Who is the man accused of assaulting Pelosi’s husband?

Policy
SAN FRANCISCO – A streak of strained relationships. A traveling life that included a stint in a storage unit. A personality “consumed by darkness”.
Accounts from people who know the man accused of Friday’s break-in and violent attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, described indications of a troubled individual and growing signs of politically fueled hatred.
The man, David DePape, 42, remains in police custody and will likely face multiple charges, including attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon, as early as Monday, with an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday, authorities announced. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Saturday that DePape gave a statement to the San Francisco Police Department, though she declined to give further details.
According to law enforcement officials, DePape broke into Pelosis’ San Francisco home early Friday morning through a back entrance. He was looking for Nancy Pelosi, who was in Washington, authorities said, and shouted, “Where’s Nancy?” In a fight with 82-year-old Paul Pelosi over a hammer, DePape struck Paul Pelosi with it at least once when police arrived and apprehended him, police said.
At home, DePape had zip ties, a person with knowledge of the investigation said Sunday.
On Saturday, Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to her colleagues that her husband’s condition continued to improve and that she thanked them for their support.
“Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the potentially deadly attack on our Pop,” she wrote. “We are grateful for the quick response from law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical treatment he is receiving.”
Jenkins said DePape suffered “minor injuries” and was treated at a hospital, but he was unsure Saturday night if he was still receiving medical attention.
Accurate footage of the burglary is still emerging, and a portrait of DePape is only beginning to emerge. People who knew him at various points in his life reveal a shy person who sought to improve the world but also as someone whose life seemed to drift and whose behavior sometimes seemed strange, even unbalanced.
When Linda Schneider, 65, knew DePape for a few years beginning in 2009, she ran an urban farm for low-income communities in the East Bay area. DePape helped her with her chickens and occasionally babysat her, she said.
At the time, DePape was living in a storage unit in Berkeley and making hemp wristbands, said Schneider, who still lives in California. He had used hard drugs but was trying to straighten out his life, she said. She recalled him as reliable, easy-going, and painfully shy.
“He wouldn’t even have a bank account because he was terrified of talking to a teller,” she said.
In 2012, Schneider said she started getting “very weird” emails from DePape in which he likened himself to Jesus Christ. She felt the messages were “somewhat dangerous”, she said, and she stopped communicating with him.
“He was a guy who didn’t have a lot of internal strength,” she said. “He would follow anything a little abnormal in front of him.”
Teresa DePape, who is married to Gene DePape, David DePape’s stepfather, first met David DePape when he was in high school in Powell River, British Columbia. Teresa DePape remembered him as a funny teenager who liked to joke, laugh and play computer games. He had a few friends, she said, but not many.
“He was a good boy,” she said.
David DePape graduated from high school in Armstrong, another B.C. town, but the family had little contact with him afterward, she said.
“We tried at first,” she said. “But he never answered, so we stopped.”
David DePape left Canada about 20 years ago, pursuing a relationship that took him to California, as CNN reports.
Over the weekend, law enforcement officials scrutinized what appeared to be DePape’s extensive online presence, though they declined to comment publicly on his online accounts.
But a blog written by a user who calls himself “daviddepape” contains a series of angry and paranoid messages. The blog’s domain was registered to an address in Richmond, Calif., in August, and a local resident said DePape lives at that address. From August until the eve of the attack on Paul Pelosi, the blog featured a flurry of anti-Semitic sentiments and concerns about pedophilia, anti-white racism and “elitist” control of the internet.
One of the blog posts suggested that there had been no mass gassing of prisoners at Auschwitz, and others were accompanied by malevolent and stereotypical images. Another reposted a video lecture defending Adolf Hitler.
In an article, written Oct. 19, the author urged former President Donald Trump to choose Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, as his 2024 running mate. Gabbard left the Democratic Party this month then made several of the high-profile campaign appearances with Republican candidates running for office.
“Trump you NEEEEEEEED to make Tulsi your VP in 2024,” the user wrote. “Of ALL the Democratic presidential candidates in 2020. She was the only Democratic candidate who was NOT running on the platform of being a mentally ill crazed demagogue.”
But intermingled with these posts were others about religion, the occult, and fairy images that the user said he produced using an artificial intelligence imaging system.
Several other posts were dedicated to culture war issues and seemed to follow current events closely. One article focused on the nearly $1 billion libel judgment awarded this month against Alex Jones, the founder of the Infowars news outlet, based on the conspiracy theory.
