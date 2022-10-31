Tropical Storm Nalgae: 98 dead in one of the most destructive storms to hit the Philippines this year | Philippines

Policy

“Where’s Nancy?” Law enforcement officials gather in the street outside the residence of Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco, where her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked by an intruder earlier in the morning, Friday, October 28, 2022. Testimony from people who know the man charged with Friday’s break-in and violent attack on Paul Pelosi, described signs of a troubled individual and growing signs of politically fueled hatred (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

SAN FRANCISCO – A streak of strained relationships. A traveling life that included a stint in a storage unit. A personality “consumed by darkness”.

Accounts from people who know the man accused of Friday’s break-in and violent attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, described indications of a troubled individual and growing signs of politically fueled hatred.

The man, David DePape, 42, remains in police custody and will likely face multiple charges, including attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon, as early as Monday, with an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday, authorities announced. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Saturday that DePape gave a statement to the San Francisco Police Department, though she declined to give further details.

According to law enforcement officials, DePape broke into Pelosis’ San Francisco home early Friday morning through a back entrance. He was looking for Nancy Pelosi, who was in Washington, authorities said, and shouted, “Where’s Nancy?” In a fight with 82-year-old Paul Pelosi over a hammer, DePape struck Paul Pelosi with it at least once when police arrived and apprehended him, police said.

At home, DePape had zip ties, a person with knowledge of the investigation said Sunday.

On Saturday, Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to her colleagues that her husband’s condition continued to improve and that she thanked them for their support.

“Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the potentially deadly attack on our Pop,” she wrote. “We are grateful for the quick response from law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical treatment he is receiving.”

Jenkins said DePape suffered “minor injuries” and was treated at a hospital, but he was unsure Saturday night if he was still receiving medical attention.

Accurate footage of the burglary is still emerging, and a portrait of DePape is only beginning to emerge. People who knew him at various points in his life reveal a shy person who sought to improve the world but also as someone whose life seemed to drift and whose behavior sometimes seemed strange, even unbalanced.

When Linda Schneider, 65, knew DePape for a few years beginning in 2009, she ran an urban farm for low-income communities in the East Bay area. DePape helped her with her chickens and occasionally babysat her, she said.

At the time, DePape was living in a storage unit in Berkeley and making hemp wristbands, said Schneider, who still lives in California. He had used hard drugs but was trying to straighten out his life, she said. She recalled him as reliable, easy-going, and painfully shy.

“He wouldn’t even have a bank account because he was terrified of talking to a teller,” she said.

In 2012, Schneider said she started getting “very weird” emails from DePape in which he likened himself to Jesus Christ. She felt the messages were “somewhat dangerous”, she said, and she stopped communicating with him.

“He was a guy who didn’t have a lot of internal strength,” she said. “He would follow anything a little abnormal in front of him.”

Teresa DePape, who is married to Gene DePape, David DePape’s stepfather, first met David DePape when he was in high school in Powell River, British Columbia. Teresa DePape remembered him as a funny teenager who liked to joke, laugh and play computer games. He had a few friends, she said, but not many.

“He was a good boy,” she said.

David DePape graduated from high school in Armstrong, another B.C. town, but the family had little contact with him afterward, she said.

“We tried at first,” she said. “But he never answered, so we stopped.”

David DePape left Canada about 20 years ago, pursuing a relationship that took him to California, as CNN reports.

Over the weekend, law enforcement officials scrutinized what appeared to be DePape’s extensive online presence, though they declined to comment publicly on his online accounts.

But a blog written by a user who calls himself “daviddepape” contains a series of angry and paranoid messages. The blog’s domain was registered to an address in Richmond, Calif., in August, and a local resident said DePape lives at that address. From August until the eve of the attack on Paul Pelosi, the blog featured a flurry of anti-Semitic sentiments and concerns about pedophilia, anti-white racism and “elitist” control of the internet.

One of the blog posts suggested that there had been no mass gassing of prisoners at Auschwitz, and others were accompanied by malevolent and stereotypical images. Another reposted a video lecture defending Adolf Hitler.

In an article, written Oct. 19, the author urged former President Donald Trump to choose Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, as his 2024 running mate. Gabbard left the Democratic Party this month then made several of the high-profile campaign appearances with Republican candidates running for office.

“Trump you NEEEEEEEED to make Tulsi your VP in 2024,” the user wrote. “Of ALL the Democratic presidential candidates in 2020. She was the only Democratic candidate who was NOT running on the platform of being a mentally ill crazed demagogue.”

But intermingled with these posts were others about religion, the occult, and fairy images that the user said he produced using an artificial intelligence imaging system.

Several other posts were dedicated to culture war issues and seemed to follow current events closely. One article focused on the nearly $1 billion libel judgment awarded this month against Alex Jones, the founder of the Infowars news outlet, based on the conspiracy theory.

Still, Schneider said she was stunned and angry when she learned that police had identified DePape as Pelosi’s attacker.

“Who attacks octogenarians? she says. “It’s just the epitome of cruelty.”

Inti Gonzalez, who said she considered DePape a father figure because her mother had a relationship with him when she was growing up, said in a blog post on her website and Facebook page that DePape was someone who wanted to make his voice heard, “but the monster in him was always too strong for him to be safe.”

On her blog, Gonzalez said her mother, Oxane “Gypsy” Taub, met DePape when she was pregnant with Gonzalez. Their romantic relationship only lasted a few years, but DePape stayed longer to care for Gonzalez and her two younger brothers, until she left eight years ago when she was 13, a González said.

“There’s a part of him that’s a good person even though he’s been very consumed by darkness,” she wrote.

Taub came to public attention in 2012 when she spoke out against a nudity ban proposed by San Francisco Supervisor Scott Wiener, culminating in a 2013 nude wedding at San City Hall. Francisco. DePape, a paternal influence on Taub’s three children, planned to serve as best man at the wedding, SFGate reported at the time.

A 2015 SF Weekly profile on Taub described her as “a seasoned 9/11 truther, psychedelic enthusiast and sexual free spirit.” In 2021, Taub, 53, was found guilty by a jury on charges of harassment and attempted child abduction. She is incarcerated at the California Institution for Women.

Taub’s Berkeley home, a large Victorian duplex, appeared dilapidated on Friday, with abandoned cars in the driveway and stuffed animals hanging in the trees in the front yard. Two teenagers appeared to live there, one of whom spoke to FBI officials as a crowd of reporters looked on.

A neighbor, Ryan La Coste, 35, said DePape had been a semi-frequent visitor to the house and continued to stop by after Taub was incarcerated.

“I think he may have helped because the kids are still young,” he said.

But above all, La Coste said, DePape seemed to blend in with the cast of largely transients who passed through the house.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.