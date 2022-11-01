News
England keep T20 World Cup hopes alive with win over New Zealand | T20 World Cup
Games between England and New Zealand rarely fail to provide drama and this one had plenty – heroic holds, mystifying falls, intriguing tactical play from both captains and a game that went to the wire from the razor to the crucial dismissal of Glenn Phillips towards the end. But for England only the result mattered, and this 20-point win means they go into their final Super 12 game, against Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday, knowing that a fine win will almost certainly take them to the semis. -final. .
The success is famous for many authors, but much of the credit for it must go to Jos Buttler, who, on his 100th Twenty20 cap, produced a memorable performance with bat, gloves and header. There was a fine, if not exactly unlucky, round of 73 from 46, a fantastic catch, diving to his left, to dismiss Devon Conway, and a display of captaincy that fed the chipper into a rulebook that the England often followed to the letter.
Moeen Ali didn’t just play – for the first time in the tournament – he grabbed the opener; Mark Wood didn’t touch the ball until the final over of the power play, by which time Sam Curran and Adil Rashid had tried. Moeen and Liam Livingstone, whom Buttler acknowledged in the prep hadn’t had enough of a chance to win games with the bat, came in at three and four. In Captaincy terms, it was the night the Elton John tribute band toured in a surprise jazz-funk set.
England would have feared three New Zealand strikers above all: Devon Conway, hero of the Kiwis’ beating against Australia; Finn Allen, their power play tornado, and Phillips, whose century has anchored them to victory over Sri Lanka. Two of them fell on the cheap and as a Rashid delivery found Phillips’ batting edge and looped to Moeen from cover in the 10th, with the 25-year-old at the time on 15 it looked like they finished the set. What happened next was hard to fathom: Moeen casually got into position, put his hands up, and completely missed it; the ball touched his chest on the way down.
And for a moment I felt like that was where the match would be decided, especially when Phillips tried the same shot twice in Rashid’s next shot and they both landed in the crowd. But it was not the decisive moment they feared, and instead England took a wicket in each of the next four overs – Kane Williamson first, followed by Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell and finally, above all , Phillips himself.
England’s 179 innings had appeared only slightly above par, especially as they threatened to overshoot considerably. Buttler and Alex Hales lasted half the innings and built a base, but although they scored well against New Zealand’s dreaded seam attack, they found themselves bogged down by the rotation.
Perhaps fearing the order from England’s dominant left midfielder, Mitchell Santner netted two overs on the power play and Ish Sodhi came on shortly after. On the English bench, Moeen, with an unrivaled reputation against spin, strapped on his protections. It was time for England to deliver on their repeated pre-game promise of ultra-aggression, but the openers were no longer the best at propelling England into the next phase of their innings. The first 30 rotational balls yielded 31 runs, and as the players drank halfway through their innings, England’s white balls coach Matthew Mott walked to the middle. The obvious order would have been go big or get out, and if that was the instruction, Hales chose option two.
He immediately hit 50, surpassing his 39e ball for four, but its 40e was his last, as he came down the field, Santner passed the ball past him and Conway finished the stumping. Finally Moeen emerged, promoted to three but with only four Santner deliveries left to aim for. And then, after all that, Moeen had spun quickly, spotting Trent Boult long after Sodhi.
But Buttler stayed. He was dropped at eight and again at 40, and the first time New Zealand celebrated after a dive, Williamson won the ball back from cover, only for the TV referee to see he had clearly bounced back. Buttler was called back from the edge of the border, receiving not only a second chance, but also an apology from the New Zealand captain. The opportunity Mitchell gave was much simpler, with the ball spinning hard but true towards the 31-year-old in the middle of the deep wicket.
Buttler also produced some great shots, especially when he somehow pushed Lockie Ferguson’s short ball wide of Santner long-range, with a little extra spin to send it flying away from the defender, and a club flat-batter who sent another short ball, this time from Boult, straight to the ground for six. He was finally exhausted in the penultimate run of England’s innings, and it looked like a run of broken promise and a goal that might not be enough. In many ways, Buttler had other plans.
