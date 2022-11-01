News
Could the era of Elon Musk sound the death knell for billionaires on social networks? | Richard Seymour
Jwitter was taken over by its least interesting troll for $44 billion. When Elon Musk took a stake in the platform, he said it was to secure “the future of civilization” and preserve a “common digital public square”. Basically, that means the richest man in the world bought his favorite megaphone.
Musk, with 112.1 million followers, is an obsessive fan of Twitter: the biggest attention-seeker in the attention economy. Whether it’s baselessly calling a British diver a “pedo” or his baffling stunt at Twitter HQ – showing up with a kitchen sink and uttering the punchline, “let it sink in” – he clearly thinks that comedy is his profession. He reminds me of Christopher Hitchens’ beard about an enemy: he “thinks he’s smart and half right.”
Musk says buying Twitter is “not a way to make money”. It is certainly true. The company struggled for years to make a profit. It derives 90% of its current revenue from advertising for just 217 million “monetizable” users (and illegally uses their private data to target ads at them). But that’s only a fraction of monthly active users on sites like Facebook (2.8 billion), TikTok (1.2 billion), YouTube (2 billion) and Instagram (1.4 billion).
However, Twitter has been great publicity: not only for Musk’s zeppelin-sized ego, but also for his businesses. Tesla spends almost nothing on advertising, but Musk’s actions generate acres of free coverage.
Like Donald Trump, Musk saw the potential of Twitter. Its importance has never been due to commercial success, let alone technology. As editor Nilay Patel points out in an article on The Verge, its success is political. Twitter attracts a disproportionate share of dependent opinion leaders like journalists, politicians, writers and celebrities, the kind of people Musk wants to think of him.
Yet by buying his platform, Musk also bought $13 billion in debt. Twitter previously reimbursed more than $50 million per year to its creditors. He will now have, according to some analyses, to find more than a billion dollars a year simply to pay off the interest. Even though Musk is not to make profit, he cannot ignore such losses. Stemming the bleeding will now be a top priority for him, either by charging users a subscription fee for verified accounts or, more likely, because the fee could drive users away, by making cuts.
The notoriously temperamental boss had previously indicated that before backtracking, he would lay off 75% of the workforce to help balance Twitter’s accounts. But now, having already fired four of Twitter’s top executives – he allegedly claims he did so ‘for cause’, apparently to avoid tens of millions of dollars in compensation – he is also seeking job cuts. on Twitter.
Among the easy cuts for Musk would be staff enforcing measures to limit misinformation, spam and abuse. Only Illegal Speech should be limited, he says. This position – supposedly that of a “free speech absolutist” – would mean that Twitter, already a frequent alibi for repressive governments, would follow in the footsteps of these regimes. More free speech for trolls and racists, less free speech for dissidents. But it’s a throwback to the years when Twitter claimed the best response to “bad speech” was more speech (meaning more content to monetize).
Despite all the talk of a “common digital public square,” Twitter has always thrived on angry arguments driven by news and entertainment. This puts the company in a bind. On the one hand, the relentless viciousness is what makes the system so compulsive: the punch of an insulting, racist, or stupid tweet in your News Feed incites the cathartic strike of quick, angry replies. Likewise, it has thrived on the emotional contagions that drive the viral spread of far-right disinformation, from Islamic State to QAnon. Without them, Twitter would be more boring than it is. And advertisers would have a less captive audience.
On the other hand, it has repeatedly lost top users to trolling and misinformation. It has been forced, over the years, to step up its moderation efforts and ban high-profile users like Trump, who in 2017 made Twitter $2 billion a year. Despite such moves, it has lost its most active and profitable users, who are losing interest — no doubt in part due to their exhaustion — in Twitter beefs about politics and celebrities.
Musk may think he can reignite old fires, but Twitter isn’t the only one struggling. Facebook user growth in Europe and North America stagnated years ago. Instagram’s growth is slowing down. Average time spent on platforms, after skyrocketing in 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdowns, is set to drop. All social media platforms, in fact most tech companies, are facing tough times as advertisers cut budgets. Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has been searching for the next profit model for years: evidenced by his failed cryptocurrency venture and his ailing ‘metaverse’ project that brought down parent company Meta , on the stock markets.
The social industry may be approaching a moment of crisis where growth, revenue, and long-simmering issues of political legitimacy coalesce in favor of a break. The industry has already fragmented on the right, as far-right users alienated by the industry giants’ moderation policies form their own social media ecologies. But many others have long dreamed of an alternative to the exploitative, manipulative and addictive systems designed to enrich billionaires like Zuckerberg, Musk and TikTok boss Zhang Yiming.
