaches the old port of Bilbao, bringing with it the freaking joggers along the promenades, the tourists who ruminate on a cruise on the dark green waters of the estuary, and the woman with the artisanal ice cream maker who keeps watch behind pots of dulce de leche, “blue smurf” flavored with passion fruit and chewing gum.
Nearby, its titanium scales glowing yellow in the last rays of sunlight, is the building that helped make these now mundane scenes possible. Before the Guggenheim Museum opened in the Basque city 25 years ago this month – and before the massive urban regeneration project it helped drive – Bilbao looked, felt and smelled very different.
“At the time, it was a much grayer, dirtier city, whose sky was polluted by smoke from the steel mills and shipyards in the city center,” explains the mayor, Juan Mari Aburto, of Bilbao from his childhood and adolescence. .
“I remember a terribly dirty estuary – and it wasn’t just industrial activity; there were no proper sewage channels and the smell from the water was quite unbearable.”
By the end of the 1980s, this industrial powerhouse was in decline – and in the throes of an identity crisis. The devastating floods of 1983 were followed by years of economic upheaval that left many parts of the city’s heavy industry sector struggling to survive. Some have managed to restructure; some did not.
Realizing that Bilbao should diversify from its traditional economic bases, the Basque authorities embarked on a mega-project to redesign the city, which included a billion-euro program to restore the polluted estuary and a new metro network.
As efforts to transition Bilbao from an industry-based to a service-based economy continued, rumors arose that the Guggenheim Foundation was looking to increase its European presence.
In 1991, the Basque government and regional authorities reached an agreement with the foundation that would see the construction of a new museum, designed by Frank Gehry, which would house part of the famous Guggenheim art collection.
The project, however, was not without its critics.
“The idea of using culture as an element of transformation was not so clear at the time; it was a bit of a dream”, says the general director of the museum, Juan Ignacio Vidarte. “And there was opposition and criticism from those who thought resources should continue to support businesses in crisis and help sustain them for a few more months or years – and from those who thought that the money should go to health care or infrastructure.”
There was also deep concern from some within the Basque cultural world, who saw the arrival of the Guggenheim as an “imperialist intervention” and an affront to native Basque culture.
“It was very difficult,” recalls Vidarte. “But none of this was surprising.”
Just over 30 years ago, the site of the museum and office where Vidarte stands today was a forgotten corner of the old port, a no man’s land of disused industrial units, cranes and warehouses that was close to the heart of Bilbao but decidedly not a part of it.
“This whole district was not an urban area because, although it was very close to the city center, it was not accessible”, explains the director. “I think one of Gehry’s biggest ideas with the building – which was to be the start of the re-urbanization process and rather define the character of everything that followed – was to make the museum a link between the city and the ‘estuary.”
As Gehry’s building grew – and Barcelona and Seville reaped the respective civic and tourist benefits of the Olympic Games and Expo in 1992 – confidence in the Bilbao project also grew.
A few months before the Guggenheim opened, it hosted the 1997 Pritzker Architecture Prize. And when it opened in October 1997, the opening made evening headlines on CNN.
“It really surprised me,” says Vidarte. “But it showed that something was happening and that we were heading towards a time when a peripheral city like Bilbao could become a place of global interest. And that’s what happened.
As triumphant as the museum’s opening was, it came at the end of a long and bloody summer in which the Basque terrorist group Eta committed some of its most infamous atrocities. In July 1997, Eta kidnapped and murdered Miguel Ángel Blanco, a 29-year-old adviser to the conservative People’s Party. And then, less than a week before the Guggenheim opened, a Basque policeman named Txema Aguirre was fatally shot by Eta while foiling a grenade attack on the museum.
A quarter of a century later, the Guggenheim is a scintillating and essential part of the fabric of the city, attracting almost 25 million visitors since its opening and bringing in around 6.5 billion euros (£5.6 billion) in the Basque Country. Industry is now concentrated on the outskirts of the city and tourism now accounts for 6.5% of the city’s GDP – a far cry from the days when few people chose to go to Bilbao except for business or to see the family.
But how much of the transformation can be attributed to the “Guggenheim effect”? The phrase elicits a mixed response in the city itself.
“The transformation of Bilbao cannot be reduced to the arrival of the Guggenheim”, says the mayor, who sees in it the fruit of a long period of inter-institutional collaboration and investment.
