Angie Shin, 21, arrived in Washington on Sunday, exhausted from an early morning flight from Boston and months of helping to mobilize fellow Harvard University classmates in support of affirmative action policies now in place. Danger.
Grass fire kills man in northwestern Minnesota, authorities say
BARNESVILLE, Minn. — A man has died in what authorities described as an out-of-control grass fire in northwestern Minnesota.
Law enforcement officials have not yet identified the man who died in the blaze, which started around 3 p.m. Sunday at a home near 130th Street and Minnesota 9, about 30 miles southeast of Moorhead.
The fire consumed a semi and several vehicles, threatened several outbuildings and surrounded two farmsteads, according to the Wilkin County sheriff’s office.
The man who died lived in one of the homes at the fire scene, the sheriff’s office said. An autopsy was pending Monday.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock try viral pumpkin carving hacks
The one where they make jack-o’-lanterns.
Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock take Halloween pumpkin carving to the next level, thanks to the lifestyle guru Barbara Costellois a handy tip. After Barbara, who goes by the name “Brunch With Babs” on social media, posted a pumpkin carving tutorial on TikTok, the Friends the actress decided to accept it.
In a video posted Oct. 31 to Jennifer’s Instagram, the 53-year-old is seen flipping the pumpkin and drawing a circle with a red dry-erase marker. She cuts the bottom to reveal gooey pumpkin seeds, then prepares for the next step.
“For this next game, we’re going to have to put on glasses,” says Jennifer. “Just for safety.”
She then pulls out an electric hand mixer, scraping the beaters along the pumpkin to remove the seeds. The next step in the process is designing the face of the pumpkin, and Jennifer diligently follows Babs’ hack as she uses a mallet to drive cookie cutters into the pumpkin to create perfect shapes.
Romelu Lukaku suffers pre-World Cup injury setback after Inter Milan game, days after Roberto Martinez said Belgian striker ‘can do anything as a No.9’
Inter Milan have confirmed that Romelu Lukaku has picked up another injury after returning to the Serie A side last week.
The news will also come as a blow to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez ahead of the World Cup, with Martinez recently telling talkSPORT how much he appreciates the centre-forward.
The Serie A club have confirmed that Lukaku picked up another injury in training this week, with the star suffering from a sprained left thigh.
“Lukaku underwent medical examinations at the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano this morning, revealing a strain in the myocardial scar of the biceps femoris of the left thigh,” Inter said in a statement on Monday.
The 29-year-old had spent the last two months on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury in August.
Last week’s Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen marked his first game since recovering, as the Chelsea loanee got on the scoresheet in the 4-0 win.
Lukaku then featured again for his side in Serie A three days later, playing 22 minutes in the second half of the 3-0 win over Sampdoria.
Now, after his further injury setback, Lukaku will be out of the squad again and will miss his side’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which is live on talkSPORT 2.
With just 20 days to go before the World Cup, Lukaku’s chances of competing for his country also look slim.
Just last week, Red Devils boss Martinez told talkSPORT that Lukaku has more talent than people are making out, despite his below-par spell at Chelsea.
“When you see a player like Romelu Lukaku who can do anything as a [No.] 9, you enter the [game knowing] you are going to be judged on everything you do,” Martinez said.
“I think a lot of people don’t [misjudge] his exceptional quality which is to score goals. You look at his stats, the way he’s done over the years, he’s a goalscorer.
“Now I’ve seen so many times that he gets criticized for the things he doesn’t do, which is totally unfair. The perfect player doesn’t exist.
“Even Lionel Messi doesn’t use his right foot or control the aerial game, you can always find aspects in any player that he’s not good for.”
“I don’t think we’ve seen the best, consistent [version of him]”, added Martinez. “His best season was in Serie A with Inter Milan during the first spell.
“I think that’s where he became more mature and a player who can really lead a team. You don’t have a lot of goalscorers who can lead a team.
“I think we saw him become that in Italy. It was a tough decision to go to Chelsea, in his heart he had joined a team that had just won the Champions League and had faced a lot of difficulties to fit the way the team was playing.
“But for me if you look at his consistency in the national team, he’s broken all their goalscoring records and he’s someone who can really give you exactly what you want from a No.9 because he has so many profiles in one player.”
However, now it looks like Belgium will have to travel to Qatar without their main striker.
Frenchman Paul Pogba will also miss this winter’s tournament after suffering a setback following a knee injury suffered in the summer.
Judge dismisses Meadows lawsuit against January 6 committee
Meadows is likely to appeal the ruling, putting his testimony out of reach of the Jan. 6 select committee, which is expected to disband at the end of the year. Meadows attorney George Terwilliger did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The ruling, however, could have implications for numerous other lawsuits brought against the Jan. 6 committee by Trump allies — many of which have also landed in Nichols’ court.
It’s an important win for the select committee, but in some ways it’s hollow. The panel repeatedly told Nichols that it chose not to assert its ‘speech or debate’ immunity and wanted the judge – a Donald Trump appointee – to issue a more sweeping ruling on Trump’s efforts. to assert executive privilege over Meadows’ testimony. A ruling in favor of the committee would have been an exclamation point in its 14-month investigation, underscoring the panel’s urgent need to hear from Meadows, a central figure in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The panel has been seeking Meadows’ testimony since September 2021, saying his evidence showed Meadows was a key participant in almost every facet of Trump’s plan to grab a second term he did not win. Meadows has been involved in efforts to stoke distrust of the election results, coordinating with the Trump campaign on messaging and serving as a gatekeeper for some of Trump’s outside advisers. He was on a Jan. 4, 2021 phone call in which Trump urged Georgia election officials to “find” enough votes to help him win. And he was with Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters stormed the Capitol, and Trump waited hours to make a public statement, despite urgent pleas from allies and lawmakers.
Nichols acknowledged the important purpose of the select committee’s investigation, but he took issue with the panel’s tactics in the trial.
For example, Nichols noted that if the committee got a decision he didn’t like from him, he could simply choose to raise “speech or debate” issues in the appeals court.
“Such an outcome could result in a significant waste of time and resources, particularly given the novel constitutional issues this case presents on the merits,” Nichols noted.
Nichols hinted at his frustration with the committee’s approach during a Sept. 7 hearing on the matter, noting that the committee had asserted “speak or debate” immunity in numerous Jan. 6-related lawsuits.
Meadows argued in his lawsuit that he was immune to congressional subpoenas as a member of Trump’s inner circle, which meant large swaths of his potential testimony were covered by executive privilege. In fact, Trump had encouraged Meadows to claim executive privilege and sought to block him and other high-profile aides from providing valuable testimony to the committee.
But the select committee rejected that premise, saying Trump, as a former president, had no reason to shield Meadows’ testimony, especially after incumbent President Joe Biden waived any claims of privilege that Meadows tried to lift. Even if Trump had the ability to assert privilege, the panel argued that his need for Meadows’ testimony was easily great enough to overcome that assertion.
But Nichols said that even with the House’s effort to circumvent “speech or debate” immunity – a position Meadows broadly agreed with – the judge said he was bound to consider it. He compared “speak or debate” immunity to foreign sovereign immunity, noting that courts will dismiss cases on this basis even when they are not claimed by litigants.
The judge said that without an explicit waiver from the affected House members, constitutional immunity applied to the case and required Meadows’ lawsuit to be dismissed.
Nicholas Wu and Josh Gerstein contributed to this report.
Ukraine steps up bid to kick Iran out of World Cup — RT Sport News
The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) will ask FIFA to consider excluding Iran from the tournament in Qatar
Ukrainian football officials have announced that they will officially ask FIFA to consider excluding Iran from the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. A statement issued on Monday accused Tehran of “systemic human rights violations” and help “Russian Military Aggression Against Ukraine.”
The decision was announced on the website of the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF), following a meeting of its executive committee. Last week, the CEO of one of Ukraine’s biggest clubs, Shakhtar Dontesk, made a similar proposal.
“Given media reports of systematic human rights violations in Iran, which may violate the principles and standards of the FIFA Statutes, taking into account United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 regarding the imposition of sanctions against Iran and possible Iranian involvement in Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, [it was decided] to ask FIFA to consider excluding the Iranian national team from the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” the UAF statement read.
kyiv and its Western allies have accused Iran of supplying missiles and drones to Russia for its ongoing military operation against Ukraine – allegations denied by Tehran and Moscow.
Iran will be among 32 nations to take part in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will take place from November 20 to December 18.
The Iranian team was drawn in Group B of the tournament, alongside England, Wales and the United States. They begin their campaign against England on November 21.
Last week, Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergey Palkin said Iran should be kicked out of the World Cup and replaced by Ukraine, who failed to qualify after losing a knockout final to Wales in June.
“While Iranian leaders will enjoy watching their national team play at the World Cup, Ukrainians will be killed by Iranian drones and Iranian missiles,” Palkin wrote on social media.
Palkin claimed that Ukraine had “proved it was worth participating” in Qatar, arguing that replacing Iran would be “historically and sportingly justified.”
Ukrainian football chief wants Russia banned from FIFA and UEFA
In the same statement on Monday, the UAF said it would ask FIFA and UEFA to exclude Russian Football Union (RFU) membership from the two organisations, after plans were discussed for the integration of teams in four new Russian regions, which used to be part of Ukraine, to join the Russian football system.
22 charged in Mountain View market food aid scheme, authorities say
An investigation into a Mountain View neighborhood market has led prosecutors to file 221 charges against 22 people – store workers and suspected gang members – who authorities say used the business as a front to sell food. drugs, officials said Monday.
The purpose of the operation was to dismantle “a den of criminals,” Assistant District Attorney Robert Hickey said during an afternoon news conference at San Diego Police Headquarters.
“We will not sit idly by while corporations partner with gang members to perpetuate violence in our community,” Hickey said.
Police and prosecutors said employees at Mike’s Market on Ocean View Boulevard teamed up with documented gang members as part of a scheme to convert food purchase benefits – loaded onto a card as a debit card – cash for customers.
The employees then pocketed some of the money and the customers used the rest to buy drugs, prosecutors said.
They said profits from drug sales allowed gang members to buy firearms, which were used in crimes, such as shootings.
Hickey said two employees pocketed nearly $2 million in food assistance benefits.
San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit and Mayor Todd Gloria said the action came in response to calls from residents who said they were nervous about the violence around Mike’s Market.
In the past 12 months, three men have been shot and killed near the store: Rahman Thomas, Dorian Franklin and Jimmie Lee Roberts III.
“People don’t feel safe in their homes or walk the streets in their neighborhoods,” Nisleit said. “To the community, we have heard your concerns loud and clear.”
Fourteen defendants pleaded not guilty Monday in San Diego Superior Court to various charges. Most of the charges in the case include selling drugs and grand theft from the US Department of Agriculture, which administers food benefit programs.
Hickey said the program benefits “people with dietary needs” and addictions.
“It’s a place where gang members congregate because they work hand-in-hand with clerks to facilitate narcotics transactions throughout the day,” Hickey said. “It was a place that had become a haven for criminals. No more.”
The investigation began in July and lasted about a month and a half, Assistant District Attorney Miriam Hemming said.
Hickey said a grand jury heard evidence for eight days and returned the 221-count indictment on October 20.
San Diego police and law enforcement partners served search warrants and arrest warrants last week at several homes in the county. Seven defendants were pending Monday afternoon, and officials said the investigation was ongoing.
Harvard and UNC students explain why they are for and against affirmative action
Demonstrators weathered intense rain, waving umbrellas and protest signs for cover as they chanted despite a microphone malfunctioning halfway through the rally.
Many were students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Harvard, who are named in ongoing court cases. But there were also those from Yale, Howard and Georgetown universities. Some huddled around phones to listen to the pleadings.
Supreme Court appears willing to end affirmative action in college admissions
“It’s beautiful,” Shin said. “I can’t believe there are so many people enduring the rain, enduring audiovisual issues, all to show their support. We didn’t move.
The High Court’s decision could usher in a new era for a generation of students who have only known an America where many universities consider race in their admissions processes. For decades, the Court has upheld affirmative action in higher education, but with a new conservative majority, these students – and those following them – may have to adjust to a country without it.
This concerns students like Jorren Biggs. Growing up in a large black community in Durham, North Carolina, Biggs has always considered race a central aspect of her identity. When college application season began, he wrote his application essay on black masculinity.
“I talked about…how I came to terms with being a black man,” Biggs, 21, said. “And what that meant from a performance standpoint.”
Now a senior at UNC, Biggs fears the black student population, currently about 9%, will shrink if the use of affirmative action — which he says promotes educational equity — is judged. unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Biggs has previously said he was often the only black student in his classes and was sometimes mistaken for a recruited athlete or blue-collar campus staffer.
An African-American studies graduate, Biggs said he fears less diversity at the university could also cause problems for his department and other identity-appropriate majors.
“Blackness is something that has always been emphasized by my family as an integral part of my identity, so coming to UNC, it was crucial for me to develop a black community,” he said.
As pro-affirmative action groups dominated the hundreds of protesters on the steps of the Supreme Court, there was also Frank Paul Lukacs, an attorney who said he has filed legal cases against affirmative action in the past. He stood alone behind three signs that read “End Affirmative Discrimination Now” and “End Racism”, and referred to the “European American Legal Defense and Education Fund”.
“There are many of us, but no one has enough courage to stand before this antagonistic crowd,” Lukacs said. “They just didn’t want the confrontation.”
The two cases, filed by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action nonprofit founded by conservative activist Edward Blum, allege that race-sensitive admissions policies at US universities disadvantage students. Asian Americans.
But at both UNC and Harvard — the defendants in the cases — Asian Americans have led the charge in championing the use of affirmative action.
Sally Chen, a 2019 Harvard graduate, is part of the Coalition for a Diverse Harvard and works as Education Equity Program Manager at Chinese for Affirmative Action.
“Racial diversity on campus has been key to broadening my own understanding of the issues I work on today, even in Asian America,” Chen, 25, said, adding that she had first encountered Undocumented Asian American students on campus, a testament to the diversity of the community. But she said she also struggled with anti-Asian racism, including an experience when a campus staff member mistook her for a tourist in Harvard Square and asked her to leave a building on campus. .
Asian Americans as a “model minority” affected by affirmative action policies are a myth, Chen said.
George Yeadon, a 1975 Harvard graduate, was among the first black Harvard students accepted under a policy that considers race in the admissions process. He is “certain” to have been admitted under this affirmative action program.
“I think my class may have been the second or third class where the number of black students doubled or tripled,” he said, adding that the black student community was an integral part of his time at Harvard, where black students were “expected to fit in with what already existed rather than bring another kind of culture,” leading them to form their own cultural organizations and bond over meals.
But some students, including Jon Wang, say institutional racism no longer exists, making affirmative action unnecessary and unfair. The 18-year-old freshman at Georgia Institute of Technology was rejected from eight Ivy League schools and was waitlisted at the University of California, Berkeley, he said, despite scoring 1590 on the SAT and a weighted-average point score of 4.65.
“Certainly before college admissions, I knew … being Asian or Indian definitely makes it harder for you to get into college,” he said, adding that his view was confirmed during a a high school Quiz Bowl state championship tournament when he felt his team, made up of four Asian American students, was held to a higher standard than their opponents, who were black and Latino students and “didn’t buzz at all”.
His college rejections helped him “reflect on my time in high school and maybe what I could have done better,” Wang said, but he says he would have had a better chance of getting into college. be admitted whether he was black or Latino.
Perhaps some admission slots should be “allocated to low-income people. But I think that broad base, sort of consideration of race, is unfair,” said Wang, a member of Students for Fair Admissions.
His Asian American peers at Georgia Tech don’t speak out of fear, he said. “Some people are afraid of being undone,” he said, but they’re also privately opposed to affirmation action.
Affirmative action is always needed, said Erika Munguia, 21, co-president of Mi Pueblo, an organization that has spearheaded pro-affirmative activism on social media. But it’s not the best system for increasing equity in education overall, she said.
“If at the national level, the government and the states allocated … more funds for education before college, it would close the gap,” said Munguia, who is Salvadoran and immigrated to the United States at age 12 years old.
“I think having people who share my race, who share a similar background, is helpful in the sense that you feel like you have people you can count on…for moral support,” he said. she declared. “I think there are times when there’s a lot going on at home, there’s a lot going on at school, and I think it helps…to have people who look like me. “
Shin, the Harvard student, echoed Munguia’s sentiment.
“I had a lot of bad days at Harvard,” they said. “And I can confidently say that I wouldn’t be mentally stable to pursue my student career…if it wasn’t for my support network, and if it wasn’t for my friends, and if it wasn’t for not for my communities of color who are there to support me.