The difficulty hasn’t been the lack of open-source alternatives, like Mastodon. Indeed, some Twitter users reacted to Musk’s takeover by attempting to spark an exodus to Mastodon. The problem is the “network effect”. Older platforms provide benefits to users precisely because of the number of users they have. To make a dent in that would require a migration numbered in excess of a few thousand.
But we have to keep our eyes open. It’s just possible that – Musk being Musk – he will do something quite stupid and offensive to catalyze the crisis that finally loosens the grip of the billionaire monopolists.
J&K District Sheep Husbandry Released Selection/Waiting Lists, Check Name Wise
J&K District Sheep Husbandry Released Selection/Waiting Lists, Check Name Wise
Jammu and Kashmir District Sheep Husbandry department has released Selection/Waiting Lists of candidates
Selection and waiting list of beneficiaries for the establishment of sheep/ goats under Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) scheme on participatory mode 2022-23 in District Jammu, dated: 18-10-2022
Click Here To Download PDF Lists
The post J&K District Sheep Husbandry Released Selection/Waiting Lists, Check Name Wise appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Steve Irwin-like wildlife enthusiast shares joy at finding rare pine snake in South Georgia: ‘Amazing’
A Georgia wildlife enthusiast has found and photographed one of the rarest snakes in the southern United States – and filmed the entire encounter.
Christian Cave, a 22-year-old environmental science student at Kennesaw State University, achieved the lifelong goal of catching a rare pine snake last month.
In an on-camera interview with Fox News Digital, Cave described the moment he finally spotted the snake as “pretty crazy.”
FLORIDA MAN CATCHES 28 BURMESE PYTHONS TO WIN TOP PRIZE IN ANNUAL STATE CHALLENGE
“It was one of the most incredible moments of my wildlife career,” he said.
The social media content creator, who wears the Caveman Wildlife brand, went viral on TikTok after posting the video of the snake being captured.
The video has received over 4 million views since it was posted on October 13.
A TERRIFYING CLOSE-UP OF AN ANT’S FACE GIVES HORROR MOVIE MONSTERS A RUN FOR THEIR MONEY
Many TikTok users have compared Cave to his idol: fellow wildlife lover and crocodile hunter Steve Irwin.
One user commented, “I think Steve Irwin is proud of you! I love your enthusiasm!”
“Steve Irwin’s vibes are IMMACULATE,” said another.
Cave shared that Irwin was his “hero” growing up as a young child with an unwavering fascination with nature.
“[Irwin] was larger than life,” he said. “I don’t think I deserve the compliment at all…but I’ll take it as a big responsibility.”
“I consider Steve to still be the epitome of what you could be as a wildlife presenter, a person who is just passionate – but I try to do the same.”
Now, as he attempts to follow in the footsteps of his role model, Cave has embarked on his own excursions to hunt down unique creatures.
This includes the Pine Snake, which he pursued relentlessly.
MISSING INDONESIAN GRANDMOTHER EATEN ALIVE BY 22-FOOT PYTHON
The Georgia native said he spent five straight weeks traveling to South Georgia, burning “a lot of gasoline” to produce nothing.
On one particularly lucky outing, Cave said he and his friend Bobby, who had been recruited as “cameraman”, woke up at 4 a.m. to drive another two and a half hours to the dunes.
The duo came across a “pristine” longleaf pine habitat with soft sand – which Cave described as “perfect” for the pine snakes to burrow into, with a modified ladder at the end of their noses.
Christian Cave said he was about to give up the search.
After hours of driving in his 2010 Honda Civic with no snake in sight — while dealing with cool, windy conditions that aren’t ideal for sightings — Cave said he was about to give up the search.
That is, until he spotted something long and black sliding across the sand to his right.
“It was perfect timing,” he said.
“I was like, ‘Woah, man! Get out of the car!’”
“I just found my very first pine snake and I thought it was over.”
STOWAWAY SNAKE SETS UP A UNITED AIRLINE FLIGHT FROM FLORIDA
The moment for Cave was pure bliss, as the video shows him screaming in excitement and clutching the snake to his chest.
“He was just a lover,” he said.
“Pine snakes are known to have a very loud hiss and a huge threat display, but this snake didn’t do any of that.”
Cave said the snake seemed to enjoy the warmth of his body and coiled around his neck and curled up in his shirt for warmth.
“It was kind of freaked out that I was screaming so much,” he said.
“But when I calmed down with it, it just slipped on me.”
Cave described the pine snake, known scientifically as pituophis melanoleucus, as an “absolutely magnificent” species known for its “isolated” nature.
DO SPIDERS SLEEP LIKE HUMANS? EXPERTS PONDER NEW STUDY SUGGESTING THEY COULD
“It’s a very sought after snake,” he said.
“But the problem is that they are very burrowing – they spend a crazy part of their life underground.”
In the fall, Cave explained, pine snake hatchlings will begin to appear and emerge from their burrows in search of meals before winter.
The pine snake is also nicknamed the “ghost of the dunes”, due to its elusiveness and the long apparition-like tracks it leaves in the sand.
Cave added that due to habitat loss, the species is no longer as abundant and widespread as it once was.
“Snakes need a fairly specific and healthy ecosystem to thrive,” he said. “And a lot of that, unfortunately, these days is kind of hard to find.”
FLORIDA ZOO CARE FOR HUNDREDS OF BABY SEA TURTLES IN WAKE OF HURRICANE IAN
Even though the pine snake is non-venomous and “harmless,” it can still bite, Cave said.
Pine snakes are known to hunt rodents such as pocket gophers when they burrow into dens for most of the year.
Cave, who is “focused and passionate” about wildlife conservation and education as a whole, said he plans to continue his career in habitat restoration upon graduation.
The enthusiast stressed that his larger goal is to enlighten and educate the public about the joys of wildlife – just like Steve Irwin did.
“I got to see a lot of real education happen through my work,” he said.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Whether it’s teachers telling me they use it to educate kids or parents telling me they use it to educate their kids during homeschooling…It’s absolutely surreal “, did he declare.
“It’s an honor.”
EPA: the water of the capital of Mississippi is drinkable
JACKSON, miss — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency confirmed on Monday that water in the Mississippi capital was safe to drink, after months of sampling at a sewage treatment plant submerged by August flooding that caused severe disruptions of supply.
The beleaguered OB Curtis water treatment plant fell into crisis after late summer floods left 150,000 people without running water for several days. People lined up for water to drink, wash, cook and flush. The crisis has also compounded rising costs for business owners already struggling with labor shortages and high inflation.
The city had already been on a boil water advisory since late July because the state health department found cloudy water that could make people sick. But current water samples manage to be safely consumed, the EPA said.
“Current sampling confirms that the water supplied by JH Fewell Water and OB Curtis Water Treatment is safe to drink,” EPA spokeswoman Maria Michalos said, referring to the city’s two water treatment plants. town.
The agency encouraged Jackson residents to stay vigilant for updates and to follow all future boil water advisories because “localized issues” could resurface. It is not yet certain that Jackson has too much lead and copper in his water. Sampling for lead and copper is complete and results are expected in mid-November.
The sample was collected during a series of tests over the past few months conducted by the EPA and the Mississippi Department of Health, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.
At a news conference, Lumumba said Monday city officials were told Jackson was “in compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act,” the federal law that gives the EPA authority to set standards. drinking water quality.
Current samples indicate that Jackson’s water quality meets federal standards, although testing is ongoing.
The EPA is coordinating with the city and state health department to sample water and “confirm that drinking water delivered to customers meets the standards of the Safe Drinking Water Act,” Michalos said.
Although water pressure was restored in the days following the crisis in late August and a boil water advisory was lifted, many people are still not drinking the water and haven’t done so for years amid continued mistrust of supply.
In September, attorneys for the US Department of Justice said they were “ready to sue” the city under the Safe Drinking Water Act, but hoped they could avoid a legal dispute by reaching to a “binding agreement”. Federal prosecutors said state and local officials “failed to act to protect public health.”
On Monday, Lumumba said negotiations between city prosecutors and the federal government were continuing.
In response to a question about whether Jackson could still face legal action under the Safe Drinking Water Act, Michalos said that “the EPA does not comment on matters of application in progress”.
In an Oct. 20 announcement, the EPA said it was investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against Jackson by refusing to fund improvements to the city’s water supply system. , where more than 80% of residents are black and about a quarter of the population lives in poverty.
Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, who represents Jackson, said the EPA’s civilian investigation is expected to last about four months.
Lumumba also said the city is moving forward with plans to get a private company to operate the OB Curtis water treatment plant. Several companies have already visited the factory, Lumumba said. Even as the city seeks to contract out plant operations and maintenance to a private company, Lumumba has been adamant that ownership of the city’s water system should remain in public hands.
On Friday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves extended a state of emergency over the water crisis until Nov. 22. City officials aim to conclude a contract with a private operator by Nov. 17, Lumumba said.
Michael Goldberg is a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on underreported issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.
Elon Musk Ropes In Indian-Origin Technology Executive To Revamp Twitter
New York:
Sriram Krishnan, an Indian-born tech executive, is “helping” Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk revamp the social media giant following its acquisition by the billionaire entrepreneur.
Mr. Krishnan is a general partner at Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).
“Now that the word is out: I’m temporarily helping out @elonmusk with Twitter along with some other great people. I (and a16z) think this is a hugely important business and can have a big impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen,” Mr. Krishnan tweeted.
Krishnan added that he is “still very active in my daily work” at @a16zcrypto. “If you’re a crypto founder, you know how to find me!” According to his profile on the Andreessen Horowitz website, Krishnan invests in early-stage consumer startups and sits on the boards of companies Bitski, Hopin and Polywork.
Prior to joining a16z, Mr. Krishnan held numerous product leadership positions and most recently “led core consumer teams at Twitter where he was responsible for products including the home timeline , new user experience, search, discovery and audience growth,” its profile said.
Previously, he created and oversaw various mobile advertising products for Snap and Facebook, including Snap’s Direct Response ads business and the Facebook Audience Network, one of the largest display advertising networks, according to his profile.
Mr. Krishnan started his career at Microsoft where he was involved in many Windows Azure related projects.
Author of “Programming Windows Azure” published by O’Reilly, he also co-hosts with his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy “The Good Time Show” on Clubhouse, a nightly show through which they interview innovators around technology and culture. .
He is an alumnus of SRM Engineering College, Anna University, where he received his Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Information Technology, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Musk last week completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter and ousted chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, chief financial officer Ned Segal and general counsel Sean Edgett.
The New York Times reported that Musk “plans to start laying off workers” on Twitter. Citing people with knowledge of the situation, the report says some managers have been asked to “draw up lists of employees to be cut.”
Media is also reporting that Twitter may soon start charging around $20 for verification – the blue checkmark next to the user’s name that authenticates accounts. Mr Musk tweeted that “the whole verification process is being overhauled right now”.
Paul George’s clutch riders rally Clippers ahead of Rockets – Orange County Register
LOS ANGELES — The Clippers needed to change something. They had lost four in a row, Kawhi Leonard was still on the bench in street clothes, and any conversation about an NBA title was growing quieter.
So coach Tyronn Lue took aim at the roster and inserted guard Luke Kennard into the starting lineup for the first time this season.
“I just wanted to do something different,” Lue said before the game.
The formation was different, but the difference in play was once again Paul George. His presence on the court in the last minute gave the Clippers a 95-93 victory over the Houston Rockets, ending their four-game losing streak.
With less than 45 seconds left and the Clippers trailing, 93-90, George buried a 3-pointer from 27 feet to tie the score with 40.2 seconds left. He stole the ball on the ensuing play and after Lue called a timeout, George made the game-winning basket on a baseline jumper with 6.2 seconds left – their first lead of the fourth quarter.
George finished with 35 points on 15 of 26 shooting (5 for 10 from 30-point range), nine rebounds, eight assists and six steals.
It was George’s fifth career game with at least 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals.
“When you win, you feel good. When you lose, you’re going to be frustrated, you’re going to be angry,” Lue said. “You should be (angry).
“We have to play better. Even if we are angry and frustrated, we have to play better. If we win, everyone feels good.
It seemed like everyone came home from Crypto.com Arena happy after the Clippers won (3-4) for the first time since Oct. 22 (in Sacramento).
The Clippers were there in the second half, just a few strokes away from looking like the team they thought they were before the season started. But injuries, illnesses and personal reasons have taken their toll on lineups and rotations, which the Clippers will continue to deal with for the foreseeable future.
Leonard will not travel with the team to Texas for games against Houston on Wednesday and San Antonio on Friday, but will remain in Los Angeles to receive further care on his surgically repaired right knee. That means he will have missed seven of the Clippers’ first nine games and six in a row – with no end date in sight.
“He’s frustrated,” Lue said. “He wants to be on the floor and not be on the floor, and now he can’t travel. He wants to travel but the doctor said it’s not the right thing to do right now with the stiffness and what he’s going through.
The Clippers were also without point guard John Wall (left knee injury management) and forward Robert Covington (health and safety protocols).
Lue said the Clippers can’t use all of that as excuses. He said every team has injuries and must juggle rosters.
“There are no excuses,” Lue said. “Every team goes through this. We happen to be one of those teams that go through this all the time. But that’s no excuse. We have to be better; we understand that – and it goes from coaches to players. We have to understand this.
The Clippers started the game fiercer, attacking the basket with renewed efficiency, shooting 57.1% from the field in the first quarter.
George had 12 points in the first quarter as his teammates repeatedly found him on the open court. Morris Sr. and Zubac also got off to strong starts against the Rockets.
But the Clippers found themselves battling to hold on to their lead in the closing minutes of the first half. The Rockets took a 38-37 lead with 5:22 remaining. Kennard answered with his first 3-pointer for a 42-41 lead and buried his second to tie the score at 45 with 2:19 to go.
George followed to give the Clippers the final first-half lead as the Rockets, who were playing the final game of a four-game, six-day trip, took a 52-51 halftime lead .
Ivica Zubac added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers,
More to come on this story.
🔥 Paul George hit the game winner for the @LAClippers while becoming the first player in NBA history to have at least 35 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST, 6 STL and 5 3PM in a game! #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/TJwKGTLtGC
—NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2022
Paul George GAME CALLED 🔥@LAClippers to win! pic.twitter.com/EbtZncHEvS
—NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2022
Affordable Restaurant Equipment That Doesn’t Compromise Its Quality 10/30
If you’re looking for quality restaurant equipment on a budget, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll show you some of the best affordable options that won’t sacrifice quality. Keep reading to learn more about how to well-equip your restaurant on a budget.
Ice Machines
When it comes to finding the best commercial ice machines for restaurants, there is no need to compromise on quality. In fact, many affordable models deliver the same high performance as more expensive machines. Today’s commercial ice machines are designed with a variety of features that make them perfect for busy restaurants. For instance, many models have an automatic cleaning and descaling cycle, which helps to keep the machine running smoothly and producing high-quality ice. Additionally, many commercial ice machines now have a built-in water filter, which helps to reduce sediment and chlorine taste and odor. This is important because it ensures that your ice is clean and tastes great. Another important factor to consider when purchasing a commercial ice machine is the size of the machine. It’s important to choose a model that is the right size for your restaurant.
Broilers
When it comes to restaurant quality, broilers definitely don’t compromise. They provide an affordable option for restaurants without sacrificing quality. In fact, many restaurants choose broilers because they are known for their consistent, high-quality performance. They come in a variety of sizes, so you can choose the perfect one for your restaurant. They also have a number of different cooking methods, so you can find the perfect one for your menu. And, since they are so affordable, you can easily outfit your kitchen with multiple broilers to keep up with demand. Plus, broilers are easy to use and maintain, so you can spend more time focusing on your food and your customers. With their consistent performance and affordability, broilers are a great choice for restaurants of all sizes.
Pots and Pans
There are a lot of affordable pots and pans options on the market, and this doesn’t mean that you have to compromise on quality. In fact, many of the best pots and pans for restaurants are affordable and still deliver on quality. For example, consider anodized aluminum pots and pans. They are incredibly durable and heat up quickly, making them perfect for busy restaurants. Plus, they are affordable, so you can stock your kitchen in a few different sizes and styles without breaking the bank. If you’re looking for something a little more high-end, stainless steel pots and pans are a great option. They are also durable and heat up quickly, but they tend to be a bit more expensive than aluminum. However, they are worth the investment, especially if you plan to use them frequently.
Commercial Ovens
Commercial ovens are a necessary purchase for any restaurant. They are affordable and don’t compromise on quality. When looking for a commercial oven, there are a few factors to consider. The size of the oven is important. It should be big enough to cook the food, but not so big that it takes up too much space. The type of oven is also important. There are ovens that are gas-fired or electric. Both have their advantages and disadvantages. Gas-fired ovens are cheaper to operate, while electric ovens are more reliable. The type of oven is a personal preference, so choose the one that best suits your needs.
Overall, affordable restaurant equipment that doesn’t compromise its quality is important for any restaurant. This is because affordable equipment that doesn’t compromise its quality will help keep the restaurant running smoothly and efficiently while still providing high-quality food and service to customers.