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall.
The preliminary results buoy hope that after decades of failure and frustration, vaccines against RSV may finally be getting close.
Pfizer announced Tuesday that a large international study found vaccinating moms-to-be was nearly 82% effective at preventing severe cases of RSV in their babies’ most vulnerable first 90 days of life. At age 6 months, the vaccine still was proving 69% effective against serious illness — and there were no signs of safety problems in mothers or babies.
“Moms are always giving their antibodies to their baby,” said virologist Kena Swanson, Pfizer’s vice president of viral vaccines. “The vaccine just puts them in that much better position” to form and pass on RSV-fighting antibodies.
The vaccine quest isn’t just to protect infants. RSV is dangerous for older adults, too, and both Pfizer and rival GSK recently announced that their competing shots also proved protective for seniors.
None of the findings will help this year when an early RSV surge already is crowding children’s hospitals. But they raise the prospect that one or more vaccines might become available before next fall’s RSV season.
“My fingers are crossed,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University. “We’re making inroads.”
Tuesday’s data was reported in a press release and hasn’t been vetted by independent experts.
Here’s a look at the long quest for RSV vaccines.
WHAT IS RSV?
For most healthy people, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a cold-like nuisance. But for the very young, the elderly and people with certain health problems, it can be serious, even life-threatening. The virus can infect deep in the lungs, causing pneumonia, and in babies it can impede breathing by inflaming tiny airways.
In the U.S., about 58,000 children younger than 5 are hospitalized for RSV each year and several hundred die. Among adults 65 and older, about 177,000 are hospitalized with RSV and 14,000 die annually.
Worldwide, RSV kills about 100,000 children a year, mostly in poor countries.
WHY IS THERE NO VACCINE?
A tragedy in the 1960s set back the whole field. Using the approach that led to the first polio vaccine, scientists made an experimental RSV vaccine by growing the virus in a lab and killing it. But testing in children found not only was the vaccine not protective, youngsters who caught RSV after vaccination fared worse. Two died.
“For a period of 20 years, even though science was advancing, nobody wanted to go near development of an RSV vaccine,” Schaffner said.
Even today’s modern RSV vaccine candidates were tested first in older adults, not children, he noted.
WHAT GOT DEVELOPMENT BACK ON TRACK?
Modern vaccines tend to target the outer surface of a virus, what the immune system sees when a germ invades. For RSV, that target is the so-called F protein that helps the virus latch onto human cells. Again there was a hurdle: That protein is a shape-shifter, rearranging its form before and after it “fuses” to cells.
It turns out that the immune system only forms effective RSV-fighting antibodies when it spots what’s called the pre-fusion version of that protein, explained structural biologist Jason McLellan of the University of Texas at Austin.
In 2013, McLellan and virologist Barney Graham were working at the National Institutes of Health when they homed in on the correct shape and figured out how to freeze it in that form. That finding opened the way to today’s development of a variety of experimental RSV vaccine candidates.
(That same discovery was key to the hugely successful COVID-19 vaccines, as the coronavirus also is cloaked in a shape-shifting surface protein.)
WHAT’S IN THE PIPELINE?
Several companies are creating RSV vaccines but Pfizer and rival GSK are furthest along. Both companies recently reported final-stage testing in older adults. The competing vaccines are made somewhat differently but each proved strongly effective, especially against serious disease. Both companies plan to seek regulatory approval in the U.S. by the end of the year, as well as in other countries.
The older-adult data “looks fantastic,” said McLellan, who has closely followed the vaccine development. “I think we’re on the right track.”
And if vaccinating pregnant women pans out, it could be “a win for two individuals instead of just one,” by offering protection to both mom-to-be and baby, said Dr. Wilbur Chen of the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Pfizer’s maternal vaccine is the same recipe that it tested successfully in older adults — and it also plans to seek Food and Drug Administration approval for those vaccinations by year’s end.
