Connect with us

Blockchain

Chainlink (LINK) Breaks 180 Days Of Accumulation, Will Price Rally To $12?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By

Chainlink (Link) Breaks 180 Days Of Accumulation, Will Price Rally To $12?
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
  • LINK’s price shows strength as it attempts a major breakout from its range channel of over 180 days of accumulation as the price eyes a rally to $12.
  • LINK could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of its range channel, but the price has struggled to regain more strength as Bitcoin (BTC) ranges. 
  • LINK’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.

The price action displayed by Chainlink (LINK) has yet to see much volatility, considering how huge the project is and with a vibrant community. With the staking of Chainlink (LINK) fast approaching, we could see some fireworks for the price of LINK, considering it has been in accumulation for over 6 months. The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 50% gains. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs recently, rallying from a low of $0.055 to a high of $0.15, with many others as Chainlink (LINK), eyeing a major breakout. (Data from Binance)

Chainlink (LINK) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.

Chainlink (LINK) has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of LINK hasn’t enjoyed a measure of relief after showing some price action on a few occasions rallying from a low of $6 to a high of $9.3 on the weekly chart before suffering a rejection back to its range movement. 

The past weeks have been nothing short of a boring and difficult moment for the crypto market as this affected the price of most altcoins negatively, forcing them to lose their support zone, with others battling it to stay afloat of their price. 

After its weekly close of above $7.7, LINK’s price looked stronger as the price of LINK geared up for more upside price moves.; the price has faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $9.5.

Weekly resistance for the price of LINK – $9.5.

Weekly support for the price of LINK – $6.

Price Analysis Of LINK On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily LINK Price Chart | Source: LINKUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the daily timeframe, the price of LINK continued to look strong as the price attempted a breakout from its range channel with good volume as the price of LINK targets a rally to a high of $12. The price of LINK needs to break and for support above $8.2 for the price to have a good chance to rally to a high of $12. Still, the price of ATOM faces a little rejection; the price of ATOM needs to break and hold above $14.5 for the price to become more bullish once more.

The price of LINK faces a resistance to break and hold above its range channel resistance of $8.2; a close above this region will be welcoming for a price rally. 

Daily resistance for the LINK price – $8.2.

Daily support for the LINK price – $7.3

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview 

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

DoJ Reportedly Eyes USDT Once Again; Tether Responds

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 1, 2022

By

Doj Reportedly Eyes Usdt Once Again; Tether Responds
google news

It’s a tale as old as time: the Department of Justice investigating Tether and USDT. It’s been reported far and wide, and for years on end, with speculation throughout. We’re back again as 2022 comes to a close, this time courtesy of a new report from Bloomberg.

Let’s take a look at what’s being reported, and Tether’s response.

Bloomberg’s Latest Report On Tether

On a Bloomberg Crypto Report live broadcast on Monday afternoon, paired with a published piece released earlier in the day, the outlet reported that the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) was revamping investigations into potential bank fraud allegations against Tether.

According to Bloomberg, officials have pumped new life into the investigations, including handing the case over to Manhattan-based US Attorney Damian Williams, who Bloomberg describes as one of the most aggressive crypto prosecutors – to the degree that he even “recently secured a guilty plea from a person affiliated with one of Tether’s payment processors.”

Reports have swirled around the DoJ and Tether for nearly half a decade, and shouldn’t catch anyone by surprise at this point. However, the response from the stablecoin doesn’t simply deny the Bloomberg report – it frames it as flat out false.

USDT's market cap dominance has floated between 5-10% for most of this year. | Source: CRYPTOCAP: USDT on TradingView.com

Tether’s Response

Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino issued a swift response via a Twitter thread:

Tether released a formal response on their website as well, describing Bloomberg’s report as “desperate for attention” and “recycling old news that isn’t even factual.” Critics cite issues such as Tether’s employee-to-circulating supply ratio (Tether has over $60B in USDT circulating, with a handful of employees), along with the stablecoins reserve discrepancy (the stablecoin platform paid over $60M in fines with no admittance of wrongdoing), as major concerns in Tether’s viability to serve as the de facto ‘reserve stablecoin.’

Tether has continued to insist that the firm has remained transparent and in communication with law enforcement officials, and that it is “business as usual at Tether.” The response goes on to directly contradict Bloomberg’s report, stating that “Tether executives have had no interactions with the DOJ in connection with any investigation for well over a year and the DOJ does not appear to be actively investigating Tether.”

Featured image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com
The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
This op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike.
google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Optimism Slowly Fades Out As It Forms A Bearish Reversal Flag

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 1, 2022

By

Bitcoin Price
google news

Bitcoin price has been losing its strength over the last 24 hours. The coin has continued to face rejection at the $21,000 mark, causing the bulls to lose their momentum.

Over the last 24 hours, the coin has lost 1% of its value, indicating that at the moment, BTC is consolidating on its chart.

The past week has been positive for Bitcoin price; however, the coin has lost most of its gains over the last trading session. It is possible for Bitcoin to again pick up momentum provided it clears its overhead resistance marks in the upcoming trading sessions.

The technical outlook of the coin has indicated that the price of the coin is still hovering within the bullish price region.

The demand for the coin might have fallen, but buying strength continues to remain in the positive zone at the time of writing.

If demand starts to pick up again, then BTC might be able to trade above its immediate resistance mark. At the moment, BTC’s local support line stood at $20,000 and then at $19,600. Falling from $19,600 will make it quite hard for the bulls to take over the chart soon again.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: One-Day Chart

Bitcoin was priced at $20,300 on the one-day chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

BTC was trading at $20,300 at the time of writing. The coin has had a tough time moving past the $21,000 price mark, which is why the bulls kept losing their strength.

BTC can again reclaim positive price action if the coin goes past the $20,800 mark and then topples over $21,000 and trades there for the next trading session.

The coin has formed a bearish reversal flag pattern, which means a further extension of the downtrend. In that case, the first stop for BTC would be at $20,000. After which Bitcoin would trade at $19,600.

The bears will take over after the coin touches the $19,600 price level. The amount of Bitcoin traded in the past session fell, indicating that buying pressure was lowered too.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin registered fall in buying strength on the one-day chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

The altcoin had witnessed increased buying strength over the past few days but as the bulls slowed down demand for the coin dropped.

Despite the drop, buying strength was still in the positive zone. The Relative Strength Index fell a little below the 60-mark, even with that reading buyers were more in number than sellers on the chart.

Bitcoin price was above the 20-SMA indicating that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.

Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin noted buy signal on the one-day chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Other indicators also have pointed out that buyers have not completely exited the market, displaying that Bitcoin price could pick up once again.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence suggests the strength of price momentum and direction too. MACD was positive with green signal bars which were the buy signal for the coin.

Bollinger Bands depict price volatility and fluctuation. The bands moved apart pointing at chances of price volatility.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin.com Officially Expands Access to DeFi with Public Sale of Ecosystem Utility Token VERSE

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 1, 2022

By

Bitcoin.com Officially Expands Access To Defi With Public Sale Of Ecosystem Utility Token Verse
google news

Whitelisted individuals for the sale will be able to purchase VERSE tokens using BTC, BCH, ETH and USDT/USDC.

SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS, Caribbean–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeFi—Bitcoin.com, a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily interact with cryptocurrencies and digital assets, has announced that the public sale of the VERSE utility token is now live. VERSE will reward participants for buying, selling, storing, using, and learning about cryptocurrency, while supporting those who are seeking accessible onboarding into Bitcoin and DeFi.

VERSE will fuel the growth and expansion of Bitcoin.com’s ecosystem, which includes over 34 million self-custody wallets created in its multi-chain DeFi-ready mobile app, and an award-winning news portal with over 2.5 million monthly readers. VERSE will provide access to exclusive platform services and act as the cornerstone for new initiatives, ultimately expanding access to decentralized technologies and finance. By interacting with the Verse DEX, staking VERSE, receiving cash back in VERSE, and using the VERSE token as collateral in various lending pools, Bitcoin.com’s millions of users will be able to take full advantage of their time spent engaging with the platform.

“We are officially entering a new era of Bitcoin.com with the public sale of VERSE. Our team strongly believes in Verse’s mission to enhance economic independence through its utility, ecosystem rewards and low-barrier-to-entry features offered on a secure, trustworthy platform,” said Dennis Jarvis, CEO of Bitcoin.com. “It is with Verse that Bitcoin.com will continue to provide not only crypto-newcomers, but also crypto-natives, with the resources, tools, and technology needed to usher in the next cycle of mass DeFi adoption.”

Two percent of the 210 billion fixed token supply is up for grabs in the public sale. Tokens will begin unlocking from day one and continue on a linear vesting schedule over 18 months. The public sale follows the VERSE Sale A, a private sale, completed in May 2022, where 10% of the total VERSE supply was sold in exchange for $33.6 million. As the public sale is dynamically priced, buyers may secure a price per token that is less than that paid by buyers in the private sale. The sale will run for 30 days or until the soft cap is reached.

As a cross-chain token compatible with the ERC-20 standard and with a focus on expanding into low-fee chains, VERSE will provide value to those interacting with the Verse DEX, Ethereum blockchain, and broader DeFi ecosystem. The public sale of VERSE compliments exciting progress in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem, such as development of a crypto-backed debit card that will pay cash back in VERSE, integrations with Avalanche, a partnership with Coinbase Cloud for multi-chain connectivity, the official launch of the Verse Development Fund, NFT-collectibles, and security and accessibility upgrades made to Bitcoin.com accounts.

