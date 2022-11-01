News
I’m being trolled for my cellulite – but I’m ignoring the haters
If you have it, display it proudly.
Plus-size model Karina Irby loves showing off her cellulite and doesn’t mind trolls blowing up her body.
The swimwear runway queen – who has more than a million Instagram followers – got candid in her recent post about why she adores her body brands.
Alongside a snapshot of the blonde sunbathing in Bora Bora in a blue bikini, she captioned her post: “Cellulite Love.”
“If I listened to people hating my body and my cellulite, I wouldn’t be here in Bora Bora shooting a massive campaign for my swimwear brand,” she began.
The Aussie native is the CEO of swimwear line Moana Bikini.
“That’s awesome. If 21-year-old Karina could see this, she’d be so proud. NEVER let your cellulite keep you from living your best life,” Irby added.
The influencer urged her followers to “NEVER let your cellulite stop you from having an opportunity.”
“Our bodies are unique vessels that allow us to live the life we want. Please never hold back,” she wrote.
Her followers applauded her for her honesty and fearlessness.
“I needed to see and hear this now – thank you for living your truth and being your authentic self,” one fan commented.
“Thanks! I needed this pic today. I have been feeling so insecure about my body lately,” one user replied.
Another said: ‘I needed to see this so badly and I can’t thank you enough for your vulnerability. So much love for you!”
Through her social media feed, Irby often showcases her curves as well as her backside in bareback swimsuits.
Irby has often been shamed for posting sexy photos, sharing a post last year that highlighted many mean and hateful comments she had received in the past.
Some of the comments she described included those calling her ‘disgusting’, ‘dirty’ and ‘disgusting’.
“People tell me to kill myself. Call me names. Discourage my work. Call my skin issues,” Irby wrote in his caption.
“I LOVE social media and I LOVE making myself available to help others feel less alone, make someone smile and distract people from their hectic lives. But I don’t like the way people can treat each other here. Hiding behind their screens. What rude and disgusting behavior.
New York Post
News
Flipkart India’s FY22 Net Loss Increases to Rs 3,413 Crore Despite Increase in Revenue
New Delhi:
E-commerce giant Flipkart India’s consolidated net loss widened to Rs 3,413 crore in fiscal 2021-22 despite rising revenue, according to financial data viewed by business intelligence platform Tofler .
The Walmart group-owned company had reported a net loss of Rs 2,445.6 crore in the previous financial year 2020-21.
On a stand-alone basis, Flipkart’s net loss widened to Rs 3,404.3 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 2,444.8 crore in 2020-21.
Total net income, both on an individual and consolidated basis, increased by approximately 18% to Rs 51,175.7 crore from Rs 43,349.1 crore in FY21.
The company’s total expenditure for the financial year was reported at Rs 54,580 crore, Tofler said.
The company acquired a stake in 63Ideas Infolabs, which operates the Ninjacart brand, and a 50% stake in Childrenite Private during the year.
An email query sent to Flipkart elicited no immediate response
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Field Report: Company Owner Who Repaired Gujarat Bridge Missing
ndtv
News
Dolphins Q&A: Thoughts on Mike Gesicki? Why are Dolphins getting so many penalties?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers.
Q: Are you one of the few people that realizes Gesicki is elite and should never be traded, or do you follow what seems to be the consensus that he’s nothing special? Letting him go would be a Welker situation. – @turnergraphics on Twitter
A: Mike Gesicki is always a popular topic here. I think Gesicki is a weapon at tight end and should be utilized. But the consensus isn’t that Gesicki isn’t special. He is. He doesn’t fit the current offense, which requires a tight end with better blocking skills. Gesicki isn’t a blocking tight end, he’s a receiving tight end. However, this team could use his offensive skills. This isn’t a high-scoring offense. It could use Gesicki on seam routes and in the red zone. He can do things many other tight ends can’t, such as going up high for that touchdown reception at Baltimore. Gesicki had three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown last week and has 21 receptions for 235 yards and four touchdowns on the season. We’ll know Tuesday afternoon/evening whether he gets traded. The trade deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday. I think the Dolphins are better by keeping Gesicki.
