Fans sit courtside wearing “Fight Antisemitism” shirts during the Nets win against Pacers

Win or lose, all eyes will be on Kyrie Irving.
A group of fans sat courtside during the Nets 116-109 win against the Indiana Pacers wearing “Fight Antisemitism’ shirts on Monday night. Some of the fans wearing the shirts were also wearing yarmulkes, which is a brimless cap traditionally worn by Jewish men.
The gesture is a response to Irving, who promoted an antisemitic movie on his Twitter account. The move was met by much public backlash, even from team owner Joe Tsai.
At the time, Irving felt he did nothing wrong by promoting “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on his social media channels.
“It’s 2022. It’s on Amazon, a public platform,” Irving said after a loss to the Pacers on Saturday night. “Whether you want to watch it or not is up to you. There’s things being posted every day. I’m no different from the next human being, so don’t treat me any different. You guys come in here and make up this powerful influence that I have [and say] you cannot post that. Why not? Why not?”
The fans sitting courtside proved that Irving’s postgame comments and tweets didn’t go unheard.
Before Monday’s tipoff, head coach Steve Nash said he hopes that “we all go through this together”.
“There’s always an opportunity for us to grow and understand new perspectives, Nash added.
The initial tweet Irving posted on his Twitter account was since deleted. The movie promoted in Irving’s initial tweet was described by the Rolling Stone as “espousing ideas in line with more extreme factions of the Black Hebrew Israelites, which have a long history of misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and especially antisemitism.”
A report by an environmental nonprofit paints a bleak outlook for the future of fighting climate change through recycling, concluding that the vast majority of the millions of tons of plastic waste in the United States ends up in the garbage every year. landfills because they simply cannot be recycled.
The study, produced by Greenpeace, found that only 2.4 million tons of the 51 million tons of plastic waste generated by US households last year was recycled.
Americans largely need to forget the “recycling” part of the old “reduce, reuse, recycle” refrain, Greenpeace said, because fossil fuels will be needed to produce new plastic, no matter how many Americans put their plastic waste in recycling bins. .
The problem lies with companies that use single-use plastics, the report says, due to the inability to recycle most types of plastic, a petrochemical derived from oil and natural gas that makes up everyone’s household items. days.
It’s also likely easier and cheaper for companies to just buy new plastic rather than use recycled materials.
“It’s just not economical. It is very expensive to do all the collection, sorting and processing of plastics. New plastic is often cheaper than recycled plastic,” said Lisa Ramsden, Plastics Campaigner at Greenpeace and author of the report.
“Recycling is not the real problem, it’s the plastic that is in question. Plastics are a very problematic material, so we’re really counting on companies that produce so many single-use plastics to move away from them and into refill and reuse systems.
For example, said Ms. Ramsden, this would mean Coca-Cola would resort to a system of reusing its bottles or shift away from plastic altogether. But it would also almost certainly mean higher prices for consumers.
The petrochemical industry is set to become the main driver of global oil demand, raising questions about green alternatives to plastic.
“Big companies and [plastics] the industry has poured millions into this recycling PR campaign, and that’s why we’ve embraced this idea of plastic recycling,” Ramsden said. “They knew it would never work and help tackle the problem of plastic waste. We need to change the narrative.
The petrochemical industry strongly opposed the Greenpeace report, citing studies by industry groups that suggest recycling rates for some of the most common plastics are much higher, at 20-30%. Industry advocates have accused the environmental group of being hypocrites.
“Greenpeace activists cannot call themselves environmentalists while simultaneously discouraging recycling as part of the solution to our world’s waste problems,” said Matt Seaholm, president and CEO of the Plastics Industry Association. “There is no doubt that we as a society can and should recycle more. However, their claims that recycling cannot keep plastics in the circular economy are misleading and irresponsible.
Some Capitol Hill lawmakers have suggested other ways to recycle plastic waste, such as a bipartisan bill by Rep. Tim Burchett, Republican of Tennessee, to use recycled plastics in asphalt for new roads.
Ms Ramsden said that idea misses the point, which is to stop using single-use plastics rather than find a way to recycle them, because it still takes fossil fuels to create recyclable plastics.
A better response would be to force the elimination of single-use plastics, she said, which has been implemented by some Democratic-led states and cities and pushed — unsuccessfully — by Democrats in Congress. .
“Plastics pollute at every stage of their life cycle, not just after they’ve been used, and then we try to recycle them and they end up in a landfill,” she said. “We don’t think it’s a good solution to take plastic in a form and then turn it into asphalt, because that plastic and those toxins are still there.”
Fool me once, shame on you. But fool me twice? The Nets didn’t find out how that age-old adage ends.
At least not this time.
The Nets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 116-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Halloween evening. It was a much needed, get-right win after the Pacers thoroughly embarrassed the Nets in Saturday’s nine-point loss.
“It was very important for us to get a response,” head coach Steve Nash said. “The win was nice. I care much more about our process and I thought the process was great. The spirit was great, we were connected, we played hard. We were able to do the extra things, the little things, and especially at the end. We had tired players at the end. Guys played a lot of minutes and playing a team that flies around — they play with pace, they fly around. They stuck with it. They stuck with the task. They played for each other, rebounded the ball better, did so many things better, so we were proud of the group’s effort.”
And it was a win that was met with a standing ovation from a Barclays Center crowd desperate for a quality performance from what has the potential to be a quality late-season team if they can put it all together.
The victory — Brooklyn’s second of the season against five early losses — didn’t come without drama: The Nets ran up a 24-point first-half lead that evaporated by the fourth quarter. It became a two possession game down the stretch after the Pacers knocked down a flurry of threes.
In fact, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each missed critical threes down the stretch, to which the Pacers responded with baskets that kept the game close. In the end, Irving iced the game with a floater and Durant put it out of reach with a pair of free throws.
Durant finished with 36 points on 13-of-22 shooting from the field to go with nine rebounds and seven assists. As part of his night, he surpassed Vince Carter for 19th place on the NBA’s all-time leading scoring list. Next up for Durant is Kevin Garnett. Garnett’s spot is at risk with less than 300 points of separation from Durant, who is averaging more than 32 points per game to start the season.
“Wins are always incredible. It’s tough to win in this league,” Durant said. “It’s tough to be successful in this league, so it’s easy to take this stuff for granted because we play so many games and we put so much high expectation on ourselves as a team and as individuals, but when you sit back and think about it, it does feel good to get a W. It feels good going home and it feels good going to sleep and going into the next game so you can look forward to tomorrow.”
Indiana shot 0-of-12 from downtown in the first period, then proceeded to light it up from deep for the rest of the night. It looked like more of the same from a Pacers team two nights removed from tying the Nets’ all-time record for opponent threes made.
Starting center Nic Claxton had 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks.
“I think we started out really the way we started the game,” Claxton said. “We started out from the jump, made them take tough shots and we weathered the storm when they went on their runs. They were making some tough shots. Everything wasn’t easy. There was a lot of contested shots around the rim, as opposed to the last game where they had a lot of open looks.”
Irving finished with 28 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field.
A group of fans were seen courtside wearing shirts that said “Fight Antisemitism” during the game on Monday night. The fans sat in the Barclays Center with the shirts two days after Irving was questioned about a tweet that shared a documentary filled with antisemitic messages.
Sharpshooter Joe Harris started in place of Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and finished with seven points and three steals to go with some scrappy individual defense.
“He just has a sore knee. That’s all I know really,” Nash said of Simmons. “Tomorrow, we’ll have to monitor and see how he is but tonight he’s out and we’ll see how the knee is tomorrow and if he’s able to go.”
The Pacers got 30 from guard Chris Duarte and 22 from wing Buddy Hield but only shot 11-of-39 from downtown.
And now the Nets are off to the races, shaking the proverbial monkey off their back with a victory against an opponent they were supposed to beat. They face a tough task in the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday in the second game of a back-to-back, but the hope is Simmons and maybe even Seth Curry (ankle surgery maintenance) will return to the rotation. Curry also missed Monday’s matchup.
The Qatar 2022 World Cup is just one month away as the world’s best nations compete for football’s most prestigious trophy.
England were among the first nations to qualify for this winter’s tournament with the last tickets still up for grabs.
Gareth Southgate’s side will also be joined by his home country Wales after beating Ukraine in a play-off final.
English and Welsh fans will now have to finalize their travel plans and talkSPORT.com has all the details on how…
The tournament will start on Sunday November 20 with holders Qatar playing in the first match at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor against Ecuador.
The group stage will run until Friday, December 2 with the first of the knockout matches starting the following day on Saturday, December 3.
The final will then take place at the 80,000 seat Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail on Sunday, December 18.
Fans can get tickets through the Fifa.com website.
More than 800,000 tickets to Qatar were sold during the opening phase of sales which ended in March.
A second round began on April 5 once the group stage draw was confirmed, and fans had to first create an account on the FIFA ticketing portal.
The online “last minute sales phase” on the FIFA website started on September 27 and will remain open until the end of the competition.
If fans hadn’t booked tickets in April, there would be around 300,000 left.
Qatar saw average ticket prices increase by 46% compared to Russia 2018 and will be the most expensive tournament in FIFA history.
Fans will have to shell out between £60 and £195 for group stage matches, depending on the seats, with the Round of 16 costing between £85 and £243.
If England or Wales reach the quarter-finals, that’s another £182-£376 with the semi-finals between £316-£846, and the final from £534.
The most expensive ticket on general sale for the showpiece final at Losail is around £1,422!
Apart from spending money on tickets, England fans will also have to afford to travel to Qatar.
Currently, direct flights from Manchester from November 20 until the end of the World Cup on December 19 will cost you at least £831, while non-direct flights from London start at £633.
The packages below can also be found and purchased on the Qatar Airways website HERE.
Suella Braverman has insisted she was not to blame for the crisis at Manston refugee centre, as she tries to shore up her precarious political position by aggressively stepping up her rhetoric on immigration.
The beleaguered Home Secretary claimed she had ‘never blocked’ the use of hotels to ease pressure on the Kent asylum center or ignored legal advice on the matter – despite several sources insisting that she had been warned of the conditions.
Senior government sources told the Guardian that she had ‘ordered’ outside legal advice because she disagreed with the Home Office’s internal view that more chambers of hotels should be purchased for the refugees in order to combat overcrowding.
Braverman, already under fire for the security breach that sacked her as interior secretary less than a fortnight ago, came under increasing pressure over the situation in Manston on Monday. The center now houses 4,000 migrants, more than double its capacity, leading to illness and an increased risk of unrest.
Tory MP Sir Roger Gale, the local MP, blamed Braverman for the situation. “This facility worked absolutely magnificently and very efficiently until five weeks ago when I fear the Home Secretary made a political decision not to order further accommodation, and that’ is that what led to the crisis in Manston,” he said.
Other Tory MPs and Whitehall officials were alarmed at the Home Secretary’s handling of the situation. A minister said: “She just doesn’t measure up. She’s only here because Rishi [Sunak] needed his support to gain leadership. We can’t see it lasting.
In her first statement to MPs since her reappointment, Braverman put herself on a collision course with her own department, saying she was ‘appalled’ by aspects of its response to the Channel migrant crisis and appearing to blame officials for chaos.
Echoing remarks by her predecessor, Priti Patel, she claimed the asylum system was ‘broken’ and illegal immigration was ‘out of control’ despite her own party having been in power for 12 years.
Yet she appeared to take some blame for the center’s overcrowding by admitting she had ‘refused to prematurely release’ people with nowhere else to stay.
Stepping up her language dramatically as she veered to the right in the fight for her political future, Braverman described the Channel migrant crisis as an ‘invasion’ and reminded MPs that 40,000 people had arrived on the coast south of England this year.
“Let’s be clear about what is really going on here: the British people deserve to know which party is serious about stopping the invasion on our south coast and which party is not,” she said. to deputies.
“Let’s stop pretending that they are all refugees in distress. The whole country knows that’s not true… We have to be honest with the public.
“The system is broken. Illegal migration is out of control and too many people are interested in playing political board games, hiding the truth, rather than solving the problem.
Braverman told MPs she hadn’t blocked the use of hotels to ease the pressure on Manston – but it was unclear whether that also meant she hadn’t blocked their supply. “I have never ignored legal advice. As a former lawyer, I know the importance of heeding legal advice,” she said.
However, a source told the Guardian: “She was repeatedly warned that something needed to be done about Manston. Over several weeks. It is understood that Grant Shapps, who briefly replaced Braverman as Home Secretary, reversed policy and booked several hotels as an emergency solution to overcrowding.
Care 4 Calais condemned the interior minister’s language as “incredibly offensive”. They added: “Refugees flee conflict – they know what it’s like to be overrun. We are lucky that many of us do not. To suggest that they are committing an act of war when that is what they are fleeing from is indefensible.
Charlie Taylor, the chief inspector of prisons, said the Home Office and its contractors must speed up the processing of migrants and make ‘appropriate arrangements’ so people can be evacuated from Manston as quickly as possible possible.
A report by the watchdog, released on Tuesday, found an inspection of the facility in July showed there were already serious challenges for the department if it were to deal with asylum seekers safely. safety and human.
Manston, a disused airfield near Ramsgate, is meant to be a short-term accommodation center to process migrants who have just arrived in the UK. They are only supposed to stay for 24 hours, but the prison watchdog found there were no beds or access to fresh air or exercise.
Inspectors found ‘failures’ in procedures at Manston which ‘undermine the centre’s resilience to deal with increasing volumes of inmates’. They also found that the accommodation was suitable for short-term detention and noted the efforts made by the staff to “create a calm and even welcoming atmosphere”.
Last week Chief Borders and Immigration Inspector David Neal said during a visit to the center he had met families who had been in Manston for more than a month.
Braverman is also under pressure over his use of his personal email for government business, which led to his first resignation. In a letter to Home Affairs Committee chair Diana Johnson, she apologized for her “misjudgments”.
However, she also revealed that she had sent government documents to her private email on six occasions during her first 44 days as Home Secretary – but claimed that none of the emails sent between the September 6 and October 10 “did not involve national security, intelligence agency or cybersecurity matters.” ”.
Her letter revealed that she did not confess to the leak “as soon as I realized my mistake”, as she claimed in her resignation letter to Liz Truss. Instead, she admitted she was alerted to the mistake around 10 a.m., but didn’t tell her private secretary until 12.56 p.m.
A government insider said: ‘She only told officials after she was confronted by the chief whip. No 10 and the Cabinet Office had already been notified. The rest is neither here nor there.
theguardian
For the first time, Tom Brady spoke openly about his divorce from model Gisele Bündchen on Monday during an appearance on his Sirius XM “Let’s Go” show with Jim Gray.
Brady acknowledged that his personal issues were a challenge as the Buccaneers tried to win football games.
“You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you get home, you focus on the priorities that are at home,” Brady told Gray. “Anything you can do is the best you can do. That’s what I will continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m a dad.
The former Patriots star announced his divorce via an Instagram Story last week, requesting confidentiality.
“We wish only the best for each other as we pursue new chapters of our lives that are yet to be written,” Brady wrote at the time.
On Monday, Brady continued to describe the split in positive terms.
“Obviously the good news is that it’s a very amicable situation,” Brady said. “And I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my kids, and secondly doing my best to win football games.”
Brady’s marriage rumors began this summer when he announced his return to football shortly after retiring, which reportedly contradicted Bündchen’s desire to bring him home more. When he took time off from the team during the pre-season, these rumors intensified.
Brady told Gray that watching her divorce unfold in front of a lot of people was difficult.
“I have amazing parents who always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a good dad to my kids and always try to do things the right way,” Brady said. “And for deal with the things in your life that have challenges, you have to deal with them in the best way possible, so I always want to be able to hold my head up high on and off the pitch, and I’m going to try to keep doing that too long as I will be here.
Brady and Bündchen reportedly agreed to joint custody of their children.
Indian Oil is reducing prices of commercial LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) 19kg from Rs 115.50 per bottle in the nation’s capital with immediate effect.
With this latest price revision, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,744 instead of Rs 1,859.50 in Delhi.
The latest price drop comes exactly one month after the previous one and marks the sixth consecutive price drop since May 19, 2022.
Previously, on October 1, the unit cost of a commercial 19kg bottle was reduced by Rs 25.50, bringing the cost down from Rs 1,885 to ₹1,859.50 in the nation’s capital.
However, the price of domestic cooking gas cylinders will remain stable.
ndtv
