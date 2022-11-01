FTX Exciting Update – Users Can Now Send Crypto’s Through Email & Phone Number￼

Despite the bear market, crypto adoptions are widely spreading across all areas around the world. In that case, in order to retain and keep its users engaging, FTX – an institutional crypto exchange has brought up an update. It is now accessible for all FTX users to send crypto’s via phone number and email address. Being a user-friendly platform, FTX offers an even more simple process for its users.

In general, operating as the world’s largest crypto exchange, FTX is developing innovative ideas, targeting users globally. Recently, the exchange is working on expanding its markets, covering all regions of the world. Further, users can buy, sell and trade a variety of digital assets on the platform is super easy.

Surprisingly, FTX remains to be one of the best crypto exchanges, especially for its continuous efforts and developments even in the bear market. Couple of days back, FTX officially revealed its market expansion and operations in the United Arab Emirates.

Exclusive Offer for FTX Users

Amidst the other updates, sending and receiving cryptocurrencies through email address and phone numbers is something exciting for the users. All FTX users are awaiting to explore this new feature in the platform.

Moreover, the new updates bind additional benefits like, transaction speed, easy access to contacts, avoids misspell of wallet addresses and even other technical errors while sending/ receiving assets. Also, it helps to track and maintain the purchases history directly back to the people.

In addition, it brings in an easier way for all other users who do not possess much technical skills in fact. Through this feature, FTX will gain more user base for making the crypto and its operations as easy to use.

However in-order to survive and hold the top position in the crypto market, FTX will support and launch features at user convenience. Significantly, ranking as the top 3rd crypto exchange in the market, FTX will work to expand its operations and services at large scale.

Thus, as much as making crypto and its services at ease, users will be eager to explore the innovations offered in the crypto space.