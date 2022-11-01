Border agents stopped the armed incursion of illegal immigrants from Mexico

Newsletter Sign-Up
Border Patrol agents chased four illegal immigrants armed with AR-15-style rifles along the California border, the agency said Tuesday.
Officers were patrolling the San Ysidro Mountains about 500 yards north of the border when they spotted a group of people they believed to be illegal immigrants. Four of the men carried military-style rifles and high-capacity magazines.
When officers responded, the group dropped their weapons and fled to Mexico.
Officers recovered the four rifles and 17 loaded magazines.
Mexican authorities were alerted to the incident but no arrests had been made Tuesday, Border Patrol said.
“This type of dangerous activity should not be tolerated,” San Diego Chief Patrol Officer Aaron M. Heitke said.
Officials have not said what they believe the group is trying to do, although armed incursions sometimes accompany drug shipments and other times seek to rob migrants and smugglers.
Chief Heitke said armed incursions like this have sometimes turned deadly, with migrants and law enforcement facing threats.
Earlier this year, prosecutors secured a final conviction in the case involving a “rip crew” of illegal immigrants who robbed other smugglers and ended up in a shootout with officers in December 2010. The officer Brian Terry was killed in battle.
Among the weapons the rip team used were rifles that had gone missing during the Obama administration’s botched “Fast and Furious” undercover operation.
Another Border Patrol agent was shot and killed after a group of smugglers ambushed him to steal his night vision goggles. Four men have been convicted, but one remains on the FBI’s wanted list of murder suspects.
In 2002, an American Park Ranger, Kris Eggle, was killed by gunmen who crossed the border into Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in southern Arizona.
washingtontimes
Even at 36 years old, the age he was when the Yankees made him their big, ill-fated trade acquisition in March, there were still a few things to like about Josh Donaldson.
He had posted nine straight seasons with a wRC+ of 117 or above. That stretch dates back to his time in the mid-2010s as an MVP, All-Star and Silver Slugger, but also includes his mostly forgotten 2019 season in Atlanta when he ran a .900 OPS and two sneaky good years with the Twins.
From 2013-2021, he slashed .272/.373/.514 (.887 OPS), and posted 43.8 Wins Above Replacement, asserting himself as unquestionably one of the best players in the league. Mike Trout is the only player ahead of him on the WAR leaderboard from that time span. But even after his heyday in Toronto ended and Donaldson wandered the baseball wilderness, he remained productive.
From 2018 to 2021 — a stretch beginning with the year he was traded in-season from Toronto to Cleveland and ending with his final run with the Twins — he had a .250/.365/.491 slash line (.856 OPS), still well above average. His lone year with the Braves saw him hit 37 homers and draw a walk in more than 15% of his plate appearances. Perhaps most encouraging, in 2021 his batted balls had an average exit velocity of 94.1 miles per hour. Aaron Judge, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Giancarlo Stanton were the only qualified players who hit the ball harder. Donaldson came in ahead of Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatits Jr. and Yordan Alvarez.
That was last year. The drop-off happened suddenly and only seemed to get worse as the season progressed. In 2022, Donaldson’s average exit velocity dropped to 90.7 miles per hour, not even among the top eight of third basemen. His final numbers from his first season in pinstripes: .222/.308/.374 (.682 OPS). His wRC+ crash-landed at 97. The wRC+, on-base percentage and weighted on-base average all shrunk to their lowest since his rookie year. Donaldson’s slugging percentage was its lowest since his 14-game debut in 2011, and his 27.1% strikeout rate was his highest since that year.
For the first time as a regular contributor, Donaldson was objectively bad.
But with all the positive attributes outlined above, which the front office thought he would bring with him, trading for Donaldson wasn’t the worst move on paper, especially given how badly they wanted to get rid of Gary Sanchez. While they accomplished that, the two players they got from Minnesota ended up being arguably the fanbase’s two most hated players. Aaron Hicks withstood his fair share of verbal beatings from the bleachers, but when he slid to the bench, that left Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Donaldson to take most of the Bronx’s ire.
As the Astros’ pitchers took turns putting the Yankees in straitjackets during the American League Championship Series, manager Aaron Boone took notice of the hatred directed at his graying third baseman.
“Look, we’ve struggled as a group,” Boone said prior to Game 4. “We’ve all struggled. J.D.’s been getting on base. He’s kind of borne the brunt of this for some reason.”
Two things. One, Donaldson did do a good job of getting on base in the previous round against Cleveland. He collected four hits in 16 at-bats (.250 average) and walked four times, equating to a .400 on-base percentage in the five-game struggle. But against Houston, when he hit .077 with three walks, his 10 strikeouts in 13 at-bats made Donaldson an easy target for merciless booing. Second, the “for some reason” part of Boone’s answer can easily be answered by strolling down Donaldson’s 2022 memory lane.
