News
UK immigration center burnt down (VIDEO) – RT World News
A man threw three improvised explosive devices at a migrant processing center in Dover before killing himself
A migrant procession center in the English port city of Dover became the target of an attack on Sunday with the use of “incendiary devices”, Kent Police have confirmed. According to the Reuters photographer who was on the scene, the assailant committed suicide after throwing the Molotov cocktails.
“Officers have established that two to three incendiary devices were thrown into the Home Office immigration office,” Kent Police said in a statement emailed to media.
Law enforcement added that “a minor injury has been reported” and that “the suspect has been identified and located.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service, in a statement posted on its website, said the “incident involving a fire” took place at 11:24 a.m.
Emergency services arrived at the scene after the Reuters photographer reported that a man threw three petrol bombs through the car window, with one of the devices failing to detonate. Then, according to the witness, the assailant drove to a nearby gas station, tied an improvised noose around his neck, tied him to a metal pole and drove off, committing suicide.
Some witnesses said that while throwing the bombs, the man was laughing.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Sunday evening describe the incident as “hard” and says she is “receive regular updates on the situation.”
“We must now support these officers in their investigation,” he added. she says.
In recent years the issue of illegal migration has been one of the most painful for Britain, as the number of illegal migrants undertaking the dangerous boat journeys from France to the UK via the English Channel continues to increase. On Saturday, nearly 1,000 suspected migrants are believed to have arrived in the UK – the highest number since August.
While nearly 40,000 people have reached British shores since the start of this year, British authorities processed only 4% of asylum claims last year. Meanwhile, hotels for asylum seekers are costing British taxpayers, who are now struggling with soaring energy and food prices, £5.6million a day, and the Department of Health ‘Interior believes that the bills will rise further.
RT
News
Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 31, Detroit Lions 27
Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins’ win over/loss to the Detroit Lions:
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist
The Dolphins did what they had to do to get the victory, including clamping down defensively in the second half. They allowed 27 points in the first half and none in the second half. Not only, they scored four touchdowns on the day, including two in the second half. Nice job of recovering to get a victory.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
Strong resolve shown by the Dolphins, specifically with the defense getting second-half stops after the Lions got whatever they wanted in the first half. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was efficient throughout, and it looks like he’s fully back, connecting often with WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in his second game since returning from concussion. He took advantage of the Lions’ last-ranked defense and banged-up secondary.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
Any road win is a good win and the Dolphins get to 5-3. Tua Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle early and often as they appeared to be uncovered.
Steve Svekis, Sports Senior Content Editor
The Dolphins were down 14-0, but it just didn’t feel like they were ever truly behind the eight-ball. The defense looked awful, but showed some resilience late. Tua was razor sharp, and Tyreek Hill remains the NFL’s most dangerous receiver and is back on pace to break the NFL single-season receiving-yardage record.
This will be updated.
News
Brazil’s polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters
By DIANE JEANTET and CARLA BRIDI (Associated Press)
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Polls in Brazil closed Sunday afternoon in a polarizing presidential runoff that pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a former president vowing to return the country to a more prosperous.
The second round took the form of a close contest between President Jair Bolsonaro and his political enemy, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Both are well-known and controversial political figures who arouse both passion and repugnance.
The vote will determine whether the world’s fourth-largest democracy maintains the same far-right political course or returns a leftist to the top job – and, if the latter, whether Bolsonaro accepts defeat. There have been several reports of what critics said were attempts to suppress the participation of da Silva’s likely voters.
Polling stations in the capital, Brasilia, were already packed in the morning, and in one of them a retired government employee, Luiz Carlos Gomes, said he would vote for da Silva.
“He is best for the poor, especially in the countryside,” said Gomes, 65, from Maranhao state in the impoverished northeast region. “We were always hungry before him.”
Since voting is conducted electronically, the final result is usually available a few hours after the polls close in the late afternoon. Most opinion polls have given a lead to da Silva, universally known as Lula, although political analysts agreed the race has become increasingly close in recent weeks.
For months, it appeared da Silva was heading for an easy victory as he stoked nostalgia for his 2003-2010 presidency, when Brazil’s economy was booming and welfare aid helped dozens of million people to join the middle class.
But while da Silva led the October 2 first-round election with 48% of the vote, Bolsonaro was a solid runner-up with 43%, showing that opinion polls significantly underestimated his popularity. Many Brazilians support Bolsonaro’s defense of conservative social values and he has bolstered his support through vast government spending.
Candidates in Brazil who come out on top in the first round tend to win the second round. But political scientist Rodrigo Prando said this campaign was so atypical that a victory for Bolsonaro could not be ruled out.
More than 150 million Brazilians are eligible to vote, but around 20% of the electorate abstained in the first round. Both da Silva and Bolsonaro have focused their efforts on attendance. The electoral authority prohibited any operation of the federal highway police from affecting the passage of voters on public transport.
Still, there were multiple reports of checkpoints and traffic stops. The Globo television channel reported more than 500 arrests, half of them in the northeast region, a stronghold of the Workers’ Party. The party filed a request for the arrest of the director of traffic police and demanded that polling stations in the region remain open until later.
Human Rights Watch, an international non-profit organization, said in a statement that it was “very concerned” by the reports.
Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, the president of the electoral authority, Alexandre de Moraes, said the director of police clarified that no stop had lasted more than 15 minutes, that turnout had not been affected and that polling stations would close at 5 p.m. local time as planned.
“(Stops) were made in accordance with traffic regulations and this blocked some voters, but all arrived at their polling stations. No bus has returned to its point of origin,” de Moraes said, adding that all traffic stops have since been suspended.
“If there has been abuse of power, it is an electoral crime. And we’re going to look at that,” de Moraes said.
Gleisi Hoffmann, who leads the Workers’ Party, told reporters in Sao Paulo that she did not believe all voters had effectively blocked their vote, but also said her party did not have an estimate of the number of voters. people who might have been deterred.
“We can’t think these voters arrived just because the traffic police said so,” Hoffmann told a news conference. “The traffic police chief is a Bolsonaro campaign activist.”
Bolsonaro was the first to vote at a military compound in Rio de Janeiro. He wore the green and yellow colors of the Brazilian flag that always feature at his rallies.
“I’m waiting for our victory, for the good of Brazil,” he told reporters afterwards. “God willing, we will be victorious this afternoon. In fact, Brazil will be victorious.
Da Silva cast his vote on Sunday morning in Sao Bernardo do Campo, a city outside Sao Paulo where he lived for decades and began his political career as a labor leader. He wore white, as he often did during the campaign, rather than his party’s traditional red.
“Today we choose the type of Brazil we want, how we want our society to be organized. People will decide what kind of life they want,” da Silva told reporters. “That’s why this is the most important day of my life. I am convinced that Brazilians will vote for a plan where democracy will prevail.
The candidates have offered few proposals for the country’s future beyond asserting that they will pursue a large social protection program for the poor, despite very limited fiscal space in the future. They railed against each other and launched online smear campaigns – with many more attacks coming from within Bolsonaro’s camp.
On the eve of the election, Bolsonaro shared a video of former US President Donald Trump supporting him on Twitter, saying he had secured universal respect for Brazil on the world stage. Da Silva specifically criticized Bolsonaro for the nation’s fallen stature abroad, pointing to a lack of state visits and bilateral meetings.
“Don’t lose it, don’t let this happen,” Trump said in the video. “It would not be good for your country. I love your country, but that wouldn’t be right. So get out there and vote for President Bolsonaro. It does the job like few could.
His four years in office were marked by proclaimed conservatism and the defense of traditional Christian values. He claimed that his rival’s return to power would introduce communism, the legalization of drugs, abortion and the persecution of churches – things that did not happen during da Silva’s first eight years in power.
On Sunday, Livia Correia and her husband, Pedro, brought her two young children to a polling station in Rio’s Copacabana neighborhood, where Bolsonaro supporters regularly gather. They were all wearing green and yellow shirts. Livia, 36, said she voted for Bolsonaro because he stands up for what is dear to him: “family values, God and freedom of expression”.
Da Silva focused on Bolsonaro’s widely criticized handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and said the president failed to care for the most needy members of society. And he painted Bolsonaro as an opponent of the Amazon rainforest, given that he disgraced environmental authorities and presided over a surge in deforestation.
But for many, the record of da Silva’s Workers’ Party is equally off-putting. A sprawling investigation revealed the party’s involvement in sweeping corruption scandals that have ensnared politicians and senior executives.