The VERSE token will also spearhead initiatives to accelerate growth and innovation through the Verse Development Fund. The fund, led by Lizzie Eng will provide a pipeline of resources for DApps integrating with the ecosystem and incubate token projects through the Bitcoin.com launchpad service, live in 2023.

The Verse public token sale is not available in the United States, Japan, or other restricted jurisdictions. Visit getverse.com for more details on registration and restrictions.

About Bitcoin.com

Bitcoin.com is a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily interact with cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Established in 2015, Bitcoin.com introduces newcomers to crypto through accessible educational materials, timely and objective news, and intuitive self-custodial products, all promoting economic and financial freedom for all users. Via the variety of products offered in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem, anyone can buy, spend, trade, invest, earn, and stay up-to-date on cryptocurrency and the future of finance.

Contacts

Brooke Tanner

[email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

RealFevr Raises €10 Million to Build the Ultimate Web3 GameFi Sports Ecosystem

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 1, 2022

By

Realfevr Raises €10 Million To Build The Ultimate Web3 Gamefi Sports Ecosystem
google news

Lisbon, Portugal, 31st October, 2022, Chainwire

  • The Web3 Portuguese startup is boosting the Sports GameFi & NFT space through product and market innovation, including solving the speculative and utility issues in the digital collectibles industry.
  • Since 2021, RealFevr has released its token ($FEVR), launched the first soccer video NFT marketplace, closed partnerships with organizations such as Liga Portugal, Portuguese Football Federation, Torino FC and Beach Soccer Worldwide, and signed multiple world-class athletes.
  • RealFevr has sold out all its NFT collection pack drops to date. Packs have featured moments from players such as RealFevr Global Ambassador and shareholder Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Casillas, Ibrahimović, Di María, Ronaldinho, Cantona, Totti, and others. 

RealFevr, one of Portugal’s fastest-growing startups, announced that it has raised a €10 Million funding round. The round is led by global sports investor ADvantage, with participation from Semapa Next, Shilling Capital Partners, APEX Capital, and the professional football player Sérgio Oliveira. 

The investment will further accelerate RealFevr’s international expansion, acquisition of new intellectual property rights, and launch the world’s first Trading Moments Game: FEVR Battle Arena, set to be released in the coming weeks.

Since 2021, RealFevr has launched the world’s first soccer video NFT marketplace, announced IP partnerships with international sports properties such as Liga Portugal, Portuguese Football Federation, Torino FC and Beach Soccer Worldwide, and signed multiple world-class athletes as official ambassadors and investors. 

Bolstered by its active global community, RealFevr’s pack drops have continued to be a hot commodity despite the recent crypto market downturn. All NFT collection pack drops to date, which could only be purchased with $FEVR, have sold out in less than 24 hours, with over 145,000 packs sold, becoming the only football-related Web3 company to fully drain its product to the market without having to adjust the levels of supply.

The release of the first-ever Web3 Trading Moments Game is one more step to reach the goal to become the Web3 reference in the Esports and Gaming industry. The game will follow traditional TCG mechanics and will have its own sustainable and innovative tokenomics model. 

Being at the forefront of innovation in such a competitive and highly technological market, we are determined to stay bold in one of the most transformative markets we’ve seen in our lifetime. Our team is proud and excited by the new products we’re building. And the most satisfying part is that now we have created the opportunity to scale up our structure explosively and we will definitely live up to the responsibility.” added Fred Antunes.

Furthermore, RealFevr plans to solve the speculative issue that characterizes the sports digital collectibles industry as a whole by providing, for the first time, a real in-game utility for sports video moments. 

Jeremy Pressman, Partner at ADvantage Sports Tech Fund, stated that “As global sports investors, we’ve seen our fair share of startups building products at the intersection of sports and Web3. What immediately stood out about the RealFevr team, was not only their deep domain expertise in the Web3 and blockchain spaces, but also their focus on, and understanding of, what it takes to build community. We can’t think of a better time to be building something lasting in the space and are thrilled to be partnering with a team that will be pushing this industry forward.”

As of today, RealFevr stands strong in terms of overall brand engagement, despite bear market conditions. They have managed to retain a wide number of holders since IDO and their digital metrics have proven to be consistent across their campaigns and marketing activities. They have also surpassed the 1 million mark of the total registered number of smart-contract transactions on the BNB Chain, a milestone that pushes the company to a global sports leading position on the blockchain of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. 

