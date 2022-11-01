Connect with us

Blockchain

Avalanche Price Can Gain Further Momentum If The Bulls Barrel Past $19

Avalanche Price
Avalanche price has shown bullish strength over the last 24 hours. It has been one of the few altcoins that have remained positive despite most altcoins losing value over the past day.

In the past day alone, the altcoin has appreciated by close to 4%. In the last week, AVAX rallied over 16%.

It is important that Avalanche continues to race upward for positive price action to remain in the market. The technical outlook for the coin showed that bulls were in complete control of the asset.

Demand for the coin jumped north and buying strength kept registering northbound movement on the chart. The chance of a price pullback cannot be ruled out just yet.

It is crucial for AVAX to move past the $19 price mark. Going past this price mark will help Avalanche price remain bullish.

Tough resistance for Avalanche was at $19.60, and moving past that would make it easy for the coin to touch the $20 price level.

The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1.06 trillion, with a 0.0% change in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche Price Analysis: One-Day Chart

Avalanche was priced at $18.90 on the one-day chart | Source: AVAXUSD on TradingView

AVAX was trading at $18.90 at the time of writing. The bulls are trying hard to move past the immediate resistance mark for the coin.

By doing so, Avalanche will be under a bullish influence over the next trading sessions. Overhead resistance for the coin stood at $19.07 and then at $19.60.

Crossing these two hurdles will take AVAX to the $20 price mark. On the flip side, if AVAX has to lose its current price level, it could be dragged down to $17.

Beneath the $17 price mark, the coin would fall close to $16. The amount of Avalanche traded in the past trading sessions indicates that the coin has registered increased buying strength.

Technical Analysis

Avalanche Price
Avalanche registered considerable buying strength on the one-day chart | Source: AVAXUSD on TradingView

The altcoin’s buying power was last as strong as it is now in the month of August. That signified a multi-month high in the number of buyers.

The Relative Strength Index zoomed past its half-line and was almost about to enter the overbought zone as it was heading close to the 80-mark.

Avalanche price was above the 20-SMA line, signifying that demand had increased for the coin and buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.

Avalanche Price
Avalanche noted buy signal on the one-day chart | Source: AVAXUSD on TradingView

AVAX has said that buyers were quite positive at the time of writing. The coin registered buy signal on its one-day chart.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and direction of the asset.

The MACD was positive as it pictured green histograms above the half line, which also acted as the buy signal for the coin.

The Chaikin Money Flow suggests the quantity of capital inflows and outflows on the chart. CMF was on the zero line, meaning an even amount of capital inflows and outflows.

Featured Image From Shrimpy Academy, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain

K-Pop Star Lee HongKi’s Music NFT Sold Out in About 1 Hour After Its Launch on Muverse!

November 1, 2022

K-Pop Star Lee Hongki’s Music Nft Sold Out In About 1 Hour After Its Launch On Muverse!
SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–South Korea’s popular singer Lee HongKi has released his new track and mint as music NFT on the Muverse (muverse.info) platform, and the new track has been sold out in about 1 hr. Furthermore, he has decided to own the YOLO BUNNY #5190 NFT. As a top representative of the K-pop idol, Lee HongKi was enlisted on September 30, 2019 as an active duty soldier. His fans have been expecting his new songs for long and finally Lee HongKi released new songs as soon as he was discharged in April 2021. And now, he comes with music NFT wanting to upscale his fan base in web 3.0! Winter is coming as people approach year end but they can feel the heat wave in K-Pop music NFT space.

https://twitter.com/skullhong/status/1585462824075431936?cxt=HHwWgMDUmbqC2YAsAAAA

Mr. Lee HongKi’s latest track has been minted as NFT and release exclusively on Muverse (muverse.info). Holders of Lee Hong Ki’s track NFT can receive financial rewards from the interaction of artist and fans on the Muverse platform, or they can trade it on opensea, the world’s largest NFT trading platform for profit. They are also priority over other users to hear the full track.

In addition, Mr. Lee HongKi also announced on Twitter that he holds YOLO BUNNY #5190 NFT and use it as his profile picture. YOLO BUNNY NFT is the NFT series released by Muverse platform. Till today, YOLO BUNNY NFTs’ trading volume has exceed 5,200 ETH on Opensea, the world’s largest NFT trading platform. leading fans to embrace the charm of the metaverse in advance. He sent out strong signal to demonstrate his willingness to seek further collaboration with Muverse in Web 3.

Muverse is a web 3.0 music talent-spotting platform driven by music communities. It is built on Web3.0 infrastructure, NFTs and x to earn models. It brings artists and fans a variety of interactive scenarios and opportunities for artists to become idols. Artists can mint & sell their NFT and grow their fanbase in music party.

Mr. Lee HongKi has entered the entertainment industry as a child actor in 2002, and has already been in the industry for 19 years. He enjoys reputation in K-pop world. Many artists older than him are his juniors. In 2009, he as one of the main actors exploded with the TV series which achieved several TV awards including 2009 SBS Acting Awards Highest Popularity Award. As a singer-songwriter and actor under FNC Entertainment. He is also a member and lead vocalist of the boy band FTISLAND. In 2015, Lee announced through social media that he was working on both a Korean and Japanese album. As an early born in 90s, he has achieved quite an influence in compositions, lyric-writing in East Asia. HongGi always acted as the forefront representative of K-pop stars, seizing every wave of popularity. He has strong willingness to collaborate with Muverse in Web 3.0 space.

From now on, Mr. Lee HongKi’s fans can participate in the music party in the Muverse DApp and interact while earning rich rewards. On Muverse platform, artists like Lee HongKi have multiple ways to earn profits and grow fan base such as earning tips, NFT sale, and revenue from MCT earnings. Muverse is also dedicating in sourcing partnership with selected artists and help grow music community in web 3.0.

Mr. Lee HongKi’s new track was released exclusively at Muverse and sold out in about 1 hour after its launch. The work was warmly sought after by fans and crypto users.

Currently, Muverse DApp products are undergoing intensive testing phase. Product design has been improved with a better engaging user experience according to users’ feedback. In the future, more artists like Hongki Lee will join Muverse as star ambassadors and explore the future of web 3.0 music together with Muverse.

Company Name: Muverse Labs

Contact: Bruce Li

Phone: + (1)(425) 545-1200

Email: [email protected]
Address: 1111 Brickell Ave, Floor 10 Miami, FL 33130

Website: https://muverse.info

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Close Above 100 SMA Could Spark A Fresh Surge: Here’s Why

November 1, 2022

Bitcoin
Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $20,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh surge if it clears the 100 hourly SMA and then $21,000.

  • Bitcoin is recovering losses from the $20,250 support zone.
  • The price is trading below $20,700 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,680 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could start another upward move if it clears the 100 hourly SMA and then $21,000.

Bitcoin Price Remains Supported

Bitcoin price started a downside correction after it failed to surpass the $21,000 resistance zone. BTC corrected lower below the $20,600 and $20,500 levels.

The decline gained pace below the $20,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, the bulls were active near the $20,250 level. A low was formed near $20,250 and the price started a steady upward move. There was a wave above the $20,400 and $20,500 levels.

Bitcoin price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $21,074 swing high to $20,250 low. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,600 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The first major resistance sits near the $20,700 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,680 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $21,074 swing high to $20,250 low.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next major resistance is still near $21,000. A clear move above the $21,000 resistance might start a fresh surge. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $22,500 resistance zone.

More Downsides in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear above the $20,700 resistance zone, it could start another downward move. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,400 zone.

The next major support is near the $20,250 zone. The main support sits at $20,000, below which there is a risk of a larger decline. In this case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $19,200 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $20,400, followed by $20,250.

Major Resistance Levels – $20,600, $20,700 and $21,000.

Blockchain

Chainlink (LINK) Breaks 180 Days Of Accumulation, Will Price Rally To $12?

November 1, 2022

Chainlink (Link) Breaks 180 Days Of Accumulation, Will Price Rally To $12?
  • LINK’s price shows strength as it attempts a major breakout from its range channel of over 180 days of accumulation as the price eyes a rally to $12.
  • LINK could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of its range channel, but the price has struggled to regain more strength as Bitcoin (BTC) ranges. 
  • LINK’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.

The price action displayed by Chainlink (LINK) has yet to see much volatility, considering how huge the project is and with a vibrant community. With the staking of Chainlink (LINK) fast approaching, we could see some fireworks for the price of LINK, considering it has been in accumulation for over 6 months. The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 50% gains. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs recently, rallying from a low of $0.055 to a high of $0.15, with many others as Chainlink (LINK), eyeing a major breakout. (Data from Binance)

Chainlink (LINK) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.

Chainlink (LINK) has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of LINK hasn’t enjoyed a measure of relief after showing some price action on a few occasions rallying from a low of $6 to a high of $9.3 on the weekly chart before suffering a rejection back to its range movement. 

The past weeks have been nothing short of a boring and difficult moment for the crypto market as this affected the price of most altcoins negatively, forcing them to lose their support zone, with others battling it to stay afloat of their price. 

After its weekly close of above $7.7, LINK’s price looked stronger as the price of LINK geared up for more upside price moves.; the price has faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $9.5.

Weekly resistance for the price of LINK – $9.5.

Weekly support for the price of LINK – $6.

Price Analysis Of LINK On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily LINK Price Chart | Source: LINKUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the daily timeframe, the price of LINK continued to look strong as the price attempted a breakout from its range channel with good volume as the price of LINK targets a rally to a high of $12. The price of LINK needs to break and for support above $8.2 for the price to have a good chance to rally to a high of $12. Still, the price of ATOM faces a little rejection; the price of ATOM needs to break and hold above $14.5 for the price to become more bullish once more.

The price of LINK faces a resistance to break and hold above its range channel resistance of $8.2; a close above this region will be welcoming for a price rally. 

Daily resistance for the LINK price – $8.2.

Daily support for the LINK price – $7.3

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview 

Blockchain

DoJ Reportedly Eyes USDT Once Again; Tether Responds

November 1, 2022

Doj Reportedly Eyes Usdt Once Again; Tether Responds
It’s a tale as old as time: the Department of Justice investigating Tether and USDT. It’s been reported far and wide, and for years on end, with speculation throughout. We’re back again as 2022 comes to a close, this time courtesy of a new report from Bloomberg.

Let’s take a look at what’s being reported, and Tether’s response.

Bloomberg’s Latest Report On Tether

On a Bloomberg Crypto Report live broadcast on Monday afternoon, paired with a published piece released earlier in the day, the outlet reported that the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) was revamping investigations into potential bank fraud allegations against Tether.

According to Bloomberg, officials have pumped new life into the investigations, including handing the case over to Manhattan-based US Attorney Damian Williams, who Bloomberg describes as one of the most aggressive crypto prosecutors – to the degree that he even “recently secured a guilty plea from a person affiliated with one of Tether’s payment processors.”

Reports have swirled around the DoJ and Tether for nearly half a decade, and shouldn’t catch anyone by surprise at this point. However, the response from the stablecoin doesn’t simply deny the Bloomberg report – it frames it as flat out false.

USDT's market cap dominance has floated between 5-10% for most of this year. | Source: CRYPTOCAP: USDT on TradingView.com

Tether’s Response

Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino issued a swift response via a Twitter thread:

Tether released a formal response on their website as well, describing Bloomberg’s report as “desperate for attention” and “recycling old news that isn’t even factual.” Critics cite issues such as Tether’s employee-to-circulating supply ratio (Tether has over $60B in USDT circulating, with a handful of employees), along with the stablecoins reserve discrepancy (the stablecoin platform paid over $60M in fines with no admittance of wrongdoing), as major concerns in Tether’s viability to serve as the de facto ‘reserve stablecoin.’

Tether has continued to insist that the firm has remained transparent and in communication with law enforcement officials, and that it is “business as usual at Tether.” The response goes on to directly contradict Bloomberg’s report, stating that “Tether executives have had no interactions with the DOJ in connection with any investigation for well over a year and the DOJ does not appear to be actively investigating Tether.”

Featured image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com
The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
This op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike.
Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Optimism Slowly Fades Out As It Forms A Bearish Reversal Flag

November 1, 2022

Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin price has been losing its strength over the last 24 hours. The coin has continued to face rejection at the $21,000 mark, causing the bulls to lose their momentum.

Over the last 24 hours, the coin has lost 1% of its value, indicating that at the moment, BTC is consolidating on its chart.

The past week has been positive for Bitcoin price; however, the coin has lost most of its gains over the last trading session. It is possible for Bitcoin to again pick up momentum provided it clears its overhead resistance marks in the upcoming trading sessions.

The technical outlook of the coin has indicated that the price of the coin is still hovering within the bullish price region.

The demand for the coin might have fallen, but buying strength continues to remain in the positive zone at the time of writing.

If demand starts to pick up again, then BTC might be able to trade above its immediate resistance mark. At the moment, BTC’s local support line stood at $20,000 and then at $19,600. Falling from $19,600 will make it quite hard for the bulls to take over the chart soon again.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: One-Day Chart

Bitcoin was priced at $20,300 on the one-day chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

BTC was trading at $20,300 at the time of writing. The coin has had a tough time moving past the $21,000 price mark, which is why the bulls kept losing their strength.

BTC can again reclaim positive price action if the coin goes past the $20,800 mark and then topples over $21,000 and trades there for the next trading session.

The coin has formed a bearish reversal flag pattern, which means a further extension of the downtrend. In that case, the first stop for BTC would be at $20,000. After which Bitcoin would trade at $19,600.

The bears will take over after the coin touches the $19,600 price level. The amount of Bitcoin traded in the past session fell, indicating that buying pressure was lowered too.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin registered fall in buying strength on the one-day chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

The altcoin had witnessed increased buying strength over the past few days but as the bulls slowed down demand for the coin dropped.

Despite the drop, buying strength was still in the positive zone. The Relative Strength Index fell a little below the 60-mark, even with that reading buyers were more in number than sellers on the chart.

Bitcoin price was above the 20-SMA indicating that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.

Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin noted buy signal on the one-day chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Other indicators also have pointed out that buyers have not completely exited the market, displaying that Bitcoin price could pick up once again.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence suggests the strength of price momentum and direction too. MACD was positive with green signal bars which were the buy signal for the coin.

Bollinger Bands depict price volatility and fluctuation. The bands moved apart pointing at chances of price volatility.

Blockchain

Bitcoin.com Officially Expands Access to DeFi with Public Sale of Ecosystem Utility Token VERSE

November 1, 2022

Bitcoin.com Officially Expands Access To Defi With Public Sale Of Ecosystem Utility Token Verse
Whitelisted individuals for the sale will be able to purchase VERSE tokens using BTC, BCH, ETH and USDT/USDC.

SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS, Caribbean–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeFi—Bitcoin.com, a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily interact with cryptocurrencies and digital assets, has announced that the public sale of the VERSE utility token is now live. VERSE will reward participants for buying, selling, storing, using, and learning about cryptocurrency, while supporting those who are seeking accessible onboarding into Bitcoin and DeFi.

VERSE will fuel the growth and expansion of Bitcoin.com’s ecosystem, which includes over 34 million self-custody wallets created in its multi-chain DeFi-ready mobile app, and an award-winning news portal with over 2.5 million monthly readers. VERSE will provide access to exclusive platform services and act as the cornerstone for new initiatives, ultimately expanding access to decentralized technologies and finance. By interacting with the Verse DEX, staking VERSE, receiving cash back in VERSE, and using the VERSE token as collateral in various lending pools, Bitcoin.com’s millions of users will be able to take full advantage of their time spent engaging with the platform.

“We are officially entering a new era of Bitcoin.com with the public sale of VERSE. Our team strongly believes in Verse’s mission to enhance economic independence through its utility, ecosystem rewards and low-barrier-to-entry features offered on a secure, trustworthy platform,” said Dennis Jarvis, CEO of Bitcoin.com. “It is with Verse that Bitcoin.com will continue to provide not only crypto-newcomers, but also crypto-natives, with the resources, tools, and technology needed to usher in the next cycle of mass DeFi adoption.”

Two percent of the 210 billion fixed token supply is up for grabs in the public sale. Tokens will begin unlocking from day one and continue on a linear vesting schedule over 18 months. The public sale follows the VERSE Sale A, a private sale, completed in May 2022, where 10% of the total VERSE supply was sold in exchange for $33.6 million. As the public sale is dynamically priced, buyers may secure a price per token that is less than that paid by buyers in the private sale. The sale will run for 30 days or until the soft cap is reached.

As a cross-chain token compatible with the ERC-20 standard and with a focus on expanding into low-fee chains, VERSE will provide value to those interacting with the Verse DEX, Ethereum blockchain, and broader DeFi ecosystem. The public sale of VERSE compliments exciting progress in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem, such as development of a crypto-backed debit card that will pay cash back in VERSE, integrations with Avalanche, a partnership with Coinbase Cloud for multi-chain connectivity, the official launch of the Verse Development Fund, NFT-collectibles, and security and accessibility upgrades made to Bitcoin.com accounts.

The VERSE token will also spearhead initiatives to accelerate growth and innovation through the Verse Development Fund. The fund, led by Lizzie Eng will provide a pipeline of resources for DApps integrating with the ecosystem and incubate token projects through the Bitcoin.com launchpad service, live in 2023.

The Verse public token sale is not available in the United States, Japan, or other restricted jurisdictions. Visit getverse.com for more details on registration and restrictions.

About Bitcoin.com

Bitcoin.com is a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily interact with cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Established in 2015, Bitcoin.com introduces newcomers to crypto through accessible educational materials, timely and objective news, and intuitive self-custodial products, all promoting economic and financial freedom for all users. Via the variety of products offered in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem, anyone can buy, spend, trade, invest, earn, and stay up-to-date on cryptocurrency and the future of finance.

Brooke Tanner

[email protected]