There was the idiotic “Jackie” comment to the White Sox’s shortstop Tim Anderson, one of the brightest Black stars in the game. Then there was Donaldson’s ham-fisted explanation that he thought both parties understood the racial comment to be a joke. Even his teammates and manager would not publicly support him on that.
There was the very bizarre incident in Tampa Bay where Donaldson — after striking out looking on a fastball in the first inning, then popping out in an at-bat in the fourth that featured three straight fastballs — chirped at Rays’ pitcher Jeffrey Springs, saying that he wouldn’t dare throw that pitch again. Later in September, ballpark cameras in Toronto caught Donaldson getting upset with Blue Jays’ hurler Kevin Gausman, who struck him out without challenging him with a single fastball.
There is no rule that says a pitcher must throw fastballs, something that a 12-year veteran like Donaldson surely understands. If anything, that could potentially fall into the unwritten rule category, but it’s not even one of the more acknowledged unwritten rules. If a pitcher has better pitches than a fastball, and if they believe it will get the hitter out, they have every right to throw it.
Ironically, Donaldson then broke one of the main unwritten rules in the ALDS against Cleveland. His opposite field shot did not clear the wall, did not hit a fan to trigger an automatic double and did in fact remain a live ball. Donaldson did not know any of that. Instead, he went into a full celebration and home run trot only to get thrown out between first and second base. All of that, plus his habit of swinging through or watching pitches right down the middle, create a huge part of the “some reason” Boone was looking for.
To summarize, Donaldson had a very poor year at the plate that entered into unplayable territory, has a very tired act of policing everybody but himself and became the second player ever to strike out multiple times in seven straight postseason games. It will be extremely difficult if not impossible to justify giving Donaldson the starting third base job next spring. His defense at the hot corner was his saving grace, but DJ LeMahieu can handle the spot just fine if he’s healthy. For a player as widely disliked across the league as Donaldson, very few people will be sad to see him go.
Unfortunately for the Yankees, that will be an expensive benching, as Donaldson’s contractual obligations will cost them $25 million which is not congruent with the results they’re getting on the field. The other way out is by trading Donaldson. Does anyone know the going rate for a declining player owed $25 million who’s better at getting angry than he is at getting runners in?
North Attleborough Middle School is closed on Tuesday after a threatening message was found written on a wall in one of the school’s bathrooms just after 7am.
The post, which contained language threatening a school shooting, prompted Superintendent John Antonucci and other school and district officials, in conjunction with the police department, to cancel curricular and extracurricular activities to the day.
The students had not yet arrived for the day. Buses have been rerouted and parents have been notified. In the other schools in the district, classes are proceeding normally.
This is not the only such incident this week. A phoned bomb threat prompted Belmont High School to evacuate the building and cancel classes on Monday, though they didn’t believe the call was a credible threat.
The North Attleborough Police Department is investigating the North Attleborough incident, and anyone with information can call police at 508-695-1212 or district administration at 508-643-2100.
By MARK SHERMAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee.
Roberts’ order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump’s emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday.
Without court intervention, the tax returns could have been provided as early as Thursday by the Treasury Department to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.
Roberts gave the committee until Nov. 10 to respond. The chief justice handles emergency appeals from the nation’s capital, where the fight over Trump’s taxes has been going on since 2019.
Lower courts ruled that the committee has broad authority to obtain tax returns and rejected Trump’s claims that it was overstepping.
If Trump can persuade the nation’s highest court to intervene in this case, he could potentially delay a final decision until the start of the next Congress in January. If Republicans recapture control of the House in the fall election, they could drop the records request.
The temporary delay imposed by Roberts is the third such order issued by justices in recent days in cases related to Trump.
The court separately is weighing Sen. Lindsey Graham’s emergency appeal to avoid having to testify before a Georgia grand jury that is investigating potential illegal interference by Trump and his allies in the 2020 election in the state.
Also before the court is an emergency appeal from Arizona Republican party chairwoman Kelli Ward to prevent the handover of phone records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The House Ways and Means panel and its chairman, Democrat Richard Neal of Massachusetts, first requested Trump’s tax returns in 2019 as part of an investigation into the Internal Revenue Service’s audit program and tax law compliance by the former president. A federal law says the Internal Revenue Service “shall furnish” the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers.
The Justice Department, under the Trump administration, had defended a decision by then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to withhold the tax returns from Congress. Mnuchin argued that he could withhold the documents because he concluded they were being sought by Democrats for partisan reasons. A lawsuit ensued.
After President Joe Biden took office, the committee renewed the request, seeking Trump’s tax returns and additional information from 2015-2020. The White House took the position that the request was a valid one and that the Treasury Department had no choice but to comply. Trump then attempted to halt the handover in court.
Then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. obtained copies of Trump’s personal and business tax records as part of a criminal investigation. That case, too, went to the Supreme Court, which rejected Trump’s argument that he had broad immunity as president.
Trump had most recently sought the justices’ intervention in a legal dispute stemming from the search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in August. The court rejected that appeal.
LONDON — The British government will step up efforts to prevent “transnational repression” as police investigate reports of undeclared Chinese “police stations” across the country, Britain’s security minister has said.
The Chinese government has reportedly set up undeclared “police stations” in three locations across the UK – two in London, Hendon and Croydon, and one in Glasgow – to harass political dissidents. Beijing is also said to have established similar centers in other European countries, including Ireland and the Netherlands.
Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said such activities ‘must be stopped’, stressing that it would be ‘unacceptable’ for any foreign government to attempt to operate a device security on British shores.
“Reports of undeclared police stations in the UK are of course extremely concerning and will be taken very seriously. Any foreign country operating on UK soil must follow UK law,” he said. “Any attempt to illegally repatriate an individual will not be tolerated.”
Chinese authorities have not denied the existence of such facilities, but say they exist solely to provide bureaucratic services to Chinese citizens and do not involve police operations.
One of the two suspected police stations in London is registered as an estate agency, while the location in Glasgow is a Chinese restaurant.
Tugendhat said the next National Security Bill, currently before the House of Commons, will strengthen the powers of the UK government to deal with “transnational repression, coercion, harassment or intimidation linked to any power foreign”.
“It is clear that we can and must do more. I have therefore instructed officials to intensify work to ensure that our approach to transnational repression is robust and I have instructed our department to review our approach to transnational repression as a matter of urgency,” Tugendhat added.
Spanish civil rights group Safeguard Defenders says Chinese police forces have been operating “overseas police stations” in “dozens of countries” across five continents since 2018.
Above average temperatures will continue in the eastern two-thirds of the country for the next few days.
The plains highs will peak in the 70s and 80s through the middle of the week.
Some towns in the northern plains could experience daily record temperatures on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, this warm air moves east, offering a chance for daily record high temperatures in the upper Midwest.
FOX WEATHER METEOROLOGIST AMY FREEZE CELEBRATES ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF PIONEER STREAMING SERVICE
Without breaking any records, temperatures will be well above average all the way to the east coast.
Meanwhile, more wintry weather will impact the western United States
Winter weather advisories have been issued for high altitudes.
SEE THE IMAGES: REMEMBERING SUPER STORM SANDY 10 YEARS LATER
Heavy snowfall is expected to develop Tuesday from west to east across the Oregon Cascades to northern and central California’s Sierra Nevadas.
This snow then moves into the northern Rockies by Wednesday.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The central Rockies will receive snow late Wednesday through Thursday.
Forty percent of 18-29 year olds said they would “definitely” vote in the midterm elections, according to a national poll released Thursday by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics (IOP), suggesting record turnout youth in the 2018 midterm elections will be equaled or potentially surpassed.
“In 2018, America’s youngest voters turned out to the polls in record numbers to address the challenges facing our democracy. Our new poll shows these historic midterm numbers were no accident: Gen Z is a formidable electoral bloc demanding to be heard,” said Acting IOP Director Setti Warren.
The poll, which included 2,123 participants, found young voters prefer continued Democratic control of Congress 57% to 31% (with 12% undecided), but only 39% approve of the job President Biden is doing. That presidential approval rating is down from 41% in a spring 2022 IOP poll and 59% in a spring 2021 IOP poll.
Thirty-one percent approve of his handling of the economy and 25% approve of his handling of inflation. Jobs’ approval ratings for Biden correlate with how closely participants follow national politics — among those who follow the news very closely, he gets 48% approval, but among those who don’t follow the news , he gets 28% approval.
A majority of young Americans, however, are happy with recent achievements by Biden and Congress: 54% said canceling $10,000 in student debt will make America a better place; 64% said the bipartisan gun law will make America better, and 65% said the Cut Inflation Act will make America better.
Fifty-nine percent of participants believe their rights are under attack and 72% of participants believe the rights of others are under attack. LGBTQ+ people are the most worried, with 72% saying they worry about their own individual rights. Sixty-three percent of women and 55% of men think their rights are under attack.
Among likely voters, the top issues drawing them to the polls include inflation, abortion, protecting democracy, climate change, gun control, immigration, crime and high debt. students.
The priorities were broken down by party. The main problem for Republicans is inflation; for nearly 40%, this is their main problem. Among Democrats, 20% say they are inspired by abortion, 20% by protecting democracy, 19% by inflation and 16% by climate change.
Priorities also differed by gender. Among men’s top issues, 34% said inflation, 22% said protecting democracy, and 10% said abortion. Among the main women’s issues, the order was reversed: abortion took first place with 24%, then inflation with 21%, then the protection of democracy with 13%.
“For many young Americans, abortion rights, the future of our planet, and our democracy itself are all at stake this November — and they are acting on it,” said Alan Zhang, Harvard junior and president. Harvard Public Opinion student. Project.
See the full poll results here:
