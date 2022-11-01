Blockchain
Blockchain and Non-Fungible Tokens Masterclass: Understanding New Technologies and the Relevant Law Training Course – March 2, 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Blockchain and Non-Fungible Tokens: Understanding new Technologies and the Relevant Law Training Course” training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This masterclass will help you understand these technologies and the laws related to them, and the potential benefits for your business.
Blockchain is a new technology that could potentially have major impacts in a wide range of industries. It has the potential to dramatically change how business is conducted – but there is no one central authority controlling blockchain, everyone has access to the same information.
Are you aware of the potential of these new technologies and the laws that affect them?
Benefits of attending
- Understand what these new technologies are and how they work
- Learn how these technologies and the law applicable to them affect your business
- Get-to-grips how these technologies may be useful to you and your business
- Consider smart contracts, semi-fungible tokens, and social tokens
- Get up-to-date with an in-depth knowledge of the latest law
- Understand the potential pitfalls of these new technologies – and how to avoid them
Who Should Attend:
This programme has been specifically designed for:
- In-house lawyers
- Private practice lawyers
- Compliance officers
- Company secretaries
- Board members
- Anyone with an interest in new ways of doing business and/or new technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Understanding Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT)
An introduction to Blockchain – a transformative technology
Where did Blockchain come from?
Four main characteristics of Blockchain
How does Blockchain work?
- Why is Blockchain called Blockchain?
- How does it work in Bitcoin?
The benefits of Blockchain
Trustless transactions
Blockchain: use cases and applications
Blockchain: legal issues
Smart contracts
- Blockchain and smart contracts
- Operation
- Smart contracts and legal contracts
- Enforceability
Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
- What they are and why they are
- Use cases
- Regulatory concerns
FTs and crypto
Semi-fungible tokens and social tokens
Finance: DeFi and CeFi
Distributed Autonomous Organisations (DAOs)
Final questions
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhbhi4
Liminal Achieves the Highest Level of Security and Operational Performance Certification with SOC 2 Type II
SOC 2 Type II is the most popular and highest standard certification validating the security practices
SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AICPA–Digital Wallet Infrastructure platform, Liminal announced that it has successfully attained the System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC2) Type II certification. The successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit validates Liminal’s ongoing commitment to providing the highest level of security controls & compliance processes. Additionally, this certification demonstrates a significant milestone for the company and a step further to attracting and expanding institutional investments.
Compliant with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is a universal reporting framework. Having acquired the SOC 2 Type 2 report, Liminal is now one of the most secure and compliant custodians in the APAC & MENA region.
Elated with the accomplishment, Mahin Gupta, Founder of Liminal, said, “At a time where security threats surround the Blockchain & Crypto landscape, SOC 2 Type II certification displays the gold standard for security and privacy. After achieving this internationally acclaimed certification, we are even more proud to present our robust wallet infrastructure that safeguards digital assets and personal data.”
Ankit Devnalkar, Director of Information Security at Liminal, said, “SOC 2 Type II certification reflects the importance Liminal pays to provide the most trusted and secure platform. We’re proud to be one of the few to provide such an assurance to our users.”
The certification demonstrates Liminal’s capacity to exceed the most rigorous security and confidentiality measures that align with global industry standards and first-rate practices, as set by the AICPA.
About Liminal:
Liminal is an automated wallet infrastructure platform that offers robust security to digital assets. An ISO 27001 and 27701 certified organisation, Liminal is based in Singapore. Liminal enables crypto-native companies to securely scale their digital asset operations through automated, plug-and-play wallet architecture. They provide a combination of multi-signature and multi-party computation (MPC) to provide secure, efficient, and compliant access to digital assets. Its operational excellence framework provides efficient fee management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding, and other wallet operations, saving businesses significant development costs. Liminal’s unified interface ensures the same wallet management experience across multiple blockchains. Its proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, travel rules and CCSS-compliant platforms, helps projects fast-track their compliance journey.
Ethereum Price Could Resume Uptrend If It Clears This Barrier
Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,550 zone against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if it clears the $1,625 resistance zone.
- Ethereum is stable and is showing positive signs above the $1,550 support zone.
- The price is now trading above $1,560 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major contracting triangle forming with resistance near $1,620 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if it clears the $1,620 and $1,625 levels.
Ethereum Price Eyes Fresh Increase
Ethereum started a downside correction after it formed a short-term top near the $1,665 level. ETH declined below the $1,620 and $1,600 levels.
