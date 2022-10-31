SEOUL, South Korea – In an instant, thousands of Halloween revelers packed the narrow, bustling streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan district, eager to show off their capes, wizard hats and bat wings. mouse.
Wild cap 10-day road trip with shootout win over Blackhawks
When the Wild left the Twin Cities a week and a half ago, they did so knowing the 10-day road trip could be a turning point for them.
It’s proved to be exactly that as the Wild returned looking much more like themselves. They finished the road trip 3-1-1, capping it with a 4-3 shootout win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout. Marc-Andre Fleury denied Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.
As for the other games of the lengthy road trip, the Wild fell to the Boston Bruins, defeated the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators, and lost to the Detroit Red Wings. They collected 7 of 10 points.
Before the game even started on Sunday night the Wild suffered a loss as Marcus Foligno sat out with an upper-body injury. Asked for further details, coach Dean Evason remained intentionally vague and didn’t give a timetable on Foligno’s return.
To make matters worse, the Wild lost Ryan Hartman in the actual game after he decided to drop the gloves with Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi. After a very brief fight, Hartman got taken to the ice and suffered an upper-body injury in the process. He did not return to the game.
As for the game itself, less than 24 hours after Evason implored his players to get the “cuteness” out of their game, the Wild worked their butts off in the first period. Though they fell behind when Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe made it 1-0, the Wild responded on the very next shift as Matt Boldy leveled the score at 1-1.
The solid play for the Wild continued a few minutes later when Mason Shaw scored the first goal of his NHL career to make it 2-1. He found the back of the net thanks to beautiful pass from Sam Steel, then celebrated the milestone with Connor Dewar, his teammate with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.
The sequence was the latest example of Shaw injecting some life in the bottom half of the Wild lineup. He’s been a spark plug ever since being called up from the minors a week and a half ago, and he’s slowly carving out a niche for himself because of it.
Eventually, the game evened out, Toews tied the game at 2-2 midway through the second period, poking the puck past Fleury in the crease.
That score held until midway through the third period when Blackhawks winger Andreas Athanasiou dangled around Matt Dumba and finished off a beautiful shot to make it 3-2. That lead was shortlived as Boldy leveled the score at 3-3 on the very next shift just like he did earlier in the game.
That paved the way for a highly entertaining overtime and the ensuing shootout where the Wild came out on top.
Elections in Brazil: Lula da Silva will return to the presidency of Brazil with a stunning return
Sao Paulo
CNN
—
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been elected Brazil’s next president, in a stunning comeback after a tight second round on Sunday. His victory announces a political about-face for the largest country in Latin America, after four years of far-right administration of Jair Bolsonaro.
The 76-year-old politician’s victory represents the left’s return to power in Brazil and concludes a triumphant personal comeback for Lula da Silva, after a series of corruption allegations led to his 580-day imprisonment. The sentences were later overturned by the Supreme Court, clearing the way for his candidacy for re-election.
Lula da Silva, who is expected to take office on January 1, will take the reins of a country plagued by strong inequalities which is still struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. About 9.6 million people fell below the poverty line between 2019 and 2021, and literacy and school attendance rates fell. He will also face a deeply fractured nation and pressing environmental issues, including rampant deforestation in the Amazon.
This will be his third term, having led Brazil for two consecutive terms between 2003 and 2010.
The former leader’s victory on Sunday was the latest in a political wave across Latin America, with victories by leftist politicians in Argentina, Colombia and Chile. But Lula da Silva – a former labor leader of working-class background – has sought to reassure moderates throughout his campaign.
He has built a broad alliance comprising several center and center-right politicians, including historical opponents of PSDB, Brazil’s social democratic party. Among these politicians is its vice-president, the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin, who has been cited by the Lula camp as a pledge of moderation in his administration.
During the election campaign, Lula da Silva was reluctant to show his cards when it came to defining an economic strategy, a tendency which earned him strong criticism from his competitors. “Who is the Minister of Economy of the other candidate? There isn’t, he doesn’t say. What will be his political and economic path? More state? Less state? We don’t know…,” Bolsonaro said during a YouTube live stream Oct. 22.