Da Silva himself was imprisoned for 19 months for corruption and money laundering. The Supreme Court overturned his convictions in 2019, on the grounds that the judge was biased and colluded with prosecutors. That didn’t stop Bolsonaro from reminding voters of the convictions.
The president’s formidable digital mobilization has been on display in recent days as his campaign introduces new – and unproven – allegations of possible electoral manipulation. It has reignited fears that Bolsonaro could challenge the election results if he loses – just like Trump, whom he admires.
For months, he claimed the country’s electronic voting machines were prone to fraud, though he never presented evidence, even after the election authority gave him a deadline to do so.
More recently, the allegations centered on airtime for political ads. Bolsonaro’s campaign claimed radio stations could have harmed their candidate by failing to air more than 150,000 election spots.
“If da Silva wins we’re going to have a problem,” said Pedro Correia, 40, who joined his wife and two children in Copacabana.
“It’s impossible for him to win,” he said.
Carla Bridi reported from Brasilia. Associated Press writer Mauricio Savarese contributed from Sao Paulo.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Matt Damon
News
Week 8 recap: Chicago Bears defense — and Justin Fields’ leap — allows 49 points in road loss to Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is no longer rusty. The Chicago Bears found that out the hard way Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
In his second game back from a thumb injury that led him to miss five games, Prescott completed 21 of 27 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-29 Cowboys victory. Running back Tony Pollard, taking a full load with Ezekiel Elliott out, rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns.
In nine drives before the kneeldown, the Cowboys scored a touchdown six times, punted twice and Prescott threw an interception to Eddie Jackson on the other.
Quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears offense put up 371 yards but couldn’t match the scoring pace as the Bears fell to 3-5.
Fields completed 17 of 23 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 60 yards on eight carries. Bears coach Matt Eberflus pulled Fields for their final drive of the game with the Bears down 20.
The Bears trailed by 11 at halftime and made it a five-point game when running back Khalil Herbert scored on a 12-yard touchdown run with 9:42 to play in the third quarter. Fields was sacked on the two-point conversion attempt, and the Cowboys had a 28-23 lead.
Fields jump-started the drive with a 36-yard pass to Darnell Mooney, followed by a 6-yard pass to the wide receiver.
But the Cowboys easily hit back, with Pollard scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run. Tight end Dalton Schultz had catches for 30 and 14 yards on the drive.
The Cowboys followed with a touchdown off a takeaway. Bears running back David Montgomery fumbled, and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons recovered it. Fields ran up to the play but hopped over Parsons, and no other Bears player touched Parsons while he was down.
That allowed Parsons to pop back up and return the fumble 36 yards for a touchdown and a 42-23 lead.
Fields threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Cole Kmet but missed the two-point conversion throw to Mooney to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 42-29.
But Pollard broke for a 54-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, scooting past tackle attempts from Jackson, Roquan Smith, Nicholas Morrow and Jaquan Brisker, to make it a 20-point game.
Here’s how the Week 8 game unfolded.
Inactives announced
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play against the Bears as he deals with a knee injury. Elliott is the Cowboys leading rusher with 443 rushing yards and four touchdowns, but the Cowboys can lean on Tony Pollard, who has 375 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Wide receiver Noah Brown, defensive end Sam Williams, safety Malik Hooker, defensive tackle Tysten Hill, linebacker Jabril Cox and quarterback Will Grier are also inactive for the Cowboys.
Brown is second among Cowboys receivers with 25 catches for 339 yards.
For the Bears, right tackle Larry Borom is inactive as he deals with a concussion. The Bears declared Borom out Friday after he missed the entire week of practice.
Cornerback Lamar Jackson, tight end Jake Tonges and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter are also inactive for the Bears.
Why trading Robert Quinn ‘made too much sense’
General manager Ryan Poles made another major move in the Bears rebuild Wednesday, trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Eagles. The Bears will receive a fourth-round draft pick in return, while the 6-0 Eagles acquire a veteran pass rusher with 102 sacks during a 12-year NFL career. That includes a Bears-record 18½ sacks last season.
From a business standpoint the deal, in Poles’ words, “made too much sense.”
