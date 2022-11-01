Blockchain
Is Elon Musk The Largest Holder Of Dogecoin (DOGE)?
Elon Musk himself said via Twitter in February 2021 that the biggest issue with Dogecoin is its concentration among a few whales. The billionaire wrote at the time:
If major Dogecoin holders sell most of their coins, it will get my full support. Too much concentration is the only real issue imo. I will literally pay actual $ if they just void their accounts.
But what if Elon Musk himself is the largest of all DOGE whales? This rumor has been circulating in the crypto community for quite some time. So far, conclusive evidence has never been provided.
Even the Federal Court in Manhattan has to deal with the issue of Musk supposedly rigging the DOGE price since June this year. Investors have sued the richest man on earth for $258 million in compensation.
Tesla’s CEO and other defendants, including Tesla Inc, SpaceX and Boring Co, are alleged to have operated a Ponzi scheme to manipulate Dogecoin, according to the complaint.
Thanks to Musk, the price of Dogecoin skyrocketed by more than 36,000% over two years, only to crash later, according to the plaintiffs. In this way, the defendants “made tens of billions of dollars, knowing all along that the currency had no intrinsic value and that its value depended solely on marketing”.
Clues That Elon Musk Is the Dogecoin Whale
What is at least apparent is that every tweet from Musk regarding Dogecoin causes hysteria and sends the price skyrocketing. But whether Musk is actually behind the largest DOGE address, which holds a whopping 28.52% of the total supply, is questionable and has yet to be proven.
An anonymous on-chain analyst has now set out to shed light on the matter. In a thread he writes that Bitinfocharts refers to DOGE’s largest address as “Robinhood” – the American trading app.
Nevertheless, there are doubts that this is the truth. In a May 2021 Business Insider article, a research expert is quoted saying that cryptocurrency exchange addresses are characterized by the fact that they include inflows and outflows. However, the mysterious address shows a very untypical behavior for an exchange, raising the question if this is really a Robinhood exchange address.
The anonymous analyst has therefore looked at where and when the DOGE found its origin for the whale. In this regard, he notes that the largest holder acquired DOGE mainly between July 19 and July 21, totaling 41B DOGE worth $6.4B at the time.
The whale’s DOGE came from 5 addresses, with the skin portion coming from this address: DH5yaieqoZN36fDVciNyRueRGvGLR3mr7L.
Remarkably, on February 10, 2021, Elon Musk tweeted that he bought Dogecoin’s for his son. At the same day, the previously mentioned address beginning with “DH5ya” ended its DOGE accumulation, the anonymous analyst states. A coincidence?
Bought some Dogecoin for lil X, so he can be a toddler hodler
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2021
At that time, the address “DH5ya” held 36.71B DOGE, which corresponded to 28% of the total supply.
Another interesting coincidence is the amount of DOGE coins the vacant address bought three times in February 2021 – 28.061971 DOGE. Call it coincidence or not, but June 28, 1971, of all dates, is Musk’s birthday – a hidden message?
DOGE Resumes Its Rally
As Bitcoinist reported, Musk tweeted a picture of a Shiba Inu wearing a Twitter shirt and a Twitter pumpkin earlier today. Following this, DOGE resumed its whopping weekend rally and stalled just before the $0.16 mark. At press time, DOGE was trading at $0,1389.
A Number of Renowned Speakers are Expected to Take Part in Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023
[Singapore] Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, Singapore, the place that has been chosen by FINEXPO to hold Blockchain Fest 2023. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2023 starting at 10 AM Singapore time until 6 PM. Blockchain Fest Singapore is one of the most interactive events in South East Asia on Blockchain, Exchanges, Cryptocurrencies, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), NFTs, Mining, Gaming and Gambling, Online Payments, Investment and Fintech Industry.
Meet founders and executives of leading international companies and share views on the industry’s current situation. Some of the founders and experts are invited to become speakers at this event. Let’s get to know them ! Toya Zhang, a seasoned marketing and communications specialist with a background in technology, finance, and blockchain. Toya now finds herself as Chief Marketing Officer at Bit.com. We also have Myrtle Anne Ramos, the founder of the Award Winning Blockchain, Crypto, Defi, NFT, IoT, AI, and Metaverse PR Firm Block Tides. She is also in the Global Advisory Board of the International Council of E-Commerce. Yvonne Siow, the one who created Web 3.0 strategic models where community and purpose converge. She is a strong believer that Brands need to be a force for good.
The main objective of FINEXPO is to bring people from all over the world together through unique events such as this one. Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023 is not only bringing together speakers from all over Asia, but also from around the world. One of them is Joel Pridmore, the Co-Managing Director and Co-founder of Frontier Global Underwriting Limited. With over 