Q: Is Robert Jones the starter at LG with Eichenberg out? – @GabeHauar on Twitter
A: Yes, most likely Robert Jones starts at left guard while Liam Eichenberg recovers from his knee injury, which doesn’t seem to be season ending. Eichenberg has had his struggles and he’s been honest about those struggles. But his last two games showed improvement. Jones played 15 snaps against Detroit and seemed to play well. As long as Terron Armstead is at left tackle, the left guard’s job becomes easier. If Armstead misses time, it hurts both left tackle and left guard, and after that you get widespread issues that lead to a decline in the run game plus sacks, quarterback hits and quarterback hurries. You can be sure the Bears are going to test Jones Sunday with one-on-one matchups and stunts/games, the latter to see if the communication is good between Jones and Armstead, and Jones and center Connor Williams.
Q: What is McDaniel doing differently from Flores that has made this team so undisciplined? Is it a simple fix? – @mr_jaystudsbake on Twitter
A: It should be a simple fix. Players must put a bigger focus on the penalties and be more disciplined. But the penalties keep happening. I can’t figure out why this constantly happens. The Dolphins can win as a highly-penalized team — as they’ve shown. Dallas also is winning despite a high rate of penalties. It’s No. 4 in penalties (55 for 418 yards) and the Dolphins are No. 5 (55 for 418 yards). Eventually, those miscues could prove costly.
Q: Good to have Kohou and Crossen back. They made their presence felt in 2nd half. On ST too. Was slow start by D them shaking off some rust? – @AnthonyLotus823 on Twitter
A: I think the slow start on defense was a number of things, including having two rookies start in the secondary with cornerback Kader Kohou and safety Verone McKinley III. Kohou played 57 snaps from scrimmage (95%) and McKinley played 48 snaps (80%). Crossen played 14 snaps (23%). There was an adjustment period. You had youthful players in a road game in personnel alignments that aren’t common or familiar to them or others. And the Dolphins pass rush didn’t cause much disruption with its two sacks and two quarterback hits. Beyond that, Detroit can score. Their record isn’t good at 1-6. But they’re ninth in the league in scoring at 24.7 points per game. They can periodically cause headaches for a defense. Give credit to the coaches and players for getting things worked out and not allowing any points in the second half. And, yeah, having Kohou and Crossen back allows the defense to breathe a bit easier.
Have a question?
Email David Furones, or tag @ChrisPerk or @DavidFurones_ on Twitter.
Previously answered:
Why not use Mike Gesicki as WR?
Why has defense taken a step back? Liam Eichenberg concerns? Talk trades with Panthers?
Should we be sold on this O-line; what’s up with Mike Gesicki?
Is Mike McDaniel ready for the moment?
Which rookie could make biggest impact?
What should be expected of DC Josh Boyer?
Where will Dolphins add another veteran free agent?
Is Christian Wilkins next for multi-year extension?
Can Tua still be a top-10 quarterback?
()
News
Suella Braverman slams UK migration policy – RT in French
The British Home Secretary felt that illegal immigration to the south coast of her country was an “invasion” that needed to be put an end to, not without causing a stir even within her majority.
In an address to the House of Commons on 31 October, British Home Secretary Suella Braverman pledged to end the “scourge” of illegal immigration in her country, a phenomenon she has estimated to be “out of control” due to a “failing system”.
“The British people deserve to know which party is serious about stopping the invasion on our south coast,” she said in particular, in an atmosphere of the well-heckled lower house of Parliament.
Public “deserve to know which party is serious about stopping the invasion on our southern coast” says Home Secretary Suella Braverman – “the system is broken, illegal immigration is out of control”
She tells MPs who want to get rid of her, “let them try”https://t.co/w39xUG8vG0pic.twitter.com/EaATVhlyMY
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 31, 2022
“Some 40,000 people have arrived on the South Coast this year alone, many of them aided by criminal organizations, and some are even members of criminal organizations. So let’s stop pretending [ces gens] are all refugees in distress. The whole country knows that this is not true”, assured the one who has just resumed her duties on October 25, a week after having published his letter of resignationin which she notably criticized Liz Truss for not having “kept her promises” on subjects such as the fight against illegal immigration.
Words that divide even within the majority
“In a position like mine you have to choose your words carefully. […] and I will never demonize people who come to this country looking for a better life,” Secretary of State for Immigration Robert Jenrick told Sky News, distancing himself from his boss.
