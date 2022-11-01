A Number of Renowned Speakers are Expected to Take Part in Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023

[Singapore] Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, Singapore, the place that has been chosen by FINEXPO to hold Blockchain Fest 2023. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2023 starting at 10 AM Singapore time until 6 PM. Blockchain Fest Singapore is one of the most interactive events in South East Asia on Blockchain, Exchanges, Cryptocurrencies, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), NFTs, Mining, Gaming and Gambling, Online Payments, Investment and Fintech Industry.

Meet founders and executives of leading international companies and share views on the industry’s current situation. Some of the founders and experts are invited to become speakers at this event. Let’s get to know them ! Toya Zhang, a seasoned marketing and communications specialist with a background in technology, finance, and blockchain. Toya now finds herself as Chief Marketing Officer at Bit.com. We also have Myrtle Anne Ramos, the founder of the Award Winning Blockchain, Crypto, Defi, NFT, IoT, AI, and Metaverse PR Firm Block Tides. She is also in the Global Advisory Board of the International Council of E-Commerce. Yvonne Siow, the one who created Web 3.0 strategic models where community and purpose converge. She is a strong believer that Brands need to be a force for good.

The main objective of FINEXPO is to bring people from all over the world together through unique events such as this one. Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023 is not only bringing together speakers from all over Asia, but also from around the world. One of them is Joel Pridmore, the Co-Managing Director and Co-founder of Frontier Global Underwriting Limited. With over 15 years’ industry experience spanning the Australian, Asian and UK markets, Joel is a specialist in the liability classes of Directors & Officers and Professional Indemnity. You also can meet Andrea Lorio from Italy, a professional keynote speaker to more than 100 companies per year, but is also the author of two best-selling books, an MBA professor, and a Top 30 business podcaster in Brazil. Last but not least, we have Leonard Tye, the VP of Strategy & Operations, Business Development, Community Engagement & Partnerships at Galactic Entertainment, whose flagship product is the sci-fi shooter PlanetQuest (1 billion valuation, 220k Discord, Tier 1 Investors).

The networking opportunities at Blockchain Fest are one of the most important aspects of the event. There will be a number of experienced people available to meet and network with at the conference. In addition to bringing together the world’s best investors, industry insiders, and startups, Blockchain Fest also creates unique business and networking opportunities. So, don’t miss out on this event ! Book your ticket now on https://blockchain-fest.asia/#top. For those who wish to enter the exhibition hall for free, there are free tickets available. The Standard tickets start at USD 89, the Business ticket is priced at USD 245, and the VIP tickets are priced at USD 532. Please refer to the website for more details about each of the tickets as each of them has its own advantages.

