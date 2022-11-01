Brief morning news

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.
David DePape makes his first court appearance after attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband. Russia sends more missiles to Ukraine. And, Israel has another election and Netanyahu is throwing guns for a comeback.
Mike Lee leads by ten points over Evan McMullin one week before the election
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) leads Never Trumper independent Senate nominee Evan McMullin by ten points in the U.S. Senate race from Utah, according to a poll released Monday.
Emerson College released a survey of most likely voters in Utah, which found 49% supported Lee, while McMullin held 39%. Four percent back Libertarian candidate James Arthur Hansen, and four percent remain undecided.
When Emerson explained which direction undecided voters were leaning, Lee continued to lead McMullin 50-40%.
Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said, “Lee holds the majority of support among Republican voters, leading McMullin 71% to 23%, while McMullin holds a ten-point lead among Independent voters, leading from 46% to 36% and among Democratic voters 71% to 6%.
“McMullin’s support is strongest among voters under 35 at 41%, while Lee holds the majority of support among voters over 50 at 57%,” he continued.
The poll also found that Lee holds higher favor ratings than McMullin.
Fifty-two percent of voters have a favorable opinion of Lee and 44% have an unfavorable opinion of the senior senator from Utah.
Forty-one percent of voters view McMullin favorably and 47% view him unfavorably.
Forty-seven percent of Utah voters listed the economy as their top issue, 12% said “threats to democracy” were their top issue, and 10% listed access to abortion as their top issue. their main problem.
The poll follows Matt Sandgren, former chief of staff to the late Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), endorsing Lee’s re-election bid.
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) also campaigned with Lee, saying Utahns needed to re-elect Lee to stop Democratic “warmongers” from pushing America closer to nuclear war with Russia.
While McMullin called himself an independent, he frequently campaigned with Democrats and left-wing activists such as Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) and Alyssa Milano.
The Emerson College of Polling survey contacted 825 highly likely Utah voters between Oct. 25 and Oct. 28. It has a margin of error of 3.3%.
China docks final module to space station
Joining the Mengtian to the previous two modules marks an important milestone on Beijing’s path to becoming a global space power
NFL power rankings, Week 9: Ravens rise near the top after big trade, win over Bucs
Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders.
Here are the rankings heading into Week 9:
Super Bowl favorites
1. Buffalo Bills (6-1, No. 1 last week)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (7-0, No. 2)
3. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2, No. 3)
The Bills looked as dominant as ever for stretches of Sunday night’s 27-17 win over the Packers, but there are some concerns about the league’s best team. For as good as quarterback Josh Allen has been, he still makes some head-scratching plays from time to time, including an interception near the goal line in the fourth quarter Sunday. Jordan Poyer also left the game with what he said “felt like a pop” in his elbow, which could put him on injured reserve alongside fellow Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde. The looming return of star cornerback Tre’Davious White will help, but the defense can ill-afford another injury after getting pushed around by the Packers. While Green Bay struggled to finish drives and turned the ball over twice, it averaged 6.7 yards per carry and dominated time of possession. That might come back to bite Buffalo against a better opponent.
The Eagles’ offense remains just as scary as the Bills’, especially when wide receiver A.J. Brown delivers a performance like Sunday’s: six catches, 156 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-13 win over the Steelers. Sometimes it’s just as simple as throwing the ball up to the 6-foot-1, 226-pound star. Since NFL Next Gen Stats began tracking routes in 2018, Brown is the first player to record three touchdown catches on “Go” routes in a single game. After punishing defenses on the ground, Jalen Hurts showed off his arm, finishing 19-for-28 for 285 yards and four touchdowns to become the first Eagles quarterback to win 10 straight regular-season games. All four of his touchdown passes were 25 yards or more; only Hall of Famer Dan Marino has thrown more in a single game since 1980. Right now, it’s a two-man race for MVP between Allen and Hurts.
The flawed contenders
4. Baltimore Ravens (5-3, No. 6)
5. Minnesota Vikings (6-1, No. 5)
6. Dallas Cowboys (6-2, No. 8)
7. Miami Dolphins (5-3, No. 9)
The Ravens showed some mettle Thursday night, beating Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, 27-22, to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season. They might have rediscovered their winning formula, too, scoring 24 points in the second half on the strength of 206 rushing yards after totaling just three points in the opening two quarters behind a pass-heavy attack. But it came at a cost, as tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) all suffered injuries that could keep them out for at least a week, and even longer in Bateman’s case. Despite those setbacks, the Ravens have risen to No. 4 in DVOA, Football Outsiders’ measurement of overall efficiency, and could start to pile up wins against one of the league’s weakest remaining schedules. They also added some reinforcements before the trade deadline, acquiring Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, the NFL’s leading tackler, to solidify the middle of a banged-up front seven. With the always-dangerous Lamar Jackson leading the offense and the looming returns of outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, safety Marcus Williams and potentially rookie pass rusher David Ojabo on defense, this could easily be one of the league’s best teams by the time the playoffs roll around. Despite how bleak things looked after an unconscionable run of blown second-half leads to start the season, the Ravens are right where they need to be.
