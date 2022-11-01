Fox’s revenue has been boosted by ad revenue from streaming service Tubi

Fox Corporation The bet of . on its free, ad-supported streaming service Tubi appears to be paying off for the company.

On Tuesday, the company announced its results for its first fiscal quarter, noting that Tubi helped boost its advertising revenue. The service offers on-demand movies and TV shows, as well as channels that replicate the traditional pay-TV format.

“In a quarter where digital advertising revenue appeared to be under pressure, Tubi delivered exceptional revenue growth of nearly 30%,” at approximately $165 million, said Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

Fox said its ad revenue in the quarter was also propelled by political ads leading up to the midterm elections. Overall, revenue for the period increased 5% from a year ago to $3.19 billion.

On a call with investors, Murdoch said Tubi’s revenue for the first time exceeded ad revenue generated by Fox Entertainment “significantly.” This led to a 50% increase in total viewing time, marking Tubi’s highest quarterly viewership at 1.3 billion hours, Murdoch said.

Tubi’s ad revenue boost comes as Fox’s linear television networks have been hit by the cord cut, and many fear a slowdown in the ad market due to economic headwinds and a possible recession.

Fox is among media companies that have acquired a free streaming service in recent years to boost ad revenue as streaming wars have taken off with subscription services such as netflix and Disney+ from the Walt Disney Co.

Fox bought Tubi in 2020 for an estimated valuation of $490 million. Comcast Corp. acquired Xumo the same year for an undisclosed amount, while World Paramount acquired Pluto, a main competitor of Tubi, for $340 million in 2019.

Paramount offers a premium Paramount+ streaming service, which includes ad-free and cheaper ad-supported options. But he said in recent quarters that Pluto’s viewership continued to grow and add to his overall streaming growth. The company releases its results on Wednesday.

Media companies have scrambled to add more paying subscribers to their streaming platforms, with Netflix, Disney+ and Discovery of Warner Bros. HBO Max is investing heavily in content budgets. More recently, they have also shifted to cheaper subscription options that are supported by advertisements.

Meanwhile, services like Tubi and Pluto have quietly generated ad revenue for media companies.

Fox management said Tubi is on track to continue growing revenue in the next quarter, adding that the company invested around $50 million in the streamer during the quarter.

Murdoch called the investment “very modest” compared to premium subscription streaming services. He added that the company will continue to invest in Tubi, which it sees as a “safe investment” that has the potential to become the winner in the free and ad-supported streaming category.

Disclosure: CNBC is owned by Comcast Corp.