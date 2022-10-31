Workers jump fences to escape Covid lockdown at Chinese factory: report

Director, actor and longtime Democratic activist Rob Reiner blamed former President Donald Trump for the recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) husband Paul Pelosi, saying she was ” directly” linked to Trump challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

In a Friday tweet, Reiner accused the former president of “spreading The Big Lie for 2 years.”

Trump’s questioning of the election results, Reiner argued, “directly” inspired the recent attack on the Pelosi House.

“The violent assault on Paul Pelosi and the attempted assassination of President Pelosi are directly linked to this lie,” wrote the Oscar-nominated director and actor.

As a result, Reiner asserted that “Donald Trump is 100% responsible for this and Jan. 6” and “must be charged and never be allowed to hold office.”

Donald Trump has been spreading The Big Lie for 2 years. The violent assault on Paul Pelosi and the attempted assassination of President Pelosi are directly linked to this lie. Donald Trump is 100% responsible for this and January 6th. He must be charged and never be allowed to perform his duties. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 28, 2022

In response, many ridiculed the leftist filmmaker for his comments.

“It is impossible to imagine someone so stupid. You are truly baffling with all due respect of course,” Professor Gad Saad wrote.

It is impossible to imagine someone so stupid. You are really disconcerting with all due respect of course. —Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 30, 2022

“The only lie I’ve seen is Russian collusion, which you’ve been spreading for 6 years now,” wrote conservative commentator Tim Young.

“Because everyone knows San Francisco is MAGA country,” mocked author Larry Alex Taunton.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was hospitalized Friday after an attacker broke into their San Francisco home early in the morning and attacked him, according to a statement from the president’s office.

The San Francisco Police Department identified the alleged assailant as David DePape, 42, who remains in police custody, and said the motive for his attack is still unknown.

The President was not at home at the time.

The incident has draws attention to the issue of skyrocketing crime across the country under the Democratic regime as well as Democratic candidates lenient on crime, with crime being the second most re issue in the country as midterm elections culminate on 8 November.

Attempts to link the attack to the right come as voters prepare to head to the polls for the midterm elections.

CNN and MSNBC networks recently tent to link the attack to the Jan. 6 riot, while Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) blame on “MAGA Extremists”.

Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Klobuchar called it a “vicious attack in which [the Speaker] was reviled for years, and to the great surprise, it went viral, and it got violent.

“And I think it’s very important to note, as you mentioned, that Homeland Security warns that this has been going on for years,” she added. “The attacks on her and this group of MAGA extremists who, by the way, are fielding candidates that Donald Trump supports, did not end when Donald Trump left office. They extended to our politics.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden put blame Republicans for the assault, according to Breitbart News.

“It’s been reported that the same chant was used by this guy they have in custody that was used on January 6 in the attack on the United States Capitol. I’m not making this up” , Biden said.

“It’s reported. I cannot guarantee it. I can tell you what’s reported,” he continued, adding, “The chant was ‘Where’s Nancy!? Where is Nancy!? Where is Nancy! ? »

However, according to a police call earlier today, Paul Pelosi allegedly told 911 dispatchers that DePape, a hemp jewelry maker known for posting conspiracy theories, “is a friend.”

The attacker is reported having lived inside a school bus parked outside her former lover’s house in the weeks leading up to the attack, according to her neighbors.

Neighbors said he was sleeping between a broken down motorhome and a school bus parked outside the home of pro-nudist activist Gypsy Taub in Berkeley.

According to neighbors Margarita and Julio Gonzalez, DePape lived inside the house with Taub and his family before intermittently staying on buses parked outside.

In the driveway, there is a broken down motorhome. Across the street is a yellow school bus, which neighbors said DePape occasionally stayed on. Both are filled with trash typical of such structures in homeless encampments. pic.twitter.com/hmvYK8f1F6 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 29, 2022

DePape, who shares two children with Taub, was romantically involved with the pro-nudist activist before marrying someone else.

He was a witness at Taub’s nude wedding, which ultimately led to Taub’s arrest for being nude in public.

Closer examination of Taub’s residence and the buses DePape allegedly slept in revealed an affinity for left-wing political causes, which contrasts with attempts to link the attacker to “MAGA extremists.”

Like Breitbart News reported:

For example, an American flag in the colors of the rainbow and marijuana leaves can be seen in front of the house. Looking closer, a handwritten “Black Lives Matter” sign can be seen hanging from one of the windows in the house. Additionally, another sign posted in another window reads “Berkeley Stands United Against Hate,” which refers to a Berkeley-based organization that aims to “stop the hatred and implicit bias that poses a dangerous threat to safety and security. civility of our neighborhoods, towns and cities.”

A closer look at the van parked in Taub’s driveway showed more signs of support for left-leaning political causes.

And, as I found out yesterday, DePape was living with a notorious local nudist in a Berkeley home, with a Black Lives Matter sign in the window and an LGBT rainbow flag, emblazoned with a marijuana symbol, hanging from a tree. pic.twitter.com/qxNvgWXSaG — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 29, 2022

A sticker on the van, we read: “There is no sun as long as capitalisms are no longer there.

The RV also hung above an advertisement for a ‘natural addiction treatment’ which, according to reports, advertises the use of the psychedelic drug ibogaine, which the DePape family brought back from the Mexico in the United States.

Another neighbor told reporters that the DePapes are “very radical activists.”

“They seem very left-wing. They all talk about the Black Lives Matter movement. Gay pride. But they are very detached from reality,” said a neighbor who identified herself as Trish. “They called the cops on several of the neighbors, including us, saying we’re plotting against them.”

“It’s really weird to see that they are ready to be so aggressive towards someone else who is also left-handed,” added the neighbor.

The FBI visits the Berkeley home linked to the suspect beaten by Pelosi. The Victorian is called a ‘hippie collective’ by its neighbors pic.twitter.com/jOhbVTvElx — Jaxon Van Derbeken (@jvanderbeken) October 28, 2022

Reiner has long attacked Republicans on various issues.

In May he Published an extreme statement in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, blaming Republicans for the horrific act that killed 19 children and two adults.

“The blood of every child who dies from gun violence in this country is in the hands of the Republican Party,” he exclaimed.

The blood of every child who dies from gun violence in this country is in the hands of the Republican Party. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 24, 2022

In April he said that if a person votes for Republicans, he is voting for “autocracy”.

Last year, the Hollywood filmmaker assimilated Racist Republicans, baselessly claiming that the GOP represents “nothing but white nationalism.”