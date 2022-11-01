News
East Metro boys soccer Player of the Year: Eastview’s Asher Ozuzu
Asher Ozuzu was pushing his way through tears in the Class 3A, Section 3 final two weeks ago. Eastview’s senior forward sprained his ankle just 17 minutes into the contest. The ankle started to swell immediately.
“I fell on it, and it just popped,” he said. “And I was like, ‘I can’t play anymore.’ ”
But then he looked at his teammates and decided not playing wasn’t an option. And, post ankle sprain, Eastview’s primary offensive threat still found a way to score.
“I wasn’t even running, I was limping,” he said. “The ball was played to me and I just jumped. And I was like, ‘No way I just scored that.’ ”
That was Eastview’s lone goal in its 2-1 section final loss to Rosemount. But though the Lightning’s season ended earlier than they’d hoped, Ozuzu was proud that his team — including himself — left everything on the field.
“I think if he would’ve gone down and not be able to play, that would’ve been a huge morale hit to the team,” Eastview coach Scott Gustafson said. “To watch him have the maturity and that drive to gut it out, that was something that we maybe haven’t seen in years past.”
That maturity, displayed in on and off the field, is where Ozuzu felt he grew the most during his three years at Eastview. With his school-record 39 goals and seven assists, the senior forward is the Pioneer Press East Metro boys soccer Player of the Year.
His growth is what led him to these heights. That growth was born out of a willingness to lead. Gustafson noted Ozuzu was a player in transition as a sophomore, who was adjusting to a new, struggling team. There were high expectations for the forward’s junior season, but the early part of the campaign was derailed by fitness issues, nagging injuries and commitment.
There were no such problems this fall because Ozuzu dedicated himself to being an example. The captain thrived in a leadership role and loved being the one his younger teammates could come to if they needed advice. That responsibility is earned through actions. Those consistent actions helped turn Ozuzu into an unstoppable force.
“Because I know for sure that talent was what was always in me, but then the maturity comes with working harder in practice and stuff like that,” he said. “That really brought it out in me; the more I work, the more I’m this role model for my team and stuff. To have players looking up to you, it feels really good.”
The senior is still weighing his collegiate soccer options, with designs on one day playing professionally. A physical specimen, he was playing in the perfect system with the perfect supporting cast to flourish this fall.
For instance, Ozuzu and midfielder Nick Karam developed a successful system when looking to go on the attack.
When Karam had the ball, Ozuzu would shout “Nick, Nick” to inform the midfielder he wanted the pass to go over the top. When Ozuzu wanted the ball down at his feet, he would say “Nick” only once. And every time the pass did come over the top, Ozuzu noted, “I don’t think there’s been a center back that’s able to keep up.”
He’s too big, too fast and too strong.
“I joke that his name is Asher Blessing Ozuzu,” Gustafson said. “He’s blessed in so many respects physically, and he’s a blessing to have on your team when you need a goal.”
Gustafson guessed Ozuzu’s new scoring record will not be touched for years to come. Ozuzu had a four-goal playoff game to go with five three-goal performances.
Ozuzu surprised himself with his scoring output this season, but Gustafson knew something special was on the horizon when the forward netted a pair of goals in the season opener against Hastings back in August.
“It was a different Asher than we saw in 2021. It was like, ‘OK, this has the potential makings of being something special,’ ” Gustafson said. “He’s one that when you don’t know him, you watch him, he passes the eye test. There’s something special about him.”
It just took a couple years to reveal itself. Gustafson called Ozuzu a “late bloomer,” one that figures to continue to blossom at the next level and beyond.
“I feel like that’s what drives me, that constantly wanting more,” Ozuzu said. “I don’t want to be an average player, I want to be at that top.”
Finalists
Xavier Anderson, senior forward, Woodbury: With 28 goals, he’s a lethal scorer, but Anderson tallied the game-winning assist in Woodbury’s state quarterfinal victory.
Cooper Bellinger Danielson, senior forward, St. Paul Academy: The senior’s 21 goals – many of which have been timely – have powered the Spartans into the Class A state semis.
Jacob Dinzeo, junior midfielder, Hill-Murray: With 25 goals and 11 assists, Dinzeo is the offensive firepower for the unbeaten Pioneers.
Liam Moreira, senior forward, Stillwater: Tallied 24 goals and 19 assists for the perennial-power Ponies.
Charles Wriedt, senior defender, Central: Skilled center back patrolled the field for Central’s frugal defense.
Chicago cop struck by vehicle fleeing South Side traffic stop – NBC Chicago
A Chicago police officer was hospitalized Monday after a stolen vehicle hit him during a traffic stop in the city’s south end.
Police say officers stopped a car in the 1600 block of West 84e Street around 3:30 p.m.
When they asked the driver to get out of the vehicle, the individual instead reversed the car, hitting an officer in the leg. That officer then fell to the ground and hit his head, police said.
The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of “non-life threatening injuries”, authorities said.
Two of the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle and police are currently interviewing a person of interest.
Police remain on scene and an investigation is ongoing.
NBC Chicago
Column: The teardown portion of Ryan Poles’ rebuilding project is nearly done after the Chicago Bears trade away Roquan Smith
General manager Ryan Poles said there was a “record-setting” piece to the contract the Chicago Bears offered Roquan Smith during training camp, when the inside linebacker made a public bid for a trade.
Some league sources since have said that word was the Bears made a solid offer, but all that really matters is how Poles viewed it. If he looked at it as a tip-top offer, then the Bears never were going to reach an agreement with Smith. So finding a trade partner in the Baltimore Ravens on Monday made all the sense in the world — and was probably more of a lucky development than anything else.
The Bears will ship Smith to the Ravens — and pay down his remaining 2022 salary by about $4 million — in exchange for second- and fifth-round draft picks in 2023 and inside linebacker A.J. Klein, who was on the New York Giants practice squad four weeks ago before the Ravens signed him.
If you think the Bears’ apathetic showing Sunday in a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys had anything to do with the fallout from the Robert Quinn trade last week, prepare for pathetic this week with the Miami Dolphins visiting Soldier Field.
Players talked about the emotional toll the Quinn trade had on the locker room. He was a 33-year-old veteran with one sack this season. Smith, 25, is in the prime of his career and was the best player in the building. This will affect those who remain, who are being held to a professional standard on a daily basis with coach Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principle, who are being asked to give their all in every meeting and every rep.
Recall, Smith broke down in the media room as he was answering questions Wednesday when news broke that Quinn was off to Philadelphia.
“Let me take a second, if you don’t mind,” Smith said before an extended pause. “You know, I have a great deal of respect for that guy. Damn. Crazy.”
With that, Smith left the room. A wiseguy cracked that Smith was most upset he wasn’t the one traded. Now he’s gone too, and the Bears have little in the way of building blocks for the front seven of a defense that can’t stop the run or get off the field on third down.
Not only has Poles traded away two players who started the season as captains, he has dealt two of the three highest-paid players on the roster. The Bears now have one first-round draft pick remaining: quarterback Justin Fields, who accounts for the Round 1 picks in 2021 and 2022 after the trade up to select him.
If there was any doubt — and there shouldn’t have been — the remainder of this season is strictly about the development of Fields and whether he emerges as a potential franchise quarterback for Poles and Eberflus. The Smith trade also is a reminder that pretty much anyone else on the roster can be had before the 3 p.m. Tuesday deadline.
The Bears now own nine picks in April with extra selections in Rounds 2, 4 and 5 and no sixth-round pick. Poles will need those choices and a bounty of salary-cap room — the Bears will have more than $100 million — to begin stocking the roster after taking this year to clear the books and the roster.
Smith leads the NFL with 83 tackles and will help fill a hole in the middle of a Ravens defense that has struggled, especially against the pass. Former first-round pick Patrick Queen hasn’t turned into the player the Ravens (5-3) hoped he would be, and they wanted to shore things up.
While Smith made only five tackles in the loss at Dallas, he was coming off a marquee game Monday night at New England in which he made a game-high 12 tackles with a sack and an interception. He raced to the end zone after the fourth-quarter pick in the 33-14 blowout, using his hands to mime peeling off bills from a stack of money.
“I knew we had the game wrapped up and just let it rain a little bit,” he said.
Smith made 12 tackles with a sack in the Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders and had 16 tackles and an interception in the Week 3 win over the Houston Texans, the kind of big games he figured would help his bid to be paid.
“I feel like I’m in the same head space that I was back when I asked (to be traded) and that was declined,” Smith said last week, moments before news of the Quinn trade broke. “I shift my focus to just being the best guy I can to the guys in the locker room, best guy I can to myself and to the loyal fans and I just want to go out each and every week and show that I’m the best in the game. That’s just been my thing.”
The Ravens have done their homework on him for a little while, and it will be interesting to see if they can sign Smith to a multiyear extension. They paid a lot for a half-season rental and figure to need their franchise tag for quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens have long been masters of the compensatory draft pick game, and if Smith were to leave via free agency, they could recoup a third-round pick for him in 2024.
The Ravens have placed a high value on inside linebackers, who don’t typically carry very much positional value. That’s one reason personnel men I polled view the return the Bears got for Smith as a positive.
Yes, the Bears could have secured Smith with the franchise tag, but the last off-ball linebacker to be tagged was David Harris by the New York Jets in 2011. Franchise tag numbers are the same for middle linebackers in a 4-3 scheme as they are for edge rushers playing outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. Pass rushers have much higher value, and that’s one reason there were questions about how high the Bears would be willing to go to keep Smith happy.
Smith plays with terrific range. He affects the run game and the pass, and the Bears have highlighted his effectiveness as a blitzer with few others getting home regularly. He’s a fit for what Eberflus seeks in the defense. But he’s only one part, his position isn’t the most important element and apparently the Bears didn’t see the money making sense in the end.
The teardown portion of the rebuild will be complete soon. Only a few hours remain for Poles to consider trade offers for other players. He and his staff have their work cut out for them in the offseason. This team needs almost everything, including a young, athletic linebacker with a nose for the ball.
The hard work is about to begin.
Gay marriage counselor fired by Indiana Catholic Schools Project appeal
A same-sex marriage guidance counselor fired by a Catholic school plans to appeal the Sept. 30 dismissal of her lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.
Attorneys for Shelly Fitzgerald, a former staff member at Roncalli High School in Indianapolis, made the announcement Monday.
Ms Fitzgerald and her wife, Lynn Starkey, another Roncalli High guidance counselor, were both fired after school officials learned of their union in 2019.
Ms Starkey lost her similar lawsuit against the Catholic school and the archdiocese in August.
Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, an advocacy group representing Ms Fitzgerald, said the guidance counselor “was not hired to deal with students or to preach the Catholic religion”.
Ms Laser said the adviser provided ‘secular advice to students wishing to enter university’ and ‘should not have lost her civil rights just because the secular work she was doing was done in a religious school’ .
Ms Fitzgerald argued that her same-sex marriage was ‘protected conduct’ under federal employment laws. In response, the school and the archdiocese said the Supreme Court’s granting of a “ministerial exception” under the 2012 Hosanna-Tabor 9-0 ruling allowed religious institutions to designate employees as ” ministers” and therefore subject to religious restrictions.
Ms Fitzgerald signed a ‘school guidance ministry contract’ with Roncalli School in 2018, on the understanding that she would serve as a ‘minister of faith’ and was to ‘communicate the Catholic faith to students, pray with students and teach and celebrate Catholic traditions.
Ms Laser said the September 30 decision in favor of Catholic institutions was wrong: “According to the rationale put forward, a Catholic school can deprive every employee – from the janitor, to the cook, to the physical education teacher, to the guidance counselor — of protecting basic civil rights laws by including some religious duties in their job descriptions,” she said.
Luke Goodrich, vice president and senior counsel at the public interest law firm Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, which defended the school and the archdiocese in both lawsuits, said the August ruling against Ms Starkey suggests that this new appeal is unlikely to succeed.
“The Seventh Circuit just decided a similar appeal just three months ago and unanimously affirmed the archdiocese’s freedom to choose leaders who are fully committed to their religious mission,” Goodrich said in a statement. . “We anticipate another decision affirming this fundamental constitutional right and ensuring that the Archdiocese can continue to provide an authentic Catholic education rooted in the dignity of every human person,” he added.
Kanye West Turns Into A Mad Dog And Gets Into A Heated Argument With A Parent During His Son, Saint’s Soccer Game
Kanye West has turned into a mad dog barking at people who aren’t tolerating his b-llsh-t and in a clip published by TMZ, YE could be seen in a heated argument with another parent during his son, Saint’s soccer game at the school premises. What’s wrong with Kanye West? This guy needs help but it… Read More »Kanye West Turns Into A Mad Dog And Gets Into A Heated Argument With A Parent During His Son, Saint’s Soccer Game
The post Kanye West Turns Into A Mad Dog And Gets Into A Heated Argument With A Parent During His Son, Saint’s Soccer Game appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Wild depth will be tested as injuries start to mount
Dean Evason loves to remind people that the Wild are not a team led by a single player.
Though superstar winger Kirill Kaprizov is capable of taking over a game by himself on any given night, the Wild are at their best when they are rolling their lines.
“We need everyone,” Evason said. “We need to play with four lines and six defensemen, and when we do, we’ll give ourselves a chance every night.”
That statement hits different considering the current state of the Wild roster. The injuries are starting to mount, and the depth is about to be tested.
It started a week and a half ago when winger Jordan Greenway made his season debut only to leave the game after 2 minutes, 58 seconds of ice time. He did not travel with the team on the just completed, 10-day road trip to points east and his status is unclear for home games against the Montreal Canadiens and Seattle Kraken on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
As if that absence wasn’t already tough enough, winger Marcus Foligno missed Sunday’s 4-3 shootout win over Chicago Blackhawks with an upper-body injury, and winger Ryan Hartman suffered an upper-body injury shortly after deciding to drop the gloves.
“Some big guys out,” said Matt Boldy, who had a pair of goals against Blackhawks and is in position to get big minutes for the Wild. “It’s a chance to step up and play a bigger role, so it’s exciting. But obviously we want to get those guys back in the lineup as quick as we can. They are huge for our team.”
It will be interesting to see how Evason shuffles his lines this week without some of his heaviest hitters. On Monday afternoon, the Wild recalled forward Steven Fogarty from the Iowa Wild under emergency conditions. Signed to a two-way contract in July, Fogarty, 29, has one goal and three points in six games with Iowa.
“You can go down our list of guys,” Evason said. “We’re going to need everyone to step up now.”
Someone that has stepped up over the past few games is winger Mason Shaw. He got called up a week and a half ago and has impressed so much that he probably would have stuck around even if the Wild were fully healthy. Now that they are battling through some injuries, Shaw is going to get an even bigger opportunity to make an impact.
“I was feeling pretty good tonight,” Shaw said after scoring the first goal of his NHL career against the Blackhawks. “Just trying to earn the trust of the coaches here and do what I can to get a little bit more ice time when it comes.”
The same goes for every player on the team. That’s how the Wild are designed.
“That’s the culture here: It’s next man up,” center Connor Dewar said. “It’s a bring-it-on type of mentality.”
Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker’s knees
Policy
WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to take the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show to other members of Congress that there were “consequences for their actions,” authorities said Monday.
In a chilling federal complaint, officials say David DePape, 42, wearing zip ties and duct tape in a backpack, broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, rode to the floor where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi slept and demanded to speak to “Nancy”.
When a surprised Paul Pelosi told the intruder she wasn’t there, DePape said he would wait — even after learning she wouldn’t be home for a few days. The assailant then began pulling out twist ties to tie him up, the complaint states.
The federal filing contrasts with the mocking jokes and conspiracy theories about the Pelosi attack circulating by far-right figures and even some prominent Republicans just a week before the hard-fought midterm elections. Both the San Francisco District Attorney and the police chief said the attack was intentional.
“By breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be transported to Congress, which would show other members of Congress that there were consequences to the actions,” the lawsuit said.
DePape told police he intended to hold Speaker Pelosi hostage to “talk to her” and considered her “the ‘head of the package of lies being told by the Democratic Party,’” the eight-page complaint states.
“If she were to tell DePape the ‘truth,’ he would let her go and if she ‘lied,’ he was going to break her ‘kneecaps,’” according to the complaint.
DePape is charged federally with influencing, preventing or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. He also faces one count of attempted kidnapping of a US official for the performance of his official duties.
It was not immediately clear if DePape had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
DePape is a Canadian citizen who entered the United States legally in 2000 but stayed long after his visa expired, according to a US official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke under the guise of anonymity.
The family described DePape as an outsider, and he was known to some in San Francisco as a pro-nudity activist who seemed to embrace a range of conspiracy theories. DePape has lived for two years in a garage at a residence in Richmond, Calif., according to the complaint.
The announcement of the federal charges came as the San Francisco District Attorney was also expected to announce the state criminal charges.
The attack was a disturbing echo of the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising on Capitol Hill, when rioters trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election loss to Donald Trump stormed the halls eerily calling “Where’s Nancy?” Some wore zip ties.
Police were dispatched to the home in upscale Pacific Heights around 2:20 a.m. Friday after Paul Pelosi made a 911 call. DePape burst into the back glass door and went upstairs to confront Paul Pelosi, police said. They arrived to see the two men wrestling with a hammer, then DePape punched Pelosi at least once before being tackled by officers.
DePape was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary in a horrific attack that amplified the toxic political climate ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. He is expected to be arrested Tuesday in San Francisco.
Paul Pelosi remains hospitalized in San Francisco after undergoing surgery for a fractured skull and other injuries. President Pelosi, who was in Washington, DC, at the time of the attack, quickly returned to California. Unlike presidents, congressional leaders have security protection for themselves, but not for their families.
In the hospital ambulance, Paul Pelosi told police he had never seen DePape before, according to the complaint.
DePape told police it was difficult to break through the glass door with his hammer, and he went upstairs and told the sleeping Paul Pelosi to wake up. Pelosi looked surprised, DePape said.
After Paul Pelosi told the intruder his wife was not home, he then asked DePape how they could resolve the situation, according to the complaint. DePape explained that he was tired and wanted to tie Pelosi up while they waited. While they were talking, Paul went to the bathroom and called 911.
DePape told investigators he didn’t leave even though he knew Paul Pelosi had called 911 because “just like the American Founding Fathers with the British, he was fighting tyranny with no ability to surrender,” indicates the affidavit.
The federal complaint also said DePape said he wanted to “use Nancy to entice” another person. But the complaint does not provide any further details on this plan.
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has firmly dismissed conspiracy theories about the attack, confirming the attacker was targeting the Democratic leader when he broke into the couple’s home.
“At the time the suspect entered the Pelosi home, he was actually looking for Mrs. Pelosi,” Jenkins told reporters Sunday night in San Francisco.
“We have nothing to suggest that these two men knew each other prior to this incident,” she said.
The district attorney’s remarks came as rude comments about the attack circulated on social media. The San Francisco police chief said the attack was aimed at Nancy Pelosi.
Over the weekend, Elon Musk tweeted, then deleted, conspiracy theories from a fringe website to his millions of followers as his purchase of Twitter sparked fears the social media platform was seeking more to limit misinformation and hate speech.
Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was among those who shed light on the attack on Paul Pelosi, tweeting rude jokes about it.
In the heated political climate, a week before the midterm elections, tensions are running high with record security threats against lawmakers and other officials.
The incident raised new security concerns for lawmakers and other elected officials ahead of midterms.
With nearly 10,000 threats against members of Congress last year, the US Capitol Police advised lawmakers to take precautions. Chief Tom Manger, who leads the US Capitol Police, said the threat from lone attackers is growing and the most significant threat the force faces is the historically high number of threats against lawmakers, thousands more than a few years ago. .
The beating of the speaker’s husband follows other attacks and threats. This summer, a man carrying a gun, knife and ties was arrested near Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland after threatening to kill the judge. In 2017, Republican Rep. Steve Scalise was seriously injured when a Bernie Sanders supporter opened fire on Republicans during a congressional baseball practice.
AP writer Stefanie Dazio reported from Los Angeles. AP writers Michael Balsamo in Washington and Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed.
