Watch out for this parking scam that targeted a woman at Target in Framingham

Local
A Massachusetts woman who was dragged out of her car in the Framingham Target parking lot says her wallet was stolen by two crooks.
Eileen Savoia was in her car, ready to drive out of the parking lot, when two men knocked on her window and said something was leaking near her rear tires, so she got out to look, according to WCVB.
“They sprayed my tires with, I believe it was balsamic vinegar, which made it look like brake grease,” she told the news station.
With Savoia out of the car and distracted, one of the men grabbed her wallet from her purse, she said. By the time she got back in her car to call AAA, they were gone.
Framingham Police have asked anyone who saw this or a similar incident to call them. They believe the suspects could be in any of the surrounding towns, particularly Natick, where there are many shopping malls, WCVB reported. The incident is still under investigation and police were checking surveillance video from the Target parking lot and the bank where the scammers attempted to use Savoia’s debit card.
Boston
LONDON — British politicians from both opposition and government parties on Monday called on the Conservative government to improve conditions at an overcrowded migrant facility described by an independent inspector as “miserable”.
Hundreds of people who crossed the English Channel in small boats have been moved to Manston, a former airfield in south-east England, after another treatment center was hit by petrol bombs on Sunday by a assailant who then committed suicide. There were already 3,000 people in the facility, which is believed to hold about half.
Lawmakers are demanding Home Secretary Suella Braverman come to parliament on Monday to answer questions about conditions at Manston.
It is meant to be a temporary processing center where new arrivals spend 24 hours before moving into longer-term accommodation, but refugee groups say some people have been stuck there for weeks.
Chief Border Inspector David Neal, who recently visited the area, said last week that conditions were “miserable”. He told lawmakers there had been cases of diphtheria and “it’s a really dangerous situation.”
Tory lawmaker Roger Gale, who represents the Manston area in parliament, said the situation was a “breach of humane conditions”.
“Until about five weeks ago the system was working as expected, very well indeed,” he said. “It is now broken and it needs to be fixed quickly.”
Gale accused the government of deliberately worsening conditions in Manston by refusing to book hotel rooms for asylum seekers.
“There are just way too many people and this situation should never have developed, and I’m not sure it wasn’t developed deliberately,” he told the BBC. “I want the person responsible for creating this problem to be held accountable.”
The UK receives fewer asylum seekers than many European countries, including France and Germany. But there has been a surge in the number of people trying to cross the English Channel in dinghies and other small craft. Some 40,000 people have made the dangerous journey on one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes so far this year, up from 28,000 in 2021 and 8,500 in 2020.
Dozens of people have died, including 27 people in November 2021 when a crowded smuggling boat capsized.
Britain and France have been squabbling over how to stop the smuggling gangs organizing the trips.
The UK government has announced a controversial plan to send people arriving in small boats on a one-way trip to Rwanda – a plan it says will deter people from crossing the Channel and break the business model of smuggling gangs . Critics say the plan is immoral and impractical, and is being challenged in court.
Braverman, who was appointed in September by ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss, is an enthusiastic supporter of the stalled Rwandan plan and has been accused by critics of demonizing migrants.
The government says the problems are caused by an increase in the number of migrants, but critics accuse the government of allowing a backlog to develop. Labor immigration spokesman Stephen Kinnock said there was “chaos and confusion, and incompetence now at the heart of the government’s immigration and asylum policy”.
“The government, rather than doing the heavy lifting and the hard work of clearing the backlog, is making headlines with things like the Rwandan plan, which is just unworkable, unethical and unaffordable,” he said. he told Times Radio.
ABC News
Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Chris Redd is ‘OK’ after being punched last week.
The comedian updated his fans in an Instagram Story post over the weekend, saying he was recovering and was already looking to reschedule shows he had missed.
“I’ve been resting like crazy but thank you thank you thank you for all the messages of love, jokes and concern! I’m fine and healing fast!! Redd, 37, began his post.
“For all the shows I missed I will reschedule so if you purchased tickets ATTEND AND I UNDERSTAND!!
“I’ll be back to talk some good bullshit real soon!!!” he concluded.
The “Joker” actor later clarified that “no one ripped” his chain.