There was a move below the 50% Fib retracement level of the key wave from the $1,485 swing low to $1,665 high. Ether price even spiked below the $1,580 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, the bulls were active near the $1,550 support zone.
It found bids near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the key wave from the $1,485 swing low to $1,665 high. The price is now trading above $1,560 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is also a major contracting triangle forming with resistance near $1,620 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,620 level and the triangle trend line zone. The first major resistance is near the $1,640 and $1,650 levels, above which the price could gain bullish momentum.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
In the stated case, the price could even test the $1,700 level. Any more gains might send the price toward the $1,800 resistance zone.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,625 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,575 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The first major support is near the $1,550 level and the triangle lower trend line. A downside break below the $1,550 zone might increase selling pressure. In the stated case, ether price may perhaps decline towards the $1,500 support zone in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,550
Major Resistance Level – $1,625
Visa and Crypto.com Fuse Football, Art and NFTs for Fan Experience Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
- Visa Masters of Movement auction on Crypto.com features NFTs inspired by iconic goals scored by five legendary footballers, with all auction proceeds benefitting UK charity Street Child United
- Fans can create their own personalized digital art on a digital pitch at FIFA Fan Festival™ in Doha, Qatar
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visa (NYSE: V), the Official Payment Technology Partner of FIFA, today unveiled Visa Masters of Movement, a first-of its-kind hybrid experience featuring a pre-event NFT auction and immersive activation for fans at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The Visa Masters of Movement auction features digital art inspired by iconic goals from five legendary footballers that have been minted into unique NFTs, available now on Crypto.com. Later this month, the experience will come to life on an interactive pitch at the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Doha, Qatar and allow fans to create digital art inspired by their own signature movements. Eligible fans will have the option to mint this digital art into their own NFT in partnership with Crypto.com, the official cryptocurrency trading platform sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.
“As FIFA World Cup 2022™ approaches, we want to celebrate football, art and technology through the lens of what makes the FIFA World Cup™ so special – wildly impassioned fans, legendary athletes and for a few short weeks, the ability to bring the world together in a uniquely connected way,” said Andrea Fairchild, senior vice president and head of sponsorships, Visa.
Bid Now on Crypto.com
Starting today (12:00pm GMT) through November 8 (9:00pm GMT), football fans can bid on the Visa Masters of Movement NFTs on Crypto.com. The auction brings together five unique works of art inspired by iconic FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ goals from legendary footballers: Jared Borgetti, Tim Cahill, Carli Lloyd, Michael Owen and Maxi Rodriguez minted into NFTs. The digital artwork was designed using an algorithm by award-winning XK Studios which transformed the iconic movements into dynamic works of art.
A unique collector’s item, fans with the highest bid for each NFT at the close of the auction will receive the NFT in their Crypto.com wallet along with a high-quality printable art file and signed memorabilia from the legendary player featured in the NFT. Visa will grant all auction proceeds to Street Child United, a charitable organization incorporated and operating in the United Kingdom, whose mission is to tackle the widespread stigma that street-connected children face globally.
“The FIFA World Cup™ is one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world, and we are incredibly excited to give fans a new way to engage with this epic event,” said Steven Kalifowitz, Chief Marketing Officer at Crypto.com. “We are thrilled to partner with Visa in bringing Visa Masters of Movement to life and offering fans the opportunity to create and collect the most unique collectibles at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ that will live forever on the blockchain.”
Fans Become Artists at FIFA Fan Festival™
At the center of the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Doha (November 19-December 18), Visa invites thousands of fans to create their own legendary moves in the free-standing Visa Masters of Movement space. Fans will step onto a digital LED pitch outfitted with tracking technology to capture and transform their iconic movements into digital art. Beyond taking a shot at a goal or showing off their skills while playing with others to create the personalized dynamic artwork, fans will choose the color scheme based on favorite national colors. Digital art will be emailed as a souvenir and eligible fans can also choose to receive the digital art minted as a one-of-a-kind NFT.
Throughout the immersive Visa Masters of Movement experience, fans can learn about new ways Visa is enabling the movement of money across the world, including emerging technologies like crypto, and other digital solutions that provide more people with access to the global economy.
Visa has been FIFA’s Official Payment Service Partner since 2007. As a global supporter of both men’s and women’s football around the world, Visa aims to offer experiences that bring people closer to the action, whether they are among the 1 million people anticipated in Qatar or the 5 billion viewers expected worldwide1 for this year’s tournament. Always anticipating the next move in payments, Visa provides the latest in payments innovations at official FIFA venues and seeks ways to further its commitment to uplift lives through the power of sport through programs such as Financial Football, a video game that combines entertainment and education in an action-packed virtual football tournament.
