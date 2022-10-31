Township of Chester. FD Receives $214,000 Equipment Grant

Newsletter Sign-Up
The Chester Township Fire Department received a federal grant from the U.S. Office of Homeland Security “Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program” (AFG) in the amount of $214,000.
The funds will be used to replace the ministry’s current self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and associated equipment.
Firefighters are required to wear extensive personal protective equipment. Although all items are important for protection, the self-contained breathing apparatus is the most important, as it protects the firefighter’s respiratory system from immediately dangerous to life and health (IDLH) atmospheres containing superheated air, toxic gases, smoke and low oxygen atmospheres, all of which are produced by structural fires.
Additionally, the ARA largely protects firefighters from incidents that may involve chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear (CBRN) releases, as well as emergencies involving other hazardous materials.
The grant will purchase 27 state-of-the-art Drager air packs. The new SCBA will meet both National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards for SCBAs.
This grant would not have been possible without the meticulous work of Chef Charles Whipple, Asst. Chef Scott Flynn, Finance Officer Karla Collett, Captain Matt Traver and Didi Everhart of Gatchall Grant Writing.
Delaware
Youth voting rates in their late teens and early twenties have long been the lowest of any age group, and the 2020 presidential election was no exception.
But that was only part of the story.
Turnout fell to 66% among students nationwide, just below the 67% recorded by voters overall, according to tracking by the Institute for Democracy and Higher Learning at Tufts University. .
This is an increase of 14 percentage points from 2016, more than double the increase recorded by all voters in the election.
“The fact that students, often younger and voting for the first time, turned out at rates comparable to the general public is nothing short of astounding,” the institute said in a report on the election.
These results continued a trend that has been going on for nearly a decade. Colleges are paying more attention to voting rates as a measure of civic engagement – a sign that they are fulfilling their mission to help create informed citizenship.
San Diego campuses are part of the effort.
“Sometimes students feel like voting won’t matter, so we try to tell them it does,” said Catherine Mansour, 20, a student at the University of San Diego who helps run a non-partisan campaign there called USD Votes.
“Even if they think an opinion isn’t super powerful, they’re part of a demographic that isn’t vocal enough,” she said. “If they want their concerns taken into consideration, they have to vote.”
Now another election is looming, midterm elections that generally attract fewer voters. Will young people continue to participate?
“I think it will be higher than in 2018,” when 40% of students voted halfway through, said Nancy Thomas, director of the institute at Tufts. “It would be great if they showed up in numbers similar to the 2020 general election, but I don’t want to be unrealistic.”
The institute started in 2013 and now has a database of some 11 million anonymized student records that have been combined with publicly available voting records to compile a picture of what is happening on campuses. .
More than 1,200 colleges participate and in return receive detailed reports on how many of their students show up at the polls.
Thomas said the project grew out of a concern that colleges were not doing enough to fulfill their civic mission and that the efforts they were pursuing — encouraging students to volunteer, for example, or hold dialogues about cultural or racial differences – were not objectively measurable.
At first, it was difficult to convince schools to sign up, Thomas said, because they didn’t want to be seen as political. Once they joined, it was hard to believe the voter turnout numbers that were coming back.
She remembers being told by a university administrator, “These numbers are so low they can’t be exact.
Eight years ago, SUD, which has around 8,800 students, got its first report: 16% of students voted in the last election.
“We thought we could do better than that,” said Casey Dominguez, a political science professor there.
This is how the seeds of USD votes were planted, and in 2020 they have borne fruit. The university’s vote rate (its percentage of eligible students who vote) was 76.3%, up 21.4 points from 2016 and 10 percentage points higher than what their peers have done on campuses nationwide.
Dominguez said widespread interest in the Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump presidential contest has helped, as has the pandemic, which has kept American students off campus and mostly at home. This removed one of the main hurdles students face when trying to vote at school: do they re-enroll in San Diego County or get an absentee ballot?
Breaking down barriers is a big part of what the campaign does, according to Iesha Brown, 20, a junior who is president of USD Votes.
“We help students navigate their options,” Brown said. The USD has a website that explains step by step what to do.
Brown came to USD from Oregon and decided to vote there in the midterm elections, not San Diego. “I feel like I know more about what’s going on in my home country than about the issues here,” she said.
Other barriers include students who fear they don’t know enough to vote and others who believe that if they vote it won’t make a difference.
USD Votes is coordinated by a committee that includes faculty and administrators, but students do most of the work. They manage the Instagram page, organize weekly meetings, go to classrooms to give short lectures.
