Greg Gutfeld: Democrats Never Let A Crisis Go To Waste

Happy Monday. Happy Halloween, apparently. I would not know. I do not care.

So, by now you’ve heard about the attack on Paul Pelosi. A suspect is in custody. Apparently he was a homeless illegal alien. He lived in an old yellow school bus. No truth to the rumor, it was Danny Partridge. But don’t hit a yellow school bus. We know how wonderful these things are.

KAMALA HARRIS: Who doesn’t love a yellow school bus, right? Can you raise your hand if you like a yellow school bus, right? There’s something about and most of us, many of us, went to school on the yellow school bus, right? And that’s part of our experience growing up.

Hmm, so true. She loved school buses almost as much as she loves Venn diagrams. Meanwhile, in the media, you have Democrats and talking heads – as if there is a difference – desperately trying to talk right-wing hate. Like right-wingers always said, “Hey, you gotta go attack Nancy’s husband with a hammer and not wear pants.”

KARINE-JEAN PIERRE: He was shouting the things we heard on January 6th, which is “Where’s Nancy?”

MSNBC REPORTER: So shouted the intruders crossing the corridors on January 6th. Nancy, Nancy. This is part of the January 6 uprising.

AMY KLOBUCHAR: It’s been going on for years. The attacks on her and this group of MAGA extremists did not end when Donald Trump left office.

Yes, this is part of January 1st. It’s the MAGA extremists behind it all because they always attract illegal alien nudists who live on school buses and think they’re Jesus Christ. ******* hell. Of course, the media can’t be stupid enough to blame that on the campaign ads, can they?

MARGARET BRENNAN: Looking at your candidates, Republican candidates have spent over $116 million on ads that mention President Pelosi by name this cycle. If it’s about the problems, why not talk about it? Why not depersonalize it? At the moment, we are eight days away. Don’t you think that needs to change? Why not remove some of these ads? Why not just delete your tweet?

Why not delete your brain? Oh, you should stop the commercials just eight days later. How? What a coincidence that you use this for this suggestion. Do these people think before they say anything? Margaret, when will CBS be customizing their content? Maybe start with “Young Sheldon”. Anything. I do not know what it is. Or how about Colbert, who did nothing but say rude things about Republicans? How many attacks has it provoked? But see, I would never suggest that because I’m not a ****** idiot.

GREG GUTFELD: MASQUERADE OF MILLENNIALS “JUST TO FIT IN”

OK. I am sorry. I did not sleep much. I have a puppy, and I’m just, I’m not. I haven’t woken up. But the people who freaked out, of course, never did after Scalise was shot, Brett Kavanaugh was nearly murdered, Lee Zeldin was attacked, a Trump supporter was knocked down and murdered. And remember how many jokes were made about Rand Paul having his ribs broken? Hahaha. Those attacks are gone, and so are Jon Stewart and the phone cards.

Yeah, it’s the Republicans they call Nazis that’s causing the lack of civility. But I get it, anything for an election. And the Dems are losing, which means some may have to find real jobs. And Democrats hate jobs. But remember, never let a crisis go to waste, even if it’s someone’s dented skull. That’s why even with COVID, the Dems are forgiving student loans. You see, nothing is ever connected. It’s just exploited. But even without an election, they would probably do the same. They pick out the psychopath’s political positions to pretend he’s conservative like Liz Cheney used to do. What? Was he comparing her to him? Yeah, I hope so. I hope you think that, you idiot.

Meanwhile, Republicans are focused on crime. Home invasions are on the rise, as are murders, rapes and robberies. And in places where politicians have advocated defunding the cops. We can also call it a political grab. But this one is rooted in reality. I guess the Republicans could have made things up too. As if there was a wooden hammer found at the scene with Haagen-Dazs chocolate ice cream on the handle. But they didn’t. And so the media screams, like Kamala getting her feet tickled.

“How dare you talk about violent crime? Even after a violent crime has been committed, right? If you righties keep this fact-based shit going, we’re gonna hit you all with hammers. So you’re only supposed to talk about violent crime for fake violent crimes. So there are lessons here, but the politicians in the media, they are not interested. These are only political results. Last week he claimed that John Fetterman’s brain was working. Now it’s the Pelosi attack that was MAGA, January 6th and the hate speech.

It’s a constant threat because it’s code for criticizing Democrats. But as long as they win in November, nothing ever needs fixing. And that’s why deranged criminals are always on the streets. That’s why it happened. The mentally ill have nowhere to go. Bottom line, if Pelosi had just been another victim, who knows they’d even care about that? If it was just an Asian woman, we would probably be told that beating people with a hammer is a misdemeanor. And the media helps by amplifying the false origin to avoid the real one, which is the mental health crisis that’s being ignored like Joy Behar’s sex strike.

The California state logo should be a bear and a straitjacket. And with all the homeless people in the camp, their state’s new motto should be “The Golden Shower State.” Their state bird, a $1.7 million toilet. I know it’s not a bird, but they don’t have a state apparatus.

The suspect was therefore a homeless psychotic like tens of thousands on the street. And they are a danger to you. But now also to wives of politicians. Things that happen to everyone finally happen to someone who matters. The speaker’s husband is not a cop, a pensioner or a student. He is rich and powerful. And if they throw the book on the suspect, they better do the same for all the other criminals, because it’s a crime and it’s time to punish him. And not just for important victims, but for everyone.

But with Dems, will they care? The culprit has already served a purpose. He gave Biden something to talk about between lying about gas prices and lying that he was raised by Puerto Ricans. So, a mentally deranged, drug-addicted crackpot finds himself in the Pelosi household, and the media comes to a halt at a talking point, which is their idea of ​​investigative reporting. But like so many victims of crime, Paul and Nancy may never be the same again. Maybe it’s time to move to Florida.