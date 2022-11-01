Eurozone inflation hits record high — RT Business News

Suella Braverman has insisted she was not to blame for the crisis at Manston refugee centre, as she tries to shore up her precarious political position by aggressively stepping up her rhetoric on immigration.

The beleaguered Home Secretary claimed she had ‘never blocked’ the use of hotels to ease pressure on the Kent asylum center or ignored legal advice on the matter – despite several sources insisting that she had been warned of the conditions.

Senior government sources told the Guardian that she had ‘ordered’ outside legal advice because she disagreed with the Home Office’s internal view that more chambers of hotels should be purchased for the refugees in order to combat overcrowding.

Braverman, already under fire for the security breach that sacked her as interior secretary less than a fortnight ago, came under increasing pressure over the situation in Manston on Monday. The center now houses 4,000 migrants, more than double its capacity, leading to illness and an increased risk of unrest.

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale, the local MP, blamed Braverman for the situation. “This facility worked absolutely magnificently and very efficiently until five weeks ago when I fear the Home Secretary made a political decision not to order further accommodation, and that’ is that what led to the crisis in Manston,” he said.

Other Tory MPs and Whitehall officials were alarmed at the Home Secretary’s handling of the situation. A minister said: “She just doesn’t measure up. She’s only here because Rishi [Sunak] needed his support to gain leadership. We can’t see it lasting.

In her first statement to MPs since her reappointment, Braverman put herself on a collision course with her own department, saying she was ‘appalled’ by aspects of its response to the Channel migrant crisis and appearing to blame officials for chaos.

Echoing remarks by her predecessor, Priti Patel, she claimed the asylum system was ‘broken’ and illegal immigration was ‘out of control’ despite her own party having been in power for 12 years.

Yet she appeared to take some blame for the center’s overcrowding by admitting she had ‘refused to prematurely release’ people with nowhere else to stay.

Stepping up her language dramatically as she veered to the right in the fight for her political future, Braverman described the Channel migrant crisis as an ‘invasion’ and reminded MPs that 40,000 people had arrived on the coast south of England this year.

A detainee inside the immigration processing center in Manston. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

“Let’s be clear about what is really going on here: the British people deserve to know which party is serious about stopping the invasion on our south coast and which party is not,” she said. to deputies.

“Let’s stop pretending that they are all refugees in distress. The whole country knows that’s not true… We have to be honest with the public.

“The system is broken. Illegal migration is out of control and too many people are interested in playing political board games, hiding the truth, rather than solving the problem.

Braverman told MPs she hadn’t blocked the use of hotels to ease the pressure on Manston – but it was unclear whether that also meant she hadn’t blocked their supply. “I have never ignored legal advice. As a former lawyer, I know the importance of heeding legal advice,” she said.

However, a source told the Guardian: “She was repeatedly warned that something needed to be done about Manston. Over several weeks. It is understood that Grant Shapps, who briefly replaced Braverman as Home Secretary, reversed policy and booked several hotels as an emergency solution to overcrowding.

Manston, a former Royal Airforce base, currently houses 4,000 migrants, more than double its capacity. Photography: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Care 4 Calais condemned the interior minister’s language as “incredibly offensive”. They added: “Refugees flee conflict – they know what it’s like to be overrun. We are lucky that many of us do not. To suggest that they are committing an act of war when that is what they are fleeing from is indefensible.

Charlie Taylor, the chief inspector of prisons, said the Home Office and its contractors must speed up the processing of migrants and make ‘appropriate arrangements’ so people can be evacuated from Manston as quickly as possible possible.

A report by the watchdog, released on Tuesday, found an inspection of the facility in July showed there were already serious challenges for the department if it were to deal with asylum seekers safely. safety and human.

Manston, a disused airfield near Ramsgate, is meant to be a short-term accommodation center to process migrants who have just arrived in the UK. They are only supposed to stay for 24 hours, but the prison watchdog found there were no beds or access to fresh air or exercise.

Inspectors found ‘failures’ in procedures at Manston which ‘undermine the centre’s resilience to deal with increasing volumes of inmates’. They also found that the accommodation was suitable for short-term detention and noted the efforts made by the staff to “create a calm and even welcoming atmosphere”.

Last week Chief Borders and Immigration Inspector David Neal said during a visit to the center he had met families who had been in Manston for more than a month.

Braverman is also under pressure over his use of his personal email for government business, which led to his first resignation. In a letter to Home Affairs Committee chair Diana Johnson, she apologized for her “misjudgments”.

However, she also revealed that she had sent government documents to her private email on six occasions during her first 44 days as Home Secretary – but claimed that none of the emails sent between the September 6 and October 10 “did not involve national security, intelligence agency or cybersecurity matters.” ”.

Her letter revealed that she did not confess to the leak “as soon as I realized my mistake”, as she claimed in her resignation letter to Liz Truss. Instead, she admitted she was alerted to the mistake around 10 a.m., but didn’t tell her private secretary until 12.56 p.m.

A government insider said: ‘She only told officials after she was confronted by the chief whip. No 10 and the Cabinet Office had already been notified. The rest is neither here nor there.