Through a combination of partnerships, blockchain and gaming expertise, RealFevr’s daring vision is to become a new type of NFT platform that provides things we’ve only dreamed about. 

About RealFevr 

RealFevr is a Portuguese startup responsible for launching the first soccer NFT marketplace, in video format. All digital collectible moments are fully licensed, thus having a real intrinsic value. 

Founded in 2015, RealFevr’s mission is to completely revolutionize the sports NFT ecosystem, combining innovative technology and blockchain decentralization, in addition to the exclusivity of collectibles in video format whose utility goes beyond the perspective of the mere collector, as they will also be playable items in upcoming Web3 games. RealFevr’s first Web3 game, FEVR Battle Arena, is currently in Beta and is being tested by dozens of community members and expert gamers.

In sum, RealFevr is composed by:

Sports Video NFT Marketplace – where collectors can trade sports video digital collectibles, powered by the BNB Chain. 

FEVR Battle Arena – upcoming Web3 Trading Moments Game. 

FEVR Token – the fuel of the entire RealFevr ecosystem. 

Fantasy Leagues – fantasy football app with over 2 Million downloads and the core product from 2015 to 2021.

For more information visit realfevr.com.

Contact

Head of Marketing
Delfim Oliveira
RealFevr
[email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

GameStop’s NFT Marketplace Launches with ImmutableX

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 1, 2022

By

Establishment Of Bitdao’s Layer 1 (L1) Proposed By Bitdao Development Team Headed By Bybit
google news

GRAPEVINE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced the official launch of the GameStop NFT Marketplace with ImmutableX Pty Limited (collectively with its affiliates, “ImmutableX”), which unlocks access to web3 games and millions of world-class, NFT gaming assets to tens of millions of GameStop players and GameStop Powerup Pro loyalty customers across the United States.

The integration between GameStop and ImmutableX will unlock some of the biggest web3 games, which are currently being built on ImmutableX. In addition, the partnership will allow for 100 percent gas-free and carbon-neutral minting and trading on the Company’s NFT marketplace.

To explore, collect and trade NFTs visit the GameStop NFT Marketplace at: https://nft.gamestop.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “pro forma,” “seeks,” “should,” “will” or similar expressions. These statements are only predictions based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company or its industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available as of the date of this press release, and GameStop undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although GameStop believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. A number of factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.GameStop.com.

Contacts

For GameStop

Investor Relations: [email protected]
Business Development and Partnerships: [email protected]

For ImmutableX

Business Development and Partnerships: [email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Fed Could Hike Interest Rates By 75 BPS, Here’s What It Means For Bitcoin

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 1, 2022

By

Bitcoin
google news

The FOMC meeting is currently looming above the financial markets, including bitcoin, given that it is just a few days away. Previous interest rate hike trends and the fact that inflation remains a prominent threat have led to a negative outlook for the FOMC meeting. It is expected that another Fed interest rate hike is on the horizon, which will no doubt have a profound effect on the crypto market.

FOMC Meeting Draws Near

The next FOMC meeting will take place on November 1-2 according to the official schedule. It happens around once every one to two months and is important as this is where the Fed decides what to do in regard to the economy and keeping it healthy.

Unlike the previous years, 2022 has been a very hard year, not just for the United States economy, but for economies all around the world. Inflation rates have been reaching levels not seen in decades and the Fed has had to tighten up its policy in response to this.

Interest rate hikes have been the norm for the last couple of months, in most cases, coming in higher in most cases than expected. This time around, Wu Blockchain has said that the expected interest rate hike is 75 BPS, with an 81% probability of this happening. If it does play out this way, then this would be the fourth consecutive interest rate hike of 75 bps by the Fed, which could have negative consequences for assets in the crypto space such as Bitcoin.

How Will Bitcoin Respond?

The past performances of bitcoin in relation to interest rate hikes by the Fed can often be a guide for what to expect in the future. If the current prediction for another 75 bps turns out to be right, then it will be an extremely volatile week for bitcoin and the crypto market.

BTC continues to trend upward | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Back in September when the Fed had last increased interest rates, the price of bitcoin had responded quite negatively. In fact, it would prove to be the most volatile reaction to the FOMC meeting given that BTC’s price had dropped more than 5% in one minute. This was going off a three consecutive interest rate hike.

Another interest rate hike this week is expected to lead to even larger volatility in the market. This will also coincide with the profit-taking that is currently ongoing due to bitcoin’s recovery above $20,000. It could be the last straw that drags the digital asset back below $20,000 once more.

However, the interest rate hikes are not expected to continue indefinitely. It is likely that 2023 is going to see a reversal in this trend, which would present a growth opportunity for risk assets such as biotin. 

Featured image from Coinews, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

google news
Continue Reading

Trending