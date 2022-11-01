Flipkart India’s FY22 Net Loss Increases to Rs 3,413 Crore Despite Increase in Revenue

Get the latest Boston sports news
New Delhi:
E-commerce giant Flipkart India’s consolidated net loss widened to Rs 3,413 crore in fiscal 2021-22 despite rising revenue, according to financial data viewed by business intelligence platform Tofler .
The Walmart group-owned company had reported a net loss of Rs 2,445.6 crore in the previous financial year 2020-21.
On a stand-alone basis, Flipkart’s net loss widened to Rs 3,404.3 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 2,444.8 crore in 2020-21.
Total net income, both on an individual and consolidated basis, increased by approximately 18% to Rs 51,175.7 crore from Rs 43,349.1 crore in FY21.
The company’s total expenditure for the financial year was reported at Rs 54,580 crore, Tofler said.
The company acquired a stake in 63Ideas Infolabs, which operates the Ninjacart brand, and a 50% stake in Childrenite Private during the year.
An email query sent to Flipkart elicited no immediate response
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers.
Q: Are you one of the few people that realizes Gesicki is elite and should never be traded, or do you follow what seems to be the consensus that he’s nothing special? Letting him go would be a Welker situation. – @turnergraphics on Twitter
A: Mike Gesicki is always a popular topic here. I think Gesicki is a weapon at tight end and should be utilized. But the consensus isn’t that Gesicki isn’t special. He is. He doesn’t fit the current offense, which requires a tight end with better blocking skills. Gesicki isn’t a blocking tight end, he’s a receiving tight end. However, this team could use his offensive skills. This isn’t a high-scoring offense. It could use Gesicki on seam routes and in the red zone. He can do things many other tight ends can’t, such as going up high for that touchdown reception at Baltimore. Gesicki had three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown last week and has 21 receptions for 235 yards and four touchdowns on the season. We’ll know Tuesday afternoon/evening whether he gets traded. The trade deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday. I think the Dolphins are better by keeping Gesicki.
Q: Is Robert Jones the starter at LG with Eichenberg out? – @GabeHauar on Twitter
A: Yes, most likely Robert Jones starts at left guard while Liam Eichenberg recovers from his knee injury, which doesn’t seem to be season ending. Eichenberg has had his struggles and he’s been honest about those struggles. But his last two games showed improvement. Jones played 15 snaps against Detroit and seemed to play well. As long as Terron Armstead is at left tackle, the left guard’s job becomes easier. If Armstead misses time, it hurts both left tackle and left guard, and after that you get widespread issues that lead to a decline in the run game plus sacks, quarterback hits and quarterback hurries. You can be sure the Bears are going to test Jones Sunday with one-on-one matchups and stunts/games, the latter to see if the communication is good between Jones and Armstead, and Jones and center Connor Williams.
Q: What is McDaniel doing differently from Flores that has made this team so undisciplined? Is it a simple fix? – @mr_jaystudsbake on Twitter
A: It should be a simple fix. Players must put a bigger focus on the penalties and be more disciplined. But the penalties keep happening. I can’t figure out why this constantly happens. The Dolphins can win as a highly-penalized team — as they’ve shown. Dallas also is winning despite a high rate of penalties. It’s No. 4 in penalties (55 for 418 yards) and the Dolphins are No. 5 (55 for 418 yards). Eventually, those miscues could prove costly.
Q: Good to have Kohou and Crossen back. They made their presence felt in 2nd half. On ST too. Was slow start by D them shaking off some rust? – @AnthonyLotus823 on Twitter
A: I think the slow start on defense was a number of things, including having two rookies start in the secondary with cornerback Kader Kohou and safety Verone McKinley III. Kohou played 57 snaps from scrimmage (95%) and McKinley played 48 snaps (80%). Crossen played 14 snaps (23%). There was an adjustment period. You had youthful players in a road game in personnel alignments that aren’t common or familiar to them or others. And the Dolphins pass rush didn’t cause much disruption with its two sacks and two quarterback hits. Beyond that, Detroit can score. Their record isn’t good at 1-6. But they’re ninth in the league in scoring at 24.7 points per game. They can periodically cause headaches for a defense. Give credit to the coaches and players for getting things worked out and not allowing any points in the second half. And, yeah, having Kohou and Crossen back allows the defense to breathe a bit easier.
The British Home Secretary felt that illegal immigration to the south coast of her country was an “invasion” that needed to be put an end to, not without causing a stir even within her majority.
In an address to the House of Commons on 31 October, British Home Secretary Suella Braverman pledged to end the “scourge” of illegal immigration in her country, a phenomenon she has estimated to be “out of control” due to a “failing system”.
“The British people deserve to know which party is serious about stopping the invasion on our south coast,” she said in particular, in an atmosphere of the well-heckled lower house of Parliament.
Public “deserve to know which party is serious about stopping the invasion on our southern coast” says Home Secretary Suella Braverman – “the system is broken, illegal immigration is out of control”
She tells MPs who want to get rid of her, “let them try”https://t.co/w39xUG8vG0pic.twitter.com/EaATVhlyMY
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 31, 2022
“Some 40,000 people have arrived on the South Coast this year alone, many of them aided by criminal organizations, and some are even members of criminal organizations. So let’s stop pretending [ces gens] are all refugees in distress. The whole country knows that this is not true”, assured the one who has just resumed her duties on October 25, a week after having published his letter of resignationin which she notably criticized Liz Truss for not having “kept her promises” on subjects such as the fight against illegal immigration.
“In a position like mine you have to choose your words carefully. […] and I will never demonize people who come to this country looking for a better life,” Secretary of State for Immigration Robert Jenrick told Sky News, distancing himself from his boss.
At the origin of a wave of indignation among many of her political opponents, the minister’s remarks come two days after the arson of a migrant processing center in Dover, in the south of England. According to the Reuters news agency, the main suspect, “a white man wearing a plaid shirt”, would have ended his life in the process.
Country music superstar Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, drag biased establishment media as well as Silicon Valley giants including Google in a parody of the movie Presenter which they posted to social media on Monday, just in time for Halloween.
In the video, Jason Aldean plays Will Ferrell’s character Ron Burgundy from the 2004 film, while Brittany Aldean stars as Christina Applegate in Veronica Corningstone.
The parody follows months of negative media coverage for the country music couple, particularly for their public opposition to transgender procedures for children. Aldeans have also repeatedly mocked President Joe Biden and criticized vaccination mandates for students.
Watch below:
🚨 Breaking News🚨 Happy Halloween from Ron, Veronica and the Channel 4 news team. 🎃👻 #fakenews pic.twitter.com/6v8fsZMyIu
—Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 31, 2022
In the video, the couple parodies the media hatred aimed at them.
“In our most unbiased story of the night, tonight we tell the story of an aspiring country artist and his wife, Brittany and Jason Aldean,” Brittany said. “Apparently, according to Brittany’s recent tweet, she hates all animals, based on the tweet that reads ‘I love dogs’. »
They later troll Silicon Valley by implying that Google is removing search results related to the couple.
“Now most of you might not know who Brittany and Jason Aldean are, but if you want to Google you can potentially find them on page five or six,” Brittany says.
“I actually found them on page 13,” Jason replies, adding that the couple just have to “compress” it.
Brittany signs off, saying, “Stay awake, everyone.”
As reported by Breitbart News, Brittany Aldean recently angered the mainstream media following a series of Instagram posts in which she condemned transgender surgery for minors.
“Advocating for child genital mutilation under the guise of love and calling it ‘gender-affirming care’ is one of the worst evils,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post. In a separate post, she said she was glad her parents didn’t “change gender” during her “tomboy phase.”
Jason Aldean has been let go by his PR firm after the media interpreted his wife’s remarks as “transphobic”.
A woman who accused Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, of pressuring her to have an abortion, defended her claims in an exclusive interview with ABC News, saying he was not fit for a job and that “honesty matters”.
Walker denied the allegations, which were first made at a press conference last week, calling the claims ‘nonsense’ while adding ‘it’s all a lie, and I won’t accept any of it’ .
The woman, whom ABC News has agreed to call Jane Doe, told ABC News in her first on-camera interview that she decided to come forward after another woman made similar claims that Walker had also pushed her to have an abortion.
Speaking to ABC News’ ‘Nightline’ co-anchor Juju Chang, the woman said that in 1993 she became pregnant in the middle of a year-long affair with Walker, claiming they saw each other “several times a week, usually in the morning” and that they were in love.
“[Walker] was very clear that he didn’t want me to have the child. And he said that because of his wife’s family and the powerful people around him, I wouldn’t be safe and the child wouldn’t be safe,” the woman said.
“I felt threatened and I thought I had no choice,” said the woman, who appeared on camera for the first time since going public with her allegations at a press conference. press last week with his lawyer, Gloria Allred.
Responding to the ABC News interview, Walker released a statement on Tuesday saying, “It was a lie a week ago and it’s a lie today. Seven days before an election, Democrats released Gloria Allred and a woman I don’t know My “Opponents will do and say anything to win this election. The whole democratic machine is going after me and the Georgian people. I’m not intimidated. Once again they played with the wrong Georgian.”
In her interview with Chang, Jane Doe recalled going to a clinic to have an abortion before abruptly leaving after changing her mind.
“I guess it’s part of the procedure as they did an ultrasound. And I saw the ultrasound and couldn’t go through with it. So I left the clinic and I’m back home,” she said with emotion in her voice.
According to the woman, Walker then told her he would drive her to the clinic for the procedure.
“He came to my house and picked me up and drove me to the clinic,” the woman recalled. “I walked in alone and he waited in the car while I walked in and had the procedure. And then I got out and he drove me to the pharmacy and then he drove me home. “
Jane Doe said Walker gave her money to pay for the abortion. She said she did not have a receipt for payment or a record of the procedure.
Walker, who is running against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, is campaigning as a staunch anti-abortion candidate.
According to Jane Doe, she had a friendly relationship with Walker for decades and last spoke to him by phone in March 2020.
Two women identified to ABC News as friends of Jane Doe by her lawyer Gloria Allred say Jane Doe confided in them in the 1990s that she had a year-long affair with Walker and became pregnant at the course of this relationship.
Jane Doe said she last saw Walker at a mental health event in 2019.
“He gave me — he hugged me and was very happy to see me… He was very kind and cordial,” she said of their 2019 meeting.
One of the women identified as a friend of Jane Doe said she was with her at the event and took a picture of her and Walker together, telling ABC News: “They kissed for a long time …they had clearly known each other for years and years.”
Jane Doe said she never brought up the abortion with Walker as long as they stayed in touch.
Walker has previously denied an ex-girlfriend’s claim to various news outlets that he paid for her to have an abortion in 2009. The woman told The Daily Beast she had documents at the support for her allegation, including a receipt from an abortion clinic, a bank deposit receipt with an image of a check for $700 which she claims was signed by Walker sent within a week of the abortion, as well as a “healing” card which she claims was signed by Walker.
During an appearance last week on Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier, Walker issued sweeping denials of recent allegations against him.
“Well, that’s a lie. And I said that was a lie and I hope people can see now that Raphael Warnock and the left would do whatever they can to win the seat,” Walker said. “I said it once and I moved on, my campaign continued because we worry about what Georgians are talking about…I said it was a lie. I turned the page. page and they I want me to play these guessing games and stuff, but I’m not I’m not in. I want to win this great seat for the great people of Georgia because that’s what ‘it’s about.
Jane Doe told Chang that, following Walker’s denials, she now thinks he is unfit to be a U.S. senator.
When asked why, she replied, “I think honesty matters.”
Johnson & Johnson will spend $16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed to bolster its medical devices division.
The healthcare giant said Tuesday it would pay $380 for each Abiomed share and also provide an additional $35 per share in cash if certain business and clinical milestones are met.
Abiomed is developing technology that treats coronary heart disease and heart failure. This includes Impella heart pumps, which are used for patients with severe coronary heart disease.
J&J says the deal, which is expected to close early next year, will help the company expand its medical device segment into a high-growth business.
J&J announced nearly a year ago that it was focusing more on medical devices and its biggest business, pharmaceuticals, by splitting off its consumer health division that sells wound dressings and beauty products.
With Abiomed, J&J adds an explosively growing company to its portfolio. Sales jumped 22% to exceed $1 billion in its last fiscal year. This is well over double the annual sales recorded just five years ago.
Abiomed will operate as a stand-alone business within J&J’s medical device segment once the transaction closes.
J&J will pay for the acquisition with a combination of cash and short-term financing. The company expects the deal to be neutral or slightly dilutive to adjusted earnings in the first year after closing, and then begin to improve results in 2024.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson, based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, slid about 1% to $172.11 before the opening bell on Tuesday. Shares of Abiomed Inc., Danvers, Mass., soared nearly 51% to $380.42.
NFL
CLEVELAND (AP) — For the first time this season, the Cleveland Browns put it all together and played as a complete team — offense, special teams defense.
Scary, on Halloween.
“It was one of those days where we imposed our will,” quarterback Jacoby Brissett said.
Nick Chubb rushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland’s defense frustrated Joe Burrow as the Browns beat Cincinnati 32-13 on Monday night, keeping the star quarterback for the Bengals winless against them.
Garrett, who came to FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Halloween costume, led a fiery defense that sacked Burrow five times and held the Bengals (4-4) to 229 total yards – 100 in the first half .
“Myles was very good,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanki said with a smile. “He does what No. 95 does. He was playing dominant there. It is very difficult for people to block one on one. He gets a ton of attention, and when that happens, the others are one-on-one.
Burrow has already appeared in the Super Bowl in just three seasons in the NFL. However, the Ohio native is yet to beat Cleveland, falling 0-4 in four career starts against rival AFC North Cincinnati.
The Browns (3-5) snapped a four-game losing streak and in doing so saved their season from slipping away as they attempted to stay competitive while awaiting the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson from suspension of 11 matches.
Garrett was pleased with the performance, but as the Browns head to their bye, he stressed that it wouldn’t mean anything without another like this.
“It must be routine. It has to be the norm,” he said. “We have to make sure that everything we did before this game is the same the week after this one. We agitate what is necessary. We’ve taken our pieces, but we’ll show what we have and our dedication to the game and what it takes to get wins in this league because they don’t come easy.
“Right now, to get a win like this, and in a dominant way, it shows the guys how good we really can be.”
Brissett ran for a TD and passed another, leading Cleveland to its fifth straight win over Cincinnati. He completed 17 of 22 for 278 yards and a career-high 133.7 rating while beating Burrow.
Chubb scored on 3- and 11-yard runs, and Brissett added a 3-yard TD run and connected with Amari Cooper on a 4-yard pass in the second half as the Browns built a 25-yard lead -0 while playing their best all-around game in 2022.
“The game was 25-0 before you even knew it,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “We just didn’t come back. The worst thing to do against the Cleveland Browns is to give them a two, three point lead with their running game and passing rush.
Led by Garrett, Cleveland’s defense, which has struggled for most of the season, put relentless pressure on Burrow, who was without top receiver Ja’Marr Chase with a hip injury.
However, even a healthy Chase may not have been enough to help Burrow. He went 25 of 35 for 232 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
“He’s the elite of the elite in the game,” Burrow said of Garrett, who finished with 1 1’2 sacks. “He’s still going to make plays like he did tonight.”
Burrow connected on some killer passes in the fourth quarter to Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, but that only helped him inflate his stats and dampen the scorecard.
Garrett set the tone for a spooky performance for the Browns by dressing up as Vecna, the sinister alien character from the TV series “Stranger Things.” It was indeed a strange night as the Browns finally looked like a competent team and recorded a lopsided victory after so many narrow losses.
“We expect him to set the tone for us,” Brissett said of Garrett. “He will come and tell you that he fed on a lot of these other guys. There weren’t many places to throw the ball tonight, and that was because of the back but also because of the forward.
It was Cleveland’s second blowout against Cincinnati in the past two years. The Browns beat the Bengals 41-6 in their first meeting last year.
“They’ve had our number for the last two years,” Burrow said. “They always play well against us, they have very good defensive players and are really well trained.”
Cincinnati didn’t allow a second-half touchdown in its first seven games before the Browns scored three touchdowns after halftime.
With the trade deadline Tuesday, Browns running back Kareem Hunt has been embroiled in rumors for weeks. Talks over his future began when he asked to be dealt with in August after the team failed to offer him a contract extension.
Hunt went for 42 yards on 11 carries.
Former Browns cornerback Joe Haden served as honorary game captain. He signed a one-day contract to officially retire with Cleveland, who drafted him in the first round in 2010. Haden was a two-time Pro Bowler for seven seasons with the Browns before playing for rival Pittsburgh.
Bengals: CB Chidobe Awuzie left the stadium on crutches and his right knee immobilized. … CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) came out third.
Browns: RT Jack Conklin went to the locker room at the end of the first half with an undisclosed injury, but returned after halftime.
Bengals: Host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Browns: Goodbye a week before visiting Miami on November 13.
