Halloween love: Bay Area couples wed in costumes at San Francisco City Hall

A Georgia wildlife enthusiast has found and photographed one of the rarest snakes in the southern United States – and filmed the entire encounter.

Christian Cave, a 22-year-old environmental science student at Kennesaw State University, achieved the lifelong goal of catching a rare pine snake last month.

In an on-camera interview with Fox News Digital, Cave described the moment he finally spotted the snake as “pretty crazy.”

“It was one of the most incredible moments of my wildlife career,” he said.

The social media content creator, who wears the Caveman Wildlife brand, went viral on TikTok after posting the video of the snake being captured.

The video has received over 4 million views since it was posted on October 13.

Many TikTok users have compared Cave to his idol: fellow wildlife lover and crocodile hunter Steve Irwin.

One user commented, “I think Steve Irwin is proud of you! I love your enthusiasm!”

“Steve Irwin’s vibes are IMMACULATE,” said another.

Cave shared that Irwin was his “hero” growing up as a young child with an unwavering fascination with nature.

“[Irwin] was larger than life,” he said. “I don’t think I deserve the compliment at all…but I’ll take it as a big responsibility.”

“I consider Steve to still be the epitome of what you could be as a wildlife presenter, a person who is just passionate – but I try to do the same.”

Now, as he attempts to follow in the footsteps of his role model, Cave has embarked on his own excursions to hunt down unique creatures.

This includes the Pine Snake, which he pursued relentlessly.

The Georgia native said he spent five straight weeks traveling to South Georgia, burning “a lot of gasoline” to produce nothing.

On one particularly lucky outing, Cave said he and his friend Bobby, who had been recruited as “cameraman”, woke up at 4 a.m. to drive another two and a half hours to the dunes.

The duo came across a “pristine” longleaf pine habitat with soft sand – which Cave described as “perfect” for the pine snakes to burrow into, with a modified ladder at the end of their noses.

Christian Cave said he was about to give up the search.

After hours of driving in his 2010 Honda Civic with no snake in sight — while dealing with cool, windy conditions that aren’t ideal for sightings — Cave said he was about to give up the search.

That is, until he spotted something long and black sliding across the sand to his right.

“It was perfect timing,” he said.

“I was like, ‘Woah, man! Get out of the car!’”

“I just found my very first pine snake and I thought it was over.”

The moment for Cave was pure bliss, as the video shows him screaming in excitement and clutching the snake to his chest.

“He was just a lover,” he said.

“Pine snakes are known to have a very loud hiss and a huge threat display, but this snake didn’t do any of that.”

Cave said the snake seemed to enjoy the warmth of his body and coiled around his neck and curled up in his shirt for warmth.

“It was kind of freaked out that I was screaming so much,” he said.

“But when I calmed down with it, it just slipped on me.”

Cave described the pine snake, known scientifically as pituophis melanoleucus, as an “absolutely magnificent” species known for its “isolated” nature.

“It’s a very sought after snake,” he said.

“But the problem is that they are very burrowing – they spend a crazy part of their life underground.”

In the fall, Cave explained, pine snake hatchlings will begin to appear and emerge from their burrows in search of meals before winter.

The pine snake is also nicknamed the “ghost of the dunes”, due to its elusiveness and the long apparition-like tracks it leaves in the sand.

Cave added that due to habitat loss, the species is no longer as abundant and widespread as it once was.

“Snakes need a fairly specific and healthy ecosystem to thrive,” he said. “And a lot of that, unfortunately, these days is kind of hard to find.”

Even though the pine snake is non-venomous and “harmless,” it can still bite, Cave said.

Pine snakes are known to hunt rodents such as pocket gophers when they burrow into dens for most of the year.

Cave, who is “focused and passionate” about wildlife conservation and education as a whole, said he plans to continue his career in habitat restoration upon graduation.

The enthusiast stressed that his larger goal is to enlighten and educate the public about the joys of wildlife – just like Steve Irwin did.

“I got to see a lot of real education happen through my work,” he said.

“Whether it’s teachers telling me they use it to educate kids or parents telling me they use it to educate their kids during homeschooling…It’s absolutely surreal “, did he declare.

“It’s an honor.”