“The Guggenheim was the engine of this transformation, then we had very important elements. The entire city has been transformed in a way that is probably unprecedented internationally. The recovery of our estuary and our environment – and this €1 billion investment – is paradigmatic in this respect.
The director of the museum is equally circumspect.
“If people use the phrase ‘Guggenheim effect’ to communicate the idea that cultural infrastructure can have a transformative effect that goes beyond the purely cultural sphere – that it can have a social, architectural, urban and economical – then I would go with that,” says Vidarte.
“But they need to understand what all of this entails. I don’t like this phrase being associated with projects that have nothing in common with this one other than a spectacular building, or eye-catching projects. It’s about having the other ingredients that are fundamental to understanding why it worked here but didn’t work in many other places.
“This project was part of a much larger plan and it was part of that plan and didn’t happen in isolation – it wasn’t done on a whim.”
Roberto Gómez, who runs estuary tour company Bilboats, stands on the boardwalk not far from the Iberdrola skyscraper, which manages to look a little underdressed next to the Guggenheim.
It shows through the city another tower explaining Bilbao, past and present. Once upon a time there was the 25-meter brick chimney in Parque Etxebarria that belched smoke from a steelworks. Today it is a relic, as are the stretches of industrial ruins that offend the eyes of those of its passengers who come in search of the new Bilbao.
“I remember when I was a child, when the factories started pumping smoke, the women in the neighborhood were shouting, ‘Close your windows! Close your windows because the filth was getting everywhere – and I was asthmatic,” Gómez says.
“Here, everything was industrial and it was like that until the end of the 1980s. The sky was quite brown at the time, as was the estuary. But a lot of work has been done in the river and now there is life there again.
Some things were lost, he said, and others were found. “And we kept moving forward. That’s what you must do.
Two US students among more than 150 killed in South Korea’s Halloween stampede
More than 150 people were killed in the Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea, including two American students studying abroad.
Steven Blesi was an international trade specialist present Kennesaw State University, located outside of Atlanta, and Anne Gieske was a nursing student at the University of Kentucky. Both students were 20 years old.
Of the 153 deaths reported from Saturday night’s influx of crowds, more than 80% were in their 20s and 30s, and at least four were teenagers.
Seoul officials said Sunday that 26 of those who died were foreigners, including from the United States, France, Thailand and Japan. A total of 97 women and 56 men have been confirmed dead. Officials said 133 people were also injured that night.
SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT DECLARES A PERIOD OF MOURNING AFTER OVER 150 DEATHS AT HALLOWEEN STAMPEDE
Blesi was one of 11 KSU students studying abroad in Seoul, but his classmates were all declared safe after the incident.
“On behalf of the entire Kennesaw State community, our thoughts and prayers go out to Steven’s family and friends as they mourn this incomprehensible loss,” said the president of Kennesaw State University. Kennesaw, Kathy Schwaig, in a statement.
Schwaig also said, “We have been in contact with Steven’s family and offered them all available University resources.”
Blesi was about two months into a study abroad semester at Hanyang University. He was interested in pursuing international business in East Asia after graduation.
Gieske, studying in a study abroad program during the semester, was one of three University of Kentucky students to study in South Korea. A faculty member was also in the country. Gieske was the only one killed or injured during the Halloween celebration in Itaewon district.
“We have been in touch with Anne’s family and will provide all the support we can – now and in the days to come – as they come to terms with this indescribable loss,” said the president of the University of Kentucky, Eli Capilouto, in a statement.
NORTH KOREA LAUNCHES BALLISTIC MISSILE TOWARDS EASTERN WATERS, SOUTH KOREA SAYS
“We will be there for those in our community who knew and loved Anne. We also have nearly 80 South Korean students in the UK – members of our community – who will need our support,” Capilouto continued.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol has declared a period of national mourning amid an investigation into the cause of the deadly stampede.
German inflation worse than expected — RT Business News
Preliminary forecast points to double-digit level for second straight month
Inflation in Germany is expected to peak at 10.4% in October, according to preliminary figures released by the country’s national statistics authority.
October appears to be the second month in a row that the economic powerhouse of the EU will see inflation hit double digits. The rate rose 10.0% in September and is above the 10.1% expected, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on its website.
Energy prices were 43.0% higher in October 2022 than the same time last year, and there was also a “above average” 20.3% rise in food prices, adds Destatis.
The agency will release its final figures for this month on November 11.
Consumer prices rose across the EU, with the bloc’s headline inflation rate hitting nearly 11% in September, due to soaring energy and food prices.