Lula da Silva said he would push Congress to approve a tax reform that would exempt low-income people from paying income tax. And his campaign received a boost from centrist former presidential candidate Simone Tebet, who finished third in the first round earlier this month and backed Lula da Silva in the second round. Known for her ties to Brazil’s agricultural industry, Tebet told a press conference Oct. 7 that Lula da Silva and her economic team had “received and incorporated all the suggestions from our program into his government’s program.”
He has also received the support of several renowned economists who are very popular with investors, including Arminio Fraga, former president of the Central Bank of Brazil.
Lula da Silva’s biggest challenge may be to unify a politically fractured country, having won by an extremely narrow margin. With 99.96% of the votes counted, Lula da Silva obtained 50.90% of the votes, according to the Brazilian electoral authority. Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro received 49.10%.
Lula da Silva will have to continue dialogue and rebuild relations, said Carlos Melo, a political scientist at Insper, a university in São Paulo. “The president can be an important instrument for that as long as he’s not just concerned with addressing his voter base,” he said.
With millions of votes cast for his rival Bolsonaro – who had been backed by former US President Donald Trump – Lula da Silva will have to form “pragmatic alliances” with center and right-wing parties that have embraced the politics of his predecessor, adds Thiago Amparo, professor of law and human rights at the FGV business school in São Paulo.
At the same time, he will have to meet the expectations of the fans, added Amparo. “Many voters went to the polls hoping for this, not just to get rid of Bolsonaro, but with memories of better economic conditions under previous Lula governments.”
Many will be watching for potential changes to the Labor Reform Act 2017, which made more workers’ rights and benefits subject to negotiation with employers and made union dues optional. Lula da Silva had previously said he would revoke the law but recently changed the verb to “revise” following criticism from the private sector.
He may find implementing his agenda an uphill battle, Amparo warns, especially with a hostile Congress. Seats that belonged to the traditional right are now taken by the far right, which is not open to negotiation and not easy to deal with, Amparo points out.
In the last elections, Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party increased the number of its representatives in the lower house from 76 to 99, while in the Senate it doubled from seven members to 14. Lula da Silva’s Workers’ Party also increased its number of MPs from 56 to 68 and senators from seven to eight – but overall Conservative politicians will dominate the next legislature.
This friction will require compromises, underlines Camila Rocha, political scientist at the think tank Cebrap. “[Bolsonaro’s] The Liberal Party will have the greatest number of representatives and important allies and will make a real opposition to the government, [Lula da Silva’s] Workers’ Party will have to sow a coalition with [traditional rightwing party] União Brasil to govern, which means negotiating ministries and key positions,” Rocha told CNN.
Meanwhile, environmentalists will be watching Lula da Silva’s administration closely as it assumes governance not just over the Brazilian nation, but over the largest forest reserves on the planet.
As the destruction of the vast Amazon rainforest reached record levels under President Bolsonaro, Lula da Silva has repeatedly said during his campaign that he will seek to curb deforestation. He argued that protecting the forest could generate benefits, citing the beauty and pharmaceutical industries as potential beneficiaries of biodiversity.
In an interview with the foreign press in August, Lula da Silva called for “a new global governance” to fight climate change and stressed that Brazil should play a central role in this governance, given its natural resources. .
According to the head of Lula da Silva’s government plan, Aloizio Mercadante, another tactic will be to create a group including Brazil, Indonesia and Congo before the November 2022 UN-led Conference of the Parties. The group would aim to pressure wealthier countries to fund forest protection and develop strategies for the global carbon market.
Several experts told CNN they believe his stance on the environment and the climate issue could represent a new start in Brazil’s international relations.
For Amparo, environmental protection could indeed be a stepping stone for Brazil’s global leadership, a major shift after Bolsonaro warned the world not to intervene in the destruction of the Amazon. “Lula would try to reposition, almost like a rebranding, Brazil on the international stage as a power to be reckoned with,” he said.
“We can expect a government that starts talking to the world again, especially with a new stance on the environment,” said Melo, the Insper researcher.
