‘Below Deck Adventure’ yachties tease their new show and want to see a ‘Below Deck’ crossover: ‘Let’s all start protesting’
Tonight marks the premiere of Adventure under the bridgethe newest addition to Bravo’s Emmy-nominated franchise, and we couldn’t be more excited. Adventure under the bridge will take Under the bridge fans in the beautiful fjords of Norway aboard the magnificent motor yacht Mercury. With an all-new location and all-new crew, the series will feature action-packed excursions with thrill-seeking charter guests looking to push their limits by cave diving, paragliding and enjoying dizzying rides. in a helicopter against the backdrop of an exceptionally scenic landscape. Don’t worry, all the mouth-watering food, gorgeous yachts, and juicy drama that Under the bridge fans expect them to be fully exposed as well.
At this year’s BravoCon, fans were teased with a tantalizing clip of the new show among all the festivities celebrating the historic franchise. Two panels were dedicated to all things Under the bridge! The first, “Below Deck Crew Oughta” (now airing on Peacock), featured a handful of boaters from across the franchise. The second panel, “Oh captain, our captains”, consisted of the five Under the bridge captains and series producer Nadine Rajabi. With some of the most beloved Under the bridge stars present, we only had to ask them youfights on Under Deck Adventure.
Sailboat under the bridgeDaisy Kelliher was abuzz when we asked her if she was thrilled with the franchise’s latest iteration on the BravoCon red carpet. “We met Captain Kerry [Titheradge] last night at What’s Happening Live and he’s so adorable,” Kelliher reported. “You can’t go wrong with an iteration of Under the bridgelaughed Kelliher.
She added, “The show’s incredible fan base keeps us all going.”
His Sailboat under the bridge bosun/partner-in-crime Gary King backed up his sentiments, “The fact that the franchise continues to expand into different parts of the world how good that is.” “Viewers love the format and want it to continue, and I totally agree!” King added enthusiastically.
As a fellow Australian, Under the bridge belowCaptain Jason Chambers enthusiastically vouched for the new show’s captain, Captain Kerry. “He’s a great guy,” Chambers said, “very honest and very firm.”
Chambers is also delighted to see the Under the bridge the series extends to Norway. He noted, “We are seeing new things. Like the Aussie franchise and sailing franchise, this show offers something a little different.
Sailboat under the bridgeCaptain Glenn Shepherd observed that the new show fits perfectly into the beloved Under the bridge mix of drama reality show and travel show. He added: “It also contains elements of a food fair, as a big part of any charter is the kitchen.”
Under the Mediterranean Bridge Senior Deckhand Courtney Veale is delighted to Adventure under the bridge and I wouldn’t mind joining the cast! She explained, “I want to be on it. Are they going to jump planes and stuff? Because I want to do this. I like adventure!
His companion Under the Mediterranean Bridge Yachtsman Mzi “Zee” Dempers agreed: “Sometimes the Mediterranean can get a bit boring, so going on an adventure would be amazing.”
A wise woman, Veale is already campaigning for a Under the Mediterranean Bridge/ Adventure under the bridge to crush. “I think fans would like to see a crossover,” laughed Veale. “Let’s all start protesting.”
St. Paul mayor taps Cmdr. Axel Henry to be next police chief
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Tuesday he’s selected St. Paul Police Cmdr. Axel Henry to be the department’s next police chief.
Henry joined St. Paul police in 1998 and rose through the department’s ranks. He’s currently in charge of the narcotics and human trafficking unit.
“As a person who was born, raised, and lives in St. Paul, this city means far more to me than simply a place where I work,” Henry wrote in applying for the job. “… I am seeking to serve as this city’s next Police Chief, not because I want the rank or title, but because I want to serve at the highest level for St. Paul. I don’t want to be a chief … I want to be the St. Paul Police Chief.”
Henry began his career as a Roseville police officer from 1995 to 1998. He served as a St. Paul patrol officer from 1998 to 2006, and then a sergeant in investigations and patrol until 2010. His assignments that followed included overseeing the police department’s Eastern District, and the family and sexual violence unit.
He has has a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from the University of St. Thomas.
In applying for the chief job, Henry wrote that addressing gun violence “is an immediate challenge which must be addressed without delay.”
“Simultaneously, the next chief will need to make retention and recruitment of quality candidates who reflect our community a high priority,” he wrote. “This must be done to ensure the department has the resources to participate effectively with the city’s Community First Public Safety strategy and support and collaborate with the newly developed Office of Neighborhood Safety.”
Carter’s selection of Henry is subject to city council approval.
Police Chief Todd Axtell retired in June after serving his six-year term as chief. Jeremy Ellison is currently interim chief and didn’t apply for the permanent job.
There were 18 candidates who met the job’s qualifications. A community-based examining committee narrowed the list to five finalists for Carter to interview. Four of the finalists were internal candidates — Henry, Cmdr. Pamela Barragan, Senior Cmdr. Kurt Hallstrom and Assistant Chief Stacy Murphy. The fifth finalist was Jacqueline Bailey-Davis, police staff inspector for Philadelphia police.
St. Paul’s police chiefs have traditionally risen through the department’s ranks. The last time a chief didn’t come from within the St. Paul police department was the 1930s, according to the St. Paul Police Historical Society.
‘The White Lotus’ Fans Shocked By Theo James’ Fully Nude Scene
Theo James reveals everything in “The White Lotus”.
HBO’s hit show “The White Lotus” returned Sunday night with an all-new cast as well as a new scene that left audiences in awe.
The scene in question shows the 37-year-old British actor stripping completely naked, giving the audience a clear view of his back as well as a partial view of his impressive forehead – leaving many viewers wondering if he was wearing a prosthesis.
“The initial version we shot was way too much,” James said. “So we did a more subtle version. They toned it up [down].”
In the scene, James’ character, Cameron Babcock, returns to Harper’s (played by Aubrey Plaza) hotel room to change into a bathing suit. The audience can see James in the mirror changing into a costume.
“It’s in my contract that I’m not allowed to do anything without being completely naked,” joked James – who has a habit of stripping naked on screen.
The scene also caused a stir on Twitter.
“Okay so I need the truth y’all,” wrote an user. “Is it really Theo James’ dk or is it a prosthesis? It is important.”
“Theo James definitely wore a straight prosthesis”, asked another one.
“Theo James who MUST have been a prosthetic right,” insisted a third.
The Post has contacted James for comment.
The second season of “The White Lotus” is set in Italy and features an all-star cast including James, Plaza, Jon Gries, and Jennifer Coolidge.
James’ steamy scene comes days after ‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan slammed producers for filming an ‘unnecessary’ nude shot at the end of a graphic rape scene.
“The White Lotus” airs every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.
Three questions with Chicago Tribune Bears reporter Dan Wiederer on Ravens’ trade for ILB Roquan Smith
The Ravens made a blockbuster trade for Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith on Monday, a day before the deadline, to shore up the middle of their defense.
To help break down what kind of player Baltimore is getting, The Baltimore Sun asked Chicago Tribune’s Bears reporter Dan Wiederer, who has covered the two-time All-Pro since he entered the league, to answer three questions about Smith.
Is there any chance he becomes a distraction for the Ravens?
Dan Wiederer: It’s hard to imagine Smith becomes a major distraction to the Ravens over the next 10 weeks. He has shown an ability to separate his contract desires and disappointments from his responsibility to his teammates and coaches. That’s why, even after a tense summer contract squabble with the Bears, Smith found a way to produce in the first eight games — becoming the league’s leading tackler while contributing 2 1/2 sacks and two interceptions. The Ravens should be getting a player who remains motivated to prove he should be rewarded as one of the best playmaking defenders. So that’s where Smith will put much, if not all, of his focus from now until season’s end. Any potential distraction he might cause is a minimum of four months away.
What value does he add to the defense on passing downs?