The Vikings’ record is impressive, but the teams they’ve beaten are a combined 20-24. They let the Cardinals hang around before forcing three turnovers and recording two sacks down the stretch to secure a 34-26 win Sunday, their fifth straight. The offense struggled to sustain drives, going three-and-out four times in the second half to give Arizona a chance to come back. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been efficient and running back Dalvin Cook looks like his old self, but the Vikings have been pretty average by most metrics. They rank 16th in DVOA and right around neutral in expected points added per play on offense and defense, which suggests they aren’t getting the most out of a talented roster. They’re in position to win the NFC North thanks to the Packers’ early struggles, but they’re not a serious playoff contender yet.
The wild cards
8. Seattle Seahawks (5-3, No. 14)
9. San Francisco 49ers (4-4, No. 17)
10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-4, No. 7)
11. New York Giants (6-2, No. 4)
12. Tennessee Titans (5-2, No. 13)
13. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3, No. 15)
14. Los Angeles Rams (3-4, No. 11)
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5, No. 12)
Eight weeks into the season, it’s pretty clear who won the Russell Wilson trade. Geno Smith threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, including the 33-yard score to Tyler Lockett in the fourth quarter, to lift the Seahawks over the Giants, 27-13, and into first place in the vaunted NFC West. After the game, Lockett said “it’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” perhaps poking fun at his former quarterback. Seattle certainly looks rejuvenated, with normally conservative coach Pete Carroll even going for it on fourth down more often this season. The Seahawks face an uphill battle to hold off the 49ers and Rams in the division, but there’s a strong young core in place that’s proving pretty formidable.
Speaking of those 49ers, it’s clear Christian McCaffrey changes everything. The star running back acquired from the Panthers truly did it all in a 31-14 win over the Rams, becoming the first player in the Super Bowl era to have at least 30 yards and one touchdown rushing, passing and receiving in a single game. While the value of running backs has been diminished over the years, McCaffrey is the rare game-changer as both a running and receiving threat. Once Deebo Samuel returns from his hamstring injury, this could be one of the best offenses in the league, even with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. Pair that with a stellar defense, and it’s not crazy to think San Francisco could be right back in the NFC Championship game.
Playoff hopefuls
16. Washington Commanders (4-4, No. 20)
17. New England Patriots (4-4, No. 22)
18. New York Jets (5-3, No. 10)
19. Atlanta Falcons (4-4, No. 25)
Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin reminded everyone that Indianapolis is his city when he made a remarkable catch over cornerback Stephon Gilmore at the 1-yard line in the final minute to set up Taylor Heinicke’s go-ahead touchdown plunge in a 17-16 win over the Colts. Washington has suddenly won three straight to put itself in the playoff hunt, and there seems to be genuine belief that it can keep winning behind Heinicke, who is 2-0 since replacing injured starter Carson Wentz. The defense has been just as resilient, forcing two red zone turnovers to keep the Colts and backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger off the board. A two-week stretch against the Vikings and Eagles should reveal if the Commanders should be taken seriously.
As remarkable as the finish was between Washington and Indianapolis, it doesn’t beat the excitement of Atlanta’s 37-34 overtime win over Carolina. P.J. Walker’s 62-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore with 12 seconds left seemingly gave the Panthers a stunning win, but Moore removed his helmet after the play and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, moving the extra point attempt back 15 yards. Eddy Pineiro missed the potential game-winning kick, then missed a 32-yard attempt in overtime after Carolina intercepted Marcus Mariota on the Falcons’ opening possession. Younghoe Koo hit a 41-yarder to give Atlanta the win and first place in the NFC South. Perhaps the surest sign yet of Atlanta’s legitimacy as a playoff contender is that they still won despite all the crucial mistakes. For a franchise that is used to coming up short in the most agonizing ways, maybe, just maybe, things will be different under second-year coach Arthur Smith.
Not done yet
20. Green Bay Packers (3-5, No. 18)
21. Cleveland Browns (3-5, No. 26)
22. Denver Broncos (3-5, No. 27)
23. Arizona Cardinals (3-5, No. 16)
24. New Orleans Saints (3-5, No. 30)
25. Chicago Bears (3-5, No. 21)
Is it time for a shake-up in Arizona? The Cardinals’ offense started slow again in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, and it cost them. They’ve now scored just nine points in the first quarter all season, a head-scratching development for a team with a talented quarterback in Kyler Murray and a supposed offensive mastermind in coach Kliff Kingsbury. The return of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from a performance-enhancing drug suspension has helped, but it hasn’t been enough to shake the offense out of its slump. Even when the offense did get going in the second half Sunday, two interceptions, a botched snap and a muffed punt halted any chance of a comeback. It’s hard to see Arizona climbing out from the bottom of the NFC West unless there’s a major change, whether that’s a new coach or a significant trade.
The basement
26. Las Vegas Raiders (2-5, No. 19)
27. Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1, No. 24)
28. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6, No. 23)
29. Carolina Panthers (2-6, No. 29)
30. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6, No. 28)
31. Detroit Lions (1-6, No. 31)
32. Houston Texans (1-5-1, No. 32)
Is there a more disappointing team this season than the Raiders? The addition of star receiver Davante Adams and coach Josh McDaniels was supposed to help this team compete with the Chiefs and Chargers atop the AFC West, but Adams was held to just one catch for three yards in Sunday’s 24-0 loss to the Saints. Las Vegas didn’t cross midfield until there were two minutes left in the game, and Derek Carr averaged just 3.9 yards per attempt while throwing most of his passes behind or near the line of scrimmage. It was a strange performance from a team that looked ready to turn the corner after a miserable start. There could be a change coming at quarterback next season if Carr doesn’t turn it around.
Foreign exchange reserves set to drop another $15 billion by end of 2022, report says
Bengaluru:
India’s fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves are set to fall more than forecast just a month ago by the end of 2022 as the Reserve Bank of India will continue to protect the rupee from dollar strength. , according to a Reuters poll.
Even though the RBI has drawn around $118 billion from its foreign exchange reserves from a peak of $642 billion a year ago, the rupiah has fallen nearly 12% over the same period. It touched a lifetime low of 83.29 per dollar on October 20.
India’s foreign exchange reserves are expected to fall to $510 billion from around $525 billion by the end of this year, from October 28 to November 28. 1 Reuters poll of 19 economists showed. That was less than $523 billion in a September poll.
Estimates were between $520 billion and $480 billion. Reserves of over $500 billion are generally considered by most economists to be sufficient for India.
“The RBI Governor downplayed the loss of foreign exchange reserves in his latest monetary policy speech, noting valuation losses resulting from a stronger dollar and higher US bond yields…however, that’s at best. a half-full picture,” A. Prasanna said. , Chief Economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
A few economists in the poll also warned that foreign exchange reserves could fall more than they currently predict over the coming year due to a soaring current account deficit, which a separate poll shows. is expected to end the year at its highest in a decade.
“This implies a potential further depletion of foreign exchange reserves which the RBI must take into account,” Prasanna said.
A decline in foreign currency holdings, the largest component of India’s foreign exchange reserves, is the main reason for the overall decline this year.
Given that the US dollar is expected to remain strong in the short to medium term, this trend of exhaustion is unlikely to reverse any time soon.
“Until the dollar cycle turns and/or global rates begin to decline, further valuation losses have the potential to worsen foreign reserve adequacy measures,” said Samiran Chakraborty, chief economist for India at Citi.
HDFC Bank senior economist Sakshi Gupta said the dollar, which recently peaked, could easily recover those highs if inflation unexpectedly spikes in the United States.
If that happens, “therefore, the rupiah would then move towards 83.50 or even higher, which I think will trigger RBI intervention,” Gupta said.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
‘Blame Those Involved in Murder’: Man Who Lost 7 Family Members in Bridge Collapse
ASK IRA: Should Heat have gotten pick stripped from 76ers for P.J. Tucker signing?
Q: The Heat should receive that second-round pick, Just saying. – Kevin.
A: This was in reference to the NBA on Monday docking the 76ers a second-round pick for premature free-agency contact with P.J. Tucker in June. The reality is that the loss of Tucker had little to do with timing, and everything to do with salary structure. The Heat were not going into the hard cap for a 37-year-old power forward seeking a three-year deal. But considering Florida’s lack of state income tax, the Heat basically were offering the same financial package, once they agreed to also go the maximum three years. It is similar to the Heat being docked a second-round pick when the NBA said there was premature free-agency contact regarding Kyle Lowry. By then, the Raptors had agreed to move on from Kyle. Now, if you’re saying teams should get compensatory picks for losing free agents, as in other sports, that could be worth considering.
Q: OK, we’re not even 10 games in yet and there haven’t been any trades (yet). But I need to ask if there’s any chance Miami has a draft pick that could get them Victor Wembenyama if the season spirals out of control. I think he would fit nicely next to Bam Adebayo and he would definitely shore up the front court. – Eddie, South Bend, Ind.
A: Yes, the Heat hold a fully protected first-round pick for the June 2023 NBA draft. But really? Asking on Nov. 1? (But the Heat do not hold their own 2023 second-round pick, in case Wembenyama slips to the second round.)
Q: Ira, Pat Riley made a big mistake getting Kyle Lowry and giving him a big contract and trading good players away, based on his uneven play for a supposed great point guard. Would like your expert view. Thanks. – Richard, Delray Beach.
A: I’m not overly concerned about the players given up in the sign-and-trade. It would have been difficult to play Goran Dragic at his defensive level while also giving minutes to Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson (which was the plan at the time). As for Precious Achiuwa, it was just a week ago that Nick Nurse was questioning his motor, so who knows how that is going to play out? The biggest issue with Kyle Lowry is the percentage of the payroll he is eating into. And, no, he has not been playing to his price point this season. So, yes, if this is the Kyle Lowry the Heat get for the next two seasons, then, yes, reasonable concern. But, again, it’s Nov. 1, with months and months and months to follow.
Honor killing in final Georgia gubernatorial debate
And the Republican repeatedly returned to a common refrain during Sunday night’s debate: “Looks like Miss Abrams is going to attack my record because she doesn’t want to talk about her own record.”
It was the second and final showdown between the two Georgia gubernatorial candidates before Election Day, amounting to a 2018 rematch. Abrams, despite his national profile and fundraising chops, has still trailed Kemp in the polls by a margin much wider than the 1.4 percentage point she lost four years ago. If Abrams’ campaign was hoping for a definitive moment of debate that would turn the election needle around, it likely came away disappointed.
Kemp repeatedly sought to convince viewers that Abrams was seeking to defund the police, citing a 2020 cable interview in which Abrams said she was in favor of reallocating some police resources to other areas. Kemp has already used this clip in commercials this cycle.
He also reiterated, as he did in the first debate, that Abrams is a board member of a nonprofit organization that is not opposed to the “defund the police” movement.
“I believe in public safety. I didn’t say and I don’t believe in defunding the police either,” Abrams countered. “He lies again. And I never said I believed in defunding the police. I believe in public safety and accountability. And I want you to look at my record, 11 years in the state legislature.
And at other points in the debate, hosted by WSB-TV, she highlighted the work she’s done through other nonprofits, like paying off medical debts for 68,000 Georgians and the installing Wi-Fi hotspots to provide internet access to over 100 parts of the state.
Abrams criticized Kemp for signing a new gun law that makes it easier to carry a concealed weapon in Georgia, arguing that the new gun law cost the city of Atlanta the opportunity to host the Midtown Music Festival due to public safety concerns.
Kemp countered that other big events have taken place in Atlanta since the law was passed, noting that the Democratic National Committee is currently scouting the city of Atlanta to host the 2024 convention.
“If things are so bad, why should they be? Kemp asked.
Additionally, the two have argued over abortion and inflation, with both candidates trying to tie the other to more controversial members of their respective parties. Abrams said Kemp ‘stands for Herschel Walker, but will not stand up for the women of Georgia’, referring to the Republican Senate candidate who opposes abortion access but has been accused of paying for abortions of two ex-girlfriends.
And on inflation, Kemp grouped Abrams with President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings have remained underwater for months and is not viewed favorably when it comes to handling economic problems. according to a regular POLITICO/Morning Consult poll this cycle.
Georgia has once again become a national focal point, both for the gubernatorial and Senate elections. If Abrams upset and win the race, she would be the nation’s first black female governor. The Senate race between Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), however, remains neck and neck and will be key to determining which party will control the chamber in 2023.
Since early voting began, Abrams has been endorsed by celebrities on the campaign trail, including former President Barack Obama, who held an early voting rally in Atlanta last Friday night, actress Kerry Washington and the former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.).
More than 1.6 million Georgians have already voted for the November elections during the early voting period, which ends Friday, November 4.