At the origin of a wave of indignation among many of her political opponents, the minister’s remarks come two days after the arson of a migrant processing center in Dover, in the south of England. According to the Reuters news agency, the main suspect, “a white man wearing a plaid shirt”, would have ended his life in the process.
RT All Fr Trans
News
Jason and Brittany Aldean Troll woke up the media and big tech in ‘Anchorman’ parody
Country music superstar Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, drag biased establishment media as well as Silicon Valley giants including Google in a parody of the movie Presenter which they posted to social media on Monday, just in time for Halloween.
In the video, Jason Aldean plays Will Ferrell’s character Ron Burgundy from the 2004 film, while Brittany Aldean stars as Christina Applegate in Veronica Corningstone.
The parody follows months of negative media coverage for the country music couple, particularly for their public opposition to transgender procedures for children. Aldeans have also repeatedly mocked President Joe Biden and criticized vaccination mandates for students.
Watch below:
🚨 Breaking News🚨 Happy Halloween from Ron, Veronica and the Channel 4 news team. 🎃👻 #fakenews pic.twitter.com/6v8fsZMyIu
—Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 31, 2022
In the video, the couple parodies the media hatred aimed at them.
“In our most unbiased story of the night, tonight we tell the story of an aspiring country artist and his wife, Brittany and Jason Aldean,” Brittany said. “Apparently, according to Brittany’s recent tweet, she hates all animals, based on the tweet that reads ‘I love dogs’. »
They later troll Silicon Valley by implying that Google is removing search results related to the couple.
“Now most of you might not know who Brittany and Jason Aldean are, but if you want to Google you can potentially find them on page five or six,” Brittany says.
“I actually found them on page 13,” Jason replies, adding that the couple just have to “compress” it.
Brittany signs off, saying, “Stay awake, everyone.”
As reported by Breitbart News, Brittany Aldean recently angered the mainstream media following a series of Instagram posts in which she condemned transgender surgery for minors.
“Advocating for child genital mutilation under the guise of love and calling it ‘gender-affirming care’ is one of the worst evils,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post. In a separate post, she said she was glad her parents didn’t “change gender” during her “tomboy phase.”
Jason Aldean has been let go by his PR firm after the media interpreted his wife’s remarks as “transphobic”.
Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have any advice? Contact me at [email protected]
Breitbart News
News
Herschel Walker accuser speaks out about Georgia Senate candidate pushing her to have an abortion, says ‘honesty matters’
A woman who accused Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, of pressuring her to have an abortion, defended her claims in an exclusive interview with ABC News, saying he was not fit for a job and that “honesty matters”.
Walker denied the allegations, which were first made at a press conference last week, calling the claims ‘nonsense’ while adding ‘it’s all a lie, and I won’t accept any of it’ .
The woman, whom ABC News has agreed to call Jane Doe, told ABC News in her first on-camera interview that she decided to come forward after another woman made similar claims that Walker had also pushed her to have an abortion.
MORE: Another accuser says Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for her abortion
Speaking to ABC News’ ‘Nightline’ co-anchor Juju Chang, the woman said that in 1993 she became pregnant in the middle of a year-long affair with Walker, claiming they saw each other “several times a week, usually in the morning” and that they were in love.
“[Walker] was very clear that he didn’t want me to have the child. And he said that because of his wife’s family and the powerful people around him, I wouldn’t be safe and the child wouldn’t be safe,” the woman said.
“I felt threatened and I thought I had no choice,” said the woman, who appeared on camera for the first time since going public with her allegations at a press conference. press last week with his lawyer, Gloria Allred.
Responding to the ABC News interview, Walker released a statement on Tuesday saying, “It was a lie a week ago and it’s a lie today. Seven days before an election, Democrats released Gloria Allred and a woman I don’t know My “Opponents will do and say anything to win this election. The whole democratic machine is going after me and the Georgian people. I’m not intimidated. Once again they played with the wrong Georgian.”
In her interview with Chang, Jane Doe recalled going to a clinic to have an abortion before abruptly leaving after changing her mind.
“I guess it’s part of the procedure as they did an ultrasound. And I saw the ultrasound and couldn’t go through with it. So I left the clinic and I’m back home,” she said with emotion in her voice.
According to the woman, Walker then told her he would drive her to the clinic for the procedure.
