Blockchain
FIFA+ Collect Invites Football Fans to “Own It, Win It, Live It” With VIP Experience Giveaways to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Every Pack Purchase on the Official FIFA Digital Collectibles Platform Offers Automatic Entry Into Global Programme, Now Through 20 November
ZURICH & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FIFAWorldCup—FIFA+ Collect, the official digital collectibles platform of FIFA+ built on the Algorand blockchain, today announced special VIP experience giveaways for football fans to attend FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The “Own It, Win It, Live It” programme is now open for entry through 20 November 2022 at www.fifapluscollectgowin.com.
Each VIP experience winner will bring a guest for a five-day/four-night expense-paid trip to Doha, including round-trip airfare, luxury accommodations at the St. Regis Doha, tickets to two FIFA World Cup quarter-final matches, $500 (USD) spending money, a commemorative gift basket with FIFA and FIFA+ Collect memorabilia and more. A winner will be selected at random each week.
Entry is open to eligible fans around the world who purchase packs of digital collectibles showcasing sport-defining highlights from FIFA’s 92-year history. Each pack purchase automatically grants the purchaser one entry, with each additional purchase increasing the number of entries. Additional terms and conditions apply.
Packs of FIFA+ Digital Collectibles each include three random highlights from FIFA’s extensive archive of historic football footage. There are currently two collections available for purchase: the Genesis Collection, which is FIFA+ Collects first drop, available for a limited time; and the newly released Archives collection. Both collections are available for just $4.99 (USD) and include an array of incredible goals and jaw-dropping saves in four rarity tiers: Common, Rare, Epic, and Iconic. Digital collectibles can be used on the platform to collect, trade, sell and play in reward-generating games and upcoming challenges.
About Algorand
Founded by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand’s high-performing Layer-1 blockchain is unparalleled for bringing fast, frictionless, and inclusive technologies to everyone. Algorand is reshaping every industry – from TradFi and DeFi to new creator economies and beyond. With an extraordinary commitment to interoperability and consistent delivery, its sustainable technology powers more participation, transparency, and efficiency for all. As the technology of choice for 2,000+ global organizations, the Algorand ecosystem is transforming the next generation of financial products, protocols and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com.
About FIFA
FIFA exists to govern football and to develop the game around the world. Since 2016, the organisation has been fast evolving into a body that can more effectively serve our game for the benefit of the entire world. The new FIFA is modernising football to be global, accessible and inclusive in all aspects. Not just on one or two continents, but everywhere. Under FIFA’s vision to make football truly global, it will help develop football everywhere so that there are at least 50 national teams and 50 clubs from all continents that can compete at a top competitive level.
Contacts
Deana Graffeo Weeks
Alchemy Media for FIFA+ Collect
646-389-7519 or [email protected]
Blockchain
FTX Exciting Update – Users Can Now Send Crypto’s Through Email & Phone Number￼
Despite the bear market, crypto adoptions are widely spreading across all areas around the world. In that case, in order to retain and keep its users engaging, FTX – an institutional crypto exchange has brought up an update. It is now accessible for all FTX users to send crypto’s via phone number and email address. Being a user-friendly platform, FTX offers an even more simple process for its users.
In general, operating as the world’s largest crypto exchange, FTX is developing innovative ideas, targeting users globally. Recently, the exchange is working on expanding its markets, covering all regions of the world. Further, users can buy, sell and trade a variety of digital assets on the platform is super easy.
Surprisingly, FTX remains to be one of the best crypto exchanges, especially for its continuous efforts and developments even in the bear market. Couple of days back, FTX officially revealed its market expansion and operations in the United Arab Emirates.
Exclusive Offer for FTX Users
Amidst the other updates, sending and receiving cryptocurrencies through email address and phone numbers is something exciting for the users. All FTX users are awaiting to explore this new feature in the platform.
Moreover, the new updates bind additional benefits like, transaction speed, easy access to contacts, avoids misspell of wallet addresses and even other technical errors while sending/ receiving assets. Also, it helps to track and maintain the purchases history directly back to the people.
In addition, it brings in an easier way for all other users who do not possess much technical skills in fact. Through this feature, FTX will gain more user base for making the crypto and its operations as easy to use.
However in-order to survive and hold the top position in the crypto market, FTX will support and launch features at user convenience. Significantly, ranking as the top 3rd crypto exchange in the market, FTX will work to expand its operations and services at large scale.
Thus, as much as making crypto and its services at ease, users will be eager to explore the innovations offered in the crypto space.
Blockchain
Tokenization Global Market Report 2022: Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to Safeguard Sensitive Data – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Tokenization – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global Tokenization Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tokenization estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.6% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $604.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.7% CAGR
The Tokenization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$604.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$586.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.7% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 190 Featured)
- American Express Company
- AsiaPay Limited
- Bluefin Payment Systems LLC
- Cardlink
- Fiserv, Inc.
- Futurex LP
- HelpSystems, LLC
- HST Campinas, SP
- IntegraPay
- Marqeta, Inc.
- Mastercard Inc.
- MeaWallet AS
- Micro Focus International plc
- Paragon Payment Solutions
- Sequent Software Inc.
- Shift4 Payments, LLC
- Sygnum Bank AG
- Thales TCT
- TokenEx, LLC
- VeriFone, Inc.
- Visa Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Tokenization – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for Security Technologies & Solutions
- Global Cybersecurity Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- Heightened Threat of Data Breaches During Pandemic Supports Tokenization Market
- Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
- Pandemic Propels Payment System Ecosystem to Entirely New Levels with Tokenization & Other Approaches
- An Introduction to Tokenization
- Objective of Tokenization
- PCI DSS and Tokenization
- Focus on Fraud Prevention & Payment Security Gives Extraordinary Thrust to Global Tokenization Market
- Surge in Online Payments & Contactless Payments Accelerate Market Growth
- Solution Segment & BFSI Vertical Sweep Tokenization Market with Majority Stake
- SMEs Segment to Exhibit Rapid Growth
- Developed Regions Lead the Global Tokenization Market
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Transformation of Businesses and the Imperative Need to Ensure Security of Sensitive Data to Spur Tokenization Market
- Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to Safeguard Sensitive Data
- Data Tokenization: Unlocking the Potential of Data-Based Economy
- Encryption Vs Tokenization: A Comparative Review
- Use Cases of Tokenization and Encryption
- BFSI: The Major End-Use Vertical for Tokenization Solutions
- Surge in Digital Transactions to Boost Need for Tokenization
- Rising Customer Inclination towards Contactless Payments Amidst the Pandemic Boosts Market Growth
- Steep Rise in Fraud Attacks amid COVID-19 Predicament Marks Opportunity for Tokenization Market
- With Mobile Wallets Going Mainstream, Tokenization Comes into Play to Ensure Security of Transactions
- Retail and E-Commerce Market to Record High Adoption of Tokenization Solutions
- Advantages of Tokenization for the Rising E-commerce Space
- Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
- Data Tokenization Becomes Important for Government Agencies
- Tokenization Becomes Relevant Amidst Digitization of Infrastructure in Energy & Utilities
- Compliance with Strict Regulatory Guidelines Drives Enterprises to Adopt Tokenization Solutions
- Growing Proliferation of Cloud-based Solutions & Services Presents Market Opportunity
- SMEs Witness High Adoption of Tokenization Solutions
- Growing Importance of Tokenization in Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- Tokenization Emerges a Key Strategy to Improve Customer Experience and Enhance Revenue Generation
- Protection of Sensitive Application Data in DevOps Enhances Need for Tokenization
- Challenges Facing Tokenization Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 190
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p0556n
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Blockchain
Here’s Why The Current Bitcoin Bear Might Last A While Longer
Bitcoin has been consolidating between the realized price and the balanced price for three months so far, here’s why this can suggest the bear market may still have some ways to go before it concludes.
Bitcoin Is Currently Below, But Near, The $21.1k Realized Price
According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the realized and the balanced price models are suitable for approximating the bottom formation range for BTC.
The “realized price” is a Bitcoin value model based on the idea of realized cap. In simple terms, what it represents is the cost-basis of the average holder in the market.
This means that whenever the true BTC price is trading below this metric, the market as a whole enters into a state of loss.
Another model for Bitcoin is the “balanced price,” which is calculated by taking the difference between the realized price and the transferred price.
The former of the two is, as explained before, the mean cost-basis, or the price the average investor “paid” for their coins. The latter model, the new “transferred price,” signifies just the opposite.
It’s based on the price that investors have been selling their coins at, and thus represents the price at which they “spent” their BTC.
Because of this fact, the report explains that the balanced price “can be thought of as a form of a “Fair Value” model, capturing the difference between what was paid (cost-basis) and what was spent (transferred).”
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in these Bitcoin price models, as well as the true price, since the year 2014:
The time spent by the crypto in this range during the various cycles | Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 44, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the current Bitcoin realized price is around $21.1k, while the balanced price is about $16.5k.
Historically, the crypto has consolidated between these two levels while the bear market bottom formation period has lasted.
In the 2014-15 cycle, BTC was trapped in this region for 10 months, while in 2018-19 it was stuck there for 5.5 months.
So far in the current bear, Bitcoin has spent a total of around three months in this region. Glassnode notes that the present cycle is thus still missing the duration observed in the previous ones.
Right now, the crypto is nearing a retest of the upper bound of this range, but if this bear is also at least as long as the historical ones, then the crypto might be rejected back down.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.5k, up 7% in the last week.
BTC holds strong above $20k | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Daniel Krueger on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Glassnode.com
Blockchain
Pluto Launches Automated Investing Platform to Truly Democratize Trading
First-of-its-kind automated platform provides live crypto trading aimed at retail investors
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InvestWithPluto–Pluto, a free trading platform offering easy to use tools for building automated, data-driven investing strategies, officially launched its application with live crypto trading Thursday. Pluto’s proprietary no-code interface is both easy to use and performance augmenting, making it accessible to investors of all ability levels.
Pluto enables investors to construct custom, automated trading strategies based on their investing preferences with out-of-the box tools. Pluto’s tools seek and exploit favorable market conditions while shielding investor’s portfolios from risk. Additionally, Pluto will give users the ability to license their strategies to other members of the Pluto community, thereby giving retail investors the ability to monetize their knowledge.
Investors will now be able to live trade bitcoin, ethereum, polygon, dogecoin and a number of other popular cryptocurrencies. Joining the platform also entitles users to partake in Pluto’s rewards programs, which include:
- Community Rewards – an industry-first dividend program that allocates a portion of Pluto’s profits back to its investor community.
- Sparks – an initiative that rewards users for completing education missions designed to help them understand and apply systems of wealth creation used by professional traders and institutions.
“We wanted to design an accessible platform available to people of all experience levels,” said Pluto CEO Jacob Sansbury. “For too long, hedge funds and big banks have monopolized superior trading technology, entrenching their positions at the top of the financial food chain. At Pluto, we believe Wall Street MBAs and dorm room traders deserve access to the same investing tools.”
Live trading on Pluto offers some of the lowest crypto trading fees in the industry, saving investors upward of 90% in fees compared to many of the biggest exchanges and trading platforms on the market.
Currently, the majority of crypto test strategies built on Pluto reflect a positive net return, validating Pluto’s mission to empower every retail investor with healthy and productive investing habits and personalized, yet accessible, trading tools.
Crypto trading is just the start of Pluto’s journey – in the coming months, the platform will add stock trading features and more, with the goal of eventually becoming a hub for multi-asset trading.
About Pluto
Pluto is a free-to-use platform for building, utilizing, and monetizing automated trading strategies for digital asset and equity markets. Launched in 2021 by Bridgewater Associates alum Jacob Sansbury and cybersecurity enthusiast Dakota McDaniels, Pluto is facilitating the next generation of quantitative retail investing. Pluto’s automated trading toolkit enables users to build no-code strategies to augment their investing capabilities, while Pluto’s trading strategy marketplace enables users to license highly-vetted trading strategies from other users. Pluto is backed by At.inc, Switch Ventures, and Caffeinated Capital and is based out of Los Angeles.
Contacts
Will Crockett
[email protected]
Blockchain
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plays Catchup With DOGE; Will Bulls Push For $0.00002?
- SHIB’s price shows strength as it continues its rally, with eyes set on a high of $0.00002 as the price tends to mimic DOGE.
- SHIB could rally more as the price creates a bullish bias and holds above its range channel after a successful breakout.
- SHIB’s price remains strong on all timeframes as the price trades above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
The price action shown by Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the past few days has been a replica of what we see with the price of DOGE in the past few days as it continues to lead the charge for memecoin rallies. Although the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been under the shadow of DOGE, that hasn’t neglected the fact that the price has had a good run. With uncertainty in the crypto market creeping in, would this run be sustained? (Data from Binance)
Shib Inu (SHIB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 150% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs rally accompanied by its rival SHIB.
The past weeks were tough for the crypto space, with many altcoins struggling to hold up their key support areas. With the week looking more promising and Bitcoin (BTC) prices gaining traction, the crypto market has enjoyed a measure of relief, but this can not be said for the new month as things begin to look slightly different in terms of prices.
After its weekly close of above $0.00001, the price of SHIB rallied to a high of $0.00001300; the price faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $0.000015; the price struggled to break above this region.
The price of SHIB has maintained its bullish structure above the $0.000012 region as the price of SHIB eyes a rally to a region of $0.000018-$0.00002.
Weekly resistance for the price of SHIB – $0.000018-$0.00002.
Weekly support for the price of SHIB – $0.000012.
Price Analysis Of SHIB On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of SHIB continued to look strong as the price held above its range channel, forming strong support to hold off the price from sellers.
SHIB currently trades at $0.00001290, just above its key support formed at $0.00001 after its successful breakout from a range channel with good volume as the price tried mimicking DOGE performance.
The price of SHIB needs to break and hold above $0.000014 for more rallies to a region of $0.00002
Daily resistance for the SHIB price – $0.000014.
Daily support for the SHIB price – $0.000011.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Bitwise Expands To Active Strategies; Announces Hiring of Industry-Leading Alternatives Team
The world’s largest crypto index fund manager will introduce multi-strategy absolute return strategies designed specifically for institutional clients. New team led by Jeffrey Park, CFA, formerly with Corbin Capital, Harvard Management Company, and Morgan Stanley; supported by specialists previously with Northern Trust and Millennium Management.
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitwise Asset Management, the world’s largest crypto index fund manager, today announced one of the most significant enhancements to the firm’s capabilities since its founding in 2017: the creation of Bitwise’s actively managed crypto strategies. The expansion into active strategies marks an important milestone for Bitwise, whose suite of more than 15 crypto solutions includes the world’s first and largest crypto index fund, along with strategies spanning Bitcoin, Ethereum, DeFi, NFTs, Web3, crypto equities, and the Metaverse.
Bitwise’s move to add active strategies is being driven by fast-growing institutional demand for liquid crypto strategies. The company’s active team will be led by a newly assembled team of experts, headed by Jeffrey Park, CFA. Park, who brings nearly a decade of experience as a crypto investor, was most recently a partner at alternatives manager Corbin Capital, where he spearheaded the firm’s earliest investments into digital assets. Prior to that, Park held roles at Harvard Management Company and Morgan Stanley, specializing in fixed income and exotic derivatives.
Joining Park is Vincent Molino, who will head operational due diligence for Bitwise’s active solutions. Molino led and supported due diligence efforts for more than a decade at institutions including Northern Trust, Mercer, and EnTrustPermal. In addition, Denny Peng has joined the team from multi-strategy hedge fund complex Millennium Management and will serve as risk manager.
Bitwise’s new team will initially focus on multi-strategy absolute return solutions that seek to capitalize on market inefficiencies and place emphasis on low volatility and sound risk management.
“For the last half-decade, our sole focus at Bitwise has been pioneering ways for investors to access the opportunities emerging in crypto,” said Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley. “The addition of active strategies to our services is a huge step forward in our ability to do that. I’m proud to say we’ve assembled one of the most talented teams in the country to build out our new active strategies, leveraging the platform and experience we’ve developed at Bitwise.”
The announcement comes at a time when institutions are expressing greater interest in digital assets but face increasing complexity in assessing the space. The number of crypto-focused funds has grown from 31 in 2016 to more than 850 today, heightening the need for active strategies that can properly analyze and vet the investable universe for institutions.
“A new dimension of opportunity now presents itself as the market structure of liquid crypto has matured,” said Active Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Park. “We believe market-neutral, yield, arbitrage, and quantitative strategies can be combined with top-tier long-oriented approaches to create unique absolute return opportunities. At Bitwise we have the industry’s deepest bench of experts in crypto research, operational due diligence, custody, trading, risk management, and regulation to help institutional investors navigate this frontier.”
“Crypto has historically moved in four-year cycles—with three up years and one year of drawdowns,” said Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise. “Amid this cycle’s consolidation, many investors have quietly been doing their work and now perceive opportunity. At Bitwise, we see higher-quality and stronger tailwinds than ever before. We’re excited to add active strategies alongside our broad suite of index-based strategies to enable investors to access the opportunities in crypto.”
Added Bitwise CEO Horsley: “Our aspiration remains simple: for Bitwise to be the leading specialist that investment professionals trust as their partner in crypto.”
About Bitwise Asset Management
Based in San Francisco, Bitwise is one of the largest and fastest-growing crypto asset managers. As of year-end 2021, Bitwise managed over $1.3 billion across an expanding suite of investment solutions. The firm is known for managing the world’s largest crypto index fund (OTCQX: BITW) and pioneering products spanning Bitcoin, Ethereum, DeFi, and crypto-focused equity indexes. Bitwise focuses on partnering with financial advisors and investment professionals to provide quality education and research. The team at Bitwise combines expertise in technology with decades of experience in traditional asset management and indexing, coming from firms including BlackRock, Blackstone, Meta, and Google, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Bitwise is backed by leading institutional investors and asset management executives, and has been profiled in Institutional Investor, CNBC, Barron’s, Bloomberg, and The Wall Street Journal.
RISK DISCLOSURE AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Carefully consider the investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses of any Bitwise investment product before investing. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee or assurance that the methodology used by Bitwise or any of the Bitwise investment products will result in any Bitwise investment product achieving positive investment returns or outperforming other investment products. There is no guarantee or assurance that an investor’s investment objectives will be met through an investment into any Bitwise investment product, and an investor may lose money. Investors into any Bitwise investment product should be willing to accept a high degree of volatility in the price of such investment product and the possibility of significant losses. Bitwise investment products involve a substantial degree of risk. Certain Bitwise investment products may be available only to institutional and individual accredited investors.
Certain of the Bitwise investment products may be subject to the risks associated with investing in crypto assets, including cryptocurrencies and crypto tokens. Because crypto assets are a new technological innovation with a limited history, they are a highly speculative asset. Future regulatory actions or policies may limit the ability to sell, exchange or use a crypto asset. The price of a crypto asset may be impacted by the transactions of a small number of holders of such crypto asset. Crypto assets may decline in popularity, acceptance or use, which may impact their price. The technology relating to crypto assets and blockchain is new and developing. Currently, there are a limited number of publicly listed or quoted companies for which crypto assets and blockchain technology represent an attributable and significant revenue stream.
NFTs are an extremely new artistic and cultural phenomenon, and interest in such artwork could wane. If the demand for NFT artwork diminishes, the prices of NFT items could be negatively affected. The market for NFTs can be subject to shallow trade volume, extreme hoarding, low liquidity and high bankruptcy risk. NFTs are also subject to risks and challenges associated with intellectual property rights and fraud.
In general, Metaverse protocols do not operate on a native blockchain, but rather are built and operated on other public blockchain networks. As a result, a Metaverse protocol does not control the blockchain network on which it operates. Any adverse impacts or changes on the underlying blockchain network could have a negative effect on the operation of the Metaverse protocol and, as a result, could impact the price of the Metaverse protocol’s digital asset. Such adverse impacts can include, but are not limited to, technical bugs, hacks, 51% attacks or network congestion due to, among other issues, high fees.
The opinions expressed herein are intended to provide insight or education and are not intended as individual investment advice. Bitwise does not represent that this information is accurate and complete and it should not be relied upon as such.
This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Diversification may not protect against market risk. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market.
Bitwise may attempt to have shares of its investment products quoted on a secondary market. However, there is no guarantee this will be successful. Although the shares of certain Bitwise investment products have been approved for trading on a secondary market, investors in any other Bitwise investment product should not assume that the shares will ever obtain such an approval due to a variety of factors, including questions that regulators such as the SEC, FINRA or other regulatory bodies may have regarding the investment product. Shareholders of such investment products should be prepared to bear the risk of investment in the shares indefinitely.
This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The offer and sale of these investment products have not been registered with or approved or disapproved of by the Securities and Exchange Commission or the securities commission or regulatory authority of any state or foreign jurisdiction.
Contacts
Media Contact
Frank Taylor/Ryan Dicovitsky
Dukas Linden Public Relations
[email protected]
FIFA+ Collect Invites Football Fans to “Own It, Win It, Live It” With VIP Experience Giveaways to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel
Secret Chinese ‘police stations’ to be investigated in Britain – POLITICO
Warm weather will continue for the East, the West sees snow at high altitudes
FTX Exciting Update – Users Can Now Send Crypto’s Through Email & Phone Number￼
Harvard survey predicts surge in Gen Z votes in midterm elections
Ryanair customers denied boarding after plane seats sold to them ‘didn’t exist’
Tokenization Global Market Report 2022: Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to Safeguard Sensitive Data – ResearchAndMarkets.com
All business: Crete-Monee’s Lynel Billups-Williams goes for 237 yards and 3 TDs in playoff opener. And his family? ‘Everybody is rooting for me.’
Earthquakes September 2022
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News6 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches