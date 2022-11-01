There are still questions about last week’s attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). But what is known, especially since the release of a federal indictment on Monday, is pretty simple.
Broker at 101 Ash St., Civic Center Plaza lawsuit takes his case to state appeals court
As San Diego city attorneys pursue civil lawsuits against real estate broker Jason Hughes, the former mayor’s adviser asks a state appeals court to overturn a judge’s decision not to dismiss both cases.
Hughes, who earned $9.4 million in commissions for consulting work on the city’s lease-purchase agreements for the Civic Center Plaza and 101 Ash St. skyscrapers, filed his claims with the state appeals court late last month.
The legal maneuver came after Superior Court Judge Timothy Taylor declined last month to dismiss Hughes from two lawsuits filed by the city.
City attorneys are due to file responding briefs by next Monday.
Hughes has been accused by city officials of illegally collecting fees on leases he helped negotiate in 2015 and 2016. He and landlord Cisterra Development remain under criminal investigation by the district attorney’s office, which executed several search warrants related to the transactions last year.
Even so, under a plan proposed by Mayor Todd Gloria, the city council agreed to buy out the leases in July, paying Cisterra and its lender $132 million in cash.
The board also dismissed its legal claims against Cisterra and Wilmington Trust.
Hughes’s attorney, Michael Attanasio, said his client should also be released from city lawsuits because he told at least six city officials he intended to be paid for his work. consultant.
“Hughes’ repeated and documented disclosures are reinforced by the city’s sworn admissions to the discovery,” the appeal states.
Attanasio argued it was too late for the city to sue Hughes because the four-year statute of limitations began in 2014, when he first told city officials he expected to request payment.
“The city waited more than four years after the transaction at issue to file a claim for violation of California Government Code Section 1090,” Hughes’ legal team wrote.
The city attorney’s office declined to comment on the appeals, saying it would respond in court. The calls were first reported by online news organization Voice of San Diego.
Sempra Energy’s former headquarters at 101 Ash St. remains uninhabitable due to asbestos and other issues. It was appraised at $67 million in 2016, a fraction of the more than $150 million the city has invested in the property to date.
The Civic Center Plaza — which houses a number of city agencies, including the city attorney’s office — was valued at $44 million in 2015. The city bought out that lease for $46 million after paid more than $15 million under the lease-purchase agreement. .
So far, Hughes’ appeals have not affected the Superior Court’s case schedule. Both lawsuits are expected to go to trial early next year.
The aftermath of Paul Pelosi’s attack shines a light on what’s broken in politics
This set of basic facts, however, lands at the center of a political and media whirlwind accelerated by years of polarization and upended by the midterm elections. In the days since the attack, we have seen familiar and disconcerting responses rooted in some of America’s most toxic and dishonest patterns.
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
We can start with DePape’s professed opinions, as published online and reviewed by The Washington Post. In recent weeks, he has amplified a deluge of opinions that are unquestionably much more associated with the political right than the left. These include “support from fringe commentators and far-right figures” and numerous posts “filled with screeds against Jews, black people, Democrats, the media and transgender people”.
When a man attributing to the QAnon conspiracy theory allegedly committed murder on Staten Island and after a staunch Donald Trump supporter sent inert pipe bombs to members of the media, I spoke with a psychologist about the overlap of the violence, delusions and political rhetoric. Cheryl Paradis, a psychology professor at Marymount Manhattan College in New York, explained that the increased presence of politics in American culture has supplanted past triggers for delusional behavior.
This puts political figures at greater risk, she said. “Whenever people are identified as targets, it increases the likelihood that someone will act against them.”
Although Paul Pelosi hasn’t been a common target of political discussion in recent years, that’s not what DePape was looking for when he arrived at the Pelosi household. He was looking for Nancy Pelosi, who for years has been the target of hostility from the right. While DePape is shown to have suffered from a mental illness that contributed to his actions, it’s clear that political rhetoric about Pelosi was a key factor in bringing him home.
The attack is inseparable from a larger concern about political violence in the United States. The fact that DePape was allegedly looking for the speaker immediately drew comparisons to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. This riot was unique in a way that is not common to other acts of political violence: there had no question about sanity or intent. Individual acts of violence can often be traced to questions about the sanity of the perpetrator, as was the case with Cesar Sayoc, the man who sent those inert pipe bombs. Likewise, part of the response to DePape for promoting right-wing rhetoric has led to his actions being attributed to mental illness.
But it’s not the narrative that has gained the most traction. Instead, many observers have tried to link the attack to increased crime in San Francisco and, by extension, many cities with Democratic leaders. This is a central argument for the Republican Party heading into the midterm elections, though it is loosely tied to the available evidence at best. That’s the call: It turns a vicious attack on a frequent right-wing target by a suspect espousing right-wing rhetoric into a political stunt against Democrats. This allows the narrative to focus on what Democrats are doing wrong, instead of having to talk about where right-wing rhetoric is problematic.
It was the least grotesque response. Many on the right went further, claiming without evidence that DePape and Paul Pelosi were engaged in some sort of intimate relationship. This nonsense was trending on Twitter on Monday.
It cannot be expressed frequently enough that this is unfounded. It is largely based on incomplete or inaccurate first reports of what happened during the attack. It also defies credulity from the perspective that DePape has spent weeks sharing right-wing and conspiratorial content on the web, something that fits much more seamlessly into the real story than the contrived one.
The fake artificial, however, has other attractions. This plays into the relentless assumption of many on the right that non-Republicans in positions of power constantly lie about everything. This shifts blame from the rhetoric of the right to the perceived sins of the left. More importantly, it allows the law to treat Paul Pelosi as an object of ridicule instead of a victim. Treat Democratic leaders not as real targets of violence, but rather as the real wrongdoers.
What made this particular narrative so powerful — and what made it trend on Twitter — was that it was juicy for the right-wing social media sphere. Matt Gertz of Media Matters abstract the system well over the weekend: there is an audience for extreme conspiracy theories and an infrastructure to verify and promote them. There is also very little interest in self-correction, as evident from the response to Donald Trump’s false claims about the election. So once the attack became news, there was an entire attention economy ready to pounce and sell anti-left claims to right-wing consumers. Grotesque memes have emerged and been shared by the likes of Donald Trump Jr.
Think about the effect here: instead of having a discussion about how an 82-year-old man was beaten with a hammer just because his wife is a prominent Democrat, the discussion was instead about how Democrats are bad at crime or, worse, how this prominent Democrat’s husband is a self-provoked deviant. The latter frame’s currency was so robust that Elon Musk, a new owner of Twitter and an expert in appealing to the fringe right, shared a baseless conspiracy theory on his platform.
Charlie Kirk Asks Audience To Post Bail For Pelosi Forward: ‘If Some Amazing Patriot Out There In San Francisco Or The Bay Area Really Wants To Be A Mid-Range Hero, Someone Should Go bail out this guy… fire him and then go ask him questions” pic.twitter.com/EkMqFIYUn1
—Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 31, 2022
According to the federal indictment, DePape told San Francisco police he wanted to hold Pelosi hostage and break her kneecaps if she lied to him. His alleged attack on Paul Pelosi suggests he was prepared to go further, but it’s not clear he was engaged in a lucid effort to assassinate the Democratic leader based on his political beliefs.
But even if that was a consolation, which it really shouldn’t be, the aftermath of the attack may have been worse. It’s not just that a man badly hurt Paul Pelosi no doubt because of his wife; is that there is an ecosystem interested in scoring against the left, however morally repugnant it may be.
Donald Trump Jr., the son of a former US president, briefly shared an even more repugnant homophobic image.
He is the son of a former President of the United States. This post was later deleted or deleted, but when viewed on Monday afternoon, the comments left by its followers were appreciated.
The many challenges of new Brazilian leader Lula
Lula da Silva won the elections in Brazil with a difference of just over two million votes out of nearly 119 million valid votes cast. PA
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made a remarkable political comeback by regaining the presidency of Brazil. His narrow victory, in the second round, was the closest margin of victory in an election since Brazil returned to democracy in the late 1980s.
The result was 50.9% for Lula and 49.1% for incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro – a difference of just over two million votes out of nearly 119 million valid votes cast.
Lula is now set for a third term, 12 years after completing his second term as an exceptionally popular president who achieved both economic growth and social inclusion between 2003 and 2010.
During the campaign, the two contenders fought over familiar themes: Bolsonaro reminded voters of uncovered corruption involving several members of Lula’s administration.
For his part, Lula criticized Bolsonaro for his mishandling of the COVID crisis, in which Brazil recorded the second national death toll behind the United States.
