News
GREG GUTFELD: Democrats never let a crisis go to waste
Happy Monday. Happy Halloween, apparently. I would not know. I do not care.
So, by now you’ve heard about the attack on Paul Pelosi. A suspect is in custody. Apparently he was a homeless illegal alien. He lived in an old yellow school bus. No truth to the rumor, it was Danny Partridge. But don’t hit a yellow school bus. We know how wonderful these things are.
KAMALA HARRIS: Who doesn’t love a yellow school bus, right? Can you raise your hand if you like a yellow school bus, right? There’s something about and most of us, many of us, went to school on the yellow school bus, right? And that’s part of our experience growing up.
Hmm, so true. She loved school buses almost as much as she loves Venn diagrams. Meanwhile, in the media, you have Democrats and talking heads – as if there is a difference – desperately trying to talk right-wing hate. Like right-wingers always said, “Hey, you gotta go attack Nancy’s husband with a hammer and not wear pants.”
KARINE-JEAN PIERRE: He was shouting the things we heard on January 6th, which is “Where’s Nancy?”
MSNBC REPORTER: So shouted the intruders crossing the corridors on January 6th. Nancy, Nancy. This is part of the January 6 uprising.
AMY KLOBUCHAR: It’s been going on for years. The attacks on her and this group of MAGA extremists did not end when Donald Trump left office.
Yes, this is part of January 1st. It’s the MAGA extremists behind it all because they always attract illegal alien nudists who live on school buses and think they’re Jesus Christ. ******* hell. Of course, the media can’t be stupid enough to blame that on the campaign ads, can they?
MARGARET BRENNAN: Looking at your candidates, Republican candidates have spent over $116 million on ads that mention President Pelosi by name this cycle. If it’s about the problems, why not talk about it? Why not depersonalize it? At the moment, we are eight days away. Don’t you think that needs to change? Why not remove some of these ads? Why not just delete your tweet?
Why not delete your brain? Oh, you should stop the commercials just eight days later. How? What a coincidence that you use this for this suggestion. Do these people think before they say anything? Margaret, when will CBS be customizing their content? Maybe start with “Young Sheldon”. Anything. I do not know what it is. Or how about Colbert, who did nothing but say rude things about Republicans? How many attacks has it provoked? But see, I would never suggest that because I’m not a ****** idiot.
GREG GUTFELD: MASQUERADE OF MILLENNIALS “JUST TO FIT IN”
OK. I am sorry. I did not sleep much. I have a puppy, and I’m just, I’m not. I haven’t woken up. But the people who freaked out, of course, never did after Scalise was shot, Brett Kavanaugh was nearly murdered, Lee Zeldin was attacked, a Trump supporter was knocked down and murdered. And remember how many jokes were made about Rand Paul having his ribs broken? Hahaha. Those attacks are gone, and so are Jon Stewart and the phone cards.
Yeah, it’s the Republicans they call Nazis that’s causing the lack of civility. But I get it, anything for an election. And the Dems are losing, which means some may have to find real jobs. And Democrats hate jobs. But remember, never let a crisis go to waste, even if it’s someone’s dented skull. That’s why even with COVID, the Dems are forgiving student loans. You see, nothing is ever connected. It’s just exploited. But even without an election, they would probably do the same. They pick out the psychopath’s political positions to pretend he’s conservative like Liz Cheney used to do. What? Was he comparing her to him? Yeah, I hope so. I hope you think that, you idiot.
Meanwhile, Republicans are focused on crime. Home invasions are on the rise, as are murders, rapes and robberies. And in places where politicians have advocated defunding the cops. We can also call it a political grab. But this one is rooted in reality. I guess the Republicans could have made things up too. As if there was a wooden hammer found at the scene with Haagen-Dazs chocolate ice cream on the handle. But they didn’t. And so the media screams, like Kamala getting her feet tickled.
“How dare you talk about violent crime? Even after a violent crime has been committed, right? If you righties keep this fact-based shit going, we’re gonna hit you all with hammers. So you’re only supposed to talk about violent crime for fake violent crimes. So there are lessons here, but the politicians in the media, they are not interested. These are only political results. Last week he claimed that John Fetterman’s brain was working. Now it’s the Pelosi attack that was MAGA, January 6th and the hate speech.
It’s a constant threat because it’s code for criticizing Democrats. But as long as they win in November, nothing ever needs fixing. And that’s why deranged criminals are always on the streets. That’s why it happened. The mentally ill have nowhere to go. Bottom line, if Pelosi had just been another victim, who knows they’d even care about that? If it was just an Asian woman, we would probably be told that beating people with a hammer is a misdemeanor. And the media helps by amplifying the false origin to avoid the real one, which is the mental health crisis that’s being ignored like Joy Behar’s sex strike.
The California state logo should be a bear and a straitjacket. And with all the homeless people in the camp, their state’s new motto should be “The Golden Shower State.” Their state bird, a $1.7 million toilet. I know it’s not a bird, but they don’t have a state apparatus.
The suspect was therefore a homeless psychotic like tens of thousands on the street. And they are a danger to you. But now also to wives of politicians. Things that happen to everyone finally happen to someone who matters. The speaker’s husband is not a cop, a pensioner or a student. He is rich and powerful. And if they throw the book on the suspect, they better do the same for all the other criminals, because it’s a crime and it’s time to punish him. And not just for important victims, but for everyone.
But with Dems, will they care? The culprit has already served a purpose. He gave Biden something to talk about between lying about gas prices and lying that he was raised by Puerto Ricans. So, a mentally deranged, drug-addicted crackpot finds himself in the Pelosi household, and the media comes to a halt at a talking point, which is their idea of investigative reporting. But like so many victims of crime, Paul and Nancy may never be the same again. Maybe it’s time to move to Florida.
Taylor Swift Reacts to Emily Ratajkowski’s Version of “Karma”
Emily Ratajkowski and a vibe of karma like that.
EmRata posted her own music video on Taylor Swift“Karma” hits TikTok on October 31. In the video, the model and a friend walk their dogs, lip-syncing to the chorus: “Because karma is my boyfriend / Karma is a god / Karma is the breeze in my hair on weekends / Karma is a relaxing thought / Aren’t you envious that it isn’t?”
Emily wears a black turtleneck and bright red lipstick as she spins the song.
Taylor chimed in in the comments to say, “Standing ovation for this,” adding five clapping hand emojis. Emily replied, “This album is fucking perfect.”
Clearly the My body author – who was recently spotted kissing DJ Orazio Rispo after filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear McClard in September—really smells like Taylor’s new album, Midnights
Although Taylor hasn’t confirmed the inspiration behind the track., some fans are convinced that “Karma” is on point Kanye West.
Israel elections: Voters head to the polls for fifth election in four years as Netanyahu eyes comeback
Jerusalem
CNN
—
Israelis head to the polls for an unprecedented fifth time in four years on Tuesday, as Israel holds a new national election aimed at ending the country’s current political stalemate.
For the first time in 13 years, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not running as an incumbent. Bibi, as he is universally known in Israel, hopes to return to power leading a far-right coalition, while centrist caretaker prime minister Yair Lapid hopes the mantle of caretaker premiership will help him to stay in place.
But if the final opinion polls are up to snuff, it seems unlikely that this round of voting will be any better at breaking the deadlock than the last four. These polls predict that Netanyahu’s bloc will lose one less seat than a majority in parliament.
As in the previous four elections, Netanyahu himself — and the possibility of a government led by him — is one of the defining issues, especially as his corruption trial continues. An August poll by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) found that a quarter of respondents said the identity of the leader of the party they were voting for was the second most important factor in their vote.
But some high-level centre-right politicians who agree with him ideologically refuse to work with him for personal or political reasons. So to make a comeback, Netanyahu, leader of the center-right Likud party, is likely to depend on support from far-right parties to form a coalition – and if successful, could be forced to give his leaders cabinet posts. .
Israelis are also very concerned about the cost of living, having seen their utility and grocery bills soar this year. In the same IDI poll, 44% said their top priority was what a party’s economic plan would do to alleviate the cost of living.
And security, always a major issue in Israeli politics, is on the minds of voters – 2022 was the worst year in terms of conflict-related deaths for Israelis and Palestinians since 2015.
A recent compilation of polls by Haaretz shows that Netanyahu’s party bloc is likely to either achieve – or reach – the 61 seats needed to form a majority in government, while the Lapid-led bloc falls short. around four to five places.
According to pollsters Joshua Hantman and Simon Davies, the last week of polls saw a small bump for Netanyahu’s bloc, showing it topped the 61-seat mark in six polls and lost nine. The latest three polls released by Israel’s three main news channels on Friday all showed his 60-seat bloc in the 120-seat Knesset.
Recognizing the need to win just one or two more seats, Netanyahu has focused his campaign in places that are Likud strongholds. Party officials have previously claimed that hundreds of thousands of Netanyahu’s likely voters did not vote.
Another important factor is Arab participation. Citizens who identify as Arab and have national voting rights make up about 17% of Israel’s population, according to the IDI; their participation could make or break Netanyahu’s chances. One of the parties, the Joint List, has warned that if Arab turnout falls below 48%, some of the Arab parties may not pass the 3.25% vote threshold needed to win seats in parliament.
Along with soaring grocery and utility bills and a nearly impossible housing market, Tuesday’s vote is taking place against the backdrop of an increasingly tense security environment.
Earlier this year, a wave of attacks targeting Israelis killed 19 people, including mass attacks targeting civilians in Tel Aviv and other cities in Israel. There has also been an upsurge in armed attacks against Israeli troops and civilian settlers by Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank this year, claiming the lives of several more Israeli soldiers and civilians. According to the Israel Defense Forces, there have been at least 180 shootings in Israel and the occupied territories this year, compared to 61 shootings in 2021.
In the days leading up to election day, an Israeli was killed and several injured in a shooting in the West Bank near Hebron. The following day, several soldiers were injured in a vehicular attack near the West Bank city of Jericho. The Palestinian attackers were killed in both cases.
Attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank – and sometimes against Israeli soldiers – are also on the rise, according to human rights group B’Tselem.
Near-daily Israeli security raids on West Bank towns have killed more than 130 Palestinians this year. While the Israeli military says most were militants or Palestinians who engaged violently with them – including the newly formed “Lion’s Den” militia – unarmed and uninvolved civilians were also captured.
The death of Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh in May while covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank drew worldwide attention. After several months, the Israeli army admitted that it was most likely its own soldiers who shot Abu Akleh – claiming it was unintentional killing in the middle of a combat zone.
Palestinian disillusionment with their own leaders’ ability to confront the Israeli occupation has led to a proliferation of these new militias – and fear among experts that a third Palestinian intifada, or uprising, is on the way.
There are 40 political parties on the ballot, although only a dozen parties are expected to cross the threshold to sit in parliament. Immediately after the polls close at 10 p.m. local time (4 p.m. ET), major media networks release exit polls that give a first look at how the vote went – though the official vote tally may vary. exit polls, often small but crucial amounts. .
Only about ten parties should cross the minimum threshold of votes necessary to sit in parliament.
Once the vote is officially counted, Israeli President Isaac Herzog will hand over the mandate to form a government to the leader he considers most likely to succeed – even if he is not the leader of the largest party.
This candidate then has a total of 42 days to try to muster enough parties to reach the magic number of 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, the Israeli parliament, to form a majority government. In case of failure, the President can transfer the mandate to another candidate. If that person fails within 28 days, then the mandate goes to parliament which has 21 days to find a candidate, one last chance before new elections are called. Lapid would remain acting prime minister until a new government is formed.
New video inside Michigan tunnel shows fight between MSU and UM players
(WXYZ) – New video from ESPN and courtesy of 7 Action News shows what happened inside the tunnel during a fight between Michigan State players and two players from Michigan.
Following the Spartans’ 29-7 loss to the Wolverines, video showed Michigan State players kicking and punching a Michigan player, and Harbaugh said on Saturday that two of his players had been “attacked”.
On Sunday, MSU head coach Mel Tucker suspended four players — linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young — pending investigations. completed, and we are told that the police are working with the universities on this investigation.
The two Michigan players have been identified as Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows, and Harbaugh said Monday the two were still among the first players to climb back up the tunnel and back to the locker room. He also said both players were injured, but did not specify what those injuries were.
Fight at the big house
Harbaugh opened his press conference with a statement about the fight, but didn’t say much after the statement as it was an ongoing police investigation.
“What happened in the tunnel was egregious. It was sickening to watch the videos,” Harbaugh said, later adding, “there needs to be accountability, there needs to be a full, thorough investigation and timely”.
With the police investigation, Harbaugh said he couldn’t imagine there wouldn’t be criminal charges.
“An apology won’t do the job in this case. There should be serious consequences for the many guilty people,” he said.
Tucker also opened his press conference with a statement, saying the players will be suspended while the investigation continues.
“Incidents involving a small group of our players do not represent our culture,” he said, later adding, “We are not here to make excuses for Saturday’s behaviors. They are unacceptable.”
According to Tucker, suspended players will not be able to participate in any team activities but will allow them to get academic and medical support as needed.
Tucker also said he couldn’t go into specifics due to the investigation, but would release more information and speak when he can.
‘It makes me laugh’ – Oleskandr Usyk wonders why Tyson Fury is fighting Derek Chisora and says ‘The Gypsy King’ is scared of him
Oleksandr Usyk thinks Tyson Fury decided to fight Derek Chisora instead of himself because he’s scared.
After Usyk defended his WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight titles in his rematch with Anthony Joshua, he was immediately called up by WBC champion Fury for an undisputed clash before the end of the year.
At that time, however, Usyk said he wouldn’t fight until 2023 as he needed to recover from various injuries and spend time with his family.
This meant that Fury moved on to Joshua, but after those negotiations failed, ‘The Gypsy King’ ultimately chose Chisora as his opponent for December 3.
This will be the pair’s third time fighting, after Fury won by unanimous decision in their first clash in 2011 and then followed that up with a stoppage victory in the rematch in 2014.
Usyk was recently at ringside for his friend and sparring partner Vasyl Lomachenko’s fight against Jamaine Ortiz and he was asked by event broadcasters, ESPN, to react to Fury fighting Chisora.
“Right now it makes me laugh a little bit,” Usyk said.
“Why is he doing this?”
Candid
‘It tore me apart’ – Joshua opens up on Usyk loss, says Fury fight will happen
CLASS
The worst heavyweight title challengers who gave Tyson, Wilder and AJ easy nights
STOP
Boxer reprimanded by referee for doing push-ups while opponent was down after knockout
REAL
Fans claim Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva was ‘rigged’, but slow motion proves otherwise
U-turn
Fury reacts to Wilder’s crying after knocking out Helenius, says he was ‘humiliated’
JOKER
‘I’ll take the blame, I’m scared’ – Fury sarcastic about Joshua’s fight meltdown
Host Mark Kriegel explained it was because Fury wanted to keep busy and Usyk replied: “But I think we already agreed to fight him and now he’s running and saying I don’t want him. combat.”
Usyk was then asked if he thought Fury was scared of him and he responded by simply saying, “I know that.”
It would seem quite the opposite if you were to trust everything Fury has said about Usyk, from calling him a “middleweight” to posting a video claiming to spare a small child and the calling “Usyk”.
As it stands, the pair are said to be in ongoing talks for a March 2023 clash in Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight division may be in store to see its first undisputed champion crowned in the four-belt era.
Viktor Orbán-funded think tank promises to shake up Brussels – POLITICO
A think tank funded by illiberal Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is set to disrupt the Brussels chin-stroking scene when it launches this month, prompting a backlash from its critics.
MCC Brussels – a branch of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), a Budapest-based college that has controversially received billions of forints from Orbán’s government – plans to “provide an alternative” to the “polarised cultural landscape” of the Europe, according to one of its founders.
The center – backed by the right-wing, EU-confrontational Hungarian government – will shake up an ecosystem of think tanks in Brussels currently dominated by largely homogenous and pro-European thinking.
In an op-ed for POLITICO published on Tuesday, Hungarian-Canadian academic and director of the new think tank, Frank Furedi, said he wanted to promote “mature and thoughtful discussion of the cultural tensions prevalent on the continent”, arguing that since Orbán’s arrival for re-election in April, anti-Hungarian sentiment has been on the rise.
Furedi – who will run the center with Dresden University’s Werner Patzelt as research director – added in his op-ed that “Hungary is hated by warriors of Western culture for the simple reason that it dares to challenge question their post-traditionalist, identity-politics-fueled worldview.
But there was an immediate backlash from critics of Orbán’s government, which has been at odds with the EU for years on issues such as the rollback of the rule of law and LGBTQ+ rights.
István Ujhelyi, a Hungarian opposition MEP from the Socialists and Democrats Group, told POLITICO that the think tank’s decision is in line with the “strategic construction that Fidesz [Orbán’s ruling party] long done with the aim of creating an anti-EU far-right political powerhouse in Brussels. He added that “it is a shame that the MCC has become a tool in this area”.
Katalin Cseh, a member of the Hungarian opposition party Momentum, also joined the chorus of critics.
She said Fidesz had invested heavily in creating an “alt-right intellectual universe around their policies”, with a range of “American Trumpian celebrities” coming to Budapest – as well as a special session of the Conference of American Conservative Political Action (CPAC) hosted in the Hungarian capital earlier this year.
The MCC’s office in Brussels is an extension of this attempt to establish a far-right coalition, added Cseh – who believes the project is doomed due to Orbán’s “extreme isolation” in Brussels and the Western orientation of Hungarian youth.
But senior brass in the think tank are optimistic. Co-founder Furedi told POLITICO in a phone interview that he was already working on a project called “What Europeans Fear” and planned to publish a so-called annual fear barometer – which would outline the issues that “concern people in different European countries.”
Furedi added that the think tank will focus on education and sending Hungarian students to Brussels on a regular basis. The first group of Hungarian students visited last week, meeting media, MEPs from the Fidesz party and receiving lectures on the history and institutions of the EU.
Orbán’s political director, Balázs Orbán, who chairs the MCC board, said last week that the think tank would help make Hungary “an intellectual power, in which the MCC plays a key role”.
Currently, MCC Brussels employs a handful of people at rue des Poissonniers 13, including two researchers, administrative staff and a communications director, who said the number is expected to double next year.
The center plans to officially launch on November 15 with an opening conference with discussions around the future of Europe. Speakers and attendees will come from countries including Poland, Italy, the United Kingdom and Hungary, according to Furedi.
North Korea claims US ‘nuclear war plans’ in ‘endgame’ — RT World News
Pyongyang blasted Washington and Seoul for ‘reckless military moves’ in their latest round of war games
North Korea has condemned the United States and South Korea after the two allies launched a massive joint military drill, suggesting the aerial drills are preparation for a nuclear strike on the DPRK while vowing to take “all necessary measures” to defend.
In a statement released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday, an unnamed Foreign Ministry spokesperson called the drills “an aggression-type war exercise whose basic purpose is to hit strategic targets of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea”, say they risk “a serious confrontation with great powers.”
“Nowhere in the world can we find a military exercise of an aggressive nature like the joint military exercise organized by the United States and its supporters in terms of duration, scale, content and density,” said the official.
After a series of joint exercises held in April, August, September and earlier in October – some including Japan – the spokesperson claimed Monday’s air drills were the “greatest of all time” in history, and showed that “The US nuclear war scenario against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has entered the endgame.
Dubbed ‘Vigilant Storm’, the US-South Korea exercise is set to continue until Friday and will see both countries deploy hundreds of warplanes, with Seoul hoping the exercise will bolster its “operational and tactical capabilities” for “Deterring and Responding to North Korean Provocations.” The aircraft will perform some 1,600 training sorties, “the highest number ever recorded for this annual event”, according to the US Air Force, which said the flights will help pilots “hone their capabilities in wartime.
The North Korean spokesman said the drills were part of a plot to “provoke us militarily to induce countermeasures and shift responsibility”, denying that military maneuvers are “defensive,” as maintained by the United States and the South.
“We are ready to take all necessary measures to protect the sovereignty of the country, the security of our people and our territorial integrity against external military threats,” he added. the official said, adding that Washington “to pay an equal price if he attempts to use force against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea”.
The war games come amid a spike in hostilities on the Korean Peninsula – which the North Korean official has ruled “the hottest spot in the world with the highest level of military tension.” After years of relative calm following several rounds of diplomacy under US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Pyongyang conducted a record number of missile tests in 2022. Under new leadership, Washington and Seoul have largely responded with shows of force. , resuming and expanding their regular military exercises, which the DPRK has repeatedly condemned as rehearsals for an invasion.
On at least two occasions in October, Pyongyang reacted to South Korean drills by firing a barrage of artillery shells at a maritime buffer zone separating the two sides, calling it a “serious warning” in Seoul. The North and South also exchanged warning shots following an incident along their disputed maritime border last week, the latest close call between the two rivals.
US and South Korean officials are increasingly concerned that the North could conduct its first nuclear test since 2017, after Pyongyang’s nuclear forces recently claimed they successfully simulated loading tactical warheads into a hidden silo. In recent weeks, North Korea has also carried out a series of weapons tests that involved ballistic missile launches, further stoking fears of an upcoming nuclear test. DPRK insists its nuclear arsenal is for defensive purposes only, despite vowing to launch its weapons “automatically and immediately” if ever they are threatened with attack.
