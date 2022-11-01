Claire Keegan offers a double with ‘Foster’ and ‘Small Things Like These’: NPR

Claire Keegan has been compared to Russian author Anton Chekhov and fellow Irish writer William Trevor. She shares their keen sense of empathy, their eye-opening attention to detail, and their deep sensitivity to the moral issues raised by wickedness and suffering for both witness and afflicted.

Keegan’s output is sparse and his stories are as rare as they are heartbreaking, stripped to the essentials. If she posted something that isn’t perfect, I haven’t seen it.

Since its original release in 2010, Foster is now part of the school curriculum in his native Ireland. It appeared in a slightly abbreviated version in the new yorker, but this new stand-alone volume is the first publication of the full text in the United States. It’s a fine companion to Booker’s shortlist from last year. Little things like these, his Christmas story and his morality tale that make Dickens Christmas song and Hans Christian Andersen The little girl with matches look like fairy tales sprinkled with glitter. Together, this pair of Keegan novels pack a one-two punch.

The anonymous narrator of Foster is a little girl whose parents, destitute Catholic farmers already overwhelmed by too many children and the bad habits of the father, entrust her to distant relatives whom she has never met while her mother’s womb is “tough with the next baby”. When her father drives her after mass on a summer Sunday “deep in Wexford to the coast where my mother’s people are from”, she doesn’t know what to expect – whether she will be worked hard or treated well, and for how long.

One comes to recognize the deprivations of the girl’s former life indirectly, through the things she notices, which are so different from what she is used to. “Big shiny windows,” clean kitchen tiles, daisies on the table, the smell of disinfectant and bleach, and rhubarb pie in the oven sound remarkable to him. When Mrs. Kinsella, even taller than her mother, “looks at my clothes, I see my thin cotton dress, my dusty sandals through her eyes.” The young girl quickly recognizes that “it’s a different type of house. Here there is space and time to think”.

Before her dad rushes out without even a hug, he warns the Kinsellas that the girl is eating a lot, “but you can work her.” The girl notices Mr. Kinsella’s reaction, a subtle reprimand to her father: “Kinsella looks up. ‘There won’t be any need for all that,’ he says. ‘The child won’t have nothing ‘other to do than help Edna around the house.’” Later, the girl describes her daily routine: “Myself and Mrs. Kinsella make a list aloud of the jobs that need to be done, and just do them ” – cleaning the house, weeding the garden, digging potatoes, pulling rhubarb, making pies.

Mrs. Kinsella bathes her, cleans her dirty fingernails, tends to her urine-soaked bedding – all without reproach. In the night, she watches the girl, who hears the woman whisper, “God help you my child. If you were mine, I would never leave you in a house with strangers.” When the woman begins to see the effects of her care, she says, “All you need is to be careful.

Gradually, from a series of pointed comments from neighbors, the young girl discovers the boy whose clothes she was given to wear before the Kinsellas “released” it into her own new wardrobe, and the hole in the Kinsellas’ lives that she fills. . After a particularly malicious woman told the girl about the loss of the Kinsellas’ son and sought gossip about her bereaved caretakers, Mr. Kinsella accompanied her to the sea to comfort her. He says, “You never have to say anything… A lot of men have lost a lot just because he missed a perfect chance to say nothing.” It’s a lesson she takes to heart when her mother later tells her about her stay with the Kinsellas.

One of the things Keegan understands so well here is how painful unusual love and tenderness can be because they accentuate what was missing. Walking towards the beach, Mr. Kinsella thoughtfully adjusts his steps to those of the child and takes her hand. She notes, “my dad never held my hand, and part of me wants Kinsella to let me go so I don’t have to feel that way.” Then she adds, “It’s a tough feeling, but as we walk I’m starting to settle in and let the difference between my life at home and the one I have here.”

At first glance, Foster recalls Kaye Gibbons’ scorching 1987 debut novel, Ellen Foster, told by a brave underprivileged 11-year-old girl who is relieved, after many hardships, to land in a home where she is loved and wanted, forever free from her abusive father.

But the dilemma in which Keegan’s narrator finds herself, victim of neglect rather than abuse, is more like that of Graham Swift’s boy. Here we are, whose loyalties are torn between the hard life he led with his struggling and bitter mother and the privileged existence he shared with the kind and loving adoptive parents to whom he was sent from beleaguered London. Blitz during World War II. Keegan, like Swift, shows how the resulting guilt can be especially harsh on children.

More than most books four times its size, Foster does many of the things we ask of great literature: it expands our world, draws our attention outward, and it opens our hearts and minds. It is a small book with miraculously outsized impact.