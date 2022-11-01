After the Morbi tragedy, the hourly ceiling of the Atal bridge in Ahmedabad inaugurated by the Prime Minister

ATLANTA — A federal judge on Monday declined to dismiss a libel suit brought against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani by two women who served as Georgia election workers in November 2020.

In the lawsuit filed last December, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss accused Giuliani of defaming them by falsely claiming the couple engaged in voter fraud by counting ballots at State Farm Arena in Washington. ‘Atlanta. The lawsuit says Giuliani repeatedly repeated debunked claims that the mother-daughter couple took out suitcases of illegal ballots and committed other acts of fraud in an attempt to alter the outcome of the presidential election by Georgia.

In an opinion accompanying Monday’s order, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell in Washington described the situation following the November 2020 election, when vote totals in several key states were so close that results were not immediately clear.

“As election workers across the state worked long hours to ensure the accuracy of the election, the Trump campaign and its allies, including Giuliani, embarked on a media offensive that, at best, challenged , and at worst doomed, their work,” Howell wrote.

Moss had worked for the Fulton County Elections Department since 2012 and oversaw the mail-in ballot operation in the 2020 election. Freeman, her mother, was a temporary election worker, checking signatures on mail-in ballots and preparing them to be counted and processed.

As the false allegations about them circulated online, the two women said, they faced intense harassment, both in person and online. Moss detailed his experiences in moving testimony before the United States House Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee also released Freeman’s video testimony from the June hearing.

Moss, who is black, said she received messages “wishing me dead. Telling me that I will be in prison with my mother. And say things like, “Be glad it’s 2020 and not 1920.”

“A lot of them were racist,” Moss said. “A lot of them were just hateful.”

In a June court filing, Giuliani argued the suit should be dismissed because the claims against him were insufficiently litigated and barred by First Amendment protections for free speech. Howell rejected those arguments, allowing the lawsuit to proceed.

“Despite repeated debunking of the Trump campaign’s voter fraud allegations in the Georgia election by state officials and private organizations, Giuliani persisted in pushing those same allegations — and began to directly target complainants in the process,” Howell wrote.

A lawyer representing Giuliani in the defamation lawsuit did not immediately respond to an email Monday seeking comment on the ruling.

“Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman have served their community and their country. In return, Rudy Giuliani and his allies – and others – told vicious lies that turned their lives upside down,” one of their lawyers, Von Dubose, said in a press release.

Giuliani’s airing of debunked claims about Freeman and Moss also caught the attention of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating whether Trump and others unlawfully attempted to influence Georgia’s 2020 election. . Willis told Giuliani’s attorneys he could face criminal charges in that investigation.

The libel lawsuit initially named right-wing cable news channel One America News Network, its owners and its chief White House correspondent for also pushing the debunked claims. They were let go in May after reaching an undisclosed settlement with Moss and Freeman.

The two women also brought a separate defamation suit against The Gateway Pundit, its owner Jim Hoft and his brother Joe Hoft, a contributor to the Conservative website. This lawsuit is ongoing in Missouri.