For more information, please visit Visa Masters of Movement and watch for additional FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ news and activities on Visa.com.
About Visa
Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.
About Crypto.com
Founded in 2016, Crypto.com serves more than 50 million customers and is the world’s fastest growing global cryptocurrency platform. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Built on a foundation of security, privacy, and compliance, Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem. Learn more at Crypto.com.
____________________
1 FIFA, May 2022
Chainlink Price Skyrockets Amid High Whale Activity
Chainlink price movement this weekend was interesting as the market saw it rise unexpectedly. The crypto recorded increasing whale and shark activities leading to a spike. The oracle service provider witnessed token additions worth over $313 million on whale and shark LINK addresses.
The price movement of many cryptos has been uncertain, given the volatility in the market. While many have recorded a steady climb, others have continued downward with little rallies.
Before this new record, LINK price wasn’t doing well. But this past weekend saw the token shooting to $8. Currently, LINK is trading at $7.8, with a market capitalization of $3.8 billion over the last 24 hours.
LINK And Other Altcoins Witness Strong Rally As October Draws The Curtain
According to data from Santiment, the whale transactions on Chainlink reached a 4-month high over the weekend. The whale activities caused a spike in market activities, teasing the $8 level a few times.
The whale activities remained strong all through October. Saturday recorded 33 LINK transactions worth over $1 million, the highest whale activity since June 27.
Since September, Chainlink has been the target of investors and crypto traders. The $8 is a strong resistance level for Chainlink (LINK). A break in the price above the $8 level could have LINK moving upwards. Chainlink has been consolidating strongly within the $6-$8 range for some time now.
Aside from Chainlink, other altcoins witnessed a strong price rally last week. Memecoin, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shibu Inu (SHIB) prices increased significantly, with DOGE trading at over 100% gains on the weekly chart.
However, DOGE has entered a correction level and is now trading at $0.14 with an 8.68% price decline. It currently has a market cap of $13.8 billion.
Ethereum also recorded a strong price rally and has increased by nearly 20% on the weekly chart. ETH has exhibited dominance over BTC price-wise throughout October.
Following reports from Santiment, Ethereum’s price dominance over Bitcoin and other crypto continue even as October ends. It came after an increase in new ETH addresses was created.
Chainlink To Face New Competition As Binance Launches Its Oracle Network
Meanwhile, Chainlink recently got a new competitor. Binance, the world’s leading crypto exchange, launched a decentralized Web3 Oracle. According to Binance, the oracle is a data feed network connecting real-world data to blockchain-based smart contracts.
This development is the first notable competition for oracle service providers such as Chainlink. Chainlink has grown into a strong data feed network, bridging blockchain-based systems and real-world online infrastructure.
Binance will use its Oracle services on the BNB chain before extending to other services. It will provide up to 1,400 decentralized applications and enable Web3 partners to tap into existing data sources.
Binance wants to achieve more reliability with its Oracle network by sourcing price data from centralized exchanges. It will aggregate the prices using an intelligent algorithm. If successful, the Oracle network will compete with similar service providers like Chainlink.
featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
Avalanche Price Can Gain Further Momentum If The Bulls Barrel Past $19
Avalanche price has shown bullish strength over the last 24 hours. It has been one of the few altcoins that have remained positive despite most altcoins losing value over the past day.
In the past day alone, the altcoin has appreciated by close to 4%. In the last week, AVAX rallied over 16%.
It is important that Avalanche continues to race upward for positive price action to remain in the market. The technical outlook for the coin showed that bulls were in complete control of the asset.
Demand for the coin jumped north and buying strength kept registering northbound movement on the chart. The chance of a price pullback cannot be ruled out just yet.
It is crucial for AVAX to move past the $19 price mark. Going past this price mark will help Avalanche price remain bullish.
Tough resistance for Avalanche was at $19.60, and moving past that would make it easy for the coin to touch the $20 price level.
The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1.06 trillion, with a 0.0% change in the last 24 hours.
Avalanche Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
AVAX was trading at $18.90 at the time of writing. The bulls are trying hard to move past the immediate resistance mark for the coin.
By doing so, Avalanche will be under a bullish influence over the next trading sessions. Overhead resistance for the coin stood at $19.07 and then at $19.60.
Crossing these two hurdles will take AVAX to the $20 price mark. On the flip side, if AVAX has to lose its current price level, it could be dragged down to $17.
Beneath the $17 price mark, the coin would fall close to $16. The amount of Avalanche traded in the past trading sessions indicates that the coin has registered increased buying strength.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin’s buying power was last as strong as it is now in the month of August. That signified a multi-month high in the number of buyers.
The Relative Strength Index zoomed past its half-line and was almost about to enter the overbought zone as it was heading close to the 80-mark.
Avalanche price was above the 20-SMA line, signifying that demand had increased for the coin and buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
AVAX has said that buyers were quite positive at the time of writing. The coin registered buy signal on its one-day chart.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and direction of the asset.
The MACD was positive as it pictured green histograms above the half line, which also acted as the buy signal for the coin.
The Chaikin Money Flow suggests the quantity of capital inflows and outflows on the chart. CMF was on the zero line, meaning an even amount of capital inflows and outflows.
Featured Image From Shrimpy Academy, Charts From Tradingview
K-Pop Star Lee HongKi’s Music NFT Sold Out in About 1 Hour After Its Launch on Muverse!
SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–South Korea’s popular singer Lee HongKi has released his new track and mint as music NFT on the Muverse (muverse.info) platform, and the new track has been sold out in about 1 hr. Furthermore, he has decided to own the YOLO BUNNY #5190 NFT. As a top representative of the K-pop idol, Lee HongKi was enlisted on September 30, 2019 as an active duty soldier. His fans have been expecting his new songs for long and finally Lee HongKi released new songs as soon as he was discharged in April 2021. And now, he comes with music NFT wanting to upscale his fan base in web 3.0! Winter is coming as people approach year end but they can feel the heat wave in K-Pop music NFT space.
https://twitter.com/skullhong/status/1585462824075431936?cxt=HHwWgMDUmbqC2YAsAAAA
Mr. Lee HongKi’s latest track has been minted as NFT and release exclusively on Muverse (muverse.info). Holders of Lee Hong Ki’s track NFT can receive financial rewards from the interaction of artist and fans on the Muverse platform, or they can trade it on opensea, the world’s largest NFT trading platform for profit. They are also priority over other users to hear the full track.
In addition, Mr. Lee HongKi also announced on Twitter that he holds YOLO BUNNY #5190 NFT and use it as his profile picture. YOLO BUNNY NFT is the NFT series released by Muverse platform. Till today, YOLO BUNNY NFTs’ trading volume has exceed 5,200 ETH on Opensea, the world’s largest NFT trading platform. leading fans to embrace the charm of the metaverse in advance. He sent out strong signal to demonstrate his willingness to seek further collaboration with Muverse in Web 3.
Muverse is a web 3.0 music talent-spotting platform driven by music communities. It is built on Web3.0 infrastructure, NFTs and x to earn models. It brings artists and fans a variety of interactive scenarios and opportunities for artists to become idols. Artists can mint & sell their NFT and grow their fanbase in music party.
Mr. Lee HongKi has entered the entertainment industry as a child actor in 2002, and has already been in the industry for 19 years. He enjoys reputation in K-pop world. Many artists older than him are his juniors. In 2009, he as one of the main actors exploded with the TV series which achieved several TV awards including 2009 SBS Acting Awards Highest Popularity Award. As a singer-songwriter and actor under FNC Entertainment. He is also a member and lead vocalist of the boy band FTISLAND. In 2015, Lee announced through social media that he was working on both a Korean and Japanese album. As an early born in 90s, he has achieved quite an influence in compositions, lyric-writing in East Asia. HongGi always acted as the forefront representative of K-pop stars, seizing every wave of popularity. He has strong willingness to collaborate with Muverse in Web 3.0 space.
From now on, Mr. Lee HongKi’s fans can participate in the music party in the Muverse DApp and interact while earning rich rewards. On Muverse platform, artists like Lee HongKi have multiple ways to earn profits and grow fan base such as earning tips, NFT sale, and revenue from MCT earnings. Muverse is also dedicating in sourcing partnership with selected artists and help grow music community in web 3.0.
Mr. Lee HongKi’s new track was released exclusively at Muverse and sold out in about 1 hour after its launch. The work was warmly sought after by fans and crypto users.
Currently, Muverse DApp products are undergoing intensive testing phase. Product design has been improved with a better engaging user experience according to users’ feedback. In the future, more artists like Hongki Lee will join Muverse as star ambassadors and explore the future of web 3.0 music together with Muverse.
