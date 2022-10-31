Women military pilots who graduated during the invasion of Ukraine join the Russian Air Force

patriots

It wasn’t perfect, but it was enough for New England’s 13th straight win over New York. Devin McCourty celebrates an interception with the Patriots defense. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Patriots managed to emerge with a 22-17 victory over the Jets on Sunday, improving the team record to 4-4.

It wasn’t a vintage display for Bill Belichick’s team, but it was enough for the legendary coach to claim his 325th career win as NFL head coach (officially placing him second place on the all-time list behind Don Shula).

Here are some takeaways:

Mac Jones: Better luck than good (for now).

Mac Jones needed a strong performance and a win against the Jets after last week’s disastrous home loss to the Bears.

In the end, he was only able to get the latter, but he and the Patriots fans will take it for now. Jones, who finished the day 24 of 35 for 194 passing yards (adding a touchdown and an interception) showed resilience by leading New England’s first possession of the second half for a touchdown after a tough start to the game, and should be credited for escaping a tough division game on the road with a win.

And yet, his performance itself left much to be desired. At several key moments, Jones was actually lucky enough not to have been punished for making bad decisions.

The most important of them came towards the end of the first half. Two plays after a Zach Wilson interception, the New England offense had the ball at the Jets’ 25-yard line with just 37 seconds left in the half.

Apparent miscommunication between Jones and his receiver left his pass floating in the arms New York defensive back Michael Carter II. Carter quickly returned the ball for what appeared to be a touchdown, but the play was called off due to a rough call from the passer on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers.

Jones also fumbled in the game (but was picked up by the Patriots) and tried to force a third pitch in double coverage in the fourth quarter as New England tried to slow time. If even one of these games had worked slightly differently, the game might have ended with a different outcome.

The only stat important to Jones and the Patriots after that is winning, but the 24-year-old’s decision-making with football continues to be a concern.

The defense returned to form after a disappointing Week 7.

A week after giving up 243 rushing yards to the Bears in a loss, the Patriots defense is off to an inauspicious start. The New York offense, led by Wilson, scored in two of its first three practices.

But even as Jones and the Patriots offense struggled to respond (posting an interception and a turnover in consecutive possessions after the Jets’ touchdown in the second quarter), the New England defense rose to keep the tight match.

It started by forcing a quick three-and-out, and continued with the first of what would turn out to be three interceptions against Wilson.

In the second half, Belichick’s defense found a rhythm, throwing a shutout until New York’s final practice as the game was almost underway.

The pass rush only managed a pair of sacks (both in the fourth quarter), but the stats belied the unit’s effectiveness in constantly forcing Wilson to scramble and throw off-balance.

This had a direct impact on the game, with Devin McCourty netting a pair of interceptions as he took advantage of Jones’ wayward forced throws.

The offensive line still has some problems.

David Andrews, who suffered a concussion on a hit in Week 7, missed the game as it remains within league protocol. Measuring his loss in the roster is hard to fully quantify, but the overall inconsistency of New England’s offensive line on Sunday likely speaks to Andrews’ importance to the team (both in terms of leadership and capacity).

There were plenty of individual struggles to report, including rookie guard Cole Strange. The 2022 first-round pick looked relatively solid for seven weeks, but had what was clearly his worst game of the year on Sunday. He committed several penalties and was beaten by Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams for a sack on Jones.

Eventually, Strange was even replaced for a time at left guard by Isaiah Wynn.

Wynn, another former Patriots first-round pick, had his share of problems against New York. He played inconsistently in the first half at tackle, allowing a sack (the fifth straight game in which he has done this). He was sent to the bench for a time in favor of veteran Marcus Cannon.

Unfortunately for Jones and the Patriots offense, Cannon fared no better. He allowed a defender to get a hold of Jones’ arm on what turned out to be the Patriots quarterback’s only interception of the day (the ball deflected high in the air as a result), and he helped to pressure what would have been the choice. -six before half-time (cancelled only by the Franklin-Myers penalty).

Despite Sunday’s positive result, it’s clear the Patriots have work to do on the offensive line.

Rhamond Stevenson can do it all.

For another week, Rhamondre Stevenson led the Patriots in total yards. Even with fellow running back Damien Harris now back in the lineup after a hamstring injury earlier in the season, Stevenson again saw the majority of the runs.

Yet for all his effectiveness as a runner – a job he excelled at – it was Stevenson’s contributions in the passing game that further elevated his status.

Creating a safety valve for Jones, Stevenson caught seven of eight targets, totaling 72 yards in the process.

Even with inconsistent offensive line play and periodic passing play, Stevenson helped lead the Patriots into field goal range on several occasions (a feat that ultimately proved vital).

Nick Folk calmly made the difference.

Amidst all the back and forth and the ups and downs of the afternoon, one player was consistently excellent.

Nick Folk, the 37-year-old kicker from New England, had five field goal attempts, including one from 52 yards.

Although the Patriots offense produced its only touchdown of the day getting in on fourth down, Folk was there to quietly score field goals every time he was called.

In the end, despite all the pre-game talk of the Jets 5-2 and the plethora of exciting young players New York has, it was a veteran kicker who contributed 16 points that tipped the odds. New England. It was, after all, the Patriots’ 13th straight win over the Jets.