The new study included 7,400 pregnant women in 18 countries, including the U.S., and spanned multiple RSV seasons. Preliminary results reported Tuesday show the vaccine was most effective against severe disease. For milder illness, effectiveness was 51% to 57% — short of the study’s statistical requirements but a result that Pfizer still called clinically meaningful because it could mean fewer trips to the doctor’s office.
California man arrested after hiding in woman’s closet with knife and duct tape
A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after Bay Area police found him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon.
Benicia Police Department officers responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her room. The dispatchers stayed on the phone with her until officers arrived.
“When officers arrived they found the suspect hiding in a closet in possession of a folding knife and a roll of duct tape,” the Benicia Police Department wrote on Facebook.
Authorities released a photo of the evidence collected at the scene. It shows the roll of duct tape, a folding knife and a glove.
CALIFORNIA SAW AN INCREASE IN MURDERS AND VIOLENT CRIMES IN 2021, RELEASED REPORT SAYS
The suspect, Timothy Allen Allison, was arrested after a “brief struggle” with authorities. The 41-year-old man was incarcerated in Solano County Jail.
Allison was charged with first-degree break and enter, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
CALIFORNIA SUSPECT IN STOLEN WORK TRUCK LEADS POLICE IN SPARK-FILLED INTERSTATIC CHASE
Officials say the victim was physically unharmed but “traumatized” by the intruder.
“We are providing as much support as we can after this traumatic incident,” the Facebook post added.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Benicia is a small waterfront town in the San Francisco Bay Area with approximately 27,000 residents.
Is Ryan Poles done making deals? 5 questions about the Chicago Bears’ trade of Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Eight minutes remained in the Chicago Bears’ Monday night game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 24 when rookie Dominique Robinson got his right hand on a Bailey Zappe pass and deflected it high into the air.
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was waiting. Smith was waiting for the ball to drop into his hands, waiting for the opportunity to help punctuate an energizing 33-14 Bears win, still waiting to be recognized as one of the best defensive players in the NFL — especially financially.
Smith took that interception, his second of the season and the seventh of his career, and returned it 15 yards. Then he took himself to the cameras behind the end zone at Gillette Stadium and began acting as if he were shuffling money out of his hands.
“I knew we had the game wrapped up,” Smith said, “and just let it rain a little bit.”
Figuratively, Smith had cashed in, capitalizing on an opportunity to make a big play in a big win in a big-stage game. His hope, deep down, was that such moments would help him cash in literally, allowing him to become one of the highest-paid linebackers in league history.
But that won’t happen with the team that drafted him. After a summer of strained contract talks that led to Smith’s public trade request more than two months ago, the Bears dealt Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.
With a second-round pick, a fifth-round selection and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein coming back from Baltimore, general manager Ryan Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham made another decision to sacrifice current success for the prospect of a brighter future.
By doing so, they removed one of the most talented players from the roster, deciding that Smith — a 25-year-old two-time second-team All-Pro recently voted as the 84th-best player on the NFL Top 100 list — was no longer a foundation piece in the team’s championship pursuit.
Was that decision primarily financial for Poles, with the first-year GM determining that a costly long-term extension for an inside linebacker was impractical to his plans?
Did Poles realize there was little way the Bears and Smith could reach a fair compromise in the appraisal of his skills?
Or was this simply another opportunity for the Bears to add draft currency to their wallet for next spring, even if it meant sending a proven young playmaker out the door?
Trading Smith on Monday, a week after the Bears’ biggest win of the season and a day after a defensive unraveling in a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, created a long list of questions. There’s plenty to consider about how this deal will affect the Bears, what it means for Smith and what’s next as the franchise continues steering in a new direction.
Here are five questions worth pondering.
1. Are Poles and Cunningham considering additional deals before the league’s trade market closes?
The deadline is 3 p.m. Tuesday, and the buzz inside league circles after Smith’s exit was that the Bears might not be finished. As one league source noted, if Poles was willing to deal away another of the team’s best players and a respected team captain in Smith, the Bears should anticipate incoming calls regarding just about anyone on their roster. That’s the signal others in the league saw beaming from the roof at Halas Hall on Monday.
Perhaps Poles and Cunningham were making a bunch of calls themselves to stimulate conversations about other quality players.
Running back David Montgomery, in the final season of his rookie contract, qualifies as a trade candidate about whom the Bears might listen to offers. Montgomery is averaging 3.9 yards per carry this season and has been a key cog in the league’s No. 1 rushing attack. He is also a tone-setting worker behind the scenes who embodies the culture Poles and coach Matt Eberflus are trying to establish.
But with second-year running back Khalil Herbert emerging this season with 6.2 yards per carry and a team-best 563 rushing yards, Montgomery might not be untouchable if a suitor came knocking with an appealing trade package.
Safety Eddie Jackson, the final link to the Bears’ championship defense of 2018, also has been at the center of trade speculation the last couple of weeks. But Jackson is having a strong bounce-back season with four interceptions. He has become an influential mentor to rookie Jaquan Brisker and was promoted last weekend to become a team captain for the rest of the season. So the idea of moving Jackson seems less likely.
Trade chatter was also prevalent in July and August regarding offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, enough so that Jenkins expressed uncertainty about his job security even after the Bears kept him on the 53-man roster at the end of the preseason. Poles said he later spoke directly with Jenkins to put his mind at ease. But in this league? With the Bears at this stage of a sell-off? Never say never.
2. How will trading Smith affect the Bears locker room?
If you need a reminder of what Smith meant to Bears defensive players, consider what they were saying about him in August immediately after he ended his training camp “hold-in” and returned to practice.
“Everybody has a different sense of confidence when he’s out there,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said.
Added Jackson: “It’s like a missing piece to the puzzle. Now you’ve got all your pieces. Everybody’s here. It’s like, ‘All right, let’s go!’”
Johnson knows Monday’s move leaves the Bears with another leadership void and, in his words, will require others to help replace Smith’s “it factor.”
“He’s definitely not somebody you can just replace,” Johnson said on “The Parkins & Spiegel Show” on WSCR-AM 670 on Monday afternoon, just a couple of hours after the trade. “He’s not somebody who can be duplicated. He is who he is. And we lost a big thing today.”
That’s where the trade really rocks the boat, with potential to undermine all the buy-in Eberflus and Poles have obtained from players over the past nine months. For a coach who puts a daily emphasis on his H.I.T.S. principle and pushes his team to be an effort-based group, it will be interesting to see how Eberflus retains the attention of the room with this newest declaration from the front office that the results of this season don’t mean a ton.
With Smith gone, the Bears instantly become less competitive overall. And when a bottom-tier team becomes less competitive, human-nature disinterest comes charging to the door, requiring a pack of trusted leaders to serve as bouncers to keep it from getting in.
Johnson is one such player the coaching staff and front office will lean on to keep setting a proper tone. Even he acknowledged, though, that the team’s chances of success have diminished in the last week with the trades of Smith and Robert Quinn.
“It was difficult to win with those guys,” Johnson said. “Of course now that their presence isn’t going to be on the field, it definitely makes it a lot harder. Those are great players.
“But at the end of the day, there’s more to it, I feel like, than just trading and giving guys away. I don’t think it’s ever as simple as that. I feel like there are decisions that need to be made that aren’t easy decisions, and I feel like the front office is doing what they feel is best for the future of the Bears organization.”
Some Bears players will recalibrate their minds to trust in Poles’ vision. Some might not.
Don’t be surprised if there’s a dip in focus and investment in the weeks to come. Business decisions soon might take precedence for some players over team-first, all-in sacrifice.
Injured players, for example, now have less incentive to rush back to play for a team that isn’t devoting its resources to this season’s success — albeit for understandable reasons.
Planning for the future sometimes comes with a present-day cost.
3. What’s next for Smith?
Smith joins a 5-3 Ravens squad that sits in first place in the AFC North and has the league’s 24th-ranked defense. His first game will come in New Orleans against the Saints — once again on the “Monday Night Football” stage.
The bigger-picture question is how Ravens GM Eric DeCosta sees Smith fitting into his team’s future beyond this year. Sending away two draft picks plus a veteran defender is a high price to pay for a nine-game rental of an inside linebacker. So you would imagine DeCosta has thought through his options of how to handle extension talks with Smith.
Will DeCosta be willing to give Smith a new deal with a total value of more than $100 million and an annual average near $20 million? Would he consider using the franchise tag next spring — currently estimated at about $17.5 million — either to buy more time in negotiations or to exercise a handy 2023 tool? Would he let Smith walk in free agency with the likelihood the Ravens would recoup a third-round compensatory pick in 2024?
Whatever the case, DeCosta’s handling of Smith’s contract will be worth monitoring from afar as the standout linebacker gets his first opportunity to see how another organization values him.
4. How much did Smith’s training camp discontent affect his relationship with Poles and the Bears front office?
There’s no question that contract disagreements became tense enough to cause a fracture. When summer extension talks stalled, Smith’s hold-in approach for the opening of camp came as a surprise to his bosses.
Still, that was something the team thought it could handle gracefully. Then on Aug. 9, Smith issued a trade request through NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport while accusing the Bears of refusing to negotiate in good faith and attempting to take advantage of him.
“As of right now, I don’t see a path back to the organization I truly love,” Smith wrote in a statement, while also making a plea to the McCaskey family to salvage things.
That tactic seemed to agitate Poles. And even after Smith returned to practice and pushed his contract squabble to the side, he held strong to a belief that the negotiations had been “distasteful.”
“I feel like I’ve busted my ass for so long here and (was) not being rewarded with something I thought I rightfully deserved,” Smith said Aug. 20.
A week before the season, Poles acknowledged his relationship with Smith needed repair.
“When things happen and two sides don’t agree on something, it’s going to take a little time to do that,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of faith that’s going to happen. And I’m excited for it.”
Smith, meanwhile, expressed his intent to play out the final year of his contract.
“And whatever happens, happens,” he said. “Whatever it is I have to go through this season, I’ll do it chin up, chest out. Sun sets, no regrets, baby.”
On Monday, the sun set on Smith’s time as a Bear. He’s off to Baltimore now, the latest in a long line of Bears first-round picks who didn’t become the long-term star for the organization that they envisioned. The last Bears first-round pick to earn a second contract with the team was cornerback Kyle Fuller, who was drafted by former GM Phil Emery in 2014
5. What do the Bears have now in terms of 2023 draft capital?
The Bears own nine selections with the return from the Smith trade added to the fourth-round pick they got from the Philadelphia Eagles in last week’s Quinn trade. They now have two picks in Rounds 2, 4 and 5 and their original selections in Rounds 1, 3 and 7. Former GM Ryan Pace traded away their sixth-round pick for 2023 in an October 2021 deal to acquire receiver/returner Jakeem Grant.
In addition to the draft currency the Bears have added, they are projected to have more than $100 million in salary-cap space when the new league year begins in March. That should make Poles a busy man during free agency and the draft, with plenty of flexibility and freedom to continue molding the Bears roster to fit his vision.
That means the talent evaluation staff, on both the pro and college scouting sides, must do a lot of heavy lifting through the rest of this season and into the winter and spring.
Punjabi singer AP Dhillon hospitalized after being injured during US tour
New Delhi:
Indo-Canadian Punjabi singer AP Dhillon has been admitted to hospital after sustaining an injury during a US tour recently.
On Tuesday, the ‘Brown Munde’ hitmaker took to Instagram and told his fans and followers about the same.
“To all my fans in California…it breaks my heart to let you know that my shows in SF and LA are postponed due to an unfortunate injury I suffered while on tour. I’m fine and should recover completely,” he wrote, adding a photo from the hospital.
He has rescheduled his concert dates in San Francisco and Los Angeles.
“I will not be able to perform at the moment. I have been looking forward to seeing you all and I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. See you in a few weeks. Keep your tickets. They will be valid for the newly rescheduled dates,” he added.
In another Instagram Story, Mr. Dhillon shared his new concert dates. He informed that his concerts which were scheduled to take place on November 1 and 2 will now take place on December 13 and 14. The Los Angeles concert will take place on December 11 instead of November 4.
Mr. Dhillon’s songs are very popular, especially ‘Excuses’, ‘Desires’, ‘Summer High’ and ‘Brown Munde’. Actor Vicky Kaushal and cricketer Virat Kohli have been seen on Mr. Dhillon’s energetic tracks in the past.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Field Report: Company Owner Who Repaired Gujarat Bridge Missing
Column: Kyrie Irving’s latest controversy is no laughing matter — and the NBA needs to put an end to his promotion of hate
Kyrie Irving was once just another famous goofball whose belief that Earth is flat was laughed at by most observers.
How could you take someone like that seriously?
Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, a fellow product of Duke, seemed to blow it off.
“Kyrie and I went to the same college,” Silver said of Irving’s flat Earth theory. “He may have taken some different courses.”
Irving eventually apologized for his ignorance of scientific facts taught in grade school and said he had learned to keep “intimate conversations” out of public discourse.
“At the time, I was like huge into conspiracies,” Irving said in 2018. “And everybody’s been there.”
Athletes say dumb things all the time, so Irving was able to brush it off and move on to bigger things, such as COVID-19 vaccine denial. His anti-vaccine stance meant the Brooklyn Nets star had to sit out home games last season, which contributed to a low seed in the Eastern Conference and an early exit in the playoffs.
Now Irving is back with more conspiracy theories, and the NBA is not laughing it off.
Irving tweeted a link to a documentary that includes antisemitic tropes, then doubled down after being criticized by Nets owner Joe Tsai, who said he was “disappointed” in the tweet and that it’s “wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.”
“Did I do anything illegal?” Irving said at a postgame news conference. “Did I hurt anybody? Did I harm anybody? Am I going out and saying that I hate one specific group of people?”
Irving separated himself from the documentary he promoted, insisting he is an omnist who “meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs.” Yet he also said he would not “back down” from tweeting the link, adding: “I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”
On Monday night against the Indiana Pacers, Irving also had a group of fans sitting courtside around him, all wearing “Fight Antisemitism” shirts with some also wearing yarmulkes.
Now Silver faces a dilemma. Does he discipline Irving for promoting hate on his Twitter account or ignore the tweet because Irving never used any hateful language himself, said he isn’t antisemitic and eventually deleted the link to the documentary?
Irving, whose Nets face the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night in Brooklyn, seems likely to skate on any disciplinary measures. Most controversies have a shelf life in the sports world, and I’m guessing the NBA hopes Irving learned his lesson and will avoid tweeting about the subject in the future.
You can’t tell a person what to believe, but Silver can encourage Irving to keep his “intimate conversations” to himself by threatening a fine or suspension. In 2021, the NBA fined Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard $50,000, the highest allowed under the collective bargaining agreement, and suspended him for one week for using an antisemitic slur while livestreaming a video game. Leonard, a former University of Illinois player, claimed he didn’t know what the word meant.
Irving didn’t go to that extreme, but sending out a link to amplify a hateful message should be enough evidence of his true intentions. It wasn’t an accident.
Because of the climate we live in, many jumped to Irving’s defense, including right-wing blogger Jason Whitlock, who tweeted about “cowards ripping” Irving’s link to a documentary that was promoted on Amazon, which is owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos.
That was followed by Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman retweeting Whitlock and suggesting that’s “the world we live in.” Stroman later sent out a series of bizarre tweets about the media pushing “uniform narratives … to control the minds of individuals in society.”
Stroman didn’t elaborate on what narratives the media allegedly are pushing on individuals, even when asked by followers to explain himself. The angry reactions from Cubs fans on Twitter had subsided a bit by Monday morning, and Stroman was back to tweeting pictures of a shoe he’s promoting and a scenic shot from a boat. No more thoughts on the media controlling your mind.
It’s not against MLB rules to write crazy things on social media, so Stroman probably won’t have to worry about any repercussions.
The Cubs didn’t immediately respond to messages about Stroman’s tweets, which obviously were without merit. He has the whole offseason before he can be asked about them in spring training, and by then it will be old news unless he continues his anti-media ranting.
Irving isn’t as lucky. He has to deal with this controversy for at least the rest of the season, which is off to a bad start for the underachieving Nets.
While his NBA peers have been mostly silent on Irving’s tweets — and the National Basketball Players Association probably won’t rebuke him because he is a vice president of the union — others aren’t afraid to call Irving out. After Irving posted a video from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, former NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar suggested people write to the companies Irving endorses and tell them they no longer will buy their products if the relationship continues.
“Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a comical buffoon if it weren’t for his influence over young people who look up to athletes,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote on Substack.com. “When I look at some of the athletes who have used their status to actually improve society — Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell, Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe and more — it becomes clear how much Irving has tarnished the reputations of all athletes who strive to be seen as more than dumb jocks.”
It’s too late to explain to Irving the damage he has done to his career. He probably wouldn’t listen anyway.
But it’s up to Silver to ensure that Irving’s promotion of hate on social media ends now.
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes to Delhi LG, makes big allegations against AAP chief Satyendar Jain
Sukesh Chandrashekhar said in the letter that Satyendra Jain took Rs 10 crore from him as protection money. Along with this, Director General of Prisons Sandeep Goyal has been accused of accepting millions of rupees as bribes. AAP leader Satyendar Jain is housed in Delhi’s Tihar Jail Image Courtesy PTI
New Delhi: A letter from con-man Sukesh Chandrashekhar, detained at Mandoli prison in east Delhi, has caused an uproar in Delhi’s political circles. In this handwritten letter, Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is fighting allegations of fraud of Rs 200 crore made very serious allegations against Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain.
Sukesh Chandrashekhar said in the letter that Satyendra Jain took Rs 10 crore from him as protection money. Along with this, Chief Prisons Officer Sandeep Goyal has been accused of accepting millions of rupees as bribes. AAP leader Satyendar Jain is himself incarcerated in Delhi’s Tihar prison on money laundering charges.
Letter from Sukesh Chandrashekhar to Delhi LG
Sukesh Chandrashekhar, accused of money laundering lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli Jail, has made a very serious allegation that he gave Satyendra Jain a total of Rs 10 crore as protection money.
After that, the problems of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, who is incarcerated in Delhi’s Tihar Jail on money laundering charges, seem to be getting worse.
Sukesh Chandrashekhar also alleged that he gave twelve and a half crore rupees to Director General of Prisons Sandeep Goel as protection money. It has not been revealed whether Sukesh gave such a sum in cash or through electronic transactions.
Sukesh also accused Satyendra Jain of harassment
Sukesh also said that he filed a petition with the Delhi High Court and requested an investigation from the Central Bureau of Investigation. Along with this, con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar also accused Satyendra Jain of harassing him and pressuring him to withdraw the petition through the Director General of Prisons.
Upheaval in Delhi politics
After this allegation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the government of Arvind Kejriwal. BJP media cell chief Amit Malviya said Satyendra Jain was also involved in the recovery. Not only that, BJP leaders attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi for corruption.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