Cnn
Hu Jintao’s speculation is latest example of media enlightening public about China – Reuters
When the former communist leader was escorted out of the party convention, speculation of a ‘purge’ quickly arose
By Timur Fomenkopolitical analyst
During the 20th National Party Congress of the Communist Party of China, a storm of media speculation ensued over a brief scene where the country’s former leader, Hu Jintao (2002-2012), appeared to be removed from the podium, after being seated next to Xi Jinping. It’s unclear why he was escorted out of the congress, and no comment was ever made, though, unsurprisingly, coverage began to aggressively speculate that Hu had in fact been ” purged,” deliberately contrasting his more collective form of leadership versus Xi’s “one-man” centralization.
The idea that a former national leader, now 79, was publicly ‘purged’ on live television footage of a super-important political event, is simply ridiculous. Yet that is where we are today in terms of coverage of contemporary China. Even well over a week after the alleged incident, media articles continue to pour in, speculating on the fate of the former secretary-general, invoking paranoia and negativity towards China, and brushing aside the logical explanation that he could have left the event because of “bad health.”
The Western media’s attitude towards the Hu Jintao “incident” is representative of a broader gaslighting culture towards anything China-related. That being so, with all the opportunities they can find, Western corporate news outlets will actively blast them to create a protracted course of negative, speculative and sensational coverage that they drag on and on, in an attempt to lead a war of “public opinion”. against Beijing. In this toxic atmosphere, China is being targeted for small details and subject to scrutiny that other countries don’t get.
Since the United States began to escalate its campaign against China, a war of public opinion has accompanied it with the aim of advancing American political goals by manipulating the global conversation on Beijing. A quick look at opinion polls in Western countries shows how devastating this Washington-led campaign has been. While journalists and think tanks like to assert the decline of positive views about China to substantiate their view of how “evil” China and Xi Jinping’s actions are, the reality is that there is had a concentrated and organized militarization of public opinion against China by journalists, politicians and experts associated with the United States.
And part of that campaign involves this endless pursuit of gaslighting every little detail in protracted controversy and drama. Some recent (but not exhaustive) examples of this include how endless speculation about the origins of Covid-19 has been used to weaponize conspiracy theories regarding a supposed lab leak in China – an issue that has been pushed by the US State Department and the media – the alleged public disappearance of tennis player Peng Shuai, the recent scuffle outside the Chinese Embassy in Manchester, disputes over Taiwan, the impact of China’s zero-Covid policy, debris from Chinese rockets falling from space, the list goes on.
What all of these stories have in common is that they don’t just happen and then die. They are dragged over and over continuously until the next item in the news cycle comes up. What viewers need to recognize about this model of reporting is that agenda-driven journalism like this is ultimately selective and seeks to manipulate public opinion through what it chooses to report. highlight and what he chooses not to highlight. Any speculation that purports to oppose China in any way will be given maximum coverage, deliberately. The same cannot be said for other countries. Why, for example, do some human rights activists or protest events receive publicity, but not others? Why are some causes deemed more “valid”?
On top of that, what the Hu Jintao debacle also helps us understand is how the discursive fear and “public imagination” of communism is also being used as a journalistic tool in order to weaponize “speculation” politically. . The media plays on the public assumption of China’s secrecy, brutality and paranoia to twist completely normal situations to imply worst-case scenarios. It is thanks to this that the hypothesis according to which the Covid-19 could not have had a “natural explanation” acquired such legitimacy. In such a mindset, every little thing is seen in the context of a larger, sinister conspiracy theory with a communist agenda hidden within it. This type of discourse has also allowed fear and paranoia of “Chinese influence” to proliferate, creating consent for lockdown-related policies.
One example is branding Huawei as a national security threat so it can be excluded from 5G networks. Even though Huawei was in the networks of Western countries for over a decade, you might notice that it wasn’t a threat until it suddenly was, and that’s how the manipulation works .