Wiederer: Smith has long been valued by his coordinators — and he had four in five seasons in Chicago — as a three-down linebacker with the versatility to contribute in all facets. He can be utilized as an effective blitzer when needed and has solid coverage skills. Both of his interceptions this season came in big moments late in games, one that set up the game-winning field goal to beat the Texans and the other to help seal an upset of the Patriots on “Monday Night Football.”
How did you expect the Bears to handle him in free agency?
Wiederer: The best-case scenario is they could find common ground on his true worth and hammer out a long-term extension that would have allowed him to stay with the Bears as a building block. There was never much serious consideration for using the franchise tag on him because it’s pretty darn expensive for an inside linebacker and would only have heightened Smith’s discontent about not having a long-term contract. It’s still a bit of a surprise in Chicago that Smith and a new regime couldn’t get on the same page. He’s only 25 and already a two-time second-team All-Pro. But today’s game calls for grand investments in quarterbacks, pass rushers and receivers more than it does off-the-ball linebackers. The Bears made a calculated decision in that regard and it’s now Eric DeCosta’s turn to play “Let’s Make A Deal.”
Police arrest suspect after man was pushed onto subway tracks
British Transport Police (BTP) have arrested a suspect after releasing footage of a man they were looking for in connection with a member of the public being pushed onto London Underground tracks on October 27.
The force released video footage of a black man they were “seeking to identify in relation to [with the incident] after he was seen behaving aggressively at Marylebone station on Saturday October 29” on their website and on social media.
The London Underground, often called the Tube, saw a ‘series of assaults’ on Thursday, with a man reportedly assaulted at Baker Street station at 11.50am, another allegedly pushed onto the tracks around 12.00pm, and a third came forward to say he was allegedly ‘attacked by the same man on a train from Finchley Road’ later.
Announcing they had found the man they believed to be a suspect, BTP said: ‘We are pleased to report that a 37-year-old man has been arrested after a man was pushed onto the tracks and two others assaulted on the subway last week,” in a update on the case shared on social networks.
“He was identified by two off-duty officers on the centerline this afternoon. Thank you to everyone who shared our call,” they added.
We are happy to report that a 37-year-old man has been arrested after a man was pushed onto the tracks and two others assaulted on the subway last week.
He was identified by two off-duty officers on the centerline this afternoon. Thank you to everyone who shared our call. pic.twitter.com/uKSdBl1A8g
— British Transport Police (@BTP) October 31, 2022
Similar attacks have become increasingly common across the Atlantic Ocean in New York, with the New York Post recently reporting that there have been 25 such incidents in New York’s venerable subway system so far in 2022.
These stampede attacks sometimes prove deadly, such as in January this year when Michelle Alyssa Go, a 40-year-old East Asian woman, died after being pushed into the path of an oncoming train. reverse by Simon Martial, a 61-year-old man. black male.
They also took place in continental Europe, with a Moroccan migrant pushing a woman onto train tracks in Hamburg, Germany, in 2017, and a Tunisian migrant pushing a man onto Paris metro train tracks in France and shouting “Allahu Akbar !” in January of this year, for example.
Man pushed onto NYC subway tracks in unprovoked attack pic.twitter.com/uELwJGPRqf
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 24, 2022
Pedro Grifol reportedly will be the new Chicago White Sox manager, joining from the Kansas City Royals
Pedro Grifol has been involved in trying to beat the Chicago White Sox, most recently as the Kansas City Royals bench coach.
He’ll have the chance to try to lead the Sox back to the playoffs after reportedly being their choice, according to reports Tuesday. ESPN’s Buster Olney was first with the news.
Grifol, who turns 53 on Nov. 28, takes over after Hall of Famer Tony La Russa announced Oct. 3 that he would not be returning because of health issues.
La Russa was tasked with guiding a talented young team to the next level when he took over following the 2020 season.
It didn’t turn out that way.
The Sox finished first in the American League Central in 2021, but won just one game in their division series against the Houston Astros. The Sox missed the playoffs in 2022, finishing 81-81.
They’ll look to bounce back under Grifol, who has spent the last 10 years in the Royals organization.
He was a special assignment coach in 2013, the hitting coach in 2013-14, the catching coach from 2014-17 and the quality control/catching coach in 2018-19 before becoming the bench coach in 2020.
