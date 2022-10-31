Trump Organization faces criminal benefit tax evasion trial

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, as Donald Trump soared from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was funding big perks for some of his most trusted executives, including apartments and luxury cars.

Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax evasion – on the hook for what prosecutors say was a 15-year scheme by senior officials to hide the plums and avoid paying taxes.

Opening statements and the first witnesses are expected Monday in New York. Last week, 12 jurors and six alternates were chosen for the case, the only criminal trial to stem from the Manhattan District Attorney’s three-year investigation into the former president.

Among the key prosecution witnesses: Trump’s longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against the company in exchange for a five-month prison sentence.

If found guilty, the Trump Organization could be fined more than $1 million and could have difficulty securing new loans and deals. Certain partners and government entities may seek to sever ties with the company. It could also hamper its ability to do business with the US Secret Service, which sometimes pays the company for hosting and services while protecting Trump as a former president.

Neither Trump nor any of his children who worked as leaders of the Trump Organization are charged or accused of wrongdoing. Trump should not testify or even attend the trial.

Prosecutors said they didn’t need to prove Trump knew about the scheme to secure a conviction and that the case “did not involve Donald Trump.” But a defense attorney, William J. Brennan, said that even though he’s not physically there, Trump is “always there, like the mist in the room.”

That’s because Trump is synonymous with the Trump Organization, the entity through which he runs his many businesses, including his investments in golf courses, luxury towers and other real estate, his many marketing deals. and his television activities.

Trump signed some of the checks at the center of the case. His name appears on memos and other company documents. Witnesses could testify to conversations they had with Trump. They are even expected to go into Trump’s personal general books as evidence.

Prosecutors claim that The Trump Organization – through its subsidiaries Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. – is responsible in part because the old Weisselberg was a “senior officer” responsible for acting on behalf of the company and its various entities.

The Trump Organization said it did nothing wrong. Lawyers for the company argue that Weisselberg and other executives acted on their own and that, if at all, their actions harmed the company financially.

Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to taking $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, blamed himself and other top Trump Organization executives, including Senior Vice President and Comptroller Jeffrey McConney.

But he disagreed that the company had been harmed, saying the benefits had actually saved him money because it saved him from having to give raises.

Prosecutors said they plan to call 15 witnesses, including Weisselberg and McConney, who were granted limited immunity to testify last year before a grand jury.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan expects the trial to last at least four weeks, although a defense lawyer estimated last week that the prosecution alone could last two months. The Court will meet for a full day on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and for a half day on Fridays. The trial adjourned on Wednesday so the judge could attend to other matters.