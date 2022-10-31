University of Exeter failed to respond to student ‘call for help’, inquest finds | University of Exeter

A coroner has slammed the University of Exeter for a student’s suicide, saying it failed to respond effectively to his ‘call for help’ after a disastrous string of ensuing exam results months of isolation in nearly empty residence halls during the pandemic.

Guy Davies, Cornwall’s deputy coroner, concluded Harry Armstrong Evans’ death was due to a ‘mental health crisis’ preceded by a ‘catalogue of missed opportunities associated with systems failures’, leaving him without the “safety net” that the Russell Group University should have provided.

Less than a month before he was found dead, 21-year-old Armstrong Evans told his guardian in an email that isolation during Covid had affected his mental health and his performance in his physicals and exams. third year astrophysics.

The coroner said it was a plea for help, but it did not lead to any direct engagement between the university and Armstrong Evans or his parents. Davies said: “This tribunal has heard evidence of the dire consequences of academic pressures on students and the need for universities to provide a safety net…in Harry’s case, the safety net did not work. “

The coroner said he would send a report to the university as part of his duty to report findings that could prevent future deaths. This would include concerns about training on mental health issues, whether a computer system used by social services was “suitable” and how student information was shared.

Outside court, Armstrong’s family described him as a “beautiful, kind and intelligent soul”, adding: “His passing is all the more tragic because it was entirely preventable.”

They said a ‘silent student suicide pandemic’ had gripped Britain and that for too long universities had operated in a space where, by law, they were not obliged to provide a duty of care to students. “Even our prisons are obligated to provide a duty of care to murderers,” they said.

The student’s mother and father, Alice and Rupert Armstrong Evans, are campaigning for the government to pass what they call ‘Harry’s Law’, under which universities would have to publish the annual student suicide rate .

They say 11 Exeter students have taken their own lives in the past six years, including another young man from the physics and astronomy department. “For years universities like Exeter have preferred to turn a blind eye to the deaths of sons and our daughters, yes, their care,” they said. The university says not all 11 deaths were confirmed as suicides by a coroner.

During the two-day survey in Truro, Armstrong Evans was described as a diligent student, but in January 2021 he received a ‘disastrous’ set of results.

Her family were not informed of her results but were alarmed at her state of mind and in May 2021 – the month before her death – Alice Armstrong Evans twice called the wellbeing team at the university to express his concerns. On both occasions, staff accidentally pressed a button closing the case.

On May 28, Armstrong Evans emailed his academic and pastoral tutor, as well as the social care team, explaining that isolation during the pandemic, as well as family difficulties, had affected his health. mental.

He wrote: ‘I was isolated in my virtually empty residence. I spent so much time isolated in my apartment with almost no human contact. It really had a detrimental effect on my mental health.

His guardian told the inquest that he had not undergone in-person training on suicidal ideation and did not recall receiving formal advice on detecting ‘red flags’.

By the time Armstrong Evans was found dead at the family home near Launceston, Cornwall on June 24, 2021, neither academic staff nor members of the welfare team had actually spoken to him.

The coroner said the relationship between the universities and the students was not like that of a doctor and a patient, but that they had “guardian obligations”.

He concluded Armstrong Evans’ email was a ‘call for help’ clearly requiring a ‘proactive response’ beyond what actually happened – a ‘flow of emails’ inviting him to fill in online forms.

‘No one from the University of Exeter contacted Harry – there was a complete lack of personal commitment,’ the coroner said. “Emails are not a personal commitment.”

The coroner also said the university should have considered contacting Armstrong Evans’ family, thus “fully mobilizing” its support network, but said some staff members did not fully understand that they were allowed to do so. do in certain circumstances.

He also said the investigation found a lack of in-person training for academic staff on mental health and concluded that the accidental closure of Armstrong Evans’ case twice was a “system failure” which meant that the alarm bells had not been rung.

The university said it was providing student support services seven days a week on campus and in the community, including throughout the pandemic.

Mike Shore-Nye, Registrar at the University of Exeter, said: ‘We are continually reviewing and improving the wellbeing support we provide based on evidence and learnings, including from tragic cases such as this. from Harry. We will review the coroner’s detailed findings in this case and ensure that we learn from them. »