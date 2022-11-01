News
Column: The teardown portion of Ryan Poles’ rebuilding project is nearly done after the Chicago Bears trade away Roquan Smith
General manager Ryan Poles said there was a “record-setting” piece to the contract the Chicago Bears offered Roquan Smith during training camp, when the inside linebacker made a public bid for a trade.
Some league sources since have said that word was the Bears made a solid offer, but all that really matters is how Poles viewed it. If he looked at it as a tip-top offer, then the Bears never were going to reach an agreement with Smith. So finding a trade partner in the Baltimore Ravens on Monday made all the sense in the world — and was probably more of a lucky development than anything else.
The Bears will ship Smith to the Ravens — and pay down his remaining 2022 salary by about $4 million — in exchange for second- and fifth-round draft picks in 2023 and inside linebacker A.J. Klein, who was on the New York Giants practice squad four weeks ago before the Ravens signed him.
If you think the Bears’ apathetic showing Sunday in a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys had anything to do with the fallout from the Robert Quinn trade last week, prepare for pathetic this week with the Miami Dolphins visiting Soldier Field.
Players talked about the emotional toll the Quinn trade had on the locker room. He was a 33-year-old veteran with one sack this season. Smith, 25, is in the prime of his career and was the best player in the building. This will affect those who remain, who are being held to a professional standard on a daily basis with coach Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principle, who are being asked to give their all in every meeting and every rep.
Recall, Smith broke down in the media room as he was answering questions Wednesday when news broke that Quinn was off to Philadelphia.
“Let me take a second, if you don’t mind,” Smith said before an extended pause. “You know, I have a great deal of respect for that guy. Damn. Crazy.”
With that, Smith left the room. A wiseguy cracked that Smith was most upset he wasn’t the one traded. Now he’s gone too, and the Bears have little in the way of building blocks for the front seven of a defense that can’t stop the run or get off the field on third down.
Not only has Poles traded away two players who started the season as captains, he has dealt two of the three highest-paid players on the roster. The Bears now have one first-round draft pick remaining: quarterback Justin Fields, who accounts for the Round 1 picks in 2021 and 2022 after the trade up to select him.
If there was any doubt — and there shouldn’t have been — the remainder of this season is strictly about the development of Fields and whether he emerges as a potential franchise quarterback for Poles and Eberflus. The Smith trade also is a reminder that pretty much anyone else on the roster can be had before the 3 p.m. Tuesday deadline.
The Bears now own nine picks in April with extra selections in Rounds 2, 4 and 5 and no sixth-round pick. Poles will need those choices and a bounty of salary-cap room — the Bears will have more than $100 million — to begin stocking the roster after taking this year to clear the books and the roster.
Smith leads the NFL with 83 tackles and will help fill a hole in the middle of a Ravens defense that has struggled, especially against the pass. Former first-round pick Patrick Queen hasn’t turned into the player the Ravens (5-3) hoped he would be, and they wanted to shore things up.
While Smith made only five tackles in the loss at Dallas, he was coming off a marquee game Monday night at New England in which he made a game-high 12 tackles with a sack and an interception. He raced to the end zone after the fourth-quarter pick in the 33-14 blowout, using his hands to mime peeling off bills from a stack of money.
“I knew we had the game wrapped up and just let it rain a little bit,” he said.
Smith made 12 tackles with a sack in the Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders and had 16 tackles and an interception in the Week 3 win over the Houston Texans, the kind of big games he figured would help his bid to be paid.
“I feel like I’m in the same head space that I was back when I asked (to be traded) and that was declined,” Smith said last week, moments before news of the Quinn trade broke. “I shift my focus to just being the best guy I can to the guys in the locker room, best guy I can to myself and to the loyal fans and I just want to go out each and every week and show that I’m the best in the game. That’s just been my thing.”
The Ravens have done their homework on him for a little while, and it will be interesting to see if they can sign Smith to a multiyear extension. They paid a lot for a half-season rental and figure to need their franchise tag for quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens have long been masters of the compensatory draft pick game, and if Smith were to leave via free agency, they could recoup a third-round pick for him in 2024.
The Ravens have placed a high value on inside linebackers, who don’t typically carry very much positional value. That’s one reason personnel men I polled view the return the Bears got for Smith as a positive.
Yes, the Bears could have secured Smith with the franchise tag, but the last off-ball linebacker to be tagged was David Harris by the New York Jets in 2011. Franchise tag numbers are the same for middle linebackers in a 4-3 scheme as they are for edge rushers playing outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. Pass rushers have much higher value, and that’s one reason there were questions about how high the Bears would be willing to go to keep Smith happy.
Smith plays with terrific range. He affects the run game and the pass, and the Bears have highlighted his effectiveness as a blitzer with few others getting home regularly. He’s a fit for what Eberflus seeks in the defense. But he’s only one part, his position isn’t the most important element and apparently the Bears didn’t see the money making sense in the end.
The teardown portion of the rebuild will be complete soon. Only a few hours remain for Poles to consider trade offers for other players. He and his staff have their work cut out for them in the offseason. This team needs almost everything, including a young, athletic linebacker with a nose for the ball.
The hard work is about to begin.
Gay marriage counselor fired by Indiana Catholic Schools Project appeal
A same-sex marriage guidance counselor fired by a Catholic school plans to appeal the Sept. 30 dismissal of her lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.
Attorneys for Shelly Fitzgerald, a former staff member at Roncalli High School in Indianapolis, made the announcement Monday.
Ms Fitzgerald and her wife, Lynn Starkey, another Roncalli High guidance counselor, were both fired after school officials learned of their union in 2019.
Ms Starkey lost her similar lawsuit against the Catholic school and the archdiocese in August.
Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, an advocacy group representing Ms Fitzgerald, said the guidance counselor “was not hired to deal with students or to preach the Catholic religion”.
Ms Laser said the adviser provided ‘secular advice to students wishing to enter university’ and ‘should not have lost her civil rights just because the secular work she was doing was done in a religious school’ .
Ms Fitzgerald argued that her same-sex marriage was ‘protected conduct’ under federal employment laws. In response, the school and the archdiocese said the Supreme Court’s granting of a “ministerial exception” under the 2012 Hosanna-Tabor 9-0 ruling allowed religious institutions to designate employees as ” ministers” and therefore subject to religious restrictions.
Ms Fitzgerald signed a ‘school guidance ministry contract’ with Roncalli School in 2018, on the understanding that she would serve as a ‘minister of faith’ and was to ‘communicate the Catholic faith to students, pray with students and teach and celebrate Catholic traditions.
Ms Laser said the September 30 decision in favor of Catholic institutions was wrong: “According to the rationale put forward, a Catholic school can deprive every employee – from the janitor, to the cook, to the physical education teacher, to the guidance counselor — of protecting basic civil rights laws by including some religious duties in their job descriptions,” she said.
Luke Goodrich, vice president and senior counsel at the public interest law firm Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, which defended the school and the archdiocese in both lawsuits, said the August ruling against Ms Starkey suggests that this new appeal is unlikely to succeed.
“The Seventh Circuit just decided a similar appeal just three months ago and unanimously affirmed the archdiocese’s freedom to choose leaders who are fully committed to their religious mission,” Goodrich said in a statement. . “We anticipate another decision affirming this fundamental constitutional right and ensuring that the Archdiocese can continue to provide an authentic Catholic education rooted in the dignity of every human person,” he added.
Kanye West Turns Into A Mad Dog And Gets Into A Heated Argument With A Parent During His Son, Saint’s Soccer Game
Kanye West has turned into a mad dog barking at people who aren’t tolerating his b-llsh-t and in a clip published by TMZ, YE could be seen in a heated argument with another parent during his son, Saint’s soccer game at the school premises. What’s wrong with Kanye West? This guy needs help but it… Read More »Kanye West Turns Into A Mad Dog And Gets Into A Heated Argument With A Parent During His Son, Saint’s Soccer Game
The post Kanye West Turns Into A Mad Dog And Gets Into A Heated Argument With A Parent During His Son, Saint’s Soccer Game appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Wild depth will be tested as injuries start to mount
Dean Evason loves to remind people that the Wild are not a team led by a single player.
Though superstar winger Kirill Kaprizov is capable of taking over a game by himself on any given night, the Wild are at their best when they are rolling their lines.
“We need everyone,” Evason said. “We need to play with four lines and six defensemen, and when we do, we’ll give ourselves a chance every night.”
That statement hits different considering the current state of the Wild roster. The injuries are starting to mount, and the depth is about to be tested.
It started a week and a half ago when winger Jordan Greenway made his season debut only to leave the game after 2 minutes, 58 seconds of ice time. He did not travel with the team on the just completed, 10-day road trip to points east and his status is unclear for home games against the Montreal Canadiens and Seattle Kraken on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
As if that absence wasn’t already tough enough, winger Marcus Foligno missed Sunday’s 4-3 shootout win over Chicago Blackhawks with an upper-body injury, and winger Ryan Hartman suffered an upper-body injury shortly after deciding to drop the gloves.
“Some big guys out,” said Matt Boldy, who had a pair of goals against Blackhawks and is in position to get big minutes for the Wild. “It’s a chance to step up and play a bigger role, so it’s exciting. But obviously we want to get those guys back in the lineup as quick as we can. They are huge for our team.”
It will be interesting to see how Evason shuffles his lines this week without some of his heaviest hitters. On Monday afternoon, the Wild recalled forward Steven Fogarty from the Iowa Wild under emergency conditions. Signed to a two-way contract in July, Fogarty, 29, has one goal and three points in six games with Iowa.
“You can go down our list of guys,” Evason said. “We’re going to need everyone to step up now.”
Someone that has stepped up over the past few games is winger Mason Shaw. He got called up a week and a half ago and has impressed so much that he probably would have stuck around even if the Wild were fully healthy. Now that they are battling through some injuries, Shaw is going to get an even bigger opportunity to make an impact.
“I was feeling pretty good tonight,” Shaw said after scoring the first goal of his NHL career against the Blackhawks. “Just trying to earn the trust of the coaches here and do what I can to get a little bit more ice time when it comes.”
The same goes for every player on the team. That’s how the Wild are designed.
“That’s the culture here: It’s next man up,” center Connor Dewar said. “It’s a bring-it-on type of mentality.”
Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker’s knees
WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to take the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show to other members of Congress that there were “consequences for their actions,” authorities said Monday.
In a chilling federal complaint, officials say David DePape, 42, wearing zip ties and duct tape in a backpack, broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, rode to the floor where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi slept and demanded to speak to “Nancy”.
When a surprised Paul Pelosi told the intruder she wasn’t there, DePape said he would wait — even after learning she wouldn’t be home for a few days. The assailant then began pulling out twist ties to tie him up, the complaint states.
The federal filing contrasts with the mocking jokes and conspiracy theories about the Pelosi attack circulating by far-right figures and even some prominent Republicans just a week before the hard-fought midterm elections. Both the San Francisco District Attorney and the police chief said the attack was intentional.
“By breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be transported to Congress, which would show other members of Congress that there were consequences to the actions,” the lawsuit said.
DePape told police he intended to hold Speaker Pelosi hostage to “talk to her” and considered her “the ‘head of the package of lies being told by the Democratic Party,’” the eight-page complaint states.
“If she were to tell DePape the ‘truth,’ he would let her go and if she ‘lied,’ he was going to break her ‘kneecaps,’” according to the complaint.
