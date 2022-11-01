Democrats open new super PAC to back Kathy Hochul as her lead narrows

Democrats have opened a new super PAC in New York to support Governor Kathy Hochul’s campaign as her lead over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin continues to narrow.

The PAC, founded Friday under the aegis of the Democratic Governors Association, is the latest sign that the party fears a possible Republican wave in next week’s midterm elections. Hochul led Zeldin by 17 points this summer, but the lead has since shrunk to less than 10 points.

“Republican Super PACs spent a record nearly $12 million to insert an election denying, abortion-banning, Republican MAGA that would make New York City less safe by overriding laws to get illegal guns off the streets,” David Turner, spokesman for the Democratic Governors Association, told The Associated Press. “The DGA takes nothing for granted and does not sit idly by.”

Hochul’s campaign had the financial edge over Zeldin throughout the race, and New York’s political makeup — roughly two Democrats to one Republican — meant few people really saw Zeldin as a threat.

The now tight race has Democratic Party heavyweights like President Barack Obama rushing to the state. Obama cut a radio ad supporting Hochul that is now airing statewide.

“My friend, Governor Kathy Hochul, is the best person for this job, hands down,” Obama said in the one-minute radio ad. “Kathy knows how to get things done. She’s a strong leader who met the moment and fought for you.”

“She’s a strong leader who met the moment and fought for you,” Obama added. “Kathy has strengthened the economy, investing in public safety and getting illegal guns off the streets.”

Obama urged New Yorkers not to “sit on this one” because “your vote matters” and “the stakes couldn’t be higher.”

Less visible on the midterm campaign trail is Obama’s successor, President Biden. Biden has visited less than half of the 14 states with the closest congressional and gubernatorial races, and he has visited only one of the four states whose races will determine Senate control.

Biden’s approval rating remained below 40% throughout October, and his tight schedule is an indicator that Democrats in tight races view his presence as a potential liability.