But – unlike 2018, when Lula was ruled ineligible due to his 2017 corruption conviction (since overturned) and Bolsonaro instead beat the inexperienced and relatively unknown Fernando Haddad, this was not an election in which corruption was a central problem.
Instead, the economy seemed to be the top concern for most voters. The core of Lula’s support is concentrated most heavily in the impoverished northeast. Bolsonaro’s support is particularly strong among well-to-do households in the south, southeast and center-west.
Lula’s 10-party coalition was a broad left-to-center-right coalition. The campaign brought together two political forces that had been enemies in the 2000s: Lula’s Workers’ Party (Partido dos Trabalhadores, or PT) and politicians who had been or still were members of the centre-right Social Democratic Party. (Partido da Social Democracia Brasileira, or PSDB) and the Brazilian Democratic Movement (Movimento Democratico Brasileiro, or MDB).
Lula’s running mate was Geraldo Alckmin, a conservative Catholic and former PSDB member. Simone Tebet, member of the MDB, presidential candidate in the first round, campaigned for Lula in the second round and who will probably be offered a place in Lula’s Cabinet.
One of the keys to the future Lula government is whether this coalition can remain united. He remained united during the campaign, when he had the common goal of defeating the incumbent president. Whether he will retain his unity in government is another question.
Cracks could appear as the administration faces tough choices about managing the economy and the challenge of rebuilding state capacity in areas most damaged by Bolsonaro’s administration. The damage is particularly evident in the environment, public health, education, human rights and foreign policy.
Bolsonaro’s reaction?
Bolsonaro has yet to issue a statement on the election results to admit or allege fraud. The next few days will provide a test of his character and the nature of the movement that brought him to the presidency.
This movement is sometimes characterized as an alliance of the hard right of Beef (agribusiness), Bible (Evangelical Protestants) and Bullets (part of the police and military, as well as the newly expanded ranks of landlords firearms).
Bolsonaro could take back what he said after the final debate (“whoever has the most votes wins the election”) and concede defeat. But he could also emulate his hero and mentor Donald Trump and try to spread a narrative about fraud, refuse to accept the legitimacy of Lula’s election victory and become the leader of a disloyal opposition to the new government.
Under Brazilian law, he has the right to challenge the result by appealing to the Supreme Electoral Court, as did the losing candidate in 2014, Aecio Neves of the PSDB.
But it should present compelling evidence. The result would likely be similar to the result after the 2014 election, when the court finally ruled against Neves.
Lula reached out to the opposition in his acceptance speech on Sunday evening. He said something Bolsonaro has never said after his victory in 2018 – or at any time since: “I will govern for 215 million Brazilians, and not just for those who voted for me”.
He also outlined some of the goals of his future government. The most pressing are reducing hunger and poverty, accelerating economic growth and strengthening the industrial sector.
Importantly, Lula also stressed the need to cooperate with international partners to slow the rate of deforestation in the Amazon.
Upcoming challenges
His government will have an uphill battle. Government coffers are emptier than they were when Lula was the last president. Large increases in the minimum wage, which Lula appeared to commit to during the campaign, are likely to drive up inflation, which is currently hovering around 7%. Productivity remains stagnant and industry – whose share in the global economy has declined – is not internationally competitive in many sectors.
But Lula’s biggest challenge is likely to be political. Bolsonaro may have lost the presidency, but many of his allies have won powerful political posts across the country.
Five of Bolsonaro’s former ministers won seats in the Senate, where Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party (PL) holds the largest bloc of seats. Three of Bolsonaro’s former cabinet members won places in the lower house of the National Congress, where the PL is also the largest party.
In the United States, Bolsonaro-aligned candidates won 11 of 27 state governorships, while Lula-aligned candidates won only eight. More importantly, Brazil’s three largest and most important states – Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo – will be ruled by pro-Bolsonaro governors from 2023.
Bolsonaro may be on his way out of the presidency – but bolsonarismo is going nowhere.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Man Applying Nail Polish To His Wife’s Toes While Sitting On A Train Lets The Internet Gush
When it comes to a successful relationship or marriage, there is no magic pill or secret formula for it to work. All it takes is a lot of hard work. A video is going viral on the internet that shows a man applying nail polish to his wife’s toes. The couple can be seen sitting in a train compartment. Posted by an Instagram user, Dilip Solanki, this video will surely restore your faith in love.
Posted on October 16, the video has more than 1 million views on Instagram. The short clip shows a middle-aged couple sitting on two different berths on a train. Dressed in a sari, the woman places her feet on the couch where her husband is seated. The husband patiently applies nail polish to his toes.
Watch the video here:
The internet loved the video and filled the comments section with heart-shaped emojis. One user wrote, “The cutest video on the internet today.” Another user commented, “Now I just need a partner like this.” “This is pure love,” wrote the third user.
“No age for love, I’m waiting for this movement in my life,” expressed the fourth.
Earlier, two 225-year-old patients of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Chennai, divine power willed their marriage to take place at the premises of Asia’s oldest and largest psychiatric hospital in Chennai .
The couple – Mahendran and Deepa – who underwent treatment at IMH about two years ago, fell in love and decided to marry on Friday at the institute’s premises in the presence of doctors, nurses and d other staff and family members.
Click for more new trends
Featured Video of the Day
Kyrie Irving is heckled by fans wearing ‘Fight Antisemitism’ shirts during Brooklyn win
A group of fans sat on the field at Monday’s Nets-Pacers game in Brooklyn wearing T-shirts that read “Fight anti-Semitism” and allegedly heckled Kyrie Irving.
The Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers 116-109 on Monday night but the guard still managed to draw some heckling.
Fans were seated in the front row with the men in the band wearing yarmulkes, as is customary in some Jewish communities.
The group allegedly ribbed the Nets star, according to the New York Post, apparently in response to his latest anti-Semitism controversy.
Despite light tweets from fans, Irving approached them and said, “Thank you for you guys,” according to a Brooklyn Fan.
Irving did not speak to the media after the game, but coach Steve Nash said he hoped the franchise could “grow” following the controversy.
Irving gained attention earlier this week for promoting the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on social media with a link to his Amazon page.
Fans sat courtside during Monday’s Nets game wearing T-shirts that read ‘Fighting Anti-Semitism’
The move was apparently in response to the Nets’ latest Kyrie Irving anti-Semitism controversy.
The group allegedly ribbed the guard and he told them he was ‘grateful’ for them
Magazine rolling stone called the 2015 book of the same name, on which the film is based, “venomous anti-Semitic”.
The Rolling Stone publication pointed out that Ronald Dalton Jr.’s book comments that “many famous high-ranking Jews” have “admitted to worshiping[ing] Satan or Lucifer.’
NBA and Nets owner Joe Tsai released a statement condemning Irving’s post, but he doubled down on his position first, after the Brooklyn game on Saturday night.
In a testy exchange with a reporter at the post-match press conference on Saturday, he said: “I’m not going to give up everything I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I don’t. am not alone.” I have a whole army around me.
During the press conference, Irving also addressed his post from six weeks ago in which he shared on his Instagram Story a 2002 video of Alex Jones decrying a “New World Order.”
He said he didn’t support Jones or his Sandy Hook hoax claims, but said the video he shared was about “occults” in America and “it’s true.”
The Brooklyn Nets star drew attention for promoting the 2018 film ‘Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America’ on social media with a link to his Amazon page
The Nets star finally deleted the tweet on Sunday after an uproar and backlash.
Nash said Monday, “I just hope we all get through this together.
“There is always an opportunity for us to grow and understand new perspectives. I think the organization is trying to take that position where we can communicate through that.
“And all of you try to come out in a better position and both more understanding and more empathetic to all aspects of this debate and this situation.”
Irving scored 28 points in the Nets’ much-needed win Monday night.
Kevin Durant carried Brooklyn to victory with 36 points and wrote personal and franchise history in Brooklyn’s second win of the season (2-5).
The NBA released a statement, insisting that hate speech of any kind is unacceptable
Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned Irving’s actions on Friday and wants to talk to him
Tsai (center) said ‘it’s bigger than basketball’ in her response to Irving’s messages on Friday
With two free throws in the first quarter, Durant passed Vince Carter for 19th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He now has 25,754. And he’s scored at least 25 points in each of the first seven games of the season, the most in franchise history.
“You definitely can’t take it for granted,” Nic Claxton said of Durant. “To see him come back from the Achilles injury, going to rehab and how seriously he took every step. And now, the last few years, he’s doing his thing. You certainly don’t take that for granted. C is a pleasure to watch.
Claxton had 19 points and nine rebounds.
“It was very important for us to get an answer,” Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said. “Winning is nice but I care a lot more about the process. And I thought our process was great.
Kevin Durant carried Brooklyn to victory over the Indiana Pacers with 36 points on Monday night
Durant authored personal story and franchise in Brooklyn’s second win of the season
Irving added 28 points to him as the Nets beat the Pacers 116-109 to go 2-5
Despite a 30-point performance from Chris Duarte, Indiana fell to 3-5. Buddy Hield contributed 22. Bennedict Mathurin contributed 16 and Tyrese Haliburton had 11.
“We were flat at the start (and) they came out with a lot of force. I didn’t equal early and the hole cost us dearly,” said Rick Carlisle. ‘…Their level of desperation was really there, I thought.’
The Nets won a very entertaining back and forth game in the fourth quarter. Going into the final 12 minutes, Brooklyn had a 92-85 lead. But Indiana used a 15-8 surge in the first 6½ minutes to draw 100-all.
“A track is never safe with them,” Nash said.
Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash said it was ‘very important for his team to get an answer’
On their next two possessions, the Nets responded. Claxton’s two-handed first dunk followed by a missed Irving 3 put Brooklyn in the lead by two, and 28 seconds later, Durant drilled a pull-up to extend the lead to 104-100.
Moments later, the lead was seven after two free throws from Durant and a free throw from Claxton. Indiana closed at 112-109 on a Mathurin floater with 1:43 left.
“Guys are capable of making plays,” Nets forward Joe Harris said of the Pacers. “They are young players but they are really talented, especially offensively.”
But a float from Irving extended the lead to five, and two free throws from Durant sealed the win.
“They’ve got two guys who are jaw-dropping playmakers and shooters in Irving and (Durant),” Carlisle said. “These guys will (will) hit some of those shots.”
Judge blocks $2.2 billion Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster merger – NBC Chicago
A federal judge has blocked Penguin Random House’s proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, agreeing with the Justice Department that combining two of the world’s largest publishers could ‘reduce competition’ for the ‘most popular books’. sold”. The decision was a victory for the Biden administration’s tougher approach to proposed mergers, a break from decades of precedent under Democratic and Republican leadership.
U.S. District Court Judge Florence Y. Pan announced the decision in a brief statement Monday, adding that much of her ruling remains under seal at this time due to “confidential information” and “highly sensitive information.” confidential”. She asked both parties to meet with her on Friday and suggest redactions.
Penguin Random House quickly condemned the decision, calling it “an unfortunate setback for readers and authors.” In its Monday statement, the publisher said it would seek an expedited appeal.
Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division welcomed the ruling, saying in a statement that the ruling “protects vital competition for books and is a victory for authors, readers and the free trade of books.” ‘ideas’.
He added: “The proposed merger would have reduced competition, decreased author compensation, diminished the breadth, depth and diversity of our stories and ideas, and ultimately impoverished our democracy.”
Pan’s conclusion was unsurprising – for much of the 3-week trial in August, she indicated her agreement with the Justice Department’s assertion that Penguin Random House’s plan to buy Simon & Schuster , for $2.2 billion, could damage a vital cultural industry.
But it was still a dramatic departure from recent history in the world of books and beyond. The publishing industry has been consolidating for years with little government interference, even when Random House and Penguin merged in 2013 and formed what was then the largest memoir publishing house. The union of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would have created a business far surpassing any rival and those opposed to the merger included one of Simon & Schuster’s iconic writers, Stephen King, who testified the last summer on behalf of the government.
King tweeted on Monday that he was “thrilled” with the decision, adding, “The proposed merger was never about readers and writers; it was to preserve (and increase) PRH’s market share. In other words: $$$.
Biden’s Justice Department has advanced aggressive enforcement of federal antitrust laws that officials say are intended to ensure a fair and competitive marketplace.
Monday’s news follows recent losses for the department in two major antitrust cases in separate federal courts. The DOJ lost its bid to prevent a major US sugar maker, US Sugar, from acquiring rival Imperial Sugar Co., one of the nation’s largest sugar refiners. Prosecutors have said they intend to appeal the decision. They were also blocked in their efforts to block the roughly $8 billion acquisition by UnitedHealth Group, which runs the largest U.S. health insurer, of Change Healthcare, a health technology company.
The DOJ also fought American Airlines and JetBlue in an antitrust lawsuit in federal court in Boston challenging their regional partnership in the Northeast, which the government calls a de facto merger.
The Justice Department case against Penguin Random House did not focus on overall market share or potential price increases for customers. Instead, the DOJ argued that the new company would so dominate the market for trade books, those with author advances of $250,000 and more, that the size of the advances would decrease and the number of releases would decrease.
For Penguin Random House and the New York-based publishing world, the August lawsuit proved an often uncomfortable airing of business practices, internal disagreements and missed opportunities. Leaders on the stand talked about bestselling works they failed to acquire and acknowledged that most books don’t make money. Private emails and text messages revealed tensions between senior Penguin Random House officials.
“I apologize for the heated language,” Penguin Random House Global CEO Markus Dohle said after some text messages were posted.
Dohle had promised that Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster imprints would still be allowed to bid against each other for books. But he admitted under oath at trial that his guarantee was not legally binding. Furthermore, Pan has consistently challenged Penguin Random House’s assurances that the merger would not lessen competition.
Simon & Schuster will likely find itself under new ownership regardless of the outcome of the legal challenges. The publisher had been put up for sale long before the Penguin Random House deal was announced at the end of 2020 and the publisher’s parent company, Paramount Global, said it did not see Simon & Schuster as doing part of his future. Among the bidders against Penguin Random House was Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, which owns HarperCollins Publishers.
Penguin Random House and company owner Bertelsmann would have to pay a termination fee of about $200 million to Paramount if the merger fails, under the terms of the proposed sale.
Simon & Schuster is one of the nation’s oldest and most successful publishers, with authors ranging from King and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to Colleen Hoover and Doris Kearns Goodwin. Penguin Random House authors include Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, “Where the Crawdads Sing” novelist Delia Owens, and historian Robert A. Caro.
In a company memo shared Monday with The Associated Press, Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp sought to reassure employees that “despite this news, our business continues to thrive.” We are more successful and valuable today than we have ever been, thanks to the efforts of all of you on behalf of our many wonderful authors.
Pan, meanwhile, has since been nominated to the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, replacing Ketanji Brown Jackson after she was nominated by Biden and endorsed by the Senate for the Supreme Court.
Associated Press writer Marcy Gordon in Washington contributed to this report.
What Lula’s victory in Brazil means for the world
Lula served two successful terms as president from 2003 to 2010, where he tapped into a historic commodity boom to lift millions of Brazilians out of poverty through far-reaching social programs. But the years since his presidency have seen an economic downturn, while a sweeping corruption scandal has implicated much of Brazil’s political establishment – and led to Lula himself going to jail in 2018, only for that the country’s Supreme Court orders his release in 2019 and later. dismiss the charges against him.
Bolsonaro has occupied the far-right fringes of Brazilian politics for much of his political career, known for his penchant for misogynistic and bigoted remarks, as well as his nostalgia for years of military dictatorship. He rode a wave of popular discontent as an anti-establishment candidate and won the presidency in the 2018 election. His turbulent four years in office were marred by scandals, a failed response to the coronavirus pandemic and a brand of polarizing, far-right politics that critics feared would fray the bonds that bind Brazil’s young democracy together.
Lula, a true working-class hero who lost a finger in a factory accident, was perhaps the only figure with enough popular appeal to counter Bolsonaro’s move. Now he has little time to rejoice in his triumph.
The cannibal versus the satanist: toxic politics is poisoning Brazil
A “Brazilian Biden” defending democracy
As of this writing on Monday, Bolsonaro had not conceded defeat, even though election officials confirmed the results Sunday night and many world leaders, including President Biden, congratulated Lula and applauded the passing of free and fair elections in Brazil. Bolsonaro had said nothing at all publicly (although one of his sons issued a somewhat enigmatic tweet urging fans not to “give up on our Brazil”).
For months as president, Bolsonaro questioned the integrity of Brazil’s electoral processes despite scant evidence to support his claims. Now, simmering in defeat, he can take another page from former President Donald Trump’s playbook, point to Lula’s narrow margin of victory as a reason to question his legitimacy and skip the interim period before the end. investiture of Lula to complicate the political transition.
“It’s the Trump model,” political analyst and author Marcos Nobre told my colleagues. “That is to say, whoever won the fair and square election is illegitimate. Bolsonaro will seek to weaken Lula in every way. »
“Does he hold his ground, demand a vote audit and trigger a Trump-style constitutional crisis in 2020?” asked my colleagues. “Or, because his conservative movement has done much better than expected, is he solidifying a strong position as the most powerful Brazilian opposition leader since the return of democracy – using his enormous social media platform as a bullying pulpit to complicate Lula’s job?Or, as some have suggested, is he leaving Brazil to escape the possibility of criminal prosecution?
Lula, on the other hand, presented himself as a conciliatory figure, eager to represent the whole nation, revitalize confidence in its civic institutions and return the country to a degree of calm and democratic normalcy. As Brazilian essayist Bruno Cava put it, he “presented himself as the candidate of the system, as a ‘Brazilian Biden’, so to speak, ending a Trumpist interlude.”
Lula’s election campaign attracted a broad coalition of parties and politicians, including former political opponents. After the election, a number of key Bolsonaro allies also called on the incumbent president to recognize the result for the good of the country. “It’s time to disarm the mind, reach out to your adversaries,” said House Speaker Arthur Lira.
But, like Biden, Lula faces significant legislative and political opposition from an emboldened right that will fuel grievances over the lost election. Headwinds in the global economy — and a maelstrom of social media misinformation — will rock his agenda.
How Facebook and TikTok are helping push Stop the Steal in Brazil
Yes, everything indicates that Latin America will have another leftist president in Lula in Brazil and the anti-incumbent trend continues. But the likely margin of victory is so narrow that it disproves the idea of another “pink tide” in the region.
— Michael Reid (@michaelreid52) October 30, 2022
During his first stint in power, Lula seemed to be South America’s preeminent and most beloved left-wing leader. He was the titan among a “pink” wave of leftist elected governments across the continent and his relative pragmatism contrasted him with more autocratic and demagogic leftist regimes in places like Venezuela and Cuba.
Today, Lula returns to power at another moment in the continent’s politics. Since 2020, left-wing governments have taken power in Bolivia, Peru, Chile and Colombia – the latter long ruled by the right. There is no simple story to tell about their rise, but it all happened in the shadow of the pandemic, which exposed the underlying social inequalities in many countries, especially in Latin America.
“It’s more of a rejectionist trend than anything…people looking for an alternative,” Michael Shifter, former president of the Washington-based think tank Inter-American Dialogue, told AFP. “We are at this moment in Latin America where many of the governments that are rejected are right-wing or center-right.” And the pendulum could swing quite quickly the other way if voters think these governments have failed to deliver on their promises in the years to come.
In terms of foreign policy, it’s hard to see Lula portraying himself as an ideological fellow traveler to Biden the way Bolsonaro did to Trump. He could resume the stance his government took more than a decade ago, touting Brazil’s role as champion of the global South, while keeping a distance from the West and taking independent stances on a host of thorny geopolitical challenges.
Like Bolsonaro, Lula can dither on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – he even said in an interview earlier this year that the leaders of both countries share responsibility for the war. Unlike Bolsonaro, Lula is unlikely to pander to evangelical voters by embracing Israel and siding with right-wing demagogue Benjamin Netanyahu, who could return to power after Tuesday’s election.
Lula has sworn to protect the Amazon. After Bolsonaro, it will not be easy.
Congratulations, dear @LulaOficial, for your election which opens a new page in the history of Brazil. Together, let’s join forces to meet the many common challenges and renew the bond of friendship between our two countries.
—Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 30, 2022
Under Bolsonaro, deforestation in the Amazon region – described for years as the “lungs” of the world – accelerated precipitously. It has cut environmental protections and undermined government agencies tasked with enforcing them. An estimated 2 billion trees were cut or burned during his tenure as his administration worked tacitly to boost the interests of Brazil’s agribusiness. Between the summers of 2019 and 2021, an expanse of forest larger than the whole of Belgium disappeared. According to a study published by the journal Nature last year, parts of the Amazon rainforest have shifted from a net carbon sink to another source of emissions.
This is worrying for anyone worried about the global effects of global warming and the struggle of the international community to combat climate change. Lula pledged to turn the page and curb deforestation, as he had done before in power. One analysis predicted that Lula’s victory could lead to an almost 90% drop in deforestation in the Amazon over the next decade.
“Brazil is ready to resume its leadership role in the fight against the climate crisis, protecting all our biomes, especially the Amazon rainforest,” Lula said after his victory.
