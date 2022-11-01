News
Gary Neville quits as Salford chief executive with ex-Class of 92 Manchester United team-mate Nicky Butt to succeed him full-time
Gary Neville has left as Salford City chief executive, with Nicky Butt set to succeed his former Manchester United team-mate.
The League Two club is owned by Neville, who took on the role of part-time managing director, and former ‘Class of 92’ teammates Butt, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, as well as the Singaporean businessman Peter Lim since 2014. .
Since the acquisition, the club have risen from the Northern Premier League First Division North – the eighth tier of English football – to the League ranks and ex-teammate David Beckham has joined as an investor.
Neville, who has many other interests including a successful media career, is now stepping away from the day-to-day running of the club to allow Butt to take over as full-time CEO.
Butt left his role as first-team development manager at Man United in 2021.
Neville said: “I’ve enjoyed my eight years and I can’t believe how much we’ve achieved in that time, and how proud I am of the hard work everyone at the club has put in to make a dream come true. that we had on a train. turn into reality.
“I will now be able to sit back and enjoy the game on matchdays knowing that it is in good hands.”
Butt said: “I am thrilled and welcome this opportunity, this pressure, this responsibility.
“I accept responsibility for the long-term vision, while focusing on the short-term goals and what is needed now, and I will work hard to take the club to where we think it can be.”
Chicago Bears trade Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, looking to the future by adding more draft capital.
The Chicago Bears are trading linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for second- and fifth-round draft picks, a source confirmed Monday.
The Bears also will receive linebacker A.J. Klein in return, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.
The trade is Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ second major deal in six days. He traded defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.
Smith, 25, was the No. 8 pick in the 2018 draft by former Bears GM Ryan Pace. He has 607 tackles, 47 tackles for a loss, 16½ sacks, 20 quarterback hits, 20 passes defended and seven interceptions over 4½ seasons with the Bears.
The move to trade Smith comes after he staged a hold-in during training camp amid stalled contract negotiations. Smith made a public request for a trade, saying in a statement the team didn’t value him and refused to negotiate in good faith.
In an impromptu news conference on Aug. 9, Poles responded by saying he thought the Bears made Smith a fair offer and they still intended to sign the linebacker.
“We can’t lose sight that this isn’t about one player,” Poles said then. “My job is to build a roster that’s going to sustain success for a long period of time. We’ve got to do what’s best for the Chicago Bears.”
Poles and Smith eventually came to an understanding that he would play this season for the Bears without a new contract. He leads the league with 83 tackles and also has four tackles for a loss, three quarterback hits, 2½ sacks and two interceptions in eight games in the final year of his rookie contract.
Poles had the option of using the franchise tag on Smith next season, but he obviously felt the draft capital made more sense as he builds for the future. The Bears have added three 2023 draft picks after Poles got a fourth-rounder for Quinn.
“On the business side, it just made too much sense for what we’re trying to do,” Poles said last week after trading Quinn. “It’s going to allow us to continue to build a highly competitive roster.”
ESPN reported the Bears will pay $4.833 million of Smith’s remaining salary this season, while the Ravens will pay $575,000.
The Bears did not make Poles available for comment Monday, and coach Matt Eberflus finished speaking to reporters shortly before news of the trade leaked out.
The NFL trade deadline is 3 p.m. Tuesday, and the next question is if Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham have more deals in the works.
“Ryan and Ian are in there working their tails off on whatever they’re doing, and they’ll say, ‘Hey, Coach, this is what we’ve got,’ just like they do anytime, even with the draft,” Eberflus said of the communication as the deadline approaches. “‘Hey, we’re talking about this,’ and, ‘We’re talking about that.’ And they’ll just inform me of what’s going on at that point.”
Smith and Quinn were two of four team captains this season along with quarterback Justin Fields and left guard Cody Whitehair. Smith frequently gave the pregame speeches in the huddle after warmups, and Quinn, a 12-year NFL veteran, was quietly one of the most respected players in the locker room.
