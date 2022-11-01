Harvard survey predicts surge in Gen Z votes in midterm elections

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Policy
Forty percent of 18-29 year olds said they would “definitely” vote in the midterm elections, according to a national poll released Thursday by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics (IOP), suggesting record turnout youth in the 2018 midterm elections will be equaled or potentially surpassed.
“In 2018, America’s youngest voters turned out to the polls in record numbers to address the challenges facing our democracy. Our new poll shows these historic midterm numbers were no accident: Gen Z is a formidable electoral bloc demanding to be heard,” said Acting IOP Director Setti Warren.
The poll, which included 2,123 participants, found young voters prefer continued Democratic control of Congress 57% to 31% (with 12% undecided), but only 39% approve of the job President Biden is doing. That presidential approval rating is down from 41% in a spring 2022 IOP poll and 59% in a spring 2021 IOP poll.
Thirty-one percent approve of his handling of the economy and 25% approve of his handling of inflation. Jobs’ approval ratings for Biden correlate with how closely participants follow national politics — among those who follow the news very closely, he gets 48% approval, but among those who don’t follow the news , he gets 28% approval.
A majority of young Americans, however, are happy with recent achievements by Biden and Congress: 54% said canceling $10,000 in student debt will make America a better place; 64% said the bipartisan gun law will make America better, and 65% said the Cut Inflation Act will make America better.
Fifty-nine percent of participants believe their rights are under attack and 72% of participants believe the rights of others are under attack. LGBTQ+ people are the most worried, with 72% saying they worry about their own individual rights. Sixty-three percent of women and 55% of men think their rights are under attack.
Among likely voters, the top issues drawing them to the polls include inflation, abortion, protecting democracy, climate change, gun control, immigration, crime and high debt. students.
The priorities were broken down by party. The main problem for Republicans is inflation; for nearly 40%, this is their main problem. Among Democrats, 20% say they are inspired by abortion, 20% by protecting democracy, 19% by inflation and 16% by climate change.
Priorities also differed by gender. Among men’s top issues, 34% said inflation, 22% said protecting democracy, and 10% said abortion. Among the main women’s issues, the order was reversed: abortion took first place with 24%, then inflation with 21%, then the protection of democracy with 13%.
“For many young Americans, abortion rights, the future of our planet, and our democracy itself are all at stake this November — and they are acting on it,” said Alan Zhang, Harvard junior and president. Harvard Public Opinion student. Project.
See the full poll results here:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
Tom Brady said this week that his ‘#1 cheerleader’, daughter Vivian, often tells him he doesn’t have a ‘happy face’ when performing as he struggles to get more “peace of mind” on and off the pitch.
“My daughter always says, ‘Dad, you didn’t have a happy face there. And I’m trying!” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on her “Let’s Go!” podcast Monday of Vivian, who turns 10 next month.
He added: “I wish I had more awareness of what the scowl feels like, but I’m doing my best to try and get to a better place and a better peace of mind.”
While speaking specifically about his mental state on the pitch, Brady is going through a public divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen. The couple announced their separation in September.
TOM BRADY TALKS BALANCING PERSONAL LIFE, FOOTBALL AMID BUCCANEERS STRUGGLE
Brady called his only daughter his “#1 cheerleader,” saying, “I wouldn’t have it any other way.” He said she was always “excited” to see him perform.
Brady, 45, added that as he becomes an older player “there is an emotional challenge because the frustrations are there on the surface” and he wants to focus on having more “empathy” for younger and less experienced players.
In September, Brady said the couple had made the decision to end their marriage “amicably and with gratitude for their time together.”
TOM BRADY SHARES HALLOWEEN PHOTO WITH HIS CHILDREN AFTER GISELE BUNDCHEN DIVORCE
“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.
Brady and Bündchen also share son Benjamin, 12, and Brady shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
“We will continue to work together as parents to always make sure they get the love and attention they deserve,” he said, adding, “We only wish the best for each other. others as we pursue the new chapters of our lives that are yet to be written.”
Before announcing their separation, Bündchen told Elle magazine that she wanted Brady to be “more” present with their family.
“Obviously I have my concerns – it’s a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
She added: “At the end of the day, I think everyone has to make a decision that works for them. [them]. He too must follow his joy.”
Fox
The latest episode of Love & Hip hop was intense with 38-year-old rapper Lil Scrappy facing his childhood traumas (mummy issues) and speaking out on how bad of an influence his mother was and how it affected his perception of life. The incident took place after Scrappy’s mother Momma Dee and his wife Adi Bambi… Read More »Lil Scrappy Turns New “Love & Hip Hop” Episode Weepy As He Confronts His Mother On Her Wh-ring And Drug Past
The post Lil Scrappy Turns New “Love & Hip Hop” Episode Weepy As He Confronts His Mother On Her Wh-ring And Drug Past appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Beyond Meat “Beyond Burger” patties made from vegetable substitutes for meat products are on a shelf for sale in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images
Beyond meat Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss for its third quarter as demand for its meat substitutes fell.
For the second consecutive quarter, the company has revised its revenue forecast downwards. It now expects 2022 sales to be between $400 million and $425 million, down from its earlier outlook of $470 million to $520 million.
CEO Ethan Brown called the results “disappointing” in the press release.
Shares of the company were effectively flat in after-hours trading. The stock closed down 9% on Wednesday.
Here’s what the company reported compared to what Wall Street expected, based on a Refinitiv analyst survey:
Net sales fell 22.5% to $82.5 million in the third quarter.
Beyond has tried to revive demand for its meatless burgers and sausages by offering discounts to restaurants and grocery stores. However, lowering sticker prices was not enough. The company said total books sold fell 12.8% and net revenue per book fell 11.2%.
The company’s U.S. restaurant business was the only division to report sales growth, rather than a decline, for the quarter. Beyond sold 5.6% more of its meat alternatives to restaurants, corporate cafeterias and stadiums. The company said books sold increased by 32.2%, meaning the growth likely came from offering attractive discounts.
U.S. grocery sales fell 11.8% in the quarter, entirely due to lower demand.
Outside the United States, its sales declines were even steeper, in part due to unfavorable exchange rates. International grocery sales fell 53%, while restaurant revenue fell 42%. International markets accounted for around 35% of sales a year ago. In the third quarter, they accounted for only a quarter of Beyond’s total revenue.
The company reported a net loss of $101.7 million, or $1.60 per share, higher than its net loss of $54.8 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
As Wall Street turns pessimistic about the company’s growth prospects, Beyond has attempted to become cash flow positive by the second half of 2023. In October, Beyond announced it would cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees. Just two months earlier, the company had announced that it would lay off 4% of its workers.
Beyond has also faced turmoil within its C-suite. COO Doug Ramsey left the company after he was arrested for allegedly biting another man’s nose in a parking lot. The company also eliminated the role of chief growth officer and saw its chief financial officer, Phil Hardin, leave for another position elsewhere.
cnbc
Proposition 308 is being passed with about 51% of Arizona voters supporting the ballot measure that would make undocumented students eligible to receive financial aid and pay tuition in the state, according to the Unofficial polling results released by the Arizona Secretary of State’s office Wednesday morning.
The proposal remains undecided because it is unclear how many ballots remain to be counted statewide.
If passed, Proposition 308 would allow those who have graduated and attended high school for at least two years in Arizona to pay the prevailing tuition fees at Arizona universities and community colleges, regardless of regardless of their immigration status.
Under current state laws, undocumented students are not eligible to receive state-funded financial aid and must pay 150% of in-state tuition.
Delaware
Former Miss USA who doubles as 2012 Miss Universe Olivia Culpo is sharing her ordeal after her breakup with Nick Jonas back in 2015. And it is wild! Getting a pop star like Nick Jonas right after being crowned as the most beautiful woman in the whole universe was a dream come true. But according… Read More »Former Miss USA, Olivia Culpo, Claims She Couldn’t Afford Rent And Groceries After Nick Jonas Dumped Her
The post Former Miss USA, Olivia Culpo, Claims She Couldn’t Afford Rent And Groceries After Nick Jonas Dumped Her appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
From driving down a tunnel to get the bus into Xcel Energy Center to the bright lights and big stage that consumes you as you step onto the playing court, the Burnsville volleyball team made a point to soak in everything in its Class 4A quarterfinal state tournament match Wednesday against Wayzata.
The three-set loss to the top-seeded Trojans did little to dampen the experience. Wayzata won 25-20, 25-20, 25-18.
“Wayzata is just a little bit taller than everybody else,” Burnsville coach Josh Wastvedt said. “But I think we took it as a fun challenge as opposed to something that’s going to not make us play as hard as normal.”
The Blaze were consistently in the right positions and making the right plays. They simply were overpowered by Wayzata, as many teams often are. The Trojans weren’t perfect, but they were still very, very good — as you would expect from the two-time defending state champions. Wayzata (28-4) will meet Rogers in Thursday’s 9 a.m. semifinal back in St. Paul.
“We were a little sloppy. We’re high school kids, though, and we’re working through that,” Wayzata coach Scott Jackson said. “The whole team just kind of scraped one together there. We’ve got more to do tomorrow, and hopefully Saturday.”
As does Burnsville, which now moves into consolation play.
“It was a good experience (Wednesday), especially being here in general, being with the girls and fighting really hard,” Burnsville sophomore outside hitter Mesaiya Bettis said. “That was fun.”
It was likely not a position the Blaze’s current senior class would have envisioned itself in when Wastvedt arrived on the scene four years ago. Back then, Burnsville was not controlled, nor consistent. There was work to be done, but also an incentive to achieve if that work was put in.
Now senior outside hitter Kiylah Franke recalled Wastvedt pointing up to the corner of Burnsville’s gym back then and telling the team, “We’re going to have a banner.”
And now they have one. The plan is to add many more. The leadership of the current seniors figures to only inspire those who come after. Burnsville is flush with young, talented players. The culture is strong.
“That was one of our biggest things — a culture of support and competitiveness, confidence. We were able to do that,” Wastvedt said. “And then just trusting our process and trusting our methods. The girls did a really nice job of that. Being here, our school has really come together, and the support system that we now have for our volleyball program as a whole is incredible.”
That culture helped Burnsville not only endure a six-match losing streak in September — a period in which Franke and Bettis were injured — but strengthen. The absences of the star players forced others to step into different roles and have uncomfortable conversations that led to growth.
“That really banded us together,” senior libero Corrina Benson said, “especially at the end by sections.”
Which led to Burnsville’s first section title since 2009. The Blaze (21-12) have zero intention of waiting another 13 years for their next trip to St. Paul.
“We see potential to put ourselves in a position to be here for the next few years, because we have some good players coming up,” Wastvedt said. “I think it’s something that we are pushing towards. We have a little more work to do, of course, but it’s been a good change.”
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?