Time-lapse of the Moon moving over Seattle’s Space Needle stuns the internet

It is a proud moment for the UK’s Sikh community as a statue of a Sikh soldier was unveiled in Leicester’s Victoria Park on Sunday.

The statue was unveiled to honor the many Sikh soldiers who fought for Britain in conflicts around the world.

Chairman of the Sikh Troops War Memorial Committee, Ajmer Singh Basra, said the statue would also serve as a reminder to Sikhs who call Leicester home.

We have unveiled this beautifully crafted memorial statue to honor and commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of Sikh soldiers who fought and died for the UK in ‘Military Conflict’ and in particular the 1st and 2nd World Wars. It’s Leicester. This is British history. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/MbrcYyeLus — MP Claudia Webbe (@ClaudiaWebbe) October 31, 2022

Let’s take a closer look at the details of the statue.

About the statue

The statue is bronze on a granite plinth and was designed by Taranjit Singh. The project was funded by council funding as well as donations made by various Sikh congregations.

The Sikh Troops War Memorial Committee said the statue would be added to the existing war memorials.

The chairman of the committee said BBC“We are so proud to unveil this memorial to honor the sacrifice of all those brave men who walked thousands of miles to fight for a country that was not theirs.”

Leicester City Council member Piara Singh Clair acknowledged the contributions made by the Sikh community to the success of Leicester City. He said: “For many decades, the Sikh community has contributed significantly to the success of our city. I am pleased that a Sikh memorial statue, which was envisioned by the late Councilor Culdipp Singh Bhatti MBE, is being unveiled in Victoria Park. It will provide a fitting tribute alongside other memorials in the park.

The unveiling ceremony took place at the De Montfort hall on Sunday and was attended by many people, including representatives of the armed forces, according to PTI.

Role of Sikhs in World War I

When the First World War broke out in 1914, a major recruiting campaign took place in India.

India produced between 900,000 and 1.5 million soldiers for the war. Of these, the Sikhs provided the largest number of soldiers and were even one of the two “martial races” loyal to the British Raj, according to All about Sikhs.

Sikh military personnel numbered about 35,000 men, or about 20% of the entire armed forces. Towards the end of the war, as many as 100,000 Sikh volunteers joined the British Armed Forces while a few Sikhs also contributed to the French Air Service and the American Expeditionary Force.

Sikh soldiers were known for their courage and loyalty. Although Sikh soldiers were only paid Rs 11 at the time, they treated their duty as soldiers with the utmost respect, regardless of salary.

According to a report by Grandstand, the highest volunteering rates were recorded in areas such as Chakwal, Gujar Khan and Jhelum. The Rawalpindi Division alone provided the largest number of soldiers.

The article also mentions why the recruitment of Sikhs was so high during World War I. Part of the reason lies in the economy of the region and part was based on various social factors. The greatest number of recruits came from the arid areas, where agriculture alone could not provide a stable income. Realizing this fact, the British ran from village to village asking for volunteers to join the force and in return promised economic benefits such as money and land.

Apart from this, the concept of ‘izzat’ or prestige associated with combat experience in many villages of Punjab also played a role in the recruitment drive. For many soldiers, the chance to be part of the war gave them the opportunity to earn coveted gallantry awards like the Victoria Cross.

Other Sikh statues in the UK

Last year a life-size bronze statue of Havildar Ishar Singh – the man who led 20 soldiers in the Battle of Saragarhi – was unveiled at Guru Nanak Gurudwara in the British suburban city of Wolverhampton. The statue was unveiled to commemorate the battle of 124e anniversary.

The 10-foot-tall statue sits on a 6-foot-tall plinth and has the names of all the martyrs inscribed on it. The Battle of Saragarhi took place in 1897 and is known for the bravery and courage portrayed by the 21 Sikh soldiers against 10,000 Afghan tribesmen.

In 2019, a statue to honor the role of thousands of Sikh soldiers in the British forces during both World Wars was unveiled in the West Yorkshire town of Huddersfield.

According Hindustan time, the statue, which stands in Greenhead Park, marked the culmination of a project by the Sikh Soldier Organization (SSO), which received donations from various local bodies that supported the project. The six-foot bronze statue was constructed at a cost of around Rs 60 lakh.

Kalvinder S Bhullar, the chairman of the SSO, described the artwork as “stunning”. He said: “We have accomplished our mission to put the statue up and the support we have received has been overwhelming.”

With contributions from agencies

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.