DePape is charged federally with influencing, preventing or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. He also faces one count of attempted kidnapping of a US official for the performance of his official duties.
It was not immediately clear if DePape had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
DePape is a Canadian citizen who entered the United States legally in 2000 but stayed long after his visa expired, according to a US official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke under the guise of anonymity.
The family described DePape as an outsider, and he was known to some in San Francisco as a pro-nudity activist who seemed to embrace a range of conspiracy theories. DePape has lived for two years in a garage at a residence in Richmond, Calif., according to the complaint.
The announcement of the federal charges came as the San Francisco District Attorney was also expected to announce the state criminal charges.
The attack was a disturbing echo of the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising on Capitol Hill, when rioters trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election loss to Donald Trump stormed the halls eerily calling “Where’s Nancy?” Some wore zip ties.
Police were dispatched to the home in upscale Pacific Heights around 2:20 a.m. Friday after Paul Pelosi made a 911 call. DePape burst into the back glass door and went upstairs to confront Paul Pelosi, police said. They arrived to see the two men wrestling with a hammer, then DePape punched Pelosi at least once before being tackled by officers.
DePape was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary in a horrific attack that amplified the toxic political climate ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. He is expected to be arrested Tuesday in San Francisco.
Paul Pelosi remains hospitalized in San Francisco after undergoing surgery for a fractured skull and other injuries. President Pelosi, who was in Washington, DC, at the time of the attack, quickly returned to California. Unlike presidents, congressional leaders have security protection for themselves, but not for their families.
In the hospital ambulance, Paul Pelosi told police he had never seen DePape before, according to the complaint.
DePape told police it was difficult to break through the glass door with his hammer, and he went upstairs and told the sleeping Paul Pelosi to wake up. Pelosi looked surprised, DePape said.
After Paul Pelosi told the intruder his wife was not home, he then asked DePape how they could resolve the situation, according to the complaint. DePape explained that he was tired and wanted to tie Pelosi up while they waited. While they were talking, Paul went to the bathroom and called 911.
DePape told investigators he didn’t leave even though he knew Paul Pelosi had called 911 because “just like the American Founding Fathers with the British, he was fighting tyranny with no ability to surrender,” indicates the affidavit.
The federal complaint also said DePape said he wanted to “use Nancy to entice” another person. But the complaint does not provide any further details on this plan.
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has firmly dismissed conspiracy theories about the attack, confirming the attacker was targeting the Democratic leader when he broke into the couple’s home.
“At the time the suspect entered the Pelosi home, he was actually looking for Mrs. Pelosi,” Jenkins told reporters Sunday night in San Francisco.
“We have nothing to suggest that these two men knew each other prior to this incident,” she said.
The district attorney’s remarks came as rude comments about the attack circulated on social media. The San Francisco police chief said the attack was aimed at Nancy Pelosi.
Over the weekend, Elon Musk tweeted, then deleted, conspiracy theories from a fringe website to his millions of followers as his purchase of Twitter sparked fears the social media platform was seeking more to limit misinformation and hate speech.
Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was among those who shed light on the attack on Paul Pelosi, tweeting rude jokes about it.
In the heated political climate, a week before the midterm elections, tensions are running high with record security threats against lawmakers and other officials.
The incident raised new security concerns for lawmakers and other elected officials ahead of midterms.
With nearly 10,000 threats against members of Congress last year, the US Capitol Police advised lawmakers to take precautions. Chief Tom Manger, who leads the US Capitol Police, said the threat from lone attackers is growing and the most significant threat the force faces is the historically high number of threats against lawmakers, thousands more than a few years ago. .
The beating of the speaker’s husband follows other attacks and threats. This summer, a man carrying a gun, knife and ties was arrested near Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland after threatening to kill the judge. In 2017, Republican Rep. Steve Scalise was seriously injured when a Bernie Sanders supporter opened fire on Republicans during a congressional baseball practice.
AP writer Stefanie Dazio reported from Los Angeles. AP writers Michael Balsamo in Washington and Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed.
Dolphins offensive line gets relatively good injury news; Mike McDaniel mum on trade deadline
The Dolphins seemingly got some good injury news Monday when coach Mike McDaniel said left guard Liam Eichenberg will be sidelined with a knee injury, but seemed to say the injury isn’t season-ending, and said right tackle Austin Jackson, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury, will return to practice this week.
If and when both return it’ll be the first time since the opener the Dolphins have had their starting offensive line intact. For the record, the offensive line has done some of its best work recently. The Dolphins have rushed for more than 100 yards in three of the last four games, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has only been sacked twice and taken three hits.
McDaniel was asked about a report that said Eichenberg, the second-year player from Notre Dame, sustained a MCL (medial collateral ligament) injury.
“I can confirm that,” McDaniel said, adding the injury was “on the positive side of bad news.”
Eichenberg, drafted as a tackle and switched to guard this year, was injured late in the third quarter on Tagovailoa’s 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki.
Eichenberg admitted last week the transition to guard has been difficult. But McDaniel said Eichenberg played his two best games in the last two weeks, perhaps coincidentally when left tackle Terron Armstead returned from a toe injury.
Robert Jones replaced Eichenberg against the Lions and played 15 snaps. Jones could be the starter until Eichenberg returns.
Jackson, the starting right tackle who was injured in the opener against New England, has been on injured reserve. He returned to practice last month, starting a 21-day window after which he either must be placed on the 53-man roster or on season-ending injured reserve.
Jackson has been replaced by Greg Little and, most recently, Brandon Shell.
McDaniel said he’d be “ultra conservative” with Jackson adding it’s “very unlikely” he’d play this week at Chicago.
McDaniel has nothing to offer on trade deadline activity
The Dolphins were mentioned by NBC’s Peter King among the teams possibly interested in trading to acquire Denver edge rusher Bradley Chubb, but Chubb, who is in the final year of his contract, would come with a $7 million rental fee.
The trade deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Predictably, McDaniel didn’t delve into trade deadline specifics Monday saying he’s focused on the current roster and the next opponent.
“Right now, I’m exclusively a football coach,” he said, “and we have conversations where I’m focused on our team as it stands and the Chicago Bears, who are going to be trying to beat us here in a day less than a week.”
The Dolphins’ pass rush could use a boost. They had one sack and four hits on Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The pass rush help, theoretically, could come from the front end or the back end. Addressing the latter, McDaniel said he doesn’t expect cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles) to be activated this week. And McDaniel reiterated he’s not focused on the trade deadline.
“I’m focused on team, I’m very happy with our team,” he said. “And if there’s adjustments that do unfold, they will be with the best interest for the Dolphins’ organization. But I’m not even worried about that, at this point.”
Armstead does it again
Armstead, the three-time Pro Bowl selection and nine-year veteran, shut down a young phenom for the second consecutive week as he silenced Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 pick of the draft out of Michigan on Sunday.
Hutchinson ended with one tackle, no sacks, no quarterback hits, hurries or pressures. Hutchinson entered the game with 18 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
Armstead, who is battling a toe injury, returned from a one-game absence the previous week against Pittsburgh and held outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who entered the game with 6.5 sacks, to one tackle and no sacks.
It’ll be interesting to see how Armstead influences Robert Jones. In the last two games Armstead helped Eichenberg solidify his play.
Special teams improved, but had blemish
Special teams concerns still exist but things improved Sunday despite some chicanery by the Lions.
Detroit converted a fake punt into a first down in the second quarter on a direct snap that gained 13 yards on fourth and two from the Lions’ 33-yard line. The possession resulted in a 33-yard field goal and a 27-17 Detroit lead.
