Barakatech’s QAF Platform Offers Fast and Seamless NFT Integration for Gaming Companies

Visa Masters of Movement auction on Crypto.com features NFTs inspired by iconic goals scored by five legendary footballers, with all auction proceeds benefitting UK charity Street Child United

Fans can create their own personalized digital art on a digital pitch at FIFA Fan Festival™ in Doha, Qatar

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visa (NYSE: V), the Official Payment Technology Partner of FIFA, today unveiled Visa Masters of Movement, a first-of its-kind hybrid experience featuring a pre-event NFT auction and immersive activation for fans at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The Visa Masters of Movement auction features digital art inspired by iconic goals from five legendary footballers that have been minted into unique NFTs, available now on Crypto.com. Later this month, the experience will come to life on an interactive pitch at the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Doha, Qatar and allow fans to create digital art inspired by their own signature movements. Eligible fans will have the option to mint this digital art into their own NFT in partnership with Crypto.com, the official cryptocurrency trading platform sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

“As FIFA World Cup 2022™ approaches, we want to celebrate football, art and technology through the lens of what makes the FIFA World Cup™ so special – wildly impassioned fans, legendary athletes and for a few short weeks, the ability to bring the world together in a uniquely connected way,” said Andrea Fairchild, senior vice president and head of sponsorships, Visa.

Bid Now on Crypto.com

Starting today (12:00pm GMT) through November 8 (9:00pm GMT), football fans can bid on the Visa Masters of Movement NFTs on Crypto.com. The auction brings together five unique works of art inspired by iconic FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ goals from legendary footballers: Jared Borgetti, Tim Cahill, Carli Lloyd, Michael Owen and Maxi Rodriguez minted into NFTs. The digital artwork was designed using an algorithm by award-winning XK Studios which transformed the iconic movements into dynamic works of art.

A unique collector’s item, fans with the highest bid for each NFT at the close of the auction will receive the NFT in their Crypto.com wallet along with a high-quality printable art file and signed memorabilia from the legendary player featured in the NFT. Visa will grant all auction proceeds to Street Child United, a charitable organization incorporated and operating in the United Kingdom, whose mission is to tackle the widespread stigma that street-connected children face globally.

“The FIFA World Cup™ is one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world, and we are incredibly excited to give fans a new way to engage with this epic event,” said Steven Kalifowitz, Chief Marketing Officer at Crypto.com. “We are thrilled to partner with Visa in bringing Visa Masters of Movement to life and offering fans the opportunity to create and collect the most unique collectibles at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ that will live forever on the blockchain.”

Fans Become Artists at FIFA Fan Festival™

At the center of the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Doha (November 19-December 18), Visa invites thousands of fans to create their own legendary moves in the free-standing Visa Masters of Movement space. Fans will step onto a digital LED pitch outfitted with tracking technology to capture and transform their iconic movements into digital art. Beyond taking a shot at a goal or showing off their skills while playing with others to create the personalized dynamic artwork, fans will choose the color scheme based on favorite national colors. Digital art will be emailed as a souvenir and eligible fans can also choose to receive the digital art minted as a one-of-a-kind NFT.

Throughout the immersive Visa Masters of Movement experience, fans can learn about new ways Visa is enabling the movement of money across the world, including emerging technologies like crypto, and other digital solutions that provide more people with access to the global economy.

Visa has been FIFA’s Official Payment Service Partner since 2007. As a global supporter of both men’s and women’s football around the world, Visa aims to offer experiences that bring people closer to the action, whether they are among the 1 million people anticipated in Qatar or the 5 billion viewers expected worldwide1 for this year’s tournament. Always anticipating the next move in payments, Visa provides the latest in payments innovations at official FIFA venues and seeks ways to further its commitment to uplift lives through the power of sport through programs such as Financial Football, a video game that combines entertainment and education in an action-packed virtual football tournament.

For more information, please visit Visa Masters of Movement and watch for additional FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ news and activities on Visa.com.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com serves more than 50 million customers and is the world’s fastest growing global cryptocurrency platform. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Built on a foundation of security, privacy, and compliance, Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem. Learn more at Crypto.com.

____________________

1 FIFA, May 2022

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Visa

Katie Harris-Maines

[email protected]

Crypto.com

Victoria Davis

[email protected]