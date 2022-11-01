Tonight marks the premiere of Adventure under the bridgethe newest addition to Bravo’s Emmy-nominated franchise, and we couldn’t be more excited. Adventure under the bridge will take Under the bridge fans in the beautiful fjords of Norway aboard the magnificent motor yacht Mercury. With an all-new location and all-new crew, the series will feature action-packed excursions with thrill-seeking charter guests looking to push their limits by cave diving, paragliding and enjoying dizzying rides. in a helicopter against the backdrop of an exceptionally scenic landscape. Don’t worry, all the mouth-watering food, gorgeous yachts, and juicy drama that Under the bridge fans expect them to be fully exposed as well.

At this year’s BravoCon, fans were teased with a tantalizing clip of the new show among all the festivities celebrating the historic franchise. Two panels were dedicated to all things Under the bridge! The first, “Below Deck Crew Oughta” (now airing on Peacock), featured a handful of boaters from across the franchise. The second panel, “Oh captain, our captains”, consisted of the five Under the bridge captains and series producer Nadine Rajabi. With some of the most beloved Under the bridge stars present, we only had to ask them youfights on Under Deck Adventure.

Sailboat under the bridgeDaisy Kelliher was abuzz when we asked her if she was thrilled with the franchise’s latest iteration on the BravoCon red carpet. “We met Captain Kerry [Titheradge] last night at What’s Happening Live and he’s so adorable,” Kelliher reported. “You can’t go wrong with an iteration of Under the bridgelaughed Kelliher.

She added, “The show’s incredible fan base keeps us all going.”

His Sailboat under the bridge bosun/partner-in-crime Gary King backed up his sentiments, “The fact that the franchise continues to expand into different parts of the world how good that is.” “Viewers love the format and want it to continue, and I totally agree!” King added enthusiastically.

As a fellow Australian, Under the bridge belowCaptain Jason Chambers enthusiastically vouched for the new show’s captain, Captain Kerry. “He’s a great guy,” Chambers said, “very honest and very firm.”

Chambers is also delighted to see the Under the bridge the series extends to Norway. He noted, “We are seeing new things. Like the Aussie franchise and sailing franchise, this show offers something a little different.

Sailboat under the bridgeCaptain Glenn Shepherd observed that the new show fits perfectly into the beloved Under the bridge mix of drama reality show and travel show. He added: “It also contains elements of a food fair, as a big part of any charter is the kitchen.”

Under the Mediterranean Bridge Senior Deckhand Courtney Veale is delighted to Adventure under the bridge and I wouldn’t mind joining the cast! She explained, “I want to be on it. Are they going to jump planes and stuff? Because I want to do this. I like adventure!

His companion Under the Mediterranean Bridge Yachtsman Mzi “Zee” Dempers agreed: “Sometimes the Mediterranean can get a bit boring, so going on an adventure would be amazing.”

A wise woman, Veale is already campaigning for a Under the Mediterranean Bridge/ Adventure under the bridge to crush. “I think fans would like to see a crossover,” laughed Veale. “Let’s all start protesting.”