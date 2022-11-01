Harvard survey predicts surge in Gen Z votes in midterm elections

Policy

“Our new poll shows these historic midterm numbers were no accident: Gen Z is a formidable voting bloc demanding to be heard.” Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP

Forty percent of 18-29 year olds said they would “definitely” vote in the midterm elections, according to a national poll released Thursday by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics (IOP), suggesting record turnout youth in the 2018 midterm elections will be equaled or potentially surpassed.

“In 2018, America’s youngest voters turned out to the polls in record numbers to address the challenges facing our democracy. Our new poll shows these historic midterm numbers were no accident: Gen Z is a formidable electoral bloc demanding to be heard,” said Acting IOP Director Setti Warren.

The poll, which included 2,123 participants, found young voters prefer continued Democratic control of Congress 57% to 31% (with 12% undecided), but only 39% approve of the job President Biden is doing. That presidential approval rating is down from 41% in a spring 2022 IOP poll and 59% in a spring 2021 IOP poll.

Thirty-one percent approve of his handling of the economy and 25% approve of his handling of inflation. Jobs’ approval ratings for Biden correlate with how closely participants follow national politics — among those who follow the news very closely, he gets 48% approval, but among those who don’t follow the news , he gets 28% approval.

A majority of young Americans, however, are happy with recent achievements by Biden and Congress: 54% said canceling $10,000 in student debt will make America a better place; 64% said the bipartisan gun law will make America better, and 65% said the Cut Inflation Act will make America better.

Fifty-nine percent of participants believe their rights are under attack and 72% of participants believe the rights of others are under attack. LGBTQ+ people are the most worried, with 72% saying they worry about their own individual rights. Sixty-three percent of women and 55% of men think their rights are under attack.

Among likely voters, the top issues drawing them to the polls include inflation, abortion, protecting democracy, climate change, gun control, immigration, crime and high debt. students.

The priorities were broken down by party. The main problem for Republicans is inflation; for nearly 40%, this is their main problem. Among Democrats, 20% say they are inspired by abortion, 20% by protecting democracy, 19% by inflation and 16% by climate change.

Priorities also differed by gender. Among men’s top issues, 34% said inflation, 22% said protecting democracy, and 10% said abortion. Among the main women’s issues, the order was reversed: abortion took first place with 24%, then inflation with 21%, then the protection of democracy with 13%.

“For many young Americans, abortion rights, the future of our planet, and our democracy itself are all at stake this November — and they are acting on it,” said Alan Zhang, Harvard junior and president. Harvard Public Opinion student. Project.