Redd was hanging out outside the MacDougal Street club when one of the two men, who appeared to have been waiting for him, approached him and punched him “out of nowhere,” a source told Page Six exclusively.
Next
North, Kim Kardashian’s daughter, gave a glimpse of Khloé and…
“There was blood everywhere,” we are told.
Redd was taken to Bellevue Hospital to treat his injury, which included two black eyes and a gash in his nose. He was discharged from hospital after receiving urgent treatment from doctors.
TMZ later reported that the attacker hit the stand-up comedian with brass knuckles, which is illegal.
The NYPD later released a photo of Redd’s alleged attacker from surveillance footage and described him as 35 to 40 years old, 6ft 2in tall and weighing around 280lbs. In the clip, the alleged attacker is shown walking down the street in a blue jacket, blue shirt, black pants, multi-colored fedora hat and black face mask.
Comedy sources told Page Six that the attack may have something to do with Redd dating his “SNL” co-star Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife, Christina Evangeline.
New York Post
The following content is sponsored by Goldco.
It seems like every day continues to bring more bad news about the future of the economy and the state of Americans’ financial health. As inflation remains elevated and the Fed continues to tighten monetary policy, Americans are caught between a rock and a hard place. The coming recession could end up making 2008 a breeze.
So it should come as no surprise that more and more Americans are taking steps to shore up their financial health. Many seek to buy gold in order to protect their hard-earned wealth. They know what’s coming, and they don’t like it.
The US economy is driven by consumer spending, and that spending is starting to falter. Retailers are sitting on massive inventory as consumers stay home and keep their wallets closed. Household spending expectations are falling as more Americans expect to have to pinch pennies to make ends meet.
This does not bode well for households or businesses, and the months ahead could prove challenging.
Real income declines
One of the reasons for the contraction in household spending is that real disposable income growth is actually negative.
Adjusted for inflation, most Americans actually lose purchasing power each year, making it increasingly difficult for them to maintain the standard of living they have grown accustomed to.
Like it or not, Americans are tightening their belts, and it will take more than a few stimulus checks to get them to start spending again.
While many people like to say that the housing market will not implode like it did in 2008, that is not a given. Right now, the market is contracting like it hasn’t in over a decade.
Mortgage rates rose to more than seven percent, the highest since before 2008, and mortgage applications fell accordingly. Housing prices begin to fall, reducing the wealth of many American households.
The supply of homes is expected to shrink and overall home affordability to be the worst it has been in decades. Many Americans who were hoping to buy a home in the near future find themselves having to postpone their plans yet again.
The rent is too high
As a result, more and more Americans are forced to rent. And that rent goes up too. In fact, by some estimates, rents have gone up 30% since the pandemic began. This kind of rent increase takes a lot of people’s disposable income.
It also makes it harder for young Americans to accumulate enough money for a down payment, save for retirement, and reach all the financial milestones that previous generations took for granted. Millennials were already facing a bleak financial future, but with the housing market suddenly turning around and rents skyrocketing, the outlook for the future has deteriorated even further.
The job market could explode
If that wasn’t enough, the Biden administration is taking steps to try to blow up the gig economy. Companies like Uber, DoorDash, Amazon and others have relied on hiring independent contractors to help them grow. But the Biden administration is proposing a proposed rule to treat more of these contractors as employees.
If this rule goes into effect, it would disrupt the business models of many growing companies, increasing their cost of operation. These costs would of course be passed on to consumers, which could necessitate a reduction in spending that would further hurt the bottom line of these companies.
In the worst-case scenario, many of the jobs created in the gig economy could disappear altogether. And the rosy job market we seem to have enjoyed even in the face of the recession could end up collapsing as millions of Americans find themselves unable to find the part-time or short-term jobs they’ve grown accustomed to.
Biden against the IMF
Despite all this, President Biden thinks the risk of a recession is very low. You would expect him to say that, of course, with the election about a week away. But with everything going on in the economy right now, you have to wonder if he’s not doing further damage to his reputation by trying to deny the obvious to people who are already suffering from inflation and who may suffer even more so once the recession hit.
Contrast that with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which endorsed efforts by central banks to fight inflation, and warned that fiscal policy should not interfere by adding additional government borrowing and spending to budgets already out of control. .
Central banks are faced with the need to tighten their belts as governments want to spend. And if central banks blink and finally give in by monetizing the debt issued by governments, you can say goodbye to the fight against inflation.
Whichever way you slice it, the economy and the financial situation are deteriorating. Governments, businesses and households are overwhelmed with debt and feeling the effects of rising inflation. And with the highest inflation in 40 years, many people are struggling to find a way to cope.
Protect yourself against inflation
A traditional method to help hedge against inflation is to invest in precious metals like gold and silver. These precious metals have served as a hedge against inflation and loss of value for centuries.
The last time the United States experienced high and sustained inflation, during the stagflation of the 1970s, both gold and silver recorded annualized growth rates of over 30% during the decade. But Americans have become complacent since Paul Volcker killed that inflation in the early 1980s. Most Americans alive today can’t even remember how previous generations weathered stagflation, let alone the performance of gold and silver during this period.
But enough people remember how gold and silver performed during the 2008 financial crisis that demand for these metals skyrocketed. The supply of physical gold and silver coins is tight and bounties are rising. But there is still time to try to protect your wealth with gold and silver.
A gold IRA is a popular method of investing in gold because it allows you to rollover or transfer existing physical gold and silver retirement assets tax-free. Then, your gold and silver investments enjoy the same tax-free appreciation as any other IRA account, and you only pay taxes when you receive a distribution.
If you care about maintaining your wealth and are worried that inflation or recession will eat away at the money you’ve worked so hard to save, it might be time to start protecting yourself with gold. or money. Visit the experts at Goldco today to learn more about the precious metals options available to you.
Breitbart News
Press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / AP
As the week begins, here’s a preview and roundup of the main developments from the past week.
Another week has begun with Russia launching a wave of attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other areas, causing damage including blackouts of electricity, mobile phones, water supplies and other destruction.
There will likely be fallout after Russia pulls out of a United Nations-brokered deal to export Ukrainian grain. The UN Security Council is meeting on Monday to discuss the issue.
Progressive Democrats sent, then withdrewa letter urging President Biden to seek diplomacy with Russia towards a ceasefire in Ukraine. Thirty members of Congress had signed the letter, prompting a backlash, including from fellow Democrats, but some signatories said they signed it shortly after it was written in early summer. and that a lot had changed since then.
Russia has trained to carry out a nuclear strike on October 26, in its first major nuclear exercise since invading Ukraine this year. The Kremlin Defense Minister said it was a rehearsal to respond to a nuclear attack. It came as NATO conducted its annual Steadfast Noon nuclear exercises.
President Vladimir Putin has repeated the allegation, without proof, that Ukraine is preparing to set off a dirty bomb. The United States and its allies dismiss this as a false pretense for possible future Russian actions.
The German president acknowledged a “bitter failure“ its policy and that of other governments towards Russia. In his October 28 national address, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that Russia’s war had “reduced the European security order to ashes”.
Russia has accused Ukraine of a “massive” drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships over the weekend off Crimea. Moscow also alleged that “British specialists” were involved in directing the drones as well as damaging the gas pipelines, which London refused.
Russia suspended his role in an agreement authorizing the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea, citing alleged drone strikes. The move was condemned by Western leaders and the UN, which brokered the arrangement to ease a global food crisis.
In the battle of Kherson, Ukrainian infantry officers say not to underestimate Russia.
Another victim of the Russian war: some Ukrainians no longer trust their neighbors.
Russia suspends a grain export deal with Ukraine that has helped keep food prices low.
Understand the Biden administration’s approach to diplomacy with Russia.
Can the United States Meet Ukraine’s Arms Demand?
Putin baselessly claims that Ukraine intends to use a dirty bomb.
Congress plans to support Ukraine’s war effort.
Progressive Democrats withdraw their letter calling for more diplomatic efforts with Russia.
First person: Leaving Russia to avoid war in Ukraine.
Russia’s war in Ukraine is changing the world: see its ripple effects around the globe.
You can read past recaps here. For context and more in-depth stories, you can find more NPR coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR Ukrainian state podcast for updates throughout the day.
NPR News
wsj
A coroner has slammed the University of Exeter for a student’s suicide, saying it failed to respond effectively to his ‘call for help’ after a disastrous string of ensuing exam results months of isolation in nearly empty residence halls during the pandemic.
Guy Davies, Cornwall’s deputy coroner, concluded Harry Armstrong Evans’ death was due to a ‘mental health crisis’ preceded by a ‘catalogue of missed opportunities associated with systems failures’, leaving him without the “safety net” that the Russell Group University should have provided.
Less than a month before he was found dead, 21-year-old Armstrong Evans told his guardian in an email that isolation during Covid had affected his mental health and his performance in his physicals and exams. third year astrophysics.
The coroner said it was a plea for help, but it did not lead to any direct engagement between the university and Armstrong Evans or his parents. Davies said: “This tribunal has heard evidence of the dire consequences of academic pressures on students and the need for universities to provide a safety net…in Harry’s case, the safety net did not work. “
The coroner said he would send a report to the university as part of his duty to report findings that could prevent future deaths. This would include concerns about training on mental health issues, whether a computer system used by social services was “suitable” and how student information was shared.
Outside court, Armstrong’s family described him as a “beautiful, kind and intelligent soul”, adding: “His passing is all the more tragic because it was entirely preventable.”
They said a ‘silent student suicide pandemic’ had gripped Britain and that for too long universities had operated in a space where, by law, they were not obliged to provide a duty of care to students. “Even our prisons are obligated to provide a duty of care to murderers,” they said.
The student’s mother and father, Alice and Rupert Armstrong Evans, are campaigning for the government to pass what they call ‘Harry’s Law’, under which universities would have to publish the annual student suicide rate .
They say 11 Exeter students have taken their own lives in the past six years, including another young man from the physics and astronomy department. “For years universities like Exeter have preferred to turn a blind eye to the deaths of sons and our daughters, yes, their care,” they said. The university says not all 11 deaths were confirmed as suicides by a coroner.
During the two-day survey in Truro, Armstrong Evans was described as a diligent student, but in January 2021 he received a ‘disastrous’ set of results.
Her family were not informed of her results but were alarmed at her state of mind and in May 2021 – the month before her death – Alice Armstrong Evans twice called the wellbeing team at the university to express his concerns. On both occasions, staff accidentally pressed a button closing the case.
On May 28, Armstrong Evans emailed his academic and pastoral tutor, as well as the social care team, explaining that isolation during the pandemic, as well as family difficulties, had affected his health. mental.
He wrote: ‘I was isolated in my virtually empty residence. I spent so much time isolated in my apartment with almost no human contact. It really had a detrimental effect on my mental health.
His guardian told the inquest that he had not undergone in-person training on suicidal ideation and did not recall receiving formal advice on detecting ‘red flags’.
By the time Armstrong Evans was found dead at the family home near Launceston, Cornwall on June 24, 2021, neither academic staff nor members of the welfare team had actually spoken to him.
The coroner said the relationship between the universities and the students was not like that of a doctor and a patient, but that they had “guardian obligations”.
He concluded Armstrong Evans’ email was a ‘call for help’ clearly requiring a ‘proactive response’ beyond what actually happened – a ‘flow of emails’ inviting him to fill in online forms.
‘No one from the University of Exeter contacted Harry – there was a complete lack of personal commitment,’ the coroner said. “Emails are not a personal commitment.”
The coroner also said the university should have considered contacting Armstrong Evans’ family, thus “fully mobilizing” its support network, but said some staff members did not fully understand that they were allowed to do so. do in certain circumstances.
He also said the investigation found a lack of in-person training for academic staff on mental health and concluded that the accidental closure of Armstrong Evans’ case twice was a “system failure” which meant that the alarm bells had not been rung.
The university said it was providing student support services seven days a week on campus and in the community, including throughout the pandemic.
Mike Shore-Nye, Registrar at the University of Exeter, said: ‘We are continually reviewing and improving the wellbeing support we provide based on evidence and learnings, including from tragic cases such as this. from Harry. We will review the coroner’s detailed findings in this case and ensure that we learn from them. »
In the UK and Ireland, the Samaritans can be contacted on the freephone number 116 123 or by email at [email protected] or [email protected] In the United States, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is at 800-273-8255 or by chat for help. You can also text HOME to 741741 to get in touch with a crisis text line counsellor. In Australia, the Lifeline crisis helpline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at befrienders.org
theguardian
