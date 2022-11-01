Fetterman’s hometown newspaper endorses Republican Oz for PA Senate

Comment this story Comment

On Sunday, nearly 119 million Brazilians went to the polls to choose who would be the country’s president. That’s about three in four people who voted in the United States in 2020. Yet unlike the hours and days when Americans waited to find out who had won the presidency and other races here, Brazilians knew it Sunday night. Shortly after voting ends, election officials could announce that former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will take over the post, ousting right-wing leader Jair Bolsonaro.

How is Brazil able to determine who won its election so quickly when the United States, the world’s oldest continuous democracy, has to wait for such a long period of time? Very simply: Brazil is counting its vote electronically, introducing a set of country-specific compromises that also have obvious downsides.

There are several reasons why Brazil switched to electronic voting in the first place. The first, as the National Democratic Institute explains, was that the old paper ballot voting process was a heavy administrative burden. In 1994, for example, counting all the ballots required 170,000 people and took a long time. And that introduced another significant problem.

“[V]The tally of ratings could take weeks,” writes NDI, “and the post-election period has been a time of great uncertainty and tension.” This slow process “increased the possibility for candidate-allied vote counters to manipulate the vote count”.

In other words, a slow counting process was problematic in Brazil specifically because it contributed to existing political tension and made it easier for vote counters to alter the results. A nationwide electronic voting system was therefore put in place, one that was not demonstrably tainted with fraud (despite preemptive efforts by Bolsonaro, à la Donald Trump, to suggest that would be the case).

Of course, this introduces its own problems. The Washington Post reported on Sunday that Brazilian police officials were trying to limit access to the polls to Lula supporters.

Anthony Faiola and Gabriela Sá Pessoa of the Post wrote: “The Federal Highway Police, an organization closely linked to [Bolsonaro]reportedly set up roadblocks to delay voters in the country’s impoverished northeast and other centers of support for Lula, a former president.

Lula ended up winning largely thanks to votes from the region, despite the efforts of Bolsonaro’s supporters. But you see the trade-off: having a day to vote using electronic machines can speed up results. But also creates individual sticking points for bad actors.

The Brazilian system also leads to a variant of the “red mirage” phenomenon that the United States experienced two years ago. Because internet access is better in more developed regions that tend to vote more heavily for right-wing candidates, these results often come sooner. Then, as The New York Times reported, more distant and left-leaning regions are added to the tally, shifting the results to the left.

In 2020, a similar thing happened in several US states, but for different reasons. Since in-person votes on Election Day can be counted more quickly (since they are usually scanned at the time of voting), the tendency for Republican voters to vote in person meant that their votes were added to the tally faster. early. Then, as mail-in ballots (most heavily from Democrats) were added to the mix, the results shifted to the left. It became one of the main pieces of evidence Trump used to allege fraud: the “suspicious” introduction of ballots for Joe Biden, ballots that were clearly from major Democratic places.

The fact that the United States allows mail-in voting in most states means the introduction of a slower process than that available in Brazil. Of course, while frustrating at times (especially for candidates wanting to know if they were moving to Washington/the state capital), there was traditionally no downside to the results not being available tonight -the. There was little history of political tensions erupting as candidates claimed victory, especially at the federal level. There was no evidence that mail-in ballots led to widespread fraud, although concerns were raised about this and safeguards were put in place.

In the wake of 2020, the voting process here is rocked by a number of competing and often contradictory impulses, especially among those who believe Trump’s bogus claims about election integrity.

Even as Trump and his allies call for fast counting of ballots (implying that slow counting allows fraud to occur despite any evidence to that effect), there has been a rejection of electronic voting machines . A county in Nevada switched to manual vote counting for the sake of electronic machines, and it didn’t go well. The Associated Press reported on the effort:

“Two groups of five that The Associated Press observed on Wednesday spent about three hours each counting 50 ballots. Inconsistent counts have led to recounts, and sometimes more recounts. Several noted how arduous the process was, with one volunteer lamenting: “I can’t believe it takes two hours to pass 25 ‘ballots’.”

It goes without saying that counting votes manually is slower than counting by computer. But in part because of many Americans’ lack of familiarity with voting machines in particular (let alone technology more broadly), electronic machines have become the focus of often truly deranged and unsubstantiated fraud theories.

The counting process is also slowed down by administrative rules in some states. Like Pennsylvania, where mail-in ballots are only opened and processed to be scanned on Election Day itself. This is a central reason why the results in this state – which have proven to be final – came days after the 2020 elections. Meanwhile, as in Brazil decades ago, there was national uncertainty and an effort by Trump to allege fraud. (The fact that our presidential elections are determined by the electoral vote and not the popular vote means that the outcome depends on the slowest link in the chain, so to speak.)

What one might reasonably ask after the rapid announcement of Lula’s victory in Brazil is whether such a rapid announcement could be justified again here – not for fear of fraud, given the lack of credible evidence, but because it would limit the ability of actors in bad faith to cast doubt on the election results. There’s nothing inherently arguable about taking days to count mail-in ballots, but it’s worth considering what the aftermath of the 2020 contest would have looked like if the final results in every state had been announced hours later. the end of the vote.

In clearer terms: Has the United States reached a point where our own political agitation could, like that of Brazil a few decades ago, reinforce the idea that universal electronic voting is justified? Or would it simply introduce new pressure points to limit who votes and how?