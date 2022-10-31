When actress Julia Roberts was born 55 years ago in Smyrna, Georgia, a couple stepped in and paid her parents’ hospital bill. It was Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King.
Time-lapse of the Moon moving over Seattle’s Space Needle stuns the internet
The Moon is something that can keep people staring at the dark and starry night sky for a long time. With its different phases, whether it is a full moon or a crescent moon, this star takes on new colors and each phase has its own beauty. Today, a US-based photographer captured the majestic beauty of the Moon on her camera. Photographer named Sigma Sreedharan uploaded a great time-lapse video to Twitter where the Moon can be seen moving over the Space Needle observation tower in Seattle. Along with the video, she also shared the details of the props used in shock at the incredible sight.
In the 15-second clip, aside from the delicate movement, features such as craters and the glow of the land surrounding the Moon appear enhanced. It was a fantastic time to see the features of the Moon as it was the first phase after the New Moon. According to the photographer, the images were taken with a delay of only one second between them.
The post’s caption read: “Here’s a time-lapse video of last night’s crescent moon behind Space Needle in Seattle. The still image I posted yesterday is one of this footage. Planned with photo pills and photographed with Sony A7R4, Sony 200-600mm lens at 600mm, f/6.3, ISO 1250, 1/8 sec.
Since uploading on October 29, the clip has received over a million views to date. Users were left spellbound after looking at the view. Some of them also answered their technical questions about how the footage was recorded.
— PhotoPills (@photopills) October 30, 2022
— Ryan Voutilainen 🇨🇦🇫🇮🇺🇦 (@RyanVoutilainen) October 29, 2022
—Patricia Siltala (@TrishSiltala) October 29, 2022
— Ken Scovill 🌊🌊 (@kscovil1) October 29, 2022
Here are some other reactions:
Your work continues to impress and amaze me.
— DwoodOne (@alsowoodie) October 29, 2022
The time lapse is so weird because the lack of stars makes it look like the moon is just passing by instead of the whole Earth spinning.
— Ovis Ex Machina (@SheepMachine) October 29, 2022
It’s very apocalyptic – like the moon is crashing into earth and the people in the space needle are dancing to welcome it
— Rob (@rhughesjr) October 29, 2022
One viewer asked in the comments section, “The Moon can’t really be that close, can it?” In response, Sreedharan explained, “It’s called lens compression, the effect of being away from the foreground and using a long zoom to make background objects appear more bigger and closer.”
Biden erupted with Zelensky over request for help – media – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
The US president had just briefed his Ukrainian counterpart on a billion-dollar package when Zelensky demanded more, NBC reported.
Joe Biden “got carried away” when Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky asked him for additional military aid immediately after the US president informed him that Washington would send $1 billion, NBC News reported Monday.
Biden spoke with Zelensky by phone in June, with the US president informing Zelensky that he had approved a billion-dollar military aid package for kyiv, the US broadcaster reported. Biden had signed a mammoth $40 billion economic and military aid package just weeks prior, bringing the total allocated to Ukraine by his administration to nearly $55 billion at the time.
However, “Biden had barely finished telling Zelensky” on the billion dollar package when “Zelensky started listing all the extra help he needed that he wasn’t getting,” the report continued. “Biden has lost his temper” White House sources said, adding that relations between the two presidents have since improved.
Despite the apparent acrimony between the two men, Biden pledged later in the summer to keep the gun tap open for Ukraine. “as long as it takes” and sent increasingly heavy and advanced weapons to Ukraine. Nevertheless, Zelensky and his officials have continued to demand more and are now reportedly asking Washington for longer-range ballistic missiles.
Democrats are unanimous in their desire to keep arms flowing into Ukraine, and a majority in the Republican Party has backed continued arms transfers. Still, a small but growing number of GOP lawmakers oppose the Biden administration’s promises of unlimited assistance, and with the party expected to control the House and Senate after next month’s midterm elections, the leader of the House minority, Kevin McCarthy, has warned that Zelensky may no longer get a “blank check.”
If the GOP wins a majority in both chambers, the White House would consider asking Congress for an additional $50 billion for Ukraine before the start of the next legislature in January.
You can share this story on social media:
Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel scrimmage in Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in brutalizing Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game.
Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were immediately suspended.
“Michigan State University’s core football values include integrity, discipline, selflessness, tenacity and accountability,” said Tucker, who made the decision after “reviewing electronic evidence disturbing”.
Scuffles broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7 on Saturday night. Social media posts showed Michigan State players pushing, hitting and kicking Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows in and near a hallway that doesn’t lead to any of the locker rooms. Brown, Grose and Young are seen on video getting physical with McBurrows.
McBurrows and defensive back Gemon Green came up the tunnel, walking alongside the Spartans, after the game as much of the Michigan squad ran them off the field after beating their state rivals for the first times in three years.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Saturday night that one of the players, whom he did not identify, may have a broken nose. A social media post on Sunday showed a Wolverine, who appears to be green, getting roughed up by the Spartans.
Green, in another position, is surrounded by police as he shouts through the tunnel at Michigan State players.
“Two of our players were assaulted,” Harbaugh said. “I saw on the video alone. 10 to one. It was pretty bad. Need to investigate.”
University of Michigan Deputy Police Chief Melissa Overton said an investigation is underway in partnership with Michigan State Police and the Michigan Athletic Department and Football Program.
“The investigation takes time,” Overton said Sunday.
Tucker said the school is working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leaders and the Big Ten Conference to assess what happened, including identifying other players involved. in altercations and contributing factors.
“The original student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until investigations are complete,” Tucker said. “The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the Spartan community remains our priority. You have my promise that we are committed to fairness, transparency and accountability, and that we will continue to take appropriate action in this matter.
Earlier in the day, Michigan State President Samuel Stanley publicly apologized for the “violent” skirmish.
“I am extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior described by members of our football program,” Stanley said in a statement. “On behalf of Michigan State University, my sincere apologies to the University of Michigan and the student-athletes who were injured.
“There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we see on the videos. Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent.
The Big Ten said in a statement, “The conference is currently gathering information, will thoroughly review the facts and take appropriate action.”
As Tucker was leaving the field and entering the tunnel at some point on Saturday night, a fan appeared to touch his head and the coach responded by wiping the fan’s hand.
It was the second consecutive game at Michigan that included an altercation in the long, narrow tunnel that runs from the locker room to the field.
Earlier this month, Penn State coach James Franklin said a policy change was needed to allow more orderly use of the tunnel.
A few heated words were exchanged, and the Michigan players said Penn State players threw peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at them as the teams headed to the locker rooms at halftime of a close game which the Wolverines eventually won in a 41-17 rout on 15 October.
Harbaugh said Franklin acted as a “point guard” and claimed the Nittany Lions stopped in the tunnel to prevent his team from accessing his locker room.
More AP college football: and Sign up for the PA College Football Newsletter:
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker watches Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, October 29, 2022. (AP Photo /Paul Sancya)
Security and police break up a fight between players from the Michigan and Michigan State football teams in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium after an NCAA college football game Saturday, October 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan . Michigan State President Samuel Stanley has apologized and said the actions of football players involved in a postgame melee with Michigan players are “unacceptable.” He also says the players involved would be held accountable by coach Mel Tucker. (Kyle Austin/MLive Media Group via AP)
Security and police break up a fight between players from the Michigan and Michigan State football teams in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium after an NCAA college football game Saturday, October 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan . Michigan State President Samuel Stanley has apologized and said the actions of football players involved in a postgame melee with Michigan players are “unacceptable.” He also says the players involved would be held accountable by coach Mel Tucker. (Kyle Austin/MLive Media Group via AP)
Lack of luck or bad choice? Lawyers in El Dorado manslaughter case disagree
New details about the ignition of the deadly 2020 El Dorado fire emerged Friday, Oct. 28, as attorneys debated a defense motion asking a San Bernardino Superior Court judge to dismiss all 30 charges against Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr., 42. and Angelina Renee Jimenez, 30.
Steven Mitchell, attorney for Angelina Jimenez, said that although the Jimenezes started the fire with an accident with a gender reveal device, they were not negligent as prosecutors claim and would not have could have predicted when they lit the wick at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa on Sept. 5, 2020, this U.S. Forest Service Charlie Morton hotshot would be engulfed in flames 12 days later.
“The firefighters, the district attorney and the prosecutors are angry and want to hold someone accountable. This is a win-win suit,” Mitchell told Judge Ronald M. Christianson. “It’s a parody.”
Assistant District Attorney Lisa Crane countered that the Jimenezes should have known better than to trigger the smoky device on a 103-degree day with low humidity in a park containing extremely dry brush.
“It was reckless. It was criminal negligence,” she said.
A grand jury in 2021 returned an indictment against the Jimenezes, charging them with manslaughter plus seven other felony counts and 22 misdemeanor counts related to the fire, which in addition to killing Morton burned 22,680 acres, destroyed five homes and damaged four others.
Megan Scafiddi and her father Michael Scafiddi, attorneys for Refugio Jimenez, arguing that his actions were those of a prudent man, provided never-before-reported details of how the fire started:
First, Refugio Jimenez researched the gender reveal device and found it to be safe. He then successfully tested it at home.
Then he and his wife went to the park, where he placed the smoke stick in a gopher hole — not nearby brush — and backed it up with a rock. It was detonated without issue, with no sparks or flames, and photographs were taken. The Jimenezes then decided to take additional photos and the camera was triggered a second time.
Seconds later, someone noticed the brush was on fire. The Jimenezes, having brought water and a bucket, desperately tried to put out the fire by calling 911.
The attorneys added that when a Cal Fire investigator attempted to recreate the ignition of the fire using the same type of gender reveal device, he was unable to start a fire.
Megan Scafiddi said the blaze might not have killed Morton if there had been more firefighters and firefighters on the line to get it under control faster.
Crane countered that the home test was carried out on a concrete slab and that the manufacturer’s instructions on the device warned the user to lay it flat on the ground. She said the couple brought minimal amounts of water and the bucket was the size of a toy. And fire department investigators classified the device as a firework display, which is prohibited in the park, Crane said.
She added that Morton wouldn’t have been on the mountain if the Jimenezes had been more careful.
Christianson said he will file a written decision before the Jimenez’s next court appearance on January 27. The couple, who are on leave from their job as correctional officers at California’s Chino Institution for Women, are not in custody.
Martin Luther King Jr paid the hospital bill when Julia Roberts was born
The collective jaw of the internet has hit the ground.
While countless people were affected, others wondered if it was even true.
“It looks like fake news” someone wrote in response to the tweet.
A few days later, however, it became clear that the Kings’ kind act was far from a myth. To mark Roberts’ birthday on October 28, Zara Rahim, who has a huge following on social media, shared a video clip on Twitter, in which Roberts confirms the story during an interview with TV personality Gayle King.
“The day you were born, who paid the hospital bill? King asked Roberts during HISTORYTalks, a September event in DC hosted by the History Channel and A&E Networks.
“His research is very good,” Roberts joked, looking surprised.
Then Roberts provided a definitive answer: “The King family paid my hospital bill.”
“Not my family,” King replied, clarifying that Roberts was referring to the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. “Why did they do that?”
“My parents couldn’t afford the hospital bill,” Roberts said.
She explained that her parents — Walter and Betty Roberts — owned an acting school in Atlanta called the Actors and Writers Workshop, to which they took the King children.
“One day Coretta Scott King called my mom and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having trouble finding a place that would accept her kids,” Julia Roberts said. “My mom was like, ‘Sure, come on.’ And so they all became friends and they helped us out of a mess.