Therefore, the gaslighting regarding the fate of an elderly man is nothing more than a deliberate manipulation aimed at weaponizing negative sentiment against China and casting a shadow over the 20th Party Congress, as they do not want Beijing to establish its own narrative regarding the event under any circumstances.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of RT.
RT
Victims of Kohl’s parking lot stabbing in Palmdale are remembered
A young woman who was stabbed to death with her father in a Palmdale mall has been remembered by her mother as “an absolute beacon” who “didn’t know a stranger”.
McKenna Evans and her father, Ken Evans, were working on a car they owned in the parking lot of a Kohl’s when they were attacked shortly before noon Thursday.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man they believe may be on the way.
Ken Evans died after being taken to hospital, while authorities pronounced his daughter dead at the scene.
In an interview with KTLA-TV Channel 5, Elizabeth Evans said her husband was a “doting dad” who “loved spending time with his daughter.” Her hobbies included mountain biking and billiards, she said. She believes the attack was random and her husband tried to save her daughter by protecting her with his body.
“Everyone has become her best friend,” Elizabeth Evans said of her daughter.
Jesse Mercado said McKenna Evans, his girlfriend, was both ambitious and kind. Speaking to KTLA, he recalled rushing to the mall “to see if she was okay. I wanted to hold her again. It was hard to know that the person who changed my life so drastically – in a single day – was taken away.
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the family with funeral costs.
California Daily Newspapers
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins has said he’s a good runner, and showed it against Cardinals
Earlier this month, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins sounded a warning to opposing defensive coordinators not to dismiss his ability to run the football. On Sunday, he backed up his words.
In Minnesota’s 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, Cousins scored on a 17-yard touchdown run on the opening drive. He ended up carrying four times for 22 yards.
On the touchdown run, Cousins first looked to pass. When nobody was open he took off down the right sideline and flopped into the end zone.
“Just kind of took off,” he said. “Usually, the cavalry gets there a lot faster, but on that one for some reason I was able to get to the front pylon.”
It was the longest scoring run and second-longest overall run of Cousins’ 11-year career, the longest being a 29-yard jaunt last season at Arizona. He said that it was a “big deal” to the offensive linemen and “they really liked it.”
“(Center) Garrett (Bradbury) said it was the greatest thing he has ever seen in the locker room after the game, which I thought was a bit of hyperbole,’’ Cousins said.
Cousins completed 24 of 36 passes for 232 yards and threw touchdown passes of 1 yard to tight end Johnny Mundt in the second quarter and 5 yards to K.J. Osborn in the fourth quarter. The touchdown catch was the first of Mundt’s six-year NFL career.
“It love it, man,’’ he said. “Nothing better. It feels great to get in the end zone.’’
So did Mundt keep the ball?
“I just spiked it off the screen,” he said. “If the (equipment) guys got it, great. If not, the memory is with me for the rest of my life.’’
Cousins said it was important for the Vikings to score touchdowns on all five of their trips inside the red zone. He called it “great to be 6-1” but stressed that they’re taking it “one week at a time.”
ALLEN IN RING OF HONOR
Former Vikings star defensive Jared Allen entered the Ring of Honor on Sunday in style.
Allen, who grew up on a horse ranch in California and was known for a sack dance in which he did a calf roping imitation, entered the field at halftime on a horse. In his induction speech, he said it was a thrill that his name and No 69 is in the rafters next to that of good friend Kevin Williams, a defensive tackle inducted last year into the Ring of Honor.
Allen, who played with the Vikings from 2008-13, said during his 2 ½-minute induction speech he was “forever in your debt” to the Vikings. He thanked former teammates and the fans.
“One of the main reasons I played this game was for the fans,’’ Allen said. “You’ve always made Minnesota feel like home and given me a lifetime of memories.”
Allen is the 27th member of the Ring of Honor. Safety Harrison Smith, Allen’s teammate in 2012 and 2013, laughed and called it “not surprising” he arrived on a horse.
COOK FINALLY HITS 100
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had a big bruise on his face after Sunday’s game, and wasn’t sure how he got it.
“I came to the sideline and everyone looked at me like, ‘Woah,’’’ Cook said. “I had no idea what they were talking about.”
But Cook wasn’t too bothered about it since the Vikings got the win. He also had his first 100-yard game of the season, carrying 20 times for 111 yards. He previously had three games of 90 or more yards.
“I’m just happy I’m on this team with these guys and heading in the right direction,’’ Cook said.
BRIEFLY
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson suffered a calf injury and tight end Irv Smith Jr. an ankle injury, and both will have an MRI. “I think I’ll be all right,’’ Tomlinson said. O’Connell said edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and receiver Adam Thielen both suffered knee contusions but they should be fine. … Defensive end Jonathan Bullard was inactive due to an illness. … Vikings legendary former coach Bud Grant attended Sunday’s game, the second he has been to this season. … Also on hand was Minneapolis native and former Cardinals star receiver Larry Fitzgerald.
Witnesses say ‘it was like hell’ in South Korean crush
A stunned Seoul was just beginning Monday to muster the huge scale of the mob wave that killed most people in their 20s and 30s, including foreign nationals, on Saturday night. On Sunday evening, authorities put the death toll at 153 and the number of injured at 133. The Interior and Security Ministry said it expected the death toll to rise due to the number of seriously injured.
Witnesses say the nightmarish scene escalated as people performed CPR on the dying and carried limp bodies to ambulances, while dance music pulsated from screaming clubs lit in bright neon. Others tried desperately to extract those trapped under the crush of people, but failed because too many people in the crowd fell on them.
Some people have been unable to move at all for 40 minutes.
“We were so tightly packed that we couldn’t even move to call and report the situation,” said a witness, surnamed Lee. “We were strangers, but we held hands and repeatedly shouted, ‘Let’s survive!’”
Kim Mi Sung, a witness who works for a non-profit organization in Itaewon, told The Associated Press that nine of the 10 people she administered CPR eventually died. Many were bleeding from the nose and mouth. Most were women dressed as witches or wearing other Halloween costumes; two were foreigners.
“It was like hell,” Kim said. “I still can’t believe what happened.”
In this ultra-connected, high-tech country, the anguish, terror and grief – along with many details of what happened – are most vividly manifested on social media. Users posted messages desperate for friends and relatives, as witnesses and survivors described what they had been through.
“I thought I was dying,” one woman said in posts on Twitter. “My whole body was stuck among everyone, as people laughed from a terrace and filmed us. I thought I was really going to die if I screamed. I reached out my hands to (the others) who were at the above me and I managed to get out.
An unidentified female witness in her 20s cried as she described the scene to Yonhap News Agency: “It looked like people’s graves piled on top of each other. Some of them were slowly losing consciousness and others already seemed dead.
A male witness, surnamed Kong, said he managed to escape to a nearby bar with his friends after the crash. He saw through the windows of the bar that people were falling on top of each other “like dominoes”, Yonhap reported.
Friends and family gathered at a local government office to try to find any news of the missing.
“I haven’t heard from my child. How can I sleep when my child hasn’t come home? said an unidentified woman, according to footage from Yonhap News TV.
A Twitter user posted a series of messages asking for information about a 17-year-old friend who traveled to Itaewon to celebrate wearing a headband that looked like cat ears.
“I lost contact with her. She has been a friend of mine for 12 years and we were like family. Please help me,” the message read.
Even after the crash, some witnesses said they saw revelers not immediately make way for emergency vehicles, rescuers and police. A viral video clip on Twitter showing a crowd of young people dancing and chanting near the carnage drew several insults from South Koreans.
Jee-won Jeong contributed to this story from Bangkok.
washingtonpost
Chicago Bears call their defensive performance ‘embarrassing’ and ‘unacceptable’ in a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys
Of the many stats that showed the inability of the Chicago Bears defense to stop the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, here’s one that didn’t make the game book.
In the visitors locker room after the Cowboys’ 49-29 victory, Bears linebacker Roquan Smith used the word “embarrassing” three times and “unacceptable” three times, with one “inexcusable” and one “frustrating” mixed in.
Safety Eddie Jackson added to that count.
“That’s what it is — it’s embarrassing,” Jackson said. “The offense put up (almost) 30 points. It’s like, what more can you really expect?”
On an afternoon when the Bears offense showed continued signs of growth, the defense was nearly powerless from the start to stop quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Tony Pollard.
The Cowboys got in the end zone on their first four drives and 6 of 9 overall before the final kneel-down. They punted twice, and Jackson intercepted Prescott on the other drive, one of the few big plays from the defense. The Cowboys converted 9 of 11 third downs, with Bears coach Matt Eberflus saying the Cowboys had too many third-and-short situations.
“Everyone has to look themselves in the mirror and we just have to grow from this and get better,” Smith said. “Because there were mistakes out there. It was simple mistakes, but they cost us big.”
Prescott was playing in his second game after a thumb injury kept him out for five games, but he didn’t show any of the rust he had in Week 7. He completed 21 of 27 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown.
The Bears sacked Prescott only once, and Jackson said Bears players got “riled up” when the Cowboys went up-tempo. A couple of other Bears players mentioned not being ready for the Cowboys game plan.
“There was nothing where we said, ‘Oh, they can’t handle it,’” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said of going up-tempo. “It was just really we’ve been averaging, what, 58 plays a game? So we wanted to get up and get as many punches as possible regardless of who the opponent was. I think it speaks to the confidence that we have as an offense.”
While the Cowboys showed injured running back Ezekiel Elliott cheering on the sideline on their massive video board above the field, Pollard made sure they hardly missed Elliott. Pollard rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries — 9.4 yards per carry.
Pollard’s 54-yard touchdown run on third-and-1 early in the fourth quarter was the Cowboys’ final dagger. Jackson got behind the line of scrimmage to chase Pollard, but Jackson and Smith got tripped up on each other. Pollard left linebacker Nicholas Morrow diving at his ankles at the 50-yard line and safety Jaquan Brisker grasping at his feet at the 5.
It was far from the only time Pollard evaded Bears defenders, including a nasty cut to get by Jackson on an 18-yard, second-quarter touchdown run.
“He’s a shifty guy, speedy guy,” Jackson said. “Hits holes, gets to the second level good and tries to make guys miss. Today he did that. We saw that on film, what he does. We didn’t do a great job keeping him under control.”
The Bears defense had an emotional week. After a 33-14 upset victory over the New England Patriots on Monday, general manager Ryan Poles traded respected veteran and team captain Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday. Bears players admitted during the week that the trade was tough for them on and off the field.
But Jackson, who was named a captain to replace Quinn, wasn’t using that as an excuse.
“I’m not going to blame this on that,” Jackson said. “We’ve got a job to do as men. We’ve got to come out here and prepare well and we’ve got to execute. I felt like today it wasn’t good execution.
“To come out and let them score the first (four) drives, that’s not us. So we’ve got to get that fixed — and fast.”
Jackson’s fourth interception of the season — on the drive after a Justin Fields touchdown pass — seemed to give the Bears momentum going into halftime. Kicker Cairo Santos made a field goal to cut the Cowboys lead to 28-17.
But after the Bears cut that lead to five points in the third quarter, the Cowboys put together a 75-yard touchdown drive, fueled by Prescott hitting tight end Dalton Schultz for 30 and 14 yards. Pollard capped it with his second touchdown run, a 7-yarder.
Three plays later, linebacker Micah Parsons returned a fumble 36 yards for a touchdown to swing the momentum solidly back in the Cowboys’ favor.
The performance came after the Bears held the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots to 12 and 14 points in back-to-back weeks. Eberflus stressed that Bears defenders need to get back to fundamentals as they look to bounce back from the rough outing.
“We didn’t do a very good job, really all day, on run defense,” Eberflus said. “We didn’t do a good job of sustaining our gaps, maintaining our responsibilities.
“I told the guys after the game, guys are going to look at the tape and you’re going to see it. You’re going to see there’s no mystery here. It’s about good fundamentals, technique. And you’ve got to do that down in and down out to play good defense.”