Grifol originally joined the Royals as the hitting coach for the team’s rookie club in Surprise, Ariz., in 2013 after 13 seasons with the Seattle Mariners organization.
His roles with that franchise included managing in Class short-A in 2003-05 and high-A in 2012. He was on Seattle’s major-league coaching staff in 2010.
Grifol managed Cardenales de Lara in the Venezuelan Winter League for three seasons (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13) and San Francisco de Macorís in the Dominican Winter League for one season (2018-19).
He has an opportunity to get the Sox going in the right direction.
‘Danger! Tournament of Champions’ has what it takes to be the biggest yet: NPR
Jeopardy Productions, Inc.
The Danger! Tournament of Champions (TOC) is like the Super Bowl for trivia nerds, but even if you’re not a trivia fan, you might want to tune in this time.
Not only is this year’s cast the most impressive set of contestants ever, but Danger! also sets up a new structure that could be the most exciting tournament in the show’s history.
How the tournament works
Every year, Danger! reunites a cast of its most dominant players from the previous season to compete in tournament-style competition.
Over the course of two weeks, competitors compete in a series of quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals, all vying to make their mark in the Danger! story and a prize of $250,000.
As a rule, 15 former players are invited to participate in the tournament. This year, the applicant pool has grown to 21.
Of those 21, 18 will play in the TOC quarter-finals, with the other three having been shortlisted to advance to the tournament semi-finals.
But who are these pre-selected semi-finalists?
Here are the super champions!
The three shortlisted candidates for the semi-finals are Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach.
These three candidates are considered Danger! “super champions” (a title given to competitors who exceed 10 consecutive win streaks), each of whom had one of the longest five consecutive winning streaks in the regular season.
Amy Schneider – 41 consecutive wins (2nd longest steak)
Jeopardy Productions, Inc.
In terms of breaking records, Schneider might be the toughest contender at this year’s tournament. She holds the second-longest winning streak in the show’s history, is the winningest female contestant, and is the first openly transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.
Matt Amodio – 38 consecutive wins (3rd longest steak)
Jeopardy Productions, Inc.
Although Amodio doesn’t have the longest streak among TOC competitors, his track record shows he was more dominant than Schneider per game. Amodio’s cumulative earnings on Danger! pass Schneider by more than $100,000, despite three fewer wins overall.
Mattea Roach – 23 consecutive wins (5th longest steak)
Jeopardy Productions, Inc.
At just 24 years old, Roach is the youngest super champion in competition. But that’s certainly no reason to overlook them – just like Amodio and Schneider, Roach boasts a correct answer accuracy of over 90%.
While Schneider, Amodio, and Roach aren’t the only super champions competing in the tournament, their backgrounds are so dominant that the show’s producers felt the need to set them apart from the rest of the pack.
“We looked at Mattea, and Matt and Amy, we had to make a distinction between them and the rest of our players,” executive producer Michael Davies said.
The underdogs
Typically, contestants chosen to appear in the TOC have either had long winning streaks or are the winners of the show’s special tournaments, such as the College Tournament or the Teacher Tournament.
This year, however, two competitors competing in the Tournament of Champions have never won a regular season game.
Congratulations, Jessica Stephens and Rowan Ward on their victorious Second Chance exit! See you both next week – it’s going to be a screaming good time. pic.twitter.com/lMO3nelUOb
– Danger ! (@Danger) October 29, 2022
Rowan Ward and Jessica Stephens both lost the first time they appeared on the show. While losing on your first appearance has historically prevented a contestant from returning, Ward and Stephens managed to secure their spot in the table of contents by winning the show’s Second Chance contest, which was held for the first times this year.
While some may view Second Chance contestants as underdogs, that’s certainly not how Ward sees it. They enter the tournament with unfinished business with Amodio, who defeated Ward in their first appearance.
“And I want another shot at Matt Amodio,” Ward told NPR. “If I understand, who knows, but [I’m coming] in the Tournament of Champions with all the confidence in the world.”
NPR News
