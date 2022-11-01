Foreign exchange reserves set to drop another $15 billion by end of 2022, report says

Reserves of over $500 billion are generally considered by most economists to be sufficient for India.

Bengaluru:

India’s fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves are set to fall more than forecast just a month ago by the end of 2022 as the Reserve Bank of India will continue to protect the rupee from dollar strength. , according to a Reuters poll.

Even though the RBI has drawn around $118 billion from its foreign exchange reserves from a peak of $642 billion a year ago, the rupiah has fallen nearly 12% over the same period. It touched a lifetime low of 83.29 per dollar on October 20.

India’s foreign exchange reserves are expected to fall to $510 billion from around $525 billion by the end of this year, from October 28 to November 28. 1 Reuters poll of 19 economists showed. That was less than $523 billion in a September poll.

Estimates were between $520 billion and $480 billion. Reserves of over $500 billion are generally considered by most economists to be sufficient for India.

“The RBI Governor downplayed the loss of foreign exchange reserves in his latest monetary policy speech, noting valuation losses resulting from a stronger dollar and higher US bond yields…however, that’s at best. a half-full picture,” A. Prasanna said. , Chief Economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

A few economists in the poll also warned that foreign exchange reserves could fall more than they currently predict over the coming year due to a soaring current account deficit, which a separate poll shows. is expected to end the year at its highest in a decade.

“This implies a potential further depletion of foreign exchange reserves which the RBI must take into account,” Prasanna said.

A decline in foreign currency holdings, the largest component of India’s foreign exchange reserves, is the main reason for the overall decline this year.

Given that the US dollar is expected to remain strong in the short to medium term, this trend of exhaustion is unlikely to reverse any time soon.

“Until the dollar cycle turns and/or global rates begin to decline, further valuation losses have the potential to worsen foreign reserve adequacy measures,” said Samiran Chakraborty, chief economist for India at Citi.

HDFC Bank senior economist Sakshi Gupta said the dollar, which recently peaked, could easily recover those highs if inflation unexpectedly spikes in the United States.

If that happens, “therefore, the rupiah would then move towards 83.50 or even higher, which I think will trigger RBI intervention,” Gupta said.

