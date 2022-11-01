News
ASK IRA: Should Heat have gotten pick stripped from 76ers for P.J. Tucker signing?
Q: The Heat should receive that second-round pick, Just saying. – Kevin.
A: This was in reference to the NBA on Monday docking the 76ers a second-round pick for premature free-agency contact with P.J. Tucker in June. The reality is that the loss of Tucker had little to do with timing, and everything to do with salary structure. The Heat were not going into the hard cap for a 37-year-old power forward seeking a three-year deal. But considering Florida’s lack of state income tax, the Heat basically were offering the same financial package, once they agreed to also go the maximum three years. It is similar to the Heat being docked a second-round pick when the NBA said there was premature free-agency contact regarding Kyle Lowry. By then, the Raptors had agreed to move on from Kyle. Now, if you’re saying teams should get compensatory picks for losing free agents, as in other sports, that could be worth considering.
Q: OK, we’re not even 10 games in yet and there haven’t been any trades (yet). But I need to ask if there’s any chance Miami has a draft pick that could get them Victor Wembenyama if the season spirals out of control. I think he would fit nicely next to Bam Adebayo and he would definitely shore up the front court. – Eddie, South Bend, Ind.
A: Yes, the Heat hold a fully protected first-round pick for the June 2023 NBA draft. But really? Asking on Nov. 1? (But the Heat do not hold their own 2023 second-round pick, in case Wembenyama slips to the second round.)
Q: Ira, Pat Riley made a big mistake getting Kyle Lowry and giving him a big contract and trading good players away, based on his uneven play for a supposed great point guard. Would like your expert view. Thanks. – Richard, Delray Beach.
A: I’m not overly concerned about the players given up in the sign-and-trade. It would have been difficult to play Goran Dragic at his defensive level while also giving minutes to Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson (which was the plan at the time). As for Precious Achiuwa, it was just a week ago that Nick Nurse was questioning his motor, so who knows how that is going to play out? The biggest issue with Kyle Lowry is the percentage of the payroll he is eating into. And, no, he has not been playing to his price point this season. So, yes, if this is the Kyle Lowry the Heat get for the next two seasons, then, yes, reasonable concern. But, again, it’s Nov. 1, with months and months and months to follow.
Tom Brady says his 9-year-old daughter tells him he doesn’t have a ‘happy face’ on the pitch as he strives for peace of mind
Tom Brady said this week that his ‘#1 cheerleader’, daughter Vivian, often tells him he doesn’t have a ‘happy face’ when performing as he struggles to get more “peace of mind” on and off the pitch.
“My daughter always says, ‘Dad, you didn’t have a happy face there. And I’m trying!” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on her “Let’s Go!” podcast Monday of Vivian, who turns 10 next month.
He added: “I wish I had more awareness of what the scowl feels like, but I’m doing my best to try and get to a better place and a better peace of mind.”
While speaking specifically about his mental state on the pitch, Brady is going through a public divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen. The couple announced their separation in September.
TOM BRADY TALKS BALANCING PERSONAL LIFE, FOOTBALL AMID BUCCANEERS STRUGGLE
Brady called his only daughter his “#1 cheerleader,” saying, “I wouldn’t have it any other way.” He said she was always “excited” to see him perform.
Brady, 45, added that as he becomes an older player “there is an emotional challenge because the frustrations are there on the surface” and he wants to focus on having more “empathy” for younger and less experienced players.
In September, Brady said the couple had made the decision to end their marriage “amicably and with gratitude for their time together.”
TOM BRADY SHARES HALLOWEEN PHOTO WITH HIS CHILDREN AFTER GISELE BUNDCHEN DIVORCE
“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.
Brady and Bündchen also share son Benjamin, 12, and Brady shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
“We will continue to work together as parents to always make sure they get the love and attention they deserve,” he said, adding, “We only wish the best for each other. others as we pursue the new chapters of our lives that are yet to be written.”
Before announcing their separation, Bündchen told Elle magazine that she wanted Brady to be “more” present with their family.
“Obviously I have my concerns – it’s a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
She added: “At the end of the day, I think everyone has to make a decision that works for them. [them]. He too must follow his joy.”
Lil Scrappy Turns New “Love & Hip Hop” Episode Weepy As He Confronts His Mother On Her Wh-ring And Drug Past
The latest episode of Love & Hip hop was intense with 38-year-old rapper Lil Scrappy facing his childhood traumas (mummy issues) and speaking out on how bad of an influence his mother was and how it affected his perception of life. The incident took place after Scrappy’s mother Momma Dee and his wife Adi Bambi… Read More »Lil Scrappy Turns New “Love & Hip Hop” Episode Weepy As He Confronts His Mother On Her Wh-ring And Drug Past
Beyond Meat (BYND) Third Quarter 2022 Results
Beyond Meat “Beyond Burger” patties made from vegetable substitutes for meat products are on a shelf for sale in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images
Beyond meat Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss for its third quarter as demand for its meat substitutes fell.
For the second consecutive quarter, the company has revised its revenue forecast downwards. It now expects 2022 sales to be between $400 million and $425 million, down from its earlier outlook of $470 million to $520 million.
CEO Ethan Brown called the results “disappointing” in the press release.
Shares of the company were effectively flat in after-hours trading. The stock closed down 9% on Wednesday.
Here’s what the company reported compared to what Wall Street expected, based on a Refinitiv analyst survey:
- Loss per share: $1.60 vs. $1.14 expected
- Revenue: $82.5 million vs $98.1 million forecast
Net sales fell 22.5% to $82.5 million in the third quarter.