Smith became emotional when he heard of the Quinn trade while speaking with reporters last week.
“Sucks,” Smith said. “I have a great deal of respect for that guy. Man. Crazy.”
Eberflus said Monday that safety Eddie Jackson was named a replacement captain for Quinn.
During his weekly appearance on “The Parkins & Spiegel Show” on WSCR-AM 670, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said Smith’s “energy was contagious.”
“I know his value. I’ve felt his value throughout the organization, not just on the field,” Johnson said. “Roquan was Roquan. He was a character, a great personality.
“It’s really just trying to find a way that I can add that leadership value back into the organization, add that ‘it’ factor back into the organization. Because he’s definitely not somebody you can just replace. He’s not somebody who can be duplicated.”
But Johnson said he trusts Bears leadership to do what it believes is best for the future of the team.
“There’s more to it than just giving guys away,” Johnson said. “I don’t think it’s ever as simple as that. I feel like there are decisions to be made, and they’re not easy decisions. I feel like the front office is doing what they feel is best for the future of the Bears organization.”
The Smith trade comes after the Bears gave up 442 yards — including 200 on the ground — in a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Afterward, Smith was strong in his assessment of the defense.
“They had a good game plan and that’s that, but the defense, we never can allow someone to score that many points on us,” Smith said. “That’s embarrassing. So we have to look our own selves in the mirror.”
Now Smith joins a Ravens team that leads the AFC North with a 5-3 record.
Klein, 31, is a 10-year NFL veteran who has started 81 of his 136 career games with the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills and Ravens. He had a career-best season in 2020 with the Bills, recording 75 tackles, five sacks, nine quarterback hits, five tackles for a loss and four passes defended.
News
Reviews | The Framers of the 14th Amendment Weren’t Colorblind
The new Tory 6-3 majority on Roberts Court is emboldened. The court overturned Roe vs. Wade, abandoning women’s reproductive freedom, for example, while constitutionalizing the prerogative of gun owners to carry concealed weapons in public spaces. In these and other cases, archconservatives like Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito use originalism – the theory favored by conservatives that constitutional significance should be determined by what the original framers of the Constitution or the generation of ratification would have understood that particular words meant. Tying constitutional interpretation to foundational historical understanding is a highly debatable proposition that imposes the views of slaveholders and the few white male landowners who were allowed to participate fully as citizens then on “We the People” now.
But when conservatives seek to impose color blindness on the 14th Amendment, they reject their beloved originalism and ignore the original intent of the radical Republicans who championed it. Led by Congressman Thaddeus Stevens, these outspoken radicals pledged to immediately and permanently end slavery and make black Americans full and equal citizens, a necessarily race-conscious project.
During oral argument today, Judge Amy Coney Barrett admitted there was original evidence of racial awareness among the framers of the 14th Amendment. Other conservative justices have focused on contemporary arguments about whether conscious admissions of race constituted racial discrimination and whether a time limit on such affirmative action is legally required. Curiously, the petitioners who brought these lawsuits against Harvard and the University of North Carolina rely on supporters of integration Brown v. Board of Education cases to support their claim of color blindness.
But a sincere originalist investigation shows that the petitioners have failed in their duty to show why multiple precedents should be overturned and race should never be considered.
Since the court decision in the Bakke case in 1978, Harvard had been a leading figure in how higher education institutions could achieve robust diversity without discriminating against individuals. Bakke made it clear that no university can use rigid racial quotas like the University of California, Davis Medical School did when it set aside 16 spots in a class of 100 for racial minorities. Judge Lewis Powell, the crucial pivotal vote in the case, voted against the quotas but cited ‘the Harvard College Admissions Program’ as a model of moderation that would survive the strict scrutiny applied to policies that hold up race account. Over the next few decades, Harvard and other institutions constantly experimented, trying a range of tactics to achieve diversity without overemphasizing race, as liberals and conservatives at court argued over the meaning of equal protection applied to university admissions.
Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and, later, Anthony Kennedy refused to accept the argument of conservatives on their right that the equal protection clause required color blindness. The court upheld University of Michigan and University of Texas law school programs that mimicked the flexibility of the Harvard model. But he struck down a Michigan undergraduate admissions program that awarded minority applicants an extra 20 points as too rigid.
It makes sense that some race considerations are constitutional. The framers of the 14th Amendment designed it to undo the Dr Scott decision in which African Americans, free and enslaved, were deemed unworthy of American citizenship. The majority in Dr Scott attempted to freeze in place a racial order, white supremacy, and the “peculiar institution” it justified, slavery, forever—the judicial despotism that accelerated the Civil War.
The radical Republican architects of Reconstruction were trying to end a racial caste system – slavery – and rebuild American society so that blacks and other non-whites would be placed on a level of civil and political equality with whites. Eighteen Civil War and Reconstruction historians have submitted a “friend of the court” brief in the ongoing affirmative action case to highlight the racial intentions of the framers of the 14th Amendment. They pointed to the Civil Rights Act of 1866, which said all people would have the same rights “enjoyed by white people,” including the power to own property and to enter into and perform contracts. And the Freedmen’s Bureau Act, they noted, offered a phalanx of goods and services to black Americans to ease the transition from slavery to full citizenship, but gave white Civil War refugees more limited assistance. None of these laws were color blind – they were expressly designed to treat races differently in the service of making them more equal and passed despite President Andrew Johnson’s vetoes and cries of reverse racism against white people.
Southern white supremacists and the Supreme Court itself viewed these efforts as zero sums. An effort to bring equal civil rights to violently repressed black Americans unfairly made them the “special favorite” of the laws the court declared when it refused to uphold the Civil Rights Act of 1875. It took nearly from another century, after black Americans mounted a rights revolution, to gain the right to sit and eat where they want and not be discriminated against in jobs and housing and to enforce these rights through the courts.
Prior to that, the Supreme Court had largely rendered the 14th Amendment void for blacks, with formalistic ideas like “separate but equal,” refusing to see and name the true meaning of Jim Crow segregation for decades. Judicial hostility and a willful blindness to black subordination ensured that the 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868, did not begin to broadly enforce racial equality against massive white resistance until the court of Warren, in a series of cases ranging from Brown v. Commission at To love against Virginie, breathed life into his words. The 14th Amendment has become a wellspring of rights and equality not only for Black Americans, but also for women seeking gender equality and reproductive freedom, and interracial couples and LGBTQ people seeking marriage equality. , among other equity seekers. In sum, the framers of the 14th Amendment envisioned and attempted to provide pluralistic and universal equality rather than patriarchal white domination.
Since then, a political movement to reshape the judicial system into a conservative mold has borne fruit and normalized judicial doctrines such as originalism, textualism and color blindness on behalf of people who seem uncomfortable with change. American social and cultural. A new hostility to the racial calculation project has set in. Led by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court undermined school integration, gutted the Voting Rights Act, refused to reign in extreme partisan gerrymandering that is de facto racial gerrymandering, and now looks set to end affirmative action in college admissions and continue to undermine American democracy. This, too, is contrary to the sweeping vision, embodied in the 15th Amendment, of giving non-whites the right to vote in order to enable them to protect their equal status through politics.
When Kennedy was in the field, he rode those tensions. He was a judicial curator. He disliked and voted against public policies that he felt placed too much emphasis on the race of individuals. But he recognized our nation’s legacy of segregation in education and housing, the resulting racial inequality, and the need for state actors to continue, through racially conscious means, to address racial isolation. He preferred to apply the equal protection clause with strict control in individual cases rather than impose a complete prophylactic ban on any consideration of race. Perhaps Barrett, an adoptive mother of black children, is inclined towards this middle position.
Former Kennedy lawyer, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, engages in race- and gender-conscious affirmative action by hiring lawyers. It would be ironic and unfortunate if he and Kennedy’s other former lawyer, Judge Neil Gorsuch, undermined their former boss’ legacy.
The Harvard trial court applied four decades of established precedent to the extensive evidence in that case and concluded that Asian applicants to Harvard had not been discriminated against and that constitutional principles had not not been violated. He found that Harvard “valued all types of diversity, not just racial diversity, viewed race as part of a holistic review process, and regardless of race, its share of racially-specific students would decrease considerably.
The Roberts Court’s desire to overturn a long-established precedent undermines its legitimacy. Prior to the Civil War, the court permitted and protected the interests of slaveholders. After the war, the court was hostile to the first Reconstruction; the Roberts Court is hostile to the second, which began with the civil rights revolution.
The 14th Amendment, by definition, was a racially conscious effort to end structures of white supremacy, as honest and original investigation reveals. If forensic originalists want to stay true to their originalist values, they should support rather than undermine that reckoning.
Trump trial begins in New York — RT World News
The former president has not been personally charged and believes his company is being unfairly prosecuted
The criminal trial of Donald Trump’s family real estate business has opened in New York. With the Trump Organization accused of committing tax evasion, the former US president himself is unlikely to speak out.
Opening statements were heard Monday after a contentious jury selection process, in which Trump’s lawyers repeatedly eliminated jurors who had a negative view of the former commander-in-chief.
With the final jury including at least two members who admit bias against Trump, New York prosecutors opened by claiming that the Trump Organization and the Trump Payroll Corporation helped executives avoid taxes between 2005 and 2021 by offering them “Off the Books” perks like luxury apartment rentals, private school tuition, and car leases.
While the companies pleaded not guilty, former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg accepted a plea deal in exchange for his testimony. Weisselberg claims he dodged municipal, state and federal taxes on about $1.76 million in earnings and that the Trump Organization paid his rent and utility bills with company money. “indirect compensation” For his work.
Prosecutors allege Weisselber’s testimony implicates the company as a whole, arguing that as chief financial officer he was acting on its behalf.
Donald Trump has not been charged, and although The New York Times noted that his name was mentioned 10 times in the first 40 minutes of the proceedings, he is unlikely to be called to testify.
New York Attorney General Letitia James has spoken openly about her desire to prosecute Trump, even before details of the Trump Organization’s alleged fraud came to light. Elected in 2018. James promised during the election campaign to “challenge this illegitimate president”, call trump “incompetent” and “ill-equipped to serve in the highest office in this country.”
In a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, Trump called the case of James “ridiculous and highly partisan.” The former president previously described James as a “racist” and one “fraud.”
Trump companies are charged with 15 counts of fraud, conspiracy and grand larceny, each carrying a maximum fine of $10,000. Although Trump’s business empire could easily handle such punishment, his opponents view the trial as a potential source of embarrassment ahead of a likely run for the White House in 2024.
You can share this story on social media:
Nine arrested after bridge collapses in India, killing 134
By AJIT SOLANKI, AIJAZ HUSSAIN, KRUTIKA PATHI and SHEIKH SAALIQ (Associated Press)
MORBI, India (AP) — Police in western India arrested nine people on Monday as they investigated the collapse of a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge in one of the country’s worst accidents in years, officials said. The collapse Sunday evening in Gujarat state plunged hundreds of people into a river, killing at least 134.
As families mourned the dead, attention turned to why the pedestrian bridge, built during British colonialism in the late 1800s and touted by the state’s tourism website as an “artistic and technological marvel,” collapsed and who might be responsible. The bridge had reopened just four days earlier.
Inspector-General Ashok Yadav said police have formed a special investigative team, and that those arrested include managers of the bridge’s operator, Oreva Group, and its staff.
“We won’t let the guilty get away, we won’t spare anyone,” Yadav said.
Gujarat authorities opened a case against Oreva for suspected culpable homicide, attempted culpable homicide and other violations.