Still, Schneider said she was stunned and angry when she learned that police had identified DePape as Pelosi’s attacker.
“Who attacks octogenarians? she says. “It’s just the epitome of cruelty.”
Inti Gonzalez, who said she considered DePape a father figure because her mother had a relationship with him when she was growing up, said in a blog post on her website and Facebook page that DePape was someone who wanted to make his voice heard, “but the monster in him was always too strong for him to be safe.”
On her blog, Gonzalez said her mother, Oxane “Gypsy” Taub, met DePape when she was pregnant with Gonzalez. Their romantic relationship only lasted a few years, but DePape stayed longer to care for Gonzalez and her two younger brothers, until she left eight years ago when she was 13, a González said.
“There’s a part of him that’s a good person even though he’s been very consumed by darkness,” she wrote.
Taub came to public attention in 2012 when she spoke out against a nudity ban proposed by San Francisco Supervisor Scott Wiener, culminating in a 2013 nude wedding at San City Hall. Francisco. DePape, a paternal influence on Taub’s three children, planned to serve as best man at the wedding, SFGate reported at the time.
A 2015 SF Weekly profile on Taub described her as “a seasoned 9/11 truther, psychedelic enthusiast and sexual free spirit.” In 2021, Taub, 53, was found guilty by a jury on charges of harassment and attempted child abduction. She is incarcerated at the California Institution for Women.
Taub’s Berkeley home, a large Victorian duplex, appeared dilapidated on Friday, with abandoned cars in the driveway and stuffed animals hanging in the trees in the front yard. Two teenagers appeared to live there, one of whom spoke to FBI officials as a crowd of reporters looked on.
A neighbor, Ryan La Coste, 35, said DePape had been a semi-frequent visitor to the house and continued to stop by after Taub was incarcerated.
“I think he may have helped because the kids are still young,” he said.
But above all, La Coste said, DePape seemed to blend in with the cast of largely transients who passed through the house.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Two men who were exonerated in the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X will receive a $36 million settlement after lawsuits were filed on their behalf against the city and state of New York last year.
New York City has agreed to pay $26 million to settle a lawsuit filed on behalf of Muhammad Abdul Aziz and Khalil Islam, Islam was posthumously cleared of the murder. Meanwhile, New York State also agreed to pay an additional $10 million.
A spokesperson for the New York City Legal Department told ABC News Sunday night that the settlement “brings some measure of justice to people who have spent decades in prison and have been stigmatized for being falsely accused of murder of an emblematic figure”.
“Based on our review, this office stands by the opinion of former Manhattan District Attorney Vance, who stated, based on his investigation, that “there is an ultimate conclusion : Mr. Aziz and Mr. Islam were wrongfully convicted of this crime,” he added.
David Shanies, the attorney representing Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, confirmed the terms of the settlement to ABC News on Sunday evening.
The settlement comes after Aziz and Islam’s estate sued New York City on July 14, seeking $40 million for malicious prosecution, denial of due process rights and government misconduct. Aziz and the estate of Khalil Islam also filed two multimillion-dollar civil lawsuits in December 2021 targeting the New York state government.
Then-Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance decided to overturn the convictions of Muhammad Aziz, 84, and co-defendant Khalil Islam in November 2021, citing “newly uncovered evidence and failure to disclose evidence discharge”.
“Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam were unjustly convicted and imprisoned for decades – 42 years between them – following outrageous government misconduct and violations of their constitutional rights,” Shanies said in July. “Justice delayed for too long is justice denied. Mr. Aziz has just turned 84 and Mr. Islam died tragically before having his name cleared.”
“These men and their families must not wait to be compensated for the gross injustices they have suffered,” he added.
Aziz, a US Navy veteran and father of six, was 26 when he was arrested for the 1965 murder of Malcolm X at the Audubon Ballroom. He spent 20 years in prison.
Aziz was paroled in 1985. Two years later Islam was released after serving 22 years. They each appealed their convictions and always maintained their innocence. Islam died in 2009 at the age of 74. His estate filed a related claim.
Aziz and Islam were members of the Nation of Islam and belonged to Malcolm X’s #7 Mosque in Harlem.
Talmadge Hayer – the confessed killer of Malcolm X who was arrested at the scene – testified at trial that Aziz and Islam were not involved in the murder. In the late 1970s, Hayer signed an affidavit naming four other men he believed were involved in planning and carrying out the murder.
But the case wasn’t reopened until interest in the case was renewed in 2020 following the release of “Who Killed Malcolm X?” – a Netflix documentary that follows the work of independent historian Abdur-Rahman Muhammad who spent decades investigating the murder.
“After watching the Netflix documentary, I thought there was enough to watch this,” Vance told ABC News “Soul of a Nation Presents: Xonerated – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice” , released in February. .
Vance apologized last year on behalf of the NYPD and FBI for what he called “serious and unacceptable violations of the law and the public trust.”
In his first TV interview since his exoneration, Aziz opened up about wrongful conviction and the trauma of systemic racism on ABC News’ “Soul of a Nation.”
“If God is on your side, it doesn’t matter who is against you. God is on my side,” Aziz said in the interview that aired in February.
ABC News' Melia Patria contributed to this report.
Twitter user Zweli_Thixo shared an email he received from a thief who had stolen the laptop, containing his research proposal. While apologizing for the theft, the thief said they were “struggling to make ends meet”. However, the thief offered to send files if the owner needed them.
Along with the screenshot, the caption read, “They stole my laptop last night and they emailed me using my email, I have mixed emotions now.”
The email sent by the thief read: “Brother Howzit, I know I stole your laptop yesterday. I needed the money as I was struggling to make ends meet. I see you was busy with a research proposal, i have attached it and if (there are) other files you need, please alert me before monday 12:00 am as i have found a client again ngiyacolisa bro. ” The subject line reads: “Sorry for the laptop”.
Check out the tweet here:
They stole my laptop last night and they emailed me using my email, I have mixed emotions now.😩 pic.twitter.com/pYt6TVbV1J
— GOD GULUVA (@Zweli_Thixo) October 30, 2022
The netizen expressed his sympathy for the person who stole the laptop. One user wrote, “Why not make him the same offer as the supposed buyer he found.” Another user wrote: “Anyone able to offer this guy a job please. This man has been browsing through the laptop and found a research proposal and really appreciates the effort and time dedicated to it. Honestly, I would hire him if I had the means.”
“So now you know they really needed the money without losing their morals or being ‘a bad person’. Trying to minimize your loss is kind of nice, I think. I hope people realize what the capitalism done for us,” commented the third.
“A respectful thief,” commented the fourth.
Click for more new trends
On October 26, 2022, the European Commission presented its draft revision of the directive on the treatment of urban waste water.
This revision is a tremendous opportunity for the sanitation sector to meet new societal and environmental challenges.
Adopted in 1991, the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive has for over 30 years improved the quality of streams, rivers and coastal waters across Europe. This lesser-known role is nevertheless essential: the directive has made it compulsory to equip all agglomerations with more than 2,000 inhabitants in the member countries with wastewater collection and treatment systems, and has thus led to a spectacular drop in the amount of pollutants released into the natural environment.
Since then, technological progress has highlighted the emergence of new pollutants. The toxicity of pollutants such as microplastics, micropollutants and chemicals (PFAS) has been confirmed. The setting of treatment thresholds for these pollutants, as permitted by the directive, is therefore essential to better take into account their presence in wastewater. Solutions exist and it is essential that they be deployed everywhere. This development is all the more necessary in view of the new uses of this wastewater – reuse for irrigation in agriculture, watering of public green spaces, recovery of sewage sludge… – which should experience exponential growth in coming years.
The revision of the directive on urban waste water treatment will also ensure that the consequences of climate change are better taken into account. The frequency and intensity of heavy rainfall pose a threat to the effectiveness of sanitation systems and the preservation of natural habitats. Proposed within the framework of the directive, the generalization of integrated water management plans for certain agglomerations will contribute to reducing flooding and pollution due to precipitation on natural habitats. It is essential to take advantage of digital to monitor infrastructures in real time and anticipate such events.
Another major step forward is the introduction of the principle of extended producer responsibility for medicinal products for human use and cosmetic products. On the one hand, it will speed up the eco-design of these products and therefore reduce the presence of pollutants in wastewater at source. On the other hand, it represents a first step in the essential paradigm shift in the financing of sanitation systems to establish balanced cost sharing: users and/or local authorities will no longer have to bear the full cost of treating the pollution for which they are responsible. not responsible. The proposed Extended Producer Responsibility system will help governments finance more advanced treatment solutions. At SUEZ, we have been experimenting for years with the principle of extended producer responsibility in the waste sector. We believe that it is crucial that these means of financing also find a large place in the future of the water sector.
