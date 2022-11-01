China docks final module to space station

Tom Brady said this week that his ‘#1 cheerleader’, daughter Vivian, often tells him he doesn’t have a ‘happy face’ when performing as he struggles to get more “peace of mind” on and off the pitch.

“My daughter always says, ‘Dad, you didn’t have a happy face there. And I’m trying!” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on her “Let’s Go!” podcast Monday of Vivian, who turns 10 next month.

He added: “I wish I had more awareness of what the scowl feels like, but I’m doing my best to try and get to a better place and a better peace of mind.”

While speaking specifically about his mental state on the pitch, Brady is going through a public divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen. The couple announced their separation in September.

Brady called his only daughter his “#1 cheerleader,” saying, “I wouldn’t have it any other way.” He said she was always “excited” to see him perform.

Brady, 45, added that as he becomes an older player “there is an emotional challenge because the frustrations are there on the surface” and he wants to focus on having more “empathy” for younger and less experienced players.

In September, Brady said the couple had made the decision to end their marriage “amicably and with gratitude for their time together.”

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Brady and Bündchen also share son Benjamin, 12, and Brady shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

“We will continue to work together as parents to always make sure they get the love and attention they deserve,” he said, adding, “We only wish the best for each other. others as we pursue the new chapters of our lives that are yet to be written.”

Before announcing their separation, Bündchen told Elle magazine that she wanted Brady to be “more” present with their family.

“Obviously I have my concerns – it’s a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.”

She added: “At the end of the day, I think everyone has to make a decision that works for them. [them]. He too must follow his joy.”