In March, the local Morbi town government awarded a 15-year contract to maintain and manage the bridge to Oreva, a group of companies known mainly for making clocks, mosquito zappers and electric bikes. The same month, Oreva closed the bridge, which spans a wide section of the Machchu river, for repairs.
The bridge has been repaired several times in the past and many of its original parts have been replaced over the years.
It was reopened nearly seven months later, on Oct. 26, the first day of the Gujarati New Year, which coincides with the Hindu festival season, and the attraction drew hundreds of sightseers.
Sandeepsinh Zala, a Morbi official, told the Indian Express newspaper the company reopened the bridge without first obtaining a “fitness certificate.” That could not be independently verified, but officials said they were investigating.
Authorities said the structure collapsed under the weight of hundreds of people. A security video of the disaster showed it shaking violently and people trying to hold on to its cables and metal fencing before the aluminum walkway gave way and crashed into the river.
The bridge split in the middle with its walkway hanging down, its cables snapped.
Police said at least 134 people were confirmed dead and many others were admitted to hospitals in critical condition. Emergency responders and rescuers worked overnight and throughout Monday to search for survivors. State minister Harsh Sanghvi said most of the victims were teenagers, women and older people.
At least 177 survivors were pulled from the river, said Jigar Khunt, an information department official in Gujarat. It was unclear how many people were on the bridge when it collapsed and how many remained missing, but survivors said it was so densely packed that people were unable to quickly escape when its cables began to snap.
“There were just too many people on the bridge. We could barely move,” Sidik Bai, 27, said while recovering from injuries in a hospital in Morbi.
Sidik said he jumped into the water when the bridge began to crack and saw his friend being crushed by its metal walkway. He survived by clinging to the bridge’s cables.
“Everyone was crying for help, but one by one they all began disappearing in the water,” Sidik said.
Local news channels ran pictures of the missing shared by concerned relatives, and family members raced to overcrowded hospitals searching for their loved ones.
Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was visiting the state at the time of the accident. He said he was “deeply saddened by the tragedy” and his office announced compensation for families of the dead and called for speedy rescue efforts.
“Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain,” Modi said during a public event in the state on Monday.
Modi was the top elected official of Gujarat for 12 years before becoming India’s prime minister in 2014. A Gujarat state government election is expected in coming months and opposition parties have demanded a thorough investigation of the accident.
The bridge collapse was Asia’s third major disaster involving large crowds in a month.
On Saturday, a Halloween crowd surge killed more than 150 people attending festivities in Itaewon, a neighborhood in Seoul, South Korea. On Oct. 1, police in Indonesia fired tear gas at a soccer match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators tried to flee.
India’s infrastructure has long been marred by safety problems, and Morbi has suffered other major disasters. In 1979, an upstream dam on the Machchu river burst, sending walls of water into the city and killing hundreds of people in one of India’s biggest dam failures.
In 2001, thousands of people died in an earthquake in Gujarat. Morbi, 150 kilometers (90 miles) from the quake’s epicenter in Bhuj, suffered widespread damage. According to a report in the Times of India newspaper, the bridge that collapsed Sunday also was severely damaged.
Hussain, Saaliq and Pathi reported from New Delhi.
Trooper deals at highway patrol station
WILMINGTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post held its annual trunk or treat Monday night, sponsored by the OSHP Wives Association. First responders and community groups handed out treats to costumed children – between and even during rain showers.
— — —
Photos by Tom Barr | Newspaper
Mike Lupica: Kyrie Irving turning Nets into the clowns of the NBA
It was a little over sixteen months ago when the toe of Kevin Durant’s sneaker was on the line at the end of Game 6 against the Bucks, and the Nets were that close to going to the Eastern Conference finals, and maybe to a title after that. Now, this soon, they have become the traveling circus of the NBA, with Kyrie Irving acting the head clown. Somebody should explain to Joe Tsai, the owner of the Nets, that this is what can happen when you’ve got the wrong stars running the show. Everybody can end up looking like clowns.
Now they are all stuck with each other, unless Tsai has finally had enough with Irving, who has somehow turned being a basketball star into a sideline as he works full-time looking to set dumpster fires on social media, as if the guy is having some kind of allergic reaction to a vaccine shot he never received.
He sabotaged one Nets season because of his anti-vaxx stance. Now he seems bound and determined to do the same to this one, as he tweets out old theories from a bedbug like Alex Jones and directs millions of his social media followers to a movie that is anti-just-about-everything civil and decent and humane called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.”
He’s the one who needs to wake up and realize once and for all that he’s not the deep thinker that he likes to think he is. Or as real as he likes to think he is. That’s what Kanye West called Kyrie the other day: Real. Yeah. A real horse’s ass.
“I am an OMNIST,” Kyrie tweets the other day, “and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs.”
Maybe he should have thought about that, inside a head so often full of sky, before he directed traffic to Amazon page for a movie stuffed, as Rolling Stone pointed out last week, with “antisemitic tropes.” But this is Tsai’s secondary star. This is the player, along with Durant, to whom Tsai, a rich and powerful and very smart guy, turned over the Brooklyn Nets.
The Lakers, another team that briefly looked like one of those NBA super teams, are just bad. But at least they won a title once LeBron got to town, and before hitting the skids. The Nets have already come as close, at least with Durant and Irving playing together, as they ever will. And before long the two of them might be gone, and the general manager, Sean Marks, might be gone. So might the coach, Steve Nash. The way James Harden is long gone.
But the (clown) face of this disaster is Irving.
Marks, with Tsai’s backing, was so flop-sweat desperate to make the Nets into something more than the city’s junior varsity to the Knicks that he practically begged Durant and Irving to take the owner’s money. In the end, though, this is on Durant as much as it is his bosses. He’s the one who made Irving his hand-picked wingman, maybe because it was Irving who had once been the one to make the biggest shot of LeBron’s career, the night the Cavs took a Game 7 off the Golden State Warriors.
Durant was desperate himself, to show that he was as great as LeBron; that he could win without Steph Curry and the rest of the talent he had around him with the Warriors, whether he was the MVP of the Finals or not. He knew the perception, fair or not, was always going to be that he went to the Warriors for easy rings, that he couldn’t carry the whole thing the way LeBron did in Miami, and then in Cleveland, and finally with the Lakers.
He’d seen LeBron with Kyrie, even though Kyrie ultimately whined his way out of Cleveland before doing the exact same thing with the Celtics, any one of whom would have driven him to Logan Airport when he was out his way out of there. But here’s the thing about Marks, and Durant:
They knew who Kyrie was. Who he is. People in outer space know that by now. If Durant especially didn’t know, he was the only one who didn’t. Here they came to Brooklyn anyway. They were going to take over the whole town, all of Basketball New York. And nearly did. But only for a blink. Now they have turned into this kind of league-wide joke, this kind of big-city joke even over on their side of the East River, and there is no turning back, because even if Tsai and Marks cut Irving today, you can never make up that money in the modern NBA. You are royally and thoroughly screwed.
This isn’t a free speech issue. It’s about Irving acting like this kind of ill-informed meathead, by even tweeting out a link to a hate-filled movie like that, in a world where a guy in a full Nazi outfit walks into a bar in lower Manhattan, and the meathead armies of the right make jokes about the husband of the Speaker of the House being beaten into brain surgery with a hammer. Maybe Kyrie Irving did leave Duke way, way too soon.
So Irving is cheered on by the likes of Kanye West, which ought to tell him plenty, and tries to blame the media for his problems, and continues to be the face and the voice of the Nets. Until he is somebody else’s problem. OMNISTS, by definition, seek to unite people of all faiths and creeds. In a way, Kyrie Irving has done that. Just not in a way he ever imagined, no matter how good he is at basketball.
You make the world smarter, or dumber. Time for Kyrie to finally pick a side. Unless he already has.