A peer-to-peer approach seems to work best, organizers said.
“It feels more authentic because we’re going through the same thing as them,” said Mansour, the group’s vice president. “The message may seem less intimidating.”
One of the reasons for the increase in turnout, at SHU and elsewhere, has come from the closing of the gap between students who register to vote and students who take the next step and vote. .
Nationwide enrollment is about 75% of long-eligible students, Thomas said, because that’s where a lot of the attention and money has gone.
But, for various reasons, a significant number of these registered students do not vote. They are too busy, or they don’t know where to vote, or they lose interest.
In 2016, the USD listing rate was 79.8%. Among them, 68.8% voted. Halfway through 2018, both numbers dropped. Then, in 2020: 87.2% registered and 87.5% voted.
Last week, the Harvard Youth Poll – a biannual national survey of 18 to 29 year olds – found that interest in the election remains high. Forty percent said they would “definitely” vote on Nov. 8, which is on track to match or potentially surpass the record midterm youth turnout of 2018.
But a youth poll earlier, in April, found some storm clouds.
The percentage of those who agree that “political commitment rarely has tangible results” has risen from 22% in 2018 to 36% in 2022.
Those who agree that “I don’t believe my vote will make a real difference” have fallen from 31% in 2018 to 42% in 2022.
And those who believe that “politics today is no longer able to meet the challenges facing our country” have fallen from 45% in 2018 to 56% in 2022.
“I’m pretty worried about how things are going,” said Joshua Rawson, 23, a senior at San Diego State University and head of College Republicans on campus. “Both sides seem pretty firm in their ideologies. There are issues and policies they can probably compromise on, but I don’t know if they can in the current climate.
At USD, Brown said she was hopeful for the future. “Throughout our history, people have had to fight to make voting accessible to everyone,” she said. “It seems like people are constantly finding ways to undermine that. But I think we will overcome through all the challenges. And voting is an important part of that.
But not the only part, according to Thomas, the director of the institute at Tufts.
“A strong and robust democracy – that’s the end goal,” she said.
California Daily Newspapers
Matthew Perry told Monday how he desperately tried to keep his drug and alcohol addiction a secret from his Friends co-stars for years, but now hopes they’ll all read his new memoir about it.
Perry, 53, has often spoken about his addiction in recent weeks in a bid to promote his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
On Monday morning, he appeared live on Good Morning America to talk more about his crippling alcoholism and drug addiction.
At worst, his addiction had him drinking a quarter bottle of vodka a day and taking 55 Vicodin, methadone and Xanax. He spoke at length about addiction in an hour-long interview with Diane Sawyer that aired on Friday.
The book won’t be released until tomorrow, but Perry says he’s already received messages of support from “some” of his Friends co-stars.
“I have already received very good texts from a few of them and the book has not even come out yet,” he said Monday morning.
Perry with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Anniston, David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc in 2004, before filming the last episode of Friends. He said he tried to keep it a secret for years but was found out
Perry with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Anniston, David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc in 2004, before filming the last episode of Friends. He said he tried to keep it a secret for years but was found out
He added that while writing the book was easy, re-reading it became a painful process for him.
“It was a rewarding experience writing the book, it all poured out of me. It came easy for me to write it but then I had to read it for the Audible part and it was really difficult.
“Reading and it kind of dissociates…thinking ‘God, what a terrible, difficult life this guy has had and realizing I’m talking about me.
“I felt really sorry for that person because I know what was going on in his head and everything had to be kept secret.” I was on a show that a lot of people were watching and trying to make a lot of people not know about it,’ he said.
He added that he tried not to “sue” anyone in the book, despite sharing previously secret details of romances with Julia Roberts and Valerie Bertinelli.
“It’s very important to me that I didn’t chase anyone and gossip,” he said.
He added that for years he didn’t know he was an alcoholic.
“A lot of people are alcoholics and don’t know it. They wonder why they drink so much. I didn’t know. I had to keep it a secret because I didn’t understand what was going on.
Perry said he ditched a romance with Julia Roberts because it was “too much” for him to date one of the biggest stars in the world. The couple dated for several months between 1995 and 1996. He also claims in the book to have “kissed” Valérie Bertinelli (in a relationship in 1990) when her husband Eddie Van Halen passed out.
Perry, left, in 1987 and right, at the height of his Friends fame. He previously explained to Diane Sawyer how viewers could “track” his addiction to his weight: “When I carry weight, it’s alcohol. When I’m skinny, it’s pills.
“Certain lines from the big book of Alcoholics Anonymous made me realize.
“I thought I was alone in this, then I read a passage that said drinkers thought they were trying to escape, but really what they were trying to do was overcome an illness they didn’t know they had. I went, “oh there are 30 million people who think like me.”
Perry is now a godfather to other alcoholics, which he said he was happy about.
Perry’s memoirs go on sale tomorrow
“If you’ve been through anything close to what I’ve been through, I can help. There’s a light that goes on in people’s eyes when they get it.
He previously told Sawyer how he battled the low points of his addiction when he was at the height of his career.
“I should have been the toast of the town, but I was in a dark room with nothing but drug dealers and completely alone,” he told Diane Sawyer in a TV interview. time broadcast Friday.
It started when he was 14, when he said he drank an entire bottle of wine. At 18, he was drinking every day, he says.
“I lay in the grass and I was in heaven,” said Perry, who is promoting her new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which details her battle with addiction. ‘I was like, ‘This must be how normal people feel all the time.’
In the book, he reveals how Jennifer Anniston was among his friends’ most supportive co-stars, telling Sawyer, “She was the one who reached out the most. You know, I’m really grateful to him.
He also reveals in the book that he broke up with Julia Roberts because dating one of the biggest stars in the world was “way too much for him”.
He didn’t hesitate to ask Jennifer Anniston out before starring in Friends (she said no) and also claimed to have kissed Valerie Bertinelli while her husband was passed out.
She did not respond to the allegation.
Perry says he’s been to rehab 15 times and estimates he’s spent $9 million trying to be clean and sober throughout his life. Now he says he wants a wife and children.
In his interview with Sawyer, he said Friends viewers could “track” what drugs he was taking or drinking by watching his weight.
“When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol. When I’m skinny, it’s pills.
He assumes he attended some 6,000 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and detoxed 54 times, many of them during his run on Friends.
He appeared on the show throughout his 10th birthday, but made it a rule never to drink or take drugs on set.
“I made a rule that I would never drink or take anything at work,” Matthew said.
“So I would never do that, but I would blindly show up with a hangover. Like shaking. I loved Chandler, I loved the show. And I knew, “Remember this, because it’s going to be the best time of your life.”
“And I knew I would never forgive myself if I messed it up,” he said.
NEW YORK — For years, as Donald Trump soared from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire funded big perks for some of his most trusted executives, including apartments and luxury cars.
Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax evasion – on the hook for what prosecutors say was a 15-year scheme by senior officials to hide the plums and avoid paying taxes.
Opening statements and the first witnesses are expected Monday in New York. Last week, 12 jurors and six alternates were chosen for the case, the only criminal trial to stem from the Manhattan District Attorney’s three-year investigation into the former president.
Among the key prosecution witnesses: Trump’s longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against the company in exchange for a five-month prison sentence.
If found guilty, the Trump Organization could be fined more than $1 million and could have difficulty securing new loans and deals. Certain partners and government entities may seek to sever ties with the company. It could also hamper its ability to do business with the US Secret Service, which sometimes pays the company for hosting and services while protecting Trump as a former president.
Neither Trump nor any of his children who worked as leaders of the Trump Organization are charged or accused of wrongdoing. Trump should not testify or even attend the trial.
Prosecutors said they didn’t need to prove Trump knew about the scheme to secure a conviction and that the case “did not involve Donald Trump.” But a defense attorney, William J. Brennan, said that even though he’s not physically there, Trump is “always there, like the mist in the room.”
That’s because Trump is synonymous with the Trump Organization, the entity through which he runs his many businesses, including his investments in golf courses, luxury towers and other real estate, his many marketing deals. and his television activities.
Trump signed some of the checks at the center of the case. His name appears on memos and other company documents. Witnesses could testify to conversations they had with Trump. They are even expected to go into Trump’s personal general books as evidence.
Prosecutors claim that The Trump Organization – through its subsidiaries Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. – is responsible in part because the old Weisselberg was a “senior officer” responsible for acting on behalf of the company and its various entities.
The Trump Organization said it did nothing wrong. Lawyers for the company argue that Weisselberg and other executives acted on their own and that, if at all, their actions harmed the company financially.
Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to taking $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, blamed himself and other top Trump Organization executives, including Senior Vice President and Comptroller Jeffrey McConney.
But he disagreed that the company had been harmed, saying the benefits had actually saved him money because it saved him from having to give raises.
Prosecutors said they plan to call 15 witnesses, including Weisselberg and McConney, who were granted limited immunity to testify last year before a grand jury.
Judge Juan Manuel Merchan expects the trial to last at least four weeks, although a defense lawyer estimated last week that the prosecution alone could last two months. The Court will meet for a full day on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and for a half day on Fridays. The trial adjourned on Wednesday so the judge could attend to other matters.
Newly registered Republicans outnumber Democrats 9 to 1 in Florida ahead of the midterm elections, creating problems for President Biden’s party in key races.
Florida has 5.28 million registered Republicans heading into the Nov. 8 contest, an increase of 86,376 from the number of registered Republicans at the time of the August primary, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
By contrast, Democrats have 4.97 million registered voters, an increase of 9,380.
The trend is good news for the GOP in the swing state, which has looked more solidly red lately. Former President Donald Trump, who moved permanently from New York to Florida, put the state firmly in his column in 2016 and 2020.
This cycle, Governor Ron DeSantis leads Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by double digits in the polling averages, signaling an easy victory.
Mr Crist says Mr DeSantis will not commit to a full second term and will be distracted by presidential ambitions in 2024.
Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican, also holds an 8 percentage point lead over Rep. Val Demings, his Democratic challenger in the Real Clear Politics poll average.
Last Saturday, Salem was full at 11 a.m. Here’s what it’s like to live there in October.
Salem, affectionately known as Witch City, always draws a crowd for Halloween. But this year, the numbers are higher than ever.
In the first two weeks of October, 466,000 people visited Salem, compared to 372,800 in 2021. The total number of visitors last year was 1.9, but as of October 19, Salem had already seen 1.6 million visitors for 2022 – long before Halloween even arrives.
The Halloween celebrations continued last weekend before the big day. Check out some of the costumes that filled the streets as visitors poured in:
Others took to Twitter to share their costumes.
The Moon is something that can keep people staring at the dark and starry night sky for a long time. With its different phases, whether it is a full moon or a crescent moon, this star takes on new colors and each phase has its own beauty. Today, a US-based photographer captured the majestic beauty of the Moon on her camera. Photographer named Sigma Sreedharan uploaded a great time-lapse video to Twitter where the Moon can be seen moving over the Space Needle observation tower in Seattle. Along with the video, she also shared the details of the props used in shock at the incredible sight.
In the 15-second clip, aside from the delicate movement, features such as craters and the glow of the land surrounding the Moon appear enhanced. It was a fantastic time to see the features of the Moon as it was the first phase after the New Moon. According to the photographer, the images were taken with a delay of only one second between them.
The post’s caption read: “Here’s a time-lapse video of last night’s crescent moon behind Space Needle in Seattle. The still image I posted yesterday is one of this footage. Planned with photo pills and photographed with Sony A7R4, Sony 200-600mm lens at 600mm, f/6.3, ISO 1250, 1/8 sec.
Since uploading on October 29, the clip has received over a million views to date. Users were left spellbound after looking at the view. Some of them also answered their technical questions about how the footage was recorded.
Photophils noted, “Fantastic idea. Perfect planning. Incredible execution. Thank you very much, Sigma for inspiring us!
Fantastic idea. Perfect planning. Incredible execution. Thank you so much Sigma for inspiring us! 🙌
— PhotoPills (@photopills) October 30, 2022
Another user wrote, “Dang…this one is next level. To like.”
Dang… this one is next level. To like.
— Ryan Voutilainen 🇨🇦🇫🇮🇺🇦 (@RyanVoutilainen) October 29, 2022
One person acknowledged, “These deserve some sort of reward!”
These deserve some sort of reward!
—Patricia Siltala (@TrishSiltala) October 29, 2022
One individual said: “Even more wow than still photography. It’s incredible. Good work!!”
Even more Wow! than fixed photography. It’s incredible. Good work!!
— Ken Scovill 🌊🌊 (@kscovil1) October 29, 2022
Here are some other reactions:
Your work continues to impress and amaze me.
— DwoodOne (@alsowoodie) October 29, 2022
The time lapse is so weird because the lack of stars makes it look like the moon is just passing by instead of the whole Earth spinning.
— Ovis Ex Machina (@SheepMachine) October 29, 2022
It’s very apocalyptic – like the moon is crashing into earth and the people in the space needle are dancing to welcome it
— Rob (@rhughesjr) October 29, 2022
One viewer asked in the comments section, “The Moon can’t really be that close, can it?” In response, Sreedharan explained, “It’s called lens compression, the effect of being away from the foreground and using a long zoom to make background objects appear more bigger and closer.”