Bernice King, the youngest child of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, tweeted Sunday that she was grateful that the story received attention, “and that so many people were impressed by it. I know the story well, but it is moving for me to remember the generosity and influence of my parents.
While the story of Roberts’ hospital bill was not widely known until recently, stories had previously been told of the two families and their friendship in the 1960s, a time of Jim Crow laws and segregation in the South.
A 2001 CNN interview featuring Julia Roberts, her mother, and Yolanda King — the firstborn of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King — underscored their bond.
“It was an extended family, really. And all of these black and white kids get along, no problems,” Yolanda King said.
A 2013 essay by Georgian author Phillip DePoy also discusses the families’ relationship – and how it led to unrest and targeting. He described a story from 1965, when he – then a 15-year-old boy – was part of a production put on by the Roberts’ theater group. In the play, based on a story by writer Joel Chandler Harris, he and Yolanda King kissed, causing an uproar.
“I was predominantly Caucasian and Yolanda was not,” wrote DePoy, who did not respond to a Washington Post request for comment. “That was what it was about.”
According to him, “a tangential member of the Ku Klux Klan” witnessed the kiss and then blew up a vehicle parked nearby. “The cops watching the show walked around, talked to him, handcuffed him and took him away with very little energy.”
Beyond chronicling the incident, DePoy also opened up about the impact the Roberts family had on those who attended their acting school — and the Atlanta acting scene more broadly.
“Yolanda King spent the rest of her life involved in acting; my brother, Scott DePoy, who joined the studio before me, continues to work throughout the Southeast. Eric Roberts eventually went to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London,” he wrote.
Against all odds, a quadriplegic woman from Virginia has twins
Just as the Roberts left an impact on the King family, so does the reverse.
Like his parents, Roberts has long been an advocate for racial justice. While filming “Sleeping with the Enemy”, in the spring of 1990 in a small town in South Carolina, Roberts got into an argument with a local bar owner, who refused entry to a crew member because he was black.
“I was pissed, I was mad,” Roberts said in a 2001 interview with CNN.
She created 1,750 biographies on Wikipedia for women scientists who didn’t get their due
In response to hearing Roberts tell the story of the hospital bill, Gayle King said, “I think it’s extraordinary, and it kind of lays the foundation for who you are.”
“Oh, absolutely,” Roberts replied.
What do you want to know
The statue is designed by Taranjit Singh. Image Courtesy: @TanDhesi/Twitter
It is a proud moment for the UK’s Sikh community as a statue of a Sikh soldier was unveiled in Leicester’s Victoria Park on Sunday.
The statue was unveiled to honor the many Sikh soldiers who fought for Britain in conflicts around the world.
Chairman of the Sikh Troops War Memorial Committee, Ajmer Singh Basra, said the statue would also serve as a reminder to Sikhs who call Leicester home.
We have unveiled this beautifully crafted memorial statue to honor and commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of Sikh soldiers who fought and died for the UK in ‘Military Conflict’ and in particular the 1st and 2nd World Wars.
It’s Leicester. This is British history. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/MbrcYyeLus
— MP Claudia Webbe (@ClaudiaWebbe) October 31, 2022
Let’s take a closer look at the details of the statue.
About the statue
The statue is bronze on a granite plinth and was designed by Taranjit Singh. The project was funded by council funding as well as donations made by various Sikh congregations.
The Sikh Troops War Memorial Committee said the statue would be added to the existing war memorials.
The chairman of the committee said BBC“We are so proud to unveil this memorial to honor the sacrifice of all those brave men who walked thousands of miles to fight for a country that was not theirs.”
Leicester City Council member Piara Singh Clair acknowledged the contributions made by the Sikh community to the success of Leicester City. He said: “For many decades, the Sikh community has contributed significantly to the success of our city. I am pleased that a Sikh memorial statue, which was envisioned by the late Councilor Culdipp Singh Bhatti MBE, is being unveiled in Victoria Park. It will provide a fitting tribute alongside other memorials in the park.
The unveiling ceremony took place at the De Montfort hall on Sunday and was attended by many people, including representatives of the armed forces, according to PTI.
Role of Sikhs in World War I
When the First World War broke out in 1914, a major recruiting campaign took place in India.
India produced between 900,000 and 1.5 million soldiers for the war. Of these, the Sikhs provided the largest number of soldiers and were even one of the two “martial races” loyal to the British Raj, according to All about Sikhs.
Sikh military personnel numbered about 35,000 men, or about 20% of the entire armed forces. Towards the end of the war, as many as 100,000 Sikh volunteers joined the British Armed Forces while a few Sikhs also contributed to the French Air Service and the American Expeditionary Force.
Sikh soldiers were known for their courage and loyalty. Although Sikh soldiers were only paid Rs 11 at the time, they treated their duty as soldiers with the utmost respect, regardless of salary.
According to a report by Grandstand, the highest volunteering rates were recorded in areas such as Chakwal, Gujar Khan and Jhelum. The Rawalpindi Division alone provided the largest number of soldiers.
The article also mentions why the recruitment of Sikhs was so high during World War I. Part of the reason lies in the economy of the region and part was based on various social factors. The greatest number of recruits came from the arid areas, where agriculture alone could not provide a stable income. Realizing this fact, the British ran from village to village asking for volunteers to join the force and in return promised economic benefits such as money and land.
Apart from this, the concept of ‘izzat’ or prestige associated with combat experience in many villages of Punjab also played a role in the recruitment drive. For many soldiers, the chance to be part of the war gave them the opportunity to earn coveted gallantry awards like the Victoria Cross.
Other Sikh statues in the UK
Last year a life-size bronze statue of Havildar Ishar Singh – the man who led 20 soldiers in the Battle of Saragarhi – was unveiled at Guru Nanak Gurudwara in the British suburban city of Wolverhampton. The statue was unveiled to commemorate the battle of 124e anniversary.
The 10-foot-tall statue sits on a 6-foot-tall plinth and has the names of all the martyrs inscribed on it. The Battle of Saragarhi took place in 1897 and is known for the bravery and courage portrayed by the 21 Sikh soldiers against 10,000 Afghan tribesmen.
In 2019, a statue to honor the role of thousands of Sikh soldiers in the British forces during both World Wars was unveiled in the West Yorkshire town of Huddersfield.
According Hindustan time, the statue, which stands in Greenhead Park, marked the culmination of a project by the Sikh Soldier Organization (SSO), which received donations from various local bodies that supported the project. The six-foot bronze statue was constructed at a cost of around Rs 60 lakh.
Kalvinder S Bhullar, the chairman of the SSO, described the artwork as “stunning”. He said: “We have accomplished our mission to put the statue up and the support we have received has been overwhelming.”
With contributions from agencies
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over civic poll results in Vijayapura, Karnataka
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
New Delhi: On Monday, the BJP mocked Rahul Gandhi over Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as civic poll results in Vijayapura in Karnataka came out.
In charge of the BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, Amit Malviya tweeted: “The impact of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has started to yield results. BJP won 17 out of 35 wards, 4 more than last time, in Karnataka’s Vijayapur Corporation, a newly awakened descendant of State Gandhi.
“Gujarat and Himachal next? “, he added.
The impact of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra began to yield results. The BJP won 17 out of 35 districts, 4 more than last time, in the Karnataka’a Vijayapur Corporation, a Gandhi offshoot of the state which has just been “energized”.
Gujarat and Himachal next?
—Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 31, 2022
Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls this year.
Vijayapura Civic Poll Results
The BJP emerged as the biggest party in the elections, but failed to secure a majority.
The saffron party won 17 of the total 35 districts while Congress won 10 districts, followed by AIMIM which won two districts.
JD(S) got one seat while the rest went to independents. The results were announced on Monday afternoon.
With contributions from agencies