Mexican survivor of Seoul’s Halloween crush feared dying in Itaewon
“At one point, my feet weren’t even touching the ground anymore,” she said. “There was an unconscious guy on top of me, which was affecting my breathing.”
Velandia focused on shallow breaths through her mouth as her lungs began to feel flattened. People around her were screaming for help or calling for the police, she said, but they gradually died down as their bodies went limp above and below her. Stuck in a pile of people, she remembers being able to move her neck freely while the rest of her body was restrained.
“I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to be next.’ I really thought I was going to die,” she said. “I was completely paralyzed. At one point, I couldn’t feel my legs anymore. I couldn’t even move my toes.
She was left like that, unable to feel parts of her body, until a young South Korean man who was standing on a raised ledge grabbed her arms and pulled her out of the crowd. She said she was then able to look at her phone and saw that it was 10:57 p.m.
After a few minutes, she began to regain sensation in her legs; At first, “there were so many unconscious bodies on the floor that I couldn’t even walk,” she said.
Velandia’s many injuries show what could happen in a dangerous crowd crush. On Sunday, she quickly developed a fever and spent four hours in the emergency room of St. Mary’s Hospital at Catholic University of Korea, where she was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a life-threatening condition that involves muscle damage and a necrosis when cells begin to grow. die. Speaking from her dorm on Monday, she said the pain had gotten worse. One leg is swollen and purple, and she is unable to place her entire foot on the ground while walking.
Even now, her chest hurts if she breathes too deeply.
G. Keith Still, a crowd safety expert and visiting professor of crowd science at the University of Suffolk in Britain, told the Post that compressive or restrictive asphyxia is the likely cause of most people killed in a crush of crowds. It takes about six minutes for people to get into this condition if their lungs don’t have room to expand.
“People don’t die because they panicked,” he said. “They are panicking because they are dying. So what happens is when bodies fall, when people fall on top of each other, people have a hard time getting up and you end up with arms and legs twisting together.
According to Velandia, many people were trying to move bodies to more open ground to perform CPR as she escaped from the crowd. Some people who appeared lifeless had vomited in their mouths and around them, suggesting they had choked to death, she said.
She tracked down her friend, Cano, who had borrowed a stranger’s cell phone to call her. The two met outside Itaewon Station, the place where so many revelers had started their Halloween night.
“We hugged and we cried a lot when we saw each other, because we really thought the other was dead,” Velandia said. “It’s a miracle we’re alive, really.”
Billionaire Gautam Adani bounces back to 3 on Forbes rich list and overtakes Jeff Bezos again
Gautam Adani’s wealth surged as Indian stocks rallied for two consecutive weeks and outperformed Wall Street stocks, and as a result he is now back in third place on the real-time billionaires list compiled by Forbes, overtaking Amazon founder Jeff Encore Bezos.
A $314 million raise on Monday pushed Gautam Adani’s wealth to $131.9 billion, making him the world’s third-richest on the Forbes list, behind Louis Vitton’s Bernard Arnault, who remains in second place. with a net worth of $156.5 billion.
India’s equity benchmarks rallied on Monday, extending their gains into the third week on expectations of major central banks taking a less hawkish stance and pushing oil prices lower.
The Forbes listing also reflected a sharp drop in Jeff Bezos’ wealth after Amazon predicted weak holiday sales last Thursday, sending shares of the world’s largest retailer plummeting in after-hours trading.
Yet as Mr Adani overtook Jeff Bezos, whose net worth stood at $126.9 billion, the ranking on the Forbes list has oscillated between gains and losses in recent weeks, reflecting turmoil on the broader global stock markets.
Gautam Adani’s position on the list has fluctuated between second, third and, more recently, fourth, depending on how the wealth of Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos has changed due to the performance of the stock markets, with about $30 billion the differentiator between the three billionaires.
Despite readings similar to a game of musical chairs between Gautam Adani, Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos for the second, third and fourth richest places in recent weeks, Elon Musk has stayed ahead and is the richest in the world. , with a net worth of 223.8. billion.
Adani Group to invest over $150 billion in pursuit of $1 trillion valuation
A report showed that Gautam Adani’s group will invest more than $150 billion in sectors including green energy, data centers, airports and healthcare as it pursues its dream of joining the club world’s elite companies with valuations of $1 trillion.
The group’s market capitalization has increased more than 16 times in just seven years, from around $16 billion in 2015 to around $260 billion in 2022.
