1 Month To Go For Agora’s 10th Global Blockchain Congress on November 23rd and 24th in Dubai, the UAE.

The 10th edition of the world-renowned flagshipGlobal Blockchain Congressby Agora Group is 1 month away!

The 10th GBC is a celebration of the combined influence of our staff, our clients, our partners, and all the investors who continue to demonstrate their solid faith in the future of Blockchain. This edition’s main themes are: Digital Assets’ Regulations in the GCC, Web3 Platforms, Metaverse, Gaming, & NFTs.

The event is a closed door, exclusive congress that can be attended by invitation only. Agora will be hosting more than 60 speakers, 150 investors, 30 Sponsors (Metaverse, Gaming, NFTs and DeFi projects looking to raise funds), 20 media partners and more than 300 delegates.

Some of our distinguished speakers are: Amit Mehra, Asim Ahmad, Christian Borel, Dr. Simon Hassannia, Feras Al Sadek, Gaurang Desai, H.E. Gabriel Abed, Omar Rahim, Ralf Glabischnig, Saqr Ereiqat, Tim Grant and Valerie Hawley.

Strategic Partners:Bluemoon

Gold Sponsors: Animal Concerts, Bitsliced, CryptoPerformance, Ghost Ivy,GoArtMetaverse, Securrency Capital, &Wild vEarth

Silver Sponsors: Boba Network, Caesium Lab &EverdreamSoft

Bronze Sponsors:Funganomics, Kinetix& MOI

Partners: Crypto Oasis, DEX Ventures, Galaxy, Kommunitas, Listing.Help, NewTribe Capital, SwissBorg Ventures & V2B Labs

The past nine editions of the Global Blockchain Congress in the UAE and the first in Southeast Asia (Vietnam) were a tremendous success as we were able to host more than 1000 investors and more than 250 blockchain startups and raise millions in funds for our participating projects.

Stay tuned for further exciting announcements !

