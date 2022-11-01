News
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin after 21 games
The guillotine finally fell on Bryan Harsin.
After Harsin was the subject of layoff rumors dating back to last season, Auburn took the plunge on Monday and announced it was moving on.
Harsin joined Auburn last season after seven seasons as head coach at Boise State. With Harsin in charge, the Tigers went 9-12, including 4-9 in the SEC. Auburn has lost its last four games and has been outscored the past three weeks — against Georgia, Ole Miss and Arkansas — by a combined 131-71.
The straw that broke the camel’s back was a 41-27 loss to unranked Arkansas at home on Saturday.
Harsin owes $15 million in a buyout, half of which is due within 30 days, according to multiple reports.
“This after paying $21.45 million to buy out [Gus] Malzahn less than two years ago. financial embezzlement, observed Stewart Mandel, the editor of The Athletic’s college football vertical.
College football has become increasingly fierce, and that’s especially true in the SEC, where many fanbases — and their big backers — have extremely high standards. The second season is seen as a crucial barometer of whether a coach is able to perform at those levels.
An interim head coach at Auburn was not immediately announced.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel expects Harsin to be in the mix for other jobs.
“Bryan Harsin could well re-enter college football in this training cycle”, Thamel tweeted. “His profile of success in the West would immediately put him in consideration at Arizona State and Colorado. Even going 9-12 at Auburn, Harsin has won 70% of his career games in 10 seasons.
States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms
RICHMOND, Va. — The national reckoning on race and policing that followed the death of George Floyd — with a Minneapolis police officer’s knee on his windpipe — spurred a torrent of state laws aimed at fixing the police.
More than two years later, that torrent has slowed.
Some of the initial reforms have been tweaked or even rolled back after police complained that the new policies were hindering their ability to catch criminals.
And while governors in all but five states signed police reform laws, many of those laws gave police more protections, as well. More than a dozen states only passed laws aimed at broadening police accountability; five states only passed new police protections.
States collectively approved nearly 300 police reform bills after Floyd’s killing in May 2020, according to an analysis by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland. The analysis used data from the National Conference of State Legislatures to identify legislation enacted since June 2020 that affects police oversight, training, use of force policies and mental health diversions, including crisis intervention and alternatives to arrests.
Many of the accountability laws touched on themes present in Floyd’s death, including the use of body cameras and requirements that police report excessive force by their colleagues. Among other things, police rights measures gave officers the power to sue civilians for violating their civil rights.
North Carolina, for example, passed a broad law that lets authorities charge civilians if their conduct allegedly interfered with an officer’s duty. But it also created a public database of officers who were fired or suspended for misconduct.
In Minnesota — where the reform movement was sparked by chilling video showing Floyd’s death at the knee of Officer Derek Chauvin — the state Legislature enacted several police accountability changes, but they fell well short of what Democrats and activists were seeking.
The state banned neck restraints like the one used on Floyd. It also imposed a duty to intervene on officers who see a colleague using excessive force, changed rules on the use of force and created a police misconduct database.
But during this year’s legislative session, Democrats were unable to overcome Republican opposition to further limits on “no-knock” warrants even after a Minneapolis SWAT team in February entered a downtown apartment while serving a search warrant and killed Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man.
In Minneapolis, voters defeated a 2021 “defund the police” ballot initiative that would have replaced the department with a reimagined public safety unit with less reliance on cops with guns.
Similar dynamics have played out in states as varied as Washington and Virginia, Nevada and Mississippi. And if the range of outcomes has varied as well, that comes as no surprise to Thomas Abt, a senior fellow with the Council on Criminal Justice, a nonpartisan think tank.
“We’re in the midst of this extraordinarily painful, very formidable process,” Abt said.
___
WASHINGTON: PROGRESSIVE REFORMS MET WITH BACKLASH
Days before the first anniversary of Floyd’s killing, Washington’s Democratic governor signed one of the most comprehensive police reform packages in the nation, including new laws banning the use of chokeholds and no-knock warrants.
Police had argued that some of the reforms went too far and would interfere with their ability to arrest criminals. The pushback didn’t stop after the new laws went into effect.
“There’s just that atmosphere of emboldened criminals and brazen criminality, and people telling law enforcement, ‘I know that you can’t do anything,’ ” said Steve Strachan, executive director of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.
Before the reforms, officers were generally allowed to use the amount of force necessary to arrest a suspect who fled or resisted.
Police had historically been allowed to use force to briefly detain someone if they had reasonable suspicion that the person may be involved in a crime. Under the new law, police could only use force if they had probable cause to make an arrest, to prevent an escape or to protect against an imminent threat of injury.
Police said the higher standard tied their hands and allowed suspected criminals to simply walk away when police stopped them during temporary investigative detentions.
Earlier this year, lawmakers rolled back some provisions, making it clear that police can use force, if necessary, to detain someone who is fleeing a temporary investigative detention. Police must still use “reasonable care,” including de-escalation techniques, and cannot use force when the people being detained are being compliant.
Some are pushing for additional rollbacks. In a video released last month, a group of sheriffs, police chiefs and elected officials urged people to call their legislators to ask them to lift some new restrictions on police pursuits. Some suspects are ignoring commands to pull over, they said, knowing police cannot chase them.
Current law prohibits police from engaging in a pursuit unless there is probable cause to believe someone in the vehicle has committed a violent offense or sex offense, or there is reasonable suspicion that someone is driving under the influence.
Carlos Hunter, a 43-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by police in 2019. His sister, Nickeia, said it was disheartening to see some of the laws amended after years of reform efforts.
“Any good the reforms that were in place did, they are going to try to undo in 2023,” she said. “They are trying to roll back every gain that was made.”
___
NEVADA: REFORMS BLUNTED BY LACK OF FUNDING
On paper, the police reforms passed in Nevada in 2021 appeared expansive.
The public would get a statewide use-of-force database with information on deadly police encounters. Law enforcement agencies were mandated to develop an early-warning system to flag problematic officers. And officers had to de-escalate situations “whenever possible or appropriate” and only use an “objectively reasonable” amount of force.
A year later, a lack of funding and a failure to follow through have blunted the impact of the reforms.
The database doesn’t exist yet. The early-warning system wasn’t clearly defined, so some police departments said they’ve made no changes. And many law enforcement agencies already had de-escalation language in their use-of-force policies.
While the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the state’s largest, had enacted reforms before the new laws, little has changed in the daily operations of smaller police forces.
Sheriff Gerald Antinoro of Storey County, an area outside of Reno with an Old West mining past, said his department regularly updated its use-of-force policy and had its own “fail safes” to identify troubled officers.
“If you want my opinion, mostly it was feel-good legislation that somewhere along the lines, somebody thought they were making a huge difference,” Antinoro said. “It’s fluff and mirrors.”
Others are even more blunt.
The reforms are “a waste of time” said Brian Ferguson, undersheriff for rural Mineral County.
“I think it’s a way for a politician to say they made a change,” Ferguson said. “It really hasn’t changed the way we’ve been operating.”
For this story, reporters at the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at Arizona State University contacted the largest police departments in Nevada, as well as the sheriff’s offices for each of the state’s 16 counties. Of the eight agencies that responded, a few said they made small changes, like tweaking their use-of-force policies to align with the new law.
Nevadans’ pro-police “Blue Lives Matter” sentiment and intense lobbying by prosecutors and police unions made it harder to pass reforms in Nevada than elsewhere, said Frank Rudy Cooper, director of the Program on Race, Gender & Policing at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
The pared-down reforms still face obstacles.
The Nevada Department of Public Safety waited more than a year before it received funding in August to begin collecting use-of-force data from all law enforcement agencies in the state. An estimate prepared by the software developer projected that costs associated with the data gathering would top $85,000. Details will include type of force and whether the civilian had a mental health condition or was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Other aspects of Nevada’s police reforms lack clear enforcement mechanisms. No one, for example, oversees setting standards for how departments identify problematic officers.
“We were able to get ourselves out of that one,” said Mike Sherlock, executive director of the Nevada Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, the state’s regulatory agency for law enforcement. Sherlock said the commission worried about the labor needed to keep track of officers and a lack of specifics about what defines problematic behavior.
Meanwhile, no state agency is charged with tracking whether departments have updated their use-of-force policies.
The Legislature’s leading reformer, state Sen. Dallas Harris, said she had to scale back the bills to get them passed. Ultimately, she said, it’s up to the public and the police departments themselves to make sure change happens.
“I’m in the Legislature,” Harris said. “There’s only so far our reach extends.”
___
MISSISSIPPI: LITTLE APPETITE FOR POLICE REFORM
In Mississippi, where 38% of the population is Black, there is little political appetite for police reform — and Republican state Sen. Joey Fillingane is clear when he explains why.
“The general feeling among my constituents in south Mississippi is we need to support police and thank them for the job they’re doing because crime is on the rise and they are standing between us and the criminal element,” he said.
But there are some who see a need for action.
Jarvis Dortch, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi, was a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives when Floyd was killed. He watched as states around the country enacted a wide assortment of police reforms while no police accountability measures were approved in Mississippi.
“It’s disappointing,” Dortch said.
It is more than disappointing to Black people like Darius Harris who say their encounters with police are fraught because of racism.
For years, Harris would go into Lexington, Mississippi, four or five times a week, to visit his brother or go grocery shopping. These days, Harris said he goes 20 miles out of his way to buy food rather than set foot in the small city in the Mississippi Delta.
The reason, according to Harris, is that he is regularly targeted and threatened by Lexington police.
“It’s not worth the risk of being harassed,” said Harris, a 45-year-old construction worker.
Harris is one of five plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit that accuses the Lexington Police Department of subjecting Black residents to intimidation, excessive force and false arrests.
Harris and his brother, Robert, were arrested on New Year’s Eve in 2021 as they shot off fireworks at Robert Harris’ house. The brothers were arrested again in April and charged with “retaliation against an officer” after they spoke out against the police department at a meeting, according to the lawsuit.
Lexington’s population of 1,600 is about 80% Black. The lawsuit alleges that Lexington is “deeply segregated” and controlled by a small group of white leaders. Also named as a defendant is former Police Chief Sam Dobbins, who was fired in July after he was heard on an audio recording using racial slurs and saying he had killed 13 people in the line of duty.
Attorneys for Dobbins acknowledge in court documents that the former chief was recorded “saying things he should not have said,” but argue that he did not violate the constitutional rights of the Harris brothers and the other plaintiffs.
The new police chief, Charles Henderson, is Black. He denied any racial bias on the part of his officers.
“Our police, we’re not prejudiced,” he said. “We definitely don’t stand behind any kind of racial profiling.”
___
VIRGINIA: SHIFTING MENTAL HEALTH CALLS AWAY FROM POLICE
Virginia, once a reliably conservative state, flexed its then-new Democratic muscle after Floyd’s death, passing a sweeping package of police reforms. Among them: legislation banning the use of chokeholds and no-knock search warrants.
A key part of the reform package was a bill to set up a new statewide framework giving mental health clinicians a prominent role in responding to people in crisis — rather than relying on police. The law was named after Marcus-David Peters, an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer in 2018 during a psychiatric crisis.
Advocates hoped the new law would minimize police participation in emotionally charged situations that they may not be adequately trained to handle and can end with disastrous results.
Five pilot programs began last year in various regions of the state, but some supporters of the law were disappointed when an amendment approved by the Legislature earlier this year gave localities with populations of 40,000 and under the ability to opt out of the system.
Peters’ sister, Princess Blanding, said the law she envisioned has been “watered down to the point that overall it is ineffective.”
The law allows each region to decide how to respond to mental health crises. “This lack of consistency is very dangerous and it could be the difference between life and death,” Blanding said.
Before the program began, police would be dispatched to respond to mental health emergency calls to 911. After the new system launched in December, lower-risk calls began to be connected to the regional crisis call center but high-risk calls continued to be dispatched to police.
Now, where the system is active, “community care teams” made up of police and mental health professionals (also known as co-response teams) are dispatched by 911 under certain circumstances, when available.
Under the new system, mental health calls are assigned levels of urgency:
–Those that do not require police investigation and are connected to the regional crisis call centers — part of the 988 National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline — for support and mental health referrals.
–Calls in which the risk is assessed as urgent and a community care team is deployed.
–High-risk situations, when police and other first responders are dispatched.
On a recent weekday, dispatchers at the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications Center received a call from a woman who said there was a schizophrenic homeless man screaming on her front porch. A co-response team made up of a police officer and a mental health clinician responded. The man told them he was trying to get out of the rain and didn’t mean any harm.
Another caller said someone told her to check herself into a mental ward. The dispatcher asked her if she was hurting anyone, including herself. “Nothing happened, but I’m going through a psychosis,” she said. The dispatcher transferred her to the 988 center.
The legislation allowing small communities to opt out was introduced by Republican lawmakers who said those localities worry they cannot afford to set up a new response system and to hire additional mental health workers. The General Assembly allocated $600,000 for each regional behavioral health authority in the state to implement the program, but some small communities say that is not enough.
Nine out of the 10 counties covered by the Middle Peninsula Northern Neck Community Services Board — a sprawling area, roughly the size of the state of Delaware, along the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay — have decided to opt out, said Executive Director Linda Hodges.
“When this law was developed, they did not take these small rural communities into consideration,” Hodges said.
In the capital Richmond, John Lindstrom, chief executive officer of the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority, said he is encouraged by the early results of the co-response teams.
Between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30, when the first of two co-response teams was activated, there were 69 calls. None resulted in arrests, the use of force or injuries. Nine people were taken into custody for involuntary hospitalization, and 87% were given referrals to community mental health providers.
“We’re not going to fix every bad outcome,” Lindstrom said, “but we want to further reduce them, to increase resources so people can have more confidence that if you call 911 or call 988 you’re going to get help, you’re not going to get hurt.”
___
Lavoie reported from Richmond, Virginia; Monnay reported from College Park, Maryland; Rihl reported from Las Vegas. Rachel Konieczny in Phoenix and Steve Karnowski in Minneapolis also contributed reporting.
___
This story was supported by Columbia University’s Ira A. Lipman Center for Journalism and Civil and Human Rights in conjunction with Arnold Ventures.
___
This story is a collaboration among The Associated Press and the Howard Centers for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism and at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. The Howard Centers are an initiative of the Scripps Howard Fund in honor of the late news industry executive and pioneer Roy W. Howard.
Contact Arizona State’s Howard Center at [email protected] or on Twitter @HowardCenterASU. Contact Maryland’s Howard Center on Twitter @HowardCenterUMD.
Disgraced Chris Cuomo melts on humiliating notes
Rocket scientist Chris Cuomo thinks his time slot is the problem, not him.
‘Chris Cuomo is demanding his NewsNation bosses move his new show to a different timeslot – his latest desperate attempt to improve his dwindling viewership on the youngster [sic] cable television network,” reports the New York Post.
Yeah, because that 8 p.m. time slot is killing Tucker Carlson.
So Cuomo, who is so dishonest and sleazy that CNN fired him in the days of Jeff Zucker when lying and ginning up violence was considered resume-enhancer, now works for something called NewsNation. And to no one’s surprise, Fredo’s notes are humiliating. Her show debuted on October 3 to – get this – 147,000 viewers.
It was Fredo’s debut. It was Fredo’s first impression. It was Fredo’s big splash… Fewer viewers than a test model of my butt.
In the days that followed, things only got worse.
During the week of October 17, the guy who faked his own exit from a COVID quarantine averaged just 119,000 viewers.
Cuomo even failed with his Big Bet, an interview with Kanye West’s implosion. Only 129,000 viewers listened to this sucker.
“Chris was walking around shouting that Newsmax was beating him up,” a source told The Daily Mail. Job. “It’s a Cuomo. He doesn’t blame himself. All his life he was told he was special,” Job sources added. “Nobody talks about his show.”
What do you mean by “Nobody talks about their show?” We all talk about his grades, so it’s not like he doesn’t some new.
Lülz.
Here is my favorite part of this story. NewsNation airs reruns of Blue blood, and Blue blood reruns more than double Cuomo’s ratings:
NewsNation was launched by parent company Nexstar Media in March 2021 in hopes of creating a balanced 24/7 news network. His hottest recruit to date is Cuomo. The former CNN anchor was brought in to boost the ratings of the fledgling network, whose top-rated shows include reruns of crime drama “Blue Bloods.”
“They should air ‘Blue Bloods’ before it does,” the source joked, pointing to the crime drama’s ratings of around 300,000 total viewers.
Cuomo lost credibility for the ratings.
Cuomo sacrificed his credibility to Jeff Zucker.
Cuomo sacrificed his credibility to save his brother creep.
And now Cuomo thinks his low ratings have nothing to do with his dishonored reputation, but are due to his time slot. So he wants to go from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
It should do it.
See, all those millions of disgruntled Chris Cuomo fans can’t get on TV until 9 p.m.
This is the only possible explanation.
NewsNation denied all of this to the Job. The same NewsNation that hired Chris Cuomo wants us to believe them about something.
Oh, the lulz.
Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook page here.
Library renderings, open houses for Hayden-Heights, Riverview, Hamline-Midway remodels in St. Paul
The St. Paul Public Library system has unveiled new renderings for major remodels of the Hayden Heights and Riverview libraries, as well as the upcoming complete rebuild of the Hamline-Midway Library on Minnehaha Avenue. Floor plans and exterior designs, which are roughly 75 percent complete, will be showcased this week at open houses scheduled at each location.
Each library is “well loved and well used but also the most well worn in St. Paul,” said Barb Sporlein, interim St. Paul Public Library director. “They have not been renovated in more than 30 years, and in the case of Hayden, more than 40 years.”
The remodels aim for new interior classroom, community or public outreach spaces; upgraded technology and heating/air conditioning; and added natural lighting, improved sight lines and entrances accessible to the disabled, as well as youth gathering or play areas.
“In St. Paul, our libraries are really functioning as these neighborhood resilience center resource hubs,” Sporlein said. “We know that not all of our libraries do this well.”
Community feedback, outreach
The library system has worked with LSE Architects to incorporate community feedback from surveys and outreach events.
With remodel designs for Hayden Heights and Riverview largely complete, the library system will seek $8.1 million in funding from city, state and federal sources, as well as philanthropic community partners such as the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library.
The Hamline-Midway Library rebuild, which will cost $8.1 million on its own, is fully funded and scheduled to begin next spring. Construction would span roughly 14 months, though efforts continue by residents opposed to the demolition to nominate the building to the National Register of Historic Places. That move could trigger additional historic reviews.
Hamline-Midway Library
Constructed in 1930, the Hamline-Midway Library has gained a fan base enchanted by its distinctive arched entryway and red brick and limestone facade. The outdated interior, however, offers little room for remote learning or group activities, among other demands of the modern era.
Plans call for a complete rebuild that reuses some of the existing brick and celebrates other historic elements. Chief among them, the design reconstructs the entry arches but sets them back closer to the interior of the building, behind a glassy new facade. In addition, diamond-shaped brick features that were contemplated in the original 1930s design but never incorporated into the building will be featured prominently in a brick layout in the facade center.
The intent is to showcase the architectural features while making room for new classroom, technology and play areas, all on one level that, unlike the current structure, will be readily accessible for the disabled.
“It’s environmentally sustainable,” Sporlein said. “It honors history. It really tries to bridge history with future needs, with more community spaces, a better children’s area, a defined teen space and study rooms. In order to do that, we need more square footage.”
The overall structure steps back twice to become flush with the recently rebuilt Lloyd’s Pharmacy on Snelling Avenue to the west and with a historic church to the east. A mural facing Lloyd’s Pharmacy and the commercial corridor also aims to transition from the business corridor to the residential neighborhood.
An outside reading garden will be fenced in, connecting to a door that opens directly onto an interior children’s play and learning area.
The interior will feature study areas, a large and mid-sized community room and a wellness room. Decorated with a pollinator theme, the new library will also feature more natural light than the existing library, allowing book stacks to be visible from the outdoors through large windows, as well as opportunities for commissioned public art.
On Nov. 15, the State Historic Preservation Office’s review board will hear an appeal brought by a city resident opposed to demolition of the existing structure. The board previously declined to hear the National Register nomination because it was not supported by the mayor and the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission, which voted 5-4 in August against backing the proposal.
The Hamline-Midway Library, located at 1558 W. Minnehaha Ave., will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hayden Heights Library
Dating to 1979, the one-story library hasn’t changed much, even as the needs of the diverse communities living and working along White Bear Avenue have grown. Sporlein said adding large glass windows will open the building to natural light, and interior renovations will create better meeting space, as well as technology and movie areas, including places where job seekers, public health outreach workers and other community supports can gather.
“This is a complete renovation in the existing footprint,” Sporlein said.
Construction would entail a new community room adjoining new teen space and a children’s play, as well as a community partner engagement area. A wellness room and restrooms will be located behind the service desk. Given their current placement in an outer hall, right now “there’s no eyes on those,” she said.
Other exterior improvements will include concrete work on sidewalks and parking lots, a refurbished sign pylon and two new green spaces.
The Hayden Heights Library, located at 1456 White Bear Ave., will host a design celebration and open house from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Riverview Library
Constructed in 1916 in the Beaux-Arts architectural style by Charles Hausler, the city’s first architect, the Riverview Library sits on the National Register of Historic Places. The building, which spans 8,400 square feet, was last renovated in 1989.
Plans call for a historically-sensitive renovation, with an added 2,735 square feet of new space in a glassy new addition that will serve as the building’s main entrance. Roughly 2,200 square feet will be new useable space, with the rest housing improved mechanical infrastructure.
Sporlein said the renovation was motivated by a desire for increased public safety and accessibility, as well as a desire to showcase some of the cultural offerings of the city’s West Side. Public uses, including bathrooms once in the basement, will all be moved up to one level.
Fronted by glass, the front side addition ends in brick in back, meshing with without mimicking the Hausler’s designs. The existing stairs and front doors facing George Street will become a reading patio overlooking the bus stop.
On the main level, two doors will be added inside three large bay windows, one leading to the glassy new entryway and the other to a community room. Existing lower level spaces will be reserved for staff work and a break room, as well as a reservable community room.
Other improvements will include upgraded energy efficiency lighting, plaster work and mechanical systems in line with the city’s sustainability goals, with guidance from the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission.
The Riverview Library, located at 1 George St. E., will host a design celebration and open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
After Halloween tragedy in Seoul, South Koreans seek answers : NPR
Chris Jung/NurPhoto/Getty Images
SEOUL — Forty-eight hours after Saturday’s deadly Halloween stampede, the country is mourning the victims and seeking answers.
A wave of crowds in a narrow alley in the Itaewon district of the capital killed more than 150 people and injured more than 140 on Saturday evening. The victims were mostly young adults, and among the dead were 26 foreigners from 14 countries.
President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday declared a week-long period of national mourning, the second in the country’s history. National flags fly at half mast and many public events are canceled or delayed. Police launched a 475-person investigation team and searched the scene with medical examiners on Monday.
On Monday, local governments set up public places of mourning. Jeong Hye-yoon, 35, visited an altar near the stage. As a young woman living in a nearby neighborhood, she finds it “incredible and surreal” that a disaster of such magnitude has occurred in the heart of the city.
Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images
Witnesses lament lack of crowd control measures
“Big crowds gather in this area every year. But they were left on their own without any preparation to prevent a huge accident from happening,” Jeong said.
The multicultural neighborhood of Itaewon attracts hundreds of thousands of revelers every year in search of Halloween festivities. Police had estimated that more than 100,000 people would visit the district this year, as people celebrate the first Halloween without pandemic restrictions. More than 130,000 passengers used Itaewon Subway Station on Saturday, according to Seoul Metro Corporation.
Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
In videos filmed earlier in the evening and posted to social media, the 10-foot-wide sloping driveway is seen packed with people trying to navigate back and forth. The alley starts a few steps from a subway exit on Main Street and connects to a narrower street lined with popular restaurants and clubs.
Many eyewitnesses lamented the lack of crowd control measures. The National Police Agency said on Monday that a total of 137 police officers were dispatched to the district on Saturday. And they were in charge of fighting crime, not crowd control.
Hong Ki-hyun, head of the agency’s Public Order Management Office, acknowledged the police’s inability to predict mass casualties and expressed “regret” about their judgment. He said the police have no manual for large gatherings that take place without a clear organizer.
Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images
Public safety experts stress that the spontaneous nature of the gathering cannot be an excuse for inaction. Moon Hyeon-cheol, from the Department of Police Science at Soongsil University, said police and local authorities “could have blocked car traffic on the street near the site over the past weekend or run the subway at Itaewon station without stopping”.
Families of victims of 2014 ferry disaster say tragedy sounds all too familiar
For a group of mourners who visited the Itaewon site on Monday, the massive loss of young lives and the failure to prevent it seem tragically familiar. These are the parents who lost their children in the Sewol ferry disaster in 2014.
The ferry sank and killed more than 300 passengers, including 250 high school students, in part due to government failures and improper safety measures.
Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
Jeong Boo-ja, who lost his son in the ferry disaster eight years ago, said the parents “thought South Korea would have learned a lesson and not repeat the same thing” after their tragedy.
Following the accident, the government restructured its disaster management system, tightened safety rules and increased corresponding budgets. But according to Home Office data from 2020, the number of disasters such as fires, chemical spills and boat or train accidents continued to rise – after a brief dip in 2015.
Jeong Boo-ja struggles to come up with words of condolence for the families of the victims.
“There will be really painful times ahead. I myself don’t know how I have spent the last eight years. And even though I share the same experience, I don’t know how I can console the bereaved families.” , she says.
“I hope they stay strong and aren’t consumed by their own grief. I hope they can sincerely say goodbye to their son or daughter when they can. They will regret it if they do. they don’t.”
Heat’s Spoelstra strikes more hopeful tone upon reflection, ‘We’re not that far away’
With an NBA that is somewhat upside down at the moment, including the defending champion Golden State Warriors arriving Tuesday to FTX Arena winless on the road, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra struck a more optimistic tone after Monday’s practice.
Two days after questioning his team’s cohesion following a road loss to the previously winless Sacramento Kings, Spoelstra said there still have been enough encouraging moments during this 2-5 start to foster hope.
“We’ve seen the vision of what it can look like,” he said. “We just have to get to that more consistently. And it takes intentional thought and collective commitment to do that, which we’re fully capable of.
“At least we know what it can look like. There’s teams in the league that don’t have that vision and haven’t been able to put together a lot of quality minutes. We have. We’re closer than we are further away from it. But when you add losses to it, sometimes it can feel like you’re far away. But we’re not that far away.”
Spoelstra said Monday was a forward-thinking session, with three games in four nights to follow, including Wednesday at home against the Kings and Friday on the road against the Indiana Pacers.
“Today was all about just solutions and continuing to get better as a basketball team,” he said. “There’s quite a few teams that are trying to figure it out. That’s it. It’s the beginning of the season. We have an urgency right now to get to our identity more consistently.”
With 13 players returning from last season’s roster, the expectation was of picking up where leaving off as Eastern Conference regular-season leaders.
“One way or another, whether you’re bringing back a similar crew in different kinds of roles and different starting lineup, a slightly different rotation, it’s going to be different,” Spoelstra said. “You have to develop trust. That’s what the regular season is for. It’d be the same if you brought in eight new faces. You’ve got to start over each year, and not assume anything, not skip steps. And that’s all we’re doing right now.”
Shot menu
Among the Heat’s adjustments has been to the elevation of Tyler Herro into the starting lineup. Herro twice this season, including with his season-high 22 in Sacramento, has attempted 20 or more shots in a game this season. By contrast, the single-game highs for the team’s other primary scorers are 17 for Jimmy Butler, 16 for Bam Adebayo, 15 for Mac Strus and 13 for Kyle Lowry.
“You give the ball,” Lowry said of Herro. “Most games, he’s going to shoot the most times. He’s going to be our most-field-goal attempts guy and we have no problem with that. That’s what he does.
“So it changes the way I play, the way Jimmy plays, Bam plays. It changes the way play, because he’s such an effective scorer. So let him keep going and we’ll figure it out after that.”
Additional seasoning
With undrafted rookie Jamal Cain leaving the Heat for their G League affiliate over the weekend, Spoelstra said the plan eventually will be the same for guard Dru Smith, the team’s other two-way player, and possibly for first-round pick Nikola Jovic, as well.
“It’s important. He had a good practice while we were in Sac,” Spoelstra said of Cain. “But other than that, now once you’re getting into the season, that’s the plan, to spend time there, at training camp and games. All that will be really important for his development.
“And then he’ll be spending time here. We’ll send Dru. We’ll work out that schedule. And then if we get fully healthy, there might be some good opportunities for Niko to get there, as well.”
Two-way players can be on the NBA active roster a maximum of 50 games during the regular season. Cain has been active for two, Smith for all seven.
Two still out
While center Dewayne Dedmon was back at practice after missing the two games due to a foot ailment and an illness, both guard Victor Oladipo (knee) and center Omer Yurtseven (ankle) did not participate in Monday’s practice.
Oladipo and Yurtseven have yet to play this season. Jovic and 42-year-year captain Udonis Haslem took Dedmon’s minutes for the two games he was out.
For the Warriors, former Heat forward Andre Iguodala (hip) and guard Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) are out.
()
Israeli elections are too close to be called as Netanyahu proposes his return | Benjamin Netanyahu
With polls too close to predict on the eve of Israel holding its fifth election in four years, even minute changes in voter turnout could make or break longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bid to bring back longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he allied himself with right-wing extremists.
Israeli politicians were busy making their final campaign speeches on Monday, after the latest pre-election polls on Friday suggested that neither Netanyahu’s right-wing religious bloc nor the opposing center-left bloc would win enough seats. to form a government.
Polls from Israel’s public broadcaster Kan, as well as Channels 12 and 13, put the Netanyahu bloc, which includes far-right extremists and two ultra-Orthodox parties, at 60 seats, one less than a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. The anti-Netanyahu camp, led by outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid, was expected to win 56 seats. Another four are expected to go to a pro-Arab rights alliance that may or may not lend support to the center-left bloc.
If the polls are accurate, Israel’s era of crippling political gridlock will continue, with a sixth election possible in the spring. But if the right-wing bloc continues to gain slowly, as it has in recent weeks, and turnout from the disillusioned 20% of the population of Palestinian descent is low, Netanyahu may be able to pull through. with a 61st seat.
If that happens, the most extremist government in Israel’s history will be sworn in. Netanyahu’s potential coalition partners, the Religious Zionists, led by Bezalel Smotrich and the popular Itamar Ben-Gvir, have called for the dismantling of the independent judiciary, which could help the former prime minister beat the charges in his corruption trial.
Ben-Gvir, who is likely to become a senior cabinet minister, also called for the expulsion of “disloyal” citizens and the creation of a ministry to encourage “enemy” Arabs with Israeli passports to emigrate.
“Netanyahu worked actively to bring the far-right and Itamar Ben-Gvir into the mainstream, although I’m not sure he counted on the apprentice overtaking the master,” said Dahlia Scheindlin, a strategist politician and pollster who worked as a consultant for the Israeli Labor Party earlier this year.
“The other parties were not happy with the threat [the Religious Zionists] ask, but I think there was a general understanding that voters are exhausted, and that they couldn’t waste resources or exhaust people’s attention too soon in campaigns.
“The overriding messages from the parties are whether or not they will work with Netanyahu, and there is now also a strong ‘for or against Ben-Gvir’ axis.
Last summer, Netanyahu was finally ousted from a scandal-ridden 12-year term as prime minister after an eight-party coalition, including, for the first time, an independent Arab list, banded together to dismiss him. The “change government”, however, had little else in common and collapsed a year later.
Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, along with smaller left-leaning parties, urged his supporters to help block the “extremist agenda” of Netanyahu’s new allies.
“The religious Zionist party…is about to destroy Israeli democracy, wreak havoc on the justice system, endanger our soldiers and fight gender equality and the LGBT community,” said Yesh Atid. .
Ahmad Tibi, leader of the Arab nationalist Ta’al party, even called on left-leaning Jewish Israelis on Sunday to vote for his slate, declaring in Hebrew: “Without us, the right will form a majority government… To stop them, we need you.” .”
The latest polls pegged turnout for the Arab community at 50 percent, which is not enough to guarantee the Joint List more than the minimum four seats needed to enter the Knesset. The right-wing camp is also worried about turnout: If ultra-Orthodox voters don’t leave the house on Tuesday, Netanyahu could lose a small, but crucial, slice of his support.
“Despite fears of deepening fascism, Netanyahu’s bloc has, after four elections, still failed to build a coalition. And it appears to be the case with this ongoing fifth election,” said Naama Lazimi, number two on the centre-left Labor party’s list of candidates.
“I’m optimistic and I think that gives us an advantage: we’re building for the long term.”
Tuesday’s election comes amid a particularly bloody chapter in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with the UN recently warning that 2022 is set to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the organization began tracking deaths in 2005. A total of 25 people were killed in attacks on Israel and Israeli settlements.
Most of the months-long violence has been confined to Nablus and Jenin, towns in the territory’s north that have been subjected to major Israeli military raids and citywide lockdowns reminiscent of the second Intifadaor Palestinian uprising.
A shooting at a settlement near the southern West Bank city of Hebron on Saturday, however, raised concerns that unrest could spread.
Ben-Gvir claimed his home was the target of the attack near an entrance to Kiryat Arba, but his remarks were dismissed as false by the Israel Defense Forces shortly afterwards.