Beyond has tried to revive demand for its meatless burgers and sausages by offering discounts to restaurants and grocery stores. However, lowering sticker prices was not enough. The company said total books sold fell 12.8% and net revenue per book fell 11.2%.
The company’s U.S. restaurant business was the only division to report sales growth, rather than a decline, for the quarter. Beyond sold 5.6% more of its meat alternatives to restaurants, corporate cafeterias and stadiums. The company said books sold increased by 32.2%, meaning the growth likely came from offering attractive discounts.
U.S. grocery sales fell 11.8% in the quarter, entirely due to lower demand.
Outside the United States, its sales declines were even steeper, in part due to unfavorable exchange rates. International grocery sales fell 53%, while restaurant revenue fell 42%. International markets accounted for around 35% of sales a year ago. In the third quarter, they accounted for only a quarter of Beyond’s total revenue.
The company reported a net loss of $101.7 million, or $1.60 per share, higher than its net loss of $54.8 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
As Wall Street turns pessimistic about the company’s growth prospects, Beyond has attempted to become cash flow positive by the second half of 2023. In October, Beyond announced it would cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees. Just two months earlier, the company had announced that it would lay off 4% of its workers.
Beyond has also faced turmoil within its C-suite. COO Doug Ramsey left the company after he was arrested for allegedly biting another man’s nose in a parking lot. The company also eliminated the role of chief growth officer and saw its chief financial officer, Phil Hardin, leave for another position elsewhere.
Proposition 308 to grant ‘dreamers’ in-state tuition remains undecided
Proposition 308 is being passed with about 51% of Arizona voters supporting the ballot measure that would make undocumented students eligible to receive financial aid and pay tuition in the state, according to the Unofficial polling results released by the Arizona Secretary of State’s office Wednesday morning.
The proposal remains undecided because it is unclear how many ballots remain to be counted statewide.
If passed, Proposition 308 would allow those who have graduated and attended high school for at least two years in Arizona to pay the prevailing tuition fees at Arizona universities and community colleges, regardless of regardless of their immigration status.
Under current state laws, undocumented students are not eligible to receive state-funded financial aid and must pay 150% of in-state tuition.
Former Miss USA, Olivia Culpo, Claims She Couldn’t Afford Rent And Groceries After Nick Jonas Dumped Her
Former Miss USA who doubles as 2012 Miss Universe Olivia Culpo is sharing her ordeal after her breakup with Nick Jonas back in 2015. And it is wild! Getting a pop star like Nick Jonas right after being crowned as the most beautiful woman in the whole universe was a dream come true. But according… Read More »Former Miss USA, Olivia Culpo, Claims She Couldn’t Afford Rent And Groceries After Nick Jonas Dumped Her
Class 4A state volleyball: Despite loss, Burnsville savors first state appearance since 2009
From driving down a tunnel to get the bus into Xcel Energy Center to the bright lights and big stage that consumes you as you step onto the playing court, the Burnsville volleyball team made a point to soak in everything in its Class 4A quarterfinal state tournament match Wednesday against Wayzata.
The three-set loss to the top-seeded Trojans did little to dampen the experience. Wayzata won 25-20, 25-20, 25-18.
“Wayzata is just a little bit taller than everybody else,” Burnsville coach Josh Wastvedt said. “But I think we took it as a fun challenge as opposed to something that’s going to not make us play as hard as normal.”
The Blaze were consistently in the right positions and making the right plays. They simply were overpowered by Wayzata, as many teams often are. The Trojans weren’t perfect, but they were still very, very good — as you would expect from the two-time defending state champions. Wayzata (28-4) will meet Rogers in Thursday’s 9 a.m. semifinal back in St. Paul.
“We were a little sloppy. We’re high school kids, though, and we’re working through that,” Wayzata coach Scott Jackson said. “The whole team just kind of scraped one together there. We’ve got more to do tomorrow, and hopefully Saturday.”
As does Burnsville, which now moves into consolation play.
“It was a good experience (Wednesday), especially being here in general, being with the girls and fighting really hard,” Burnsville sophomore outside hitter Mesaiya Bettis said. “That was fun.”
It was likely not a position the Blaze’s current senior class would have envisioned itself in when Wastvedt arrived on the scene four years ago. Back then, Burnsville was not controlled, nor consistent. There was work to be done, but also an incentive to achieve if that work was put in.
Now senior outside hitter Kiylah Franke recalled Wastvedt pointing up to the corner of Burnsville’s gym back then and telling the team, “We’re going to have a banner.”
And now they have one. The plan is to add many more. The leadership of the current seniors figures to only inspire those who come after. Burnsville is flush with young, talented players. The culture is strong.
“That was one of our biggest things — a culture of support and competitiveness, confidence. We were able to do that,” Wastvedt said. “And then just trusting our process and trusting our methods. The girls did a really nice job of that. Being here, our school has really come together, and the support system that we now have for our volleyball program as a whole is incredible.”
That culture helped Burnsville not only endure a six-match losing streak in September — a period in which Franke and Bettis were injured — but strengthen. The absences of the star players forced others to step into different roles and have uncomfortable conversations that led to growth.
“That really banded us together,” senior libero Corrina Benson said, “especially at the end by sections.”
Which led to Burnsville’s first section title since 2009. The Blaze (21-12) have zero intention of waiting another 13 years for their next trip to St. Paul.
“We see potential to put ourselves in a position to be here for the next few years, because we have some good players coming up,” Wastvedt said. “I think it’s something that we are pushing towards. We have a little more work to do, of course, but it’s been a good change.”