“He came to my house and picked me up and drove me to the clinic,” the woman recalled. “I walked in alone and he waited in the car while I walked in and had the procedure. And then I got out and he drove me to the pharmacy and then he drove me home. “
Jane Doe said Walker gave her money to pay for the abortion. She said she did not have a receipt for payment or a record of the procedure.
Walker, who is running against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, is campaigning as a staunch anti-abortion candidate.
SEE ALSO: Top races to watch in the 2022 midterm elections
According to Jane Doe, she had a friendly relationship with Walker for decades and last spoke to him by phone in March 2020.
Two women identified to ABC News as friends of Jane Doe by her lawyer Gloria Allred say Jane Doe confided in them in the 1990s that she had a year-long affair with Walker and became pregnant at the course of this relationship.
Jane Doe said she last saw Walker at a mental health event in 2019.
“He gave me — he hugged me and was very happy to see me… He was very kind and cordial,” she said of their 2019 meeting.
One of the women identified as a friend of Jane Doe said she was with her at the event and took a picture of her and Walker together, telling ABC News: “They kissed for a long time …they had clearly known each other for years and years.”
Jane Doe said she never brought up the abortion with Walker as long as they stayed in touch.
Walker has previously denied an ex-girlfriend’s claim to various news outlets that he paid for her to have an abortion in 2009. The woman told The Daily Beast she had documents at the support for her allegation, including a receipt from an abortion clinic, a bank deposit receipt with an image of a check for $700 which she claims was signed by Walker sent within a week of the abortion, as well as a “healing” card which she claims was signed by Walker.
During an appearance last week on Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier, Walker issued sweeping denials of recent allegations against him.
“Well, that’s a lie. And I said that was a lie and I hope people can see now that Raphael Warnock and the left would do whatever they can to win the seat,” Walker said. “I said it once and I moved on, my campaign continued because we worry about what Georgians are talking about…I said it was a lie. I turned the page. page and they I want me to play these guessing games and stuff, but I’m not I’m not in. I want to win this great seat for the great people of Georgia because that’s what ‘it’s about.
Jane Doe told Chang that, following Walker’s denials, she now thinks he is unfit to be a U.S. senator.
When asked why, she replied, “I think honesty matters.”
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
J&J buys cardio technology company Abiomed for $16.6 billion
Johnson & Johnson will spend $16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed to bolster its medical devices division.
The healthcare giant said Tuesday it would pay $380 for each Abiomed share and also provide an additional $35 per share in cash if certain business and clinical milestones are met.
Abiomed is developing technology that treats coronary heart disease and heart failure. This includes Impella heart pumps, which are used for patients with severe coronary heart disease.
J&J says the deal, which is expected to close early next year, will help the company expand its medical device segment into a high-growth business.
J&J announced nearly a year ago that it was focusing more on medical devices and its biggest business, pharmaceuticals, by splitting off its consumer health division that sells wound dressings and beauty products.
With Abiomed, J&J adds an explosively growing company to its portfolio. Sales jumped 22% to exceed $1 billion in its last fiscal year. This is well over double the annual sales recorded just five years ago.
Abiomed will operate as a stand-alone business within J&J’s medical device segment once the transaction closes.
J&J will pay for the acquisition with a combination of cash and short-term financing. The company expects the deal to be neutral or slightly dilutive to adjusted earnings in the first year after closing, and then begin to improve results in 2024.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson, based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, slid about 1% to $172.11 before the opening bell on Tuesday. Shares of Abiomed Inc., Danvers, Mass., soared nearly 51% to $380.42.
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
I’m being trolled for my cellulite – but I’m ignoring the haters
Flipkart India’s FY22 Net Loss Increases to Rs 3,413 Crore Despite Increase in Revenue
$33 Million In Dogecoin Shorts Liquidated As Price Shoots
Dolphins Q&A: Thoughts on Mike Gesicki? Why are Dolphins getting so many penalties?
Suella Braverman slams UK migration policy – RT in French
Jason and Brittany Aldean Troll woke up the media and big tech in ‘Anchorman’ parody
Herschel Walker accuser speaks out about Georgia Senate candidate pushing her to have an abortion, says ‘honesty matters’
J&J buys cardio technology company Abiomed for $16.6 billion
Nick Chubb runs for 2 touchdowns, Browns blast Joe Burrow, Bengals 32-13
Woman who accused Herschel Walker of pushing her to have an abortion says ‘honesty matters’
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News6 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches