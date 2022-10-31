Trump Organization tax evasion trial set for opening statements, first witnesses

Newsletter Sign-Up
NEW YORK — For years, as Donald Trump soared from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire funded big perks for some of his most trusted executives, including apartments and luxury cars.
Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax evasion – on the hook for what prosecutors say was a 15-year scheme by senior officials to hide the plums and avoid paying taxes.
Opening statements and the first witnesses are expected Monday in New York. Last week, 12 jurors and six alternates were chosen for the case, the only criminal trial to stem from the Manhattan District Attorney’s three-year investigation into the former president.
Among the key prosecution witnesses: Trump’s longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against the company in exchange for a five-month prison sentence.
If found guilty, the Trump Organization could be fined more than $1 million and could have difficulty securing new loans and deals. Certain partners and government entities may seek to sever ties with the company. It could also hamper its ability to do business with the US Secret Service, which sometimes pays the company for hosting and services while protecting Trump as a former president.
Neither Trump nor any of his children who worked as leaders of the Trump Organization are charged or accused of wrongdoing. Trump should not testify or even attend the trial.
Prosecutors said they didn’t need to prove Trump knew about the scheme to secure a conviction and that the case “did not involve Donald Trump.” But a defense attorney, William J. Brennan, said that even though he’s not physically there, Trump is “always there, like the mist in the room.”
That’s because Trump is synonymous with the Trump Organization, the entity through which he runs his many businesses, including his investments in golf courses, luxury towers and other real estate, his many marketing deals. and his television activities.
Trump signed some of the checks at the center of the case. His name appears on memos and other company documents. Witnesses could testify to conversations they had with Trump. They are even expected to go into Trump’s personal general books as evidence.
Prosecutors claim that The Trump Organization – through its subsidiaries Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. – is responsible in part because the old Weisselberg was a “senior officer” responsible for acting on behalf of the company and its various entities.
The Trump Organization said it did nothing wrong. Lawyers for the company argue that Weisselberg and other executives acted on their own and that, if at all, their actions harmed the company financially.
Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to taking $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, blamed himself and other top Trump Organization executives, including Senior Vice President and Comptroller Jeffrey McConney.
But he disagreed that the company had been harmed, saying the benefits had actually saved him money because it saved him from having to give raises.
Prosecutors said they plan to call 15 witnesses, including Weisselberg and McConney, who were granted limited immunity to testify last year before a grand jury.
Judge Juan Manuel Merchan expects the trial to last at least four weeks, although a defense lawyer estimated last week that the prosecution alone could last two months. The Court will meet for a full day on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and for a half day on Fridays. The trial adjourned on Wednesday so the judge could attend to other matters.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ABC7
Newly registered Republicans outnumber Democrats 9 to 1 in Florida ahead of the midterm elections, creating problems for President Biden’s party in key races.
Florida has 5.28 million registered Republicans heading into the Nov. 8 contest, an increase of 86,376 from the number of registered Republicans at the time of the August primary, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
By contrast, Democrats have 4.97 million registered voters, an increase of 9,380.
The trend is good news for the GOP in the swing state, which has looked more solidly red lately. Former President Donald Trump, who moved permanently from New York to Florida, put the state firmly in his column in 2016 and 2020.
This cycle, Governor Ron DeSantis leads Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by double digits in the polling averages, signaling an easy victory.
Mr Crist says Mr DeSantis will not commit to a full second term and will be distracted by presidential ambitions in 2024.
Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican, also holds an 8 percentage point lead over Rep. Val Demings, his Democratic challenger in the Real Clear Politics poll average.
washingtontimes
Local
Last Saturday, Salem was full at 11 a.m. Here’s what it’s like to live there in October.
Salem, affectionately known as Witch City, always draws a crowd for Halloween. But this year, the numbers are higher than ever.
In the first two weeks of October, 466,000 people visited Salem, compared to 372,800 in 2021. The total number of visitors last year was 1.9, but as of October 19, Salem had already seen 1.6 million visitors for 2022 – long before Halloween even arrives.
The Halloween celebrations continued last weekend before the big day. Check out some of the costumes that filled the streets as visitors poured in:
Others took to Twitter to share their costumes.
Boston
The Moon is something that can keep people staring at the dark and starry night sky for a long time. With its different phases, whether it is a full moon or a crescent moon, this star takes on new colors and each phase has its own beauty. Today, a US-based photographer captured the majestic beauty of the Moon on her camera. Photographer named Sigma Sreedharan uploaded a great time-lapse video to Twitter where the Moon can be seen moving over the Space Needle observation tower in Seattle. Along with the video, she also shared the details of the props used in shock at the incredible sight.
In the 15-second clip, aside from the delicate movement, features such as craters and the glow of the land surrounding the Moon appear enhanced. It was a fantastic time to see the features of the Moon as it was the first phase after the New Moon. According to the photographer, the images were taken with a delay of only one second between them.
The post’s caption read: “Here’s a time-lapse video of last night’s crescent moon behind Space Needle in Seattle. The still image I posted yesterday is one of this footage. Planned with photo pills and photographed with Sony A7R4, Sony 200-600mm lens at 600mm, f/6.3, ISO 1250, 1/8 sec.
Since uploading on October 29, the clip has received over a million views to date. Users were left spellbound after looking at the view. Some of them also answered their technical questions about how the footage was recorded.
Photophils noted, “Fantastic idea. Perfect planning. Incredible execution. Thank you very much, Sigma for inspiring us!
Fantastic idea. Perfect planning. Incredible execution. Thank you so much Sigma for inspiring us! 🙌
— PhotoPills (@photopills) October 30, 2022
Another user wrote, “Dang…this one is next level. To like.”
Dang… this one is next level. To like.
— Ryan Voutilainen 🇨🇦🇫🇮🇺🇦 (@RyanVoutilainen) October 29, 2022
One person acknowledged, “These deserve some sort of reward!”
These deserve some sort of reward!
—Patricia Siltala (@TrishSiltala) October 29, 2022
One individual said: “Even more wow than still photography. It’s incredible. Good work!!”
Even more Wow! than fixed photography. It’s incredible. Good work!!
— Ken Scovill 🌊🌊 (@kscovil1) October 29, 2022
Here are some other reactions:
Your work continues to impress and amaze me.
— DwoodOne (@alsowoodie) October 29, 2022
The time lapse is so weird because the lack of stars makes it look like the moon is just passing by instead of the whole Earth spinning.
— Ovis Ex Machina (@SheepMachine) October 29, 2022
It’s very apocalyptic – like the moon is crashing into earth and the people in the space needle are dancing to welcome it
— Rob (@rhughesjr) October 29, 2022
One viewer asked in the comments section, “The Moon can’t really be that close, can it?” In response, Sreedharan explained, “It’s called lens compression, the effect of being away from the foreground and using a long zoom to make background objects appear more bigger and closer.”
firstpost
The US president had just briefed his Ukrainian counterpart on a billion-dollar package when Zelensky demanded more, NBC reported.
Joe Biden “got carried away” when Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky asked him for additional military aid immediately after the US president informed him that Washington would send $1 billion, NBC News reported Monday.
Biden spoke with Zelensky by phone in June, with the US president informing Zelensky that he had approved a billion-dollar military aid package for kyiv, the US broadcaster reported. Biden had signed a mammoth $40 billion economic and military aid package just weeks prior, bringing the total allocated to Ukraine by his administration to nearly $55 billion at the time.
However, “Biden had barely finished telling Zelensky” on the billion dollar package when “Zelensky started listing all the extra help he needed that he wasn’t getting,” the report continued. “Biden has lost his temper” White House sources said, adding that relations between the two presidents have since improved.
Despite the apparent acrimony between the two men, Biden pledged later in the summer to keep the gun tap open for Ukraine. “as long as it takes” and sent increasingly heavy and advanced weapons to Ukraine. Nevertheless, Zelensky and his officials have continued to demand more and are now reportedly asking Washington for longer-range ballistic missiles.
Democrats are unanimous in their desire to keep arms flowing into Ukraine, and a majority in the Republican Party has backed continued arms transfers. Still, a small but growing number of GOP lawmakers oppose the Biden administration’s promises of unlimited assistance, and with the party expected to control the House and Senate after next month’s midterm elections, the leader of the House minority, Kevin McCarthy, has warned that Zelensky may no longer get a “blank check.”
If the GOP wins a majority in both chambers, the White House would consider asking Congress for an additional $50 billion for Ukraine before the start of the next legislature in January.
RT
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in brutalizing Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game.
Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were immediately suspended.
“Michigan State University’s core football values include integrity, discipline, selflessness, tenacity and accountability,” said Tucker, who made the decision after “reviewing electronic evidence disturbing”.
Scuffles broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7 on Saturday night. Social media posts showed Michigan State players pushing, hitting and kicking Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows in and near a hallway that doesn’t lead to any of the locker rooms. Brown, Grose and Young are seen on video getting physical with McBurrows.
McBurrows and defensive back Gemon Green came up the tunnel, walking alongside the Spartans, after the game as much of the Michigan squad ran them off the field after beating their state rivals for the first times in three years.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Saturday night that one of the players, whom he did not identify, may have a broken nose. A social media post on Sunday showed a Wolverine, who appears to be green, getting roughed up by the Spartans.
Green, in another position, is surrounded by police as he shouts through the tunnel at Michigan State players.
“Two of our players were assaulted,” Harbaugh said. “I saw on the video alone. 10 to one. It was pretty bad. Need to investigate.”
University of Michigan Deputy Police Chief Melissa Overton said an investigation is underway in partnership with Michigan State Police and the Michigan Athletic Department and Football Program.
“The investigation takes time,” Overton said Sunday.
Tucker said the school is working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leaders and the Big Ten Conference to assess what happened, including identifying other players involved. in altercations and contributing factors.
“The original student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until investigations are complete,” Tucker said. “The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the Spartan community remains our priority. You have my promise that we are committed to fairness, transparency and accountability, and that we will continue to take appropriate action in this matter.
Earlier in the day, Michigan State President Samuel Stanley publicly apologized for the “violent” skirmish.
“I am extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior described by members of our football program,” Stanley said in a statement. “On behalf of Michigan State University, my sincere apologies to the University of Michigan and the student-athletes who were injured.
“There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we see on the videos. Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent.
The Big Ten said in a statement, “The conference is currently gathering information, will thoroughly review the facts and take appropriate action.”
As Tucker was leaving the field and entering the tunnel at some point on Saturday night, a fan appeared to touch his head and the coach responded by wiping the fan’s hand.
It was the second consecutive game at Michigan that included an altercation in the long, narrow tunnel that runs from the locker room to the field.
Earlier this month, Penn State coach James Franklin said a policy change was needed to allow more orderly use of the tunnel.
A few heated words were exchanged, and the Michigan players said Penn State players threw peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at them as the teams headed to the locker rooms at halftime of a close game which the Wolverines eventually won in a 41-17 rout on 15 October.
Harbaugh said Franklin acted as a “point guard” and claimed the Nittany Lions stopped in the tunnel to prevent his team from accessing his locker room.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker watches Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, October 29, 2022. (AP Photo /Paul Sancya)
Security and police break up a fight between players from the Michigan and Michigan State football teams in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium after an NCAA college football game Saturday, October 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan . Michigan State President Samuel Stanley has apologized and said the actions of football players involved in a postgame melee with Michigan players are “unacceptable.” He also says the players involved would be held accountable by coach Mel Tucker. (Kyle Austin/MLive Media Group via AP)
Security and police break up a fight between players from the Michigan and Michigan State football teams in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium after an NCAA college football game Saturday, October 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan . Michigan State President Samuel Stanley has apologized and said the actions of football players involved in a postgame melee with Michigan players are “unacceptable.” He also says the players involved would be held accountable by coach Mel Tucker. (Kyle Austin/MLive Media Group via AP)
Delaware
New details about the ignition of the deadly 2020 El Dorado fire emerged Friday, Oct. 28, as attorneys debated a defense motion asking a San Bernardino Superior Court judge to dismiss all 30 charges against Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr., 42. and Angelina Renee Jimenez, 30.
Steven Mitchell, attorney for Angelina Jimenez, said that although the Jimenezes started the fire with an accident with a gender reveal device, they were not negligent as prosecutors claim and would not have could have predicted when they lit the wick at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa on Sept. 5, 2020, this U.S. Forest Service Charlie Morton hotshot would be engulfed in flames 12 days later.
“The firefighters, the district attorney and the prosecutors are angry and want to hold someone accountable. This is a win-win suit,” Mitchell told Judge Ronald M. Christianson. “It’s a parody.”
Assistant District Attorney Lisa Crane countered that the Jimenezes should have known better than to trigger the smoky device on a 103-degree day with low humidity in a park containing extremely dry brush.
“It was reckless. It was criminal negligence,” she said.
A grand jury in 2021 returned an indictment against the Jimenezes, charging them with manslaughter plus seven other felony counts and 22 misdemeanor counts related to the fire, which in addition to killing Morton burned 22,680 acres, destroyed five homes and damaged four others.
Megan Scafiddi and her father Michael Scafiddi, attorneys for Refugio Jimenez, arguing that his actions were those of a prudent man, provided never-before-reported details of how the fire started:
First, Refugio Jimenez researched the gender reveal device and found it to be safe. He then successfully tested it at home.
Then he and his wife went to the park, where he placed the smoke stick in a gopher hole — not nearby brush — and backed it up with a rock. It was detonated without issue, with no sparks or flames, and photographs were taken. The Jimenezes then decided to take additional photos and the camera was triggered a second time.
Seconds later, someone noticed the brush was on fire. The Jimenezes, having brought water and a bucket, desperately tried to put out the fire by calling 911.
The attorneys added that when a Cal Fire investigator attempted to recreate the ignition of the fire using the same type of gender reveal device, he was unable to start a fire.
Megan Scafiddi said the blaze might not have killed Morton if there had been more firefighters and firefighters on the line to get it under control faster.
Crane countered that the home test was carried out on a concrete slab and that the manufacturer’s instructions on the device warned the user to lay it flat on the ground. She said the couple brought minimal amounts of water and the bucket was the size of a toy. And fire department investigators classified the device as a firework display, which is prohibited in the park, Crane said.
She added that Morton wouldn’t have been on the mountain if the Jimenezes had been more careful.
Christianson said he will file a written decision before the Jimenez’s next court appearance on January 27. The couple, who are on leave from their job as correctional officers at California’s Chino Institution for Women, are not in custody.
California Daily Newspapers