“This is going to allow us to continue to build a highly competitive roster,” he said.
Read the full story here.
- It’s not ‘business as usual’ for the Bears after the trade of Robert Quinn, a respected team leader: ‘There is a void’
- Bears safety Jaquan Brisker calls Mac Jones kicking him in the groin ‘pretty dirty’ and says the Patriots QB should be fined
Latest news from Arlington Heights
At least one school district that serves the area where the Arlington International Racecourse is located in Arlington Heights has warned village leadership that creating a tax-incentive district to facilitate the redevelopment plans the Chicago Bears team is proposing for the site — including building a new NFL stadium — “would be a real concern,” public records show.
The football team inked a $197 million purchase agreement for the former Arlington Park International Racecourse site last year. In September, the Bears unveiled plans for a mixed-use commercial and residential development alongside the new, domed stadium it plans to build on the former racecourse, though leadership emphasized the still-tentative nature of the plans.
Given the $5 billion estimated cost of the Bears’ project, Palatine School District 15 Superintendent Laurie Heinz said the team or the village should chip in to help the school district respond to the increased student population and its needs anticipated as a result of the redevelopment.
Read the full story here.
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field? Here’s what to know.
Halftime: Bears trail Cowboys 28-17
The Bears defense had a lot of trouble stopping quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense in the first half.
Prescott completed 16 of 20 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns on the way to a 28-17 Cowboys halftime lead.
Bears safety Eddie Jackson intercepted Prescott in the final minute of the half, and Bears kicker Cairo Santos made a 36-yard field goal to cut into the Cowboys’ lead. It was the only drive the Bears stopped.
Prescott returned last week from a five-game absence because of a thumb injury. He looked at full strength from the start Sunday. He completed 10 of 11 passes for 107 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb, on the Cowboys’ first two drives of the game for a 14-0 lead.
The Cowboys easily marched 75 yards to score on their opening drive, capped by Prescott’s 7-yard touchdown run. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard rushed for 26 yards and had a 16-yard catch on the drive.
After the Cowboys went up 14-0, the Bears responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by Justin Fields’ 3-yard touchdown run to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 14-7. Fields had carries of 15 and 14 yards on the drive.
But the Cowboys hit back. On third-and-1 at the Bears 43-yard line, Prescott burst outside for a 25-yard run, and Pollard followed with an 18-yard TD run for a 21-7 Cowboys lead. Prescott’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson made it 28-7.
Fields briefly went into the medical tent in the second quarter but emerged to lead a 75-yard touchdown drive in the final minutes of the second quarter. His 17-yard touchdown pass to N’Keal Harry cut the Cowboys’ lead to 28-14.
Fields threw an interception to Trevon Diggs on the drive, but it was negated by a roughing-the-passer call on Chauncey Golston.
Fields completed 8 of 11 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown and ran for 42 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
News
Marcus Rashford scores Manchester United’s 100th goal as England boss Gareth Southgate watches as Christian Eriksen delivers ‘a full-back nightmare’ in win over West Ham
Marcus Rashford scored his 100th goal for Manchester United to claim a 1-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League.
The striker planted a powerful header past Lukasz Fabianski in the Hammers goal after a wonderful curling cross from Christian Eriksen at Old Trafford.
Rashford made his debut for the Red Devils in 2016 aged 18, scoring in a Europa League game against FC Midtjylland days before netting twice in a 3-2 win over Arsenal in the Premier League.
Strikes saw him become the club’s third-youngest goalscorer in a league game and their youngest European goalscorer.
And now he has now reached a century of striking in 318 appearances thanks to his header against the Hammers.
But it was the Danish star’s cross that really impressed a former Premier League star.
Speaking on talkSPORT, ex-Chelsea and West Ham star Scott Minto said: “Let me tell you, it’s a full-back’s nightmare when the ball is whipped around with such quality. and that guy is able to run and jump on you in like Marcus Rashford did.
“There’s a very good one-two with Bruno Fernandes doing very well with his header, but Eriksen makes that contact and there aren’t many people in world football, or certainly in the Premier League, who can whipping the ball when it’s nice to bounce off the half volley with the pace to the far post and just invite someone in at the end.
GAME DAY
Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest LIVE REACTION: Superb gunners return to top of table
struck
Arteta gives positive update on Saka as Arsenal star limps in Forest win
PIE
Ronaldo clears Neville much to Carragher’s delight after criticizing Man United star
stopped
Auba unlikely to be at Chelsea next season and Cucurella ‘seems lost’, says ex-Blue
MORE
Van Dijk loses opener at Anfield as Klopp bemoans ‘limited squad’ in Leeds loss
send a message
Maddison reveals what Guardiola told her during heated chat: ‘It’s not that easy’
“Marcus Rashford, he had tasted it earlier with the header and it was a ball header. It was a good connection and I’m telling you now, the keeper had absolutely no chance.
For Rashford it was his sixth goal of the season and a centurion strike for his boyhood club.
With Gareth Southgate also watching at Old Trafford, Rashford will be delighted to have scored.
The striker looks likely to travel to Qatar with the England squad for the World Cup, as long as he is fit, but the goal past his national team boss will help allay any worries.
Sports
News
Another second-half comeback lifts Vikings over Cardinals 34-26
Once again, the Vikings fell behind in the second half against a lesser team. And once again, they pulled the game out.
Minnesota back from a 17-14 deficit in the third quarter Sunday to defeat the Arizona Cardinals 34-26.
Trailing 34-26, the Cardinals had a chance to tie the score but turned the ball over on downs in Vikings territory with 2:39 left in the game when linebacker Jordan Hicks, who played the past three years with Arizona, stopped Eno Benjamin inches short of a first down after a 3-yard catch.
The Vikings won their fifth straight game to up their record to 6-1, their best start since they started 6-1 in 2009. The Cardinals dropped to 3-5.
It was the third straight home game and the fourth game out the last four that the Vikings have trailed in the second half against an inferior team. Minnesota previously came back to win 28-24 over Detroit and 29-22 over Chicago, both at home, and battled back to defeat New Orleans 28-25 in London.
The Vikings were helped out by three Arizona turnovers, which led to 13 points. They Cardinals forced Minnesota into one turnover but only got a field goal out of it.
It looked early on as if the Vikings might blow the depleted Cardinals out. They took a 14-3 lead midway through the second quarter before Arizona closed the deficit to 14-10 at halftime and took a 17-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals were playing without five injured starters. They were without offensive linemen Rodney Hudson, D.J. Humphries and Max Garcia, running back James Conner and linebacker Dennis Gardeck.
At halftime, former Vikings star defensive end Jared Allen was inducted into the Ring of Honor. Allen, who grew up on a horse ranch in California and was known for his sack dance in which pretended to rope a calf, rode in for his induction speech on a horse.
The Vikings looked to be in good shape in the third quarter after Alexander Mattison scored on a 7-yard touchdown run and Dalvin Cook on a 4-yard TD run to turn a 17-14 deficit into a 28-17 lead. The Cook touchdown was set up by safety Harrison Smith’s 31st career interception.
But the Cardinals strormed back. Kyler Murray threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Rondell Moore, who broke attempted tackles on the play by linebacker Eric Kendricks and former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson. That cut the deficit to 28-23, and a two-point conversion failed.
Then Arizona linebacker Isaiah Simmons had a srip sack of Kirk Cousins, and recovered the fumble at the Vikings 24. That led to a 34-yard field goal by Matt Prater, which made it 28-26.
The Cardinals had a chance to get the ball back for a go-ahead drive. But Greg Dortch lost a fumble on a punt, which was recovered by Minnesota linebacker Troy Dye at the Arizona 25.
That led to a 5-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to K.J. Osborn with 8:36 left in the game. But Greg Joseph banged the extra-point attempt off the left upright, leaving the score at 34-26.
Cook had 20 carries for 111 yards for his first 100-yard game of the season. He previously had three games of 90 or more yards.
Cousins completed 24 of 36 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Jefferson had six catches for 98 yards and Adam Thielen six for 67 yards.
The Vikings took a 7-0 lead on the opening drive on a 17-yard touchdown run by Cousins. They later went up 14-3 in the second quarter on Cousins’ 1-yard TD pass to Johnny Mundt
The Cardinals came back to their 17-14 lead on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Murray to DeAngelo Hopkins with 47 seconds left in the first half and on a 8-yard TD pass from Murray to Zach Ertz early in the third quarter.
