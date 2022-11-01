Cryptowatch Launches Social Platform Specifically for the Crypto Community

Cryptowatch Social will provide a trustworthy, all-in-one solution for crypto holders to discuss and trade on price action and industry developments in real time.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cryptowatch, the leading charting and trading terminal for cryptocurrency markets, is delighted to announce the launch of Cryptowatch Social, the first social platform designed to cultivate a crypto community built on trust and transparency.

Over the past ten years, a community of cryptocurrency holders and traders from around the world have developed a uniquely rich culture where members swap tips, share information and crack jokes. Unfortunately, bad actors can easily spam, scam, spread FUD and mislead crypto holders into parting with hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrencies.

A forum tailor-made for the crypto community, Cryptowatch Social enables anyone with an interest in crypto to easily determine who they can trust. Features include exchange account integration, so creators can share their portfolio to build trust, allowing followers to easily verify if the creator holds the digital assets they claim to own or made the trade they said they made.

“Our goal is to make Cryptowatch Social the discussion center of the crypto world,” Artur Sapek, Founder and Director of Engineering at Cryptowatch, said. “We are building the ultimate all-in-one crypto mobile app where traders can watch markets, manage their portfolio, and learn from each other.”

Cryptowatch was founded in 2014 as the all-in-one interface for crypto holders to scan prices, analyze market movements and make trades on every major exchange. The launch of Cryptowatch Social means Cryptowatch users will now also enjoy a host of new social features, such as cashtags, intuitive watchlists, live idea feeds and chart sharing, so they can better participate and engage with the crypto community overall.

These features will be showcased when Cryptowatch live streams Crypto Fight Week and its accompanying activities. Anyone who registers for a Cryptowatch account will be free to watch all of the events through the mobile app and website including the seven boxing matches featuring prominent crypto traders on November 12.

The viewing audience will have the opportunity to participate in a number of live giveaways, raffles and social activities as they enjoy the bouts and the main event headlined by Ponzi Trader and Trading Lord. The crypto community can engage in live discussions in the same interface as their charting screens and watch the festivities at http://cryptowat.ch/live.

Cryptowatch Social is now available on the Cryptowatch app. For more information, please visit cryptowat.ch/live or reach out to [email protected]

About Cryptowatch

Cryptowatch is recognized by traders worldwide for its authenticity and guardianship of the crypto industry. A subsidiary of Kraken, the Cryptowatch platform provides powerful tools to scan prices, analyze market movements and make trades on every major exchange. Charts, technical analysis, and market data that’s offered in Cryptowatch are also commonly shared in discussions around crypto on social media. We believe having these capabilities on a crypto-native social platform can provide more structured conversations and help people learn and organize information more easily.

Contacts

Alex Rapoport, [email protected]