Finally, the revised directive highlights the benefits of sanitation, via the epidemiological surveillance of wastewater as a tool for protecting public health. The COVID-19 pandemic has shed light on this expertise and accelerated the development of innovative solutions to monitor the spread of the virus through sanitation networks, such as the COVID-19 City Watch developed by SUEZ. Advances in the analysis of chemical and biological markers in wastewater are paving the way for new collaborations with sanitation system managers and health authorities. The obligation for member countries to put in place surveillance systems for their wastewater will allow a consolidated view of public health indicators (such as viruses, drug use, drug consumption) and the possibility of set up targeted prevention campaigns. The use of sanitation systems in the service of public health is part of the “One Health” approach which, with the adoption of a cross-cutting approach to human, animal and environmental health, should make it possible to better anticipate major global pandemics.
We welcome the ambitious objectives of the draft revision of the directive on the treatment of urban waste water, the change of paradigm that it announces and its recognition of the key role played by sanitation in public health. By maintaining its high ambitions, the European Union, in line with the Green Deal, will continue to be at the forefront of the fight to protect our environment.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a 2-year-old boy who police say was abducted in Apple Valley by his non-custodial father.
Shannon Yusuf Ingram was taken shortly before 6 p.m. by 30-year-old Shannon Dawayne Ingram, according to a news release issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. An Amber Alert was issued shortly after 10:15 p.m.
The boy, who goes by Yusuf, was last seen wearing a blue Baby Shark hoodie, a silver necklace, gray jeans and blue slip-on shoes, the news release said.
His father, a Black man about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has brown eyes, a beard and wears his hair in dreads, according to the release. He was last seen wearing a royal blue hoodie.
A “vehicle associated with this incident” was located in the 100 block of Ruth Street North in the Battle Creek neighborhood of St. Paul, the release said.
Authorities asked that anyone with information about Yusuf’s whereabouts call 911 or the Apple Valley Police Department at 651-322-2323.
Twitter plans to start charging users nearly $20 a month to keep their blue ticks under a premium service to be rolled out under Elon Musk’s leadership, according to a report.
“The whole vetting process is being overhauled right now,” Musk, who took over the social media platform on Friday, said. tweeted Sunday.
The steep price hike would be one of the overhauls, The Verge reported.
The company plans to increase its optional $4.99 per month premium subscription called Twitter Blue to $19.99 per month. However, that price is subject to change, the outlet reported, citing internal correspondence and people familiar with the matter.
Twitter will add more features, including verification, to bring its subscription up to the rising cost.
The billionaire plans to get verified users to shell out money to maintain their status.
Existing verified users have 90 days to subscribe to the new Twitter Blue after launch or they’ll lose their ticks, according to The Verge.
The current Twitter Blue launched about a year ago and offers subscribers a way to view ad-free articles from select publishers as well as additional customization settings.
Musk has been open about his desire to increase the number of subscriptions to account for half of Twitter’s revenue as well as his eagerness to overhaul the platform’s vetting process in the months leading up to his $44 billion takeover of the company. dollars on Thursday.
Employees working on Twitter Blue’s upgrades were told on Sunday that they must meet the Nov. 7 deadline or face layoff, according to the outlet.
Since acquiring Twitter, Musk has made rapid staff cuts. Starting at the top, he ousted chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Sega, the company’s chief legal and policy officer Vijaya Gadde and general counsel Sean Edgett.
F45 founder Adam Gilchrist has listed a third home, in the exclusive Byron Bay enclave of Wategos Beach, for sale between $10 million and $11 million.
The founder of global fitness empire F45, Adam Gilchrist, has listed his Byron Bay guesthouse between $10 million and $11 million – his third property to come on the market in weeks.
Gilchrist has kept a low profile since leaving the Mark Wahlberg-backed fitness empire after leaving the company and its share price plummeting more than 60%.
Gilchrist’s Byron Bay home – on exclusive Wategos Beach – sits behind his $18.85 million trophy home ‘Wategos House’ which Mr Gilchrist bought in 2019, breaking local property records.
The three-bedroom house, which is listed between $10 million and $11 million, straddles two fronts and was bought for $5.1 million in 2020 through a firm that also handled the Australian company interests of Mr. Gilchrist and F45.
Both of Mr. Gilchrist’s Freshwater Beach homes were sold ahead of their auction date.
The Wategos Beach guesthouse (above) has three bedrooms, two fronts just steps from the sand in one of Australia’s most exclusive ocean enclaves.
Mr Gilchrist sold his freshwater beach house (right) for $14million shortly after F45 suffered a stock market bloodbath and he walked away with a $10million payout, then the neighboring bungalow (left) a few weeks ago for over $8 million.
Mr Gilchrist walked away from F45 with a $10 million golden handshake amid the near-collapse of the cult celebrity gym in a stock market bloodbath in July.
He has not been heard from publicly since.
Even his former close business partner – his co-founder Rob Deutsch – admitted in August he had no idea where Adam Gilchrist was, telling Daily Mail Australia he hadn’t spoken to him “for two or three years”. .
“I’m told he…changed number etc, so it might be hard to figure it out these days,” Deutsch said.
F45’s financial difficulties have been linked to a possible drain of cash to the United States by recruiting celebrities and sports stars for multi-million dollar endorsements.
Mr Gilchrist’s payment would include 12 months rent for his Florida mansion and 18 months health insurance for his family.
There is no indication that Mr. Gilchrist has anything to hide in relation to F45.
F45 co-founder Rob Deutsch (above with his wife, model Nicole Person) said he hadn’t seen Adam Gilchrist in two or three years
Celebrity ambassadors like soccer star David Beckham (above) have been paid millions in cash or stock to boost the branch, but may have drained the business of financial support
Mr Deutsch ‘left’ the company two and a half years ago with a ‘deal bonus’ of $2.5 million after amassing a formidable real estate empire worth more than $20 million, including a family beachfront home in Bronte that sold last year for $17.7 million.
The pair, who are former rugby pals, teamed up to start F45 out of Rollex gymnasium in White City in Sydney, which Mr Deutsch set up in 2012 with a $100,000 redundancy check from his former life as a stock trader.
The pair rebranded Rollex as F45 and established the gym franchise model that put what would become a fitness industry juggernaut on its upward trajectory.
As Daily Mail Australia exclusively revealed earlier this year, Gilchrist (not to be confused with the cricketer of the same name) was officially bankrupt when he launched the cult gym.
But Mr Gilchrist gradually acquired property and enjoyed a lavish lifestyle as F45 became an international hit.
He dated celebrities and made $500 million overnight when actor Mark Wahlberg invested $450 million in F45.
The gym went public on the New York Stock Exchange in July last year in a $1.6 billion IPO, which saw the share price soar to $17.28.
Adam Gilchrist, 44, has ditched social media since walking away from F45 with a $10m gold handshake and, according to his co-founder, he’s hard to find
The view from Wategos House, the trophy mansion Adam Gilchrist bought for $18.85 million, breaking ownership records in 2019
Mark Wahlberg recruited David Beckham in 2021 as a global ambassador for $5 million, with a similar amount ($7.2 million) in cash payment due to the soccer star in July this year, at the occasion of the first anniversary of the floating of the shares.
Basketball legend Magic Johnson received a $4 million cash payout, golfer Greg Norman was another sports celebrity recruit and model Cindy Crawford received $5 million in stock.
Other mentions of high-profile celebrities being paid in cash or stock include actor Mario Lopez, singer J Balvin and DJ Steve Aoki.
But those celebrity deals bet to ‘boost its now-abandoned global expansion plans’ may have been cash-draining exercises that led to the July 26 market update saying F45 had ‘lost the funding that underpinned his franchise sales,’ Nine Newspapers reported.
Now, instead of expanding, F45 plans to downsize its workforce and revise its profit and revenue forecast for the 2022-2023 financial year.
Staff have already been reduced in Australia, with up to 110 company employees lost their jobs after the stock market crash and further cuts were considered.
Mr Gilchrist went bankrupt in April 2011 and at the time was living in a relatively shabby unit in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, albeit with a view of Elizabeth Bay, with a small kitchen and bathroom.
There is no suggestion that Mr. Gilchrist acted contrary to the terms of his bankruptcy in founding the company.
By mid-2021, F45 had 1,555 studios and 2,801 franchises in 63 countries, and eventually aimed to have 23,000 studios worldwide.
The company’s cult following was based on its 45-minute group workouts that combined resistance, metabolic, and cardio moves in a fun, accessible environment.