However, kicker Jason Sanders was 1 for 1 in field goal attempts and remains perfect on attempts of 50 yards or less. Punter Thomas Morstead only punted once and it put Detroit inside its own 20-yard line.
Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. returned punts and was good with two for 24 yards, while running backs Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds shared kickoff return duties.
And the Dolphins’ return teams put in good work.
Overall, it was a good showing for an area that’s had recent issues.
UK Home Secretary fighting for survival…two weeks after she was last forced to resign – POLITICO
Press play to listen to this article
LONDON — She has already been forced to resign as Britain’s home secretary once this fall.
And now scandal-hit Suella Braverman – controversially restored to her role by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week – is clinging to her job for the second time after claiming she broke the law in holding thousands of undocumented migrants in woefully inadequate conditions at a former military base in south-east England.
In a statement to the House of Commons on Monday, the hardline Tory denied widespread reports that she personally prevented authorities from booking hotel rooms en masse for hundreds of asylum seekers who could no longer be accommodated in the overcrowded Manston treatment center in Kent. Experts said if proven, it could be a breach of the ministerial code – a matter of resignation.
“Like the majority of Britons, I am very concerned about hotels, but I have never blocked their use,” Braverman insisted, as opposition MPs called on him to step down. “As a former attorney general, I know the importance of heeding legal advice.”
The Manston site currently hosts around 4,000 people, more than three times its maximum capacity of 1,600. Many are forced to stay far longer than the legally permitted 24 hours. Reports suggest hundreds of people are sleeping on bare floors and the disease is rampant.
David Neal, the UK Government’s independent chief border and immigration inspector, told MPs last week that he was left speechless by the “miserable conditions”. He revealed that some migrants from Afghanistan had been held in a marquee for 32 days, although the facility is only designed to house people for up to 24 hours while they undergo checks before being transferred to detention centers or hotels.
The crisis has been triggered by a huge increase in the number of undocumented migrants trying to cross the Channel – nearly 40,000 so far this year, according to Ministry of Defense figures. On Sunday alone, some 468 people made the dangerous journey in eight boats, the Defense Ministry said.
Since leaving the EU, the UK has sought a bilateral agreement with France and the whole of the European bloc to return those crossing the Channel to the first country deemed safe in which they enter. So far, none have been announced.
“The system is broken,” admitted Braverman. “Illegal migration is out of control and too many people are more interested in playing political board games, hiding the truth, than solving the problem.”
She said the Home Office was currently negotiating additional accommodation for undocumented migrants with private providers and considering “all available options” to tackle overcrowding at processing centers in the UK.
She also told MPs she was ‘dismayed’ to learn, when first appointed as Home Secretary in September, that there were ‘over 35,000 migrants’ staying in hotels across the country. UK at an “exorbitant cost” to the UK taxpayer. She launched an urgent review of alternative options, she said, but the department continued to procure hotel rooms in the interim.
But earlier on Monday, local Tory MP Roger Gale called the overcrowding at the Manston facility ‘completely unacceptable’ and suggested the situation could have happened ‘deliberately’.
“I was told that the Home Office was having great difficulty finding a hotel room,” he said. “I now understand that this was a policy issue and that it was decided not to book any additional hotel space.”
The charges add to pressure on the Home Secretary, whose return to Cabinet last week has been widely questioned given she was only forced to resign six days earlier after being surprised using his personal email account to share sensitive government documents.
A Home Office review published on Monday revealed that Braverman had sent six Home Office documents to his personal email address between September 15 and October 16.
Taking a defiant tone, Braverman admitted to making mistakes, but insisted that the broader claims about his conduct were a conspiracy to prevent him from holding high office. She told MPs that some people would like to ‘get rid of’ her, adding: ‘Let them try.
A Braverman ally acknowledged the Home Secretary was “in deep trouble”, but warned she had “deliberately put her in an impossible position by those who would rather she not hang around”.
“The pressure isn’t easing at all, and I think it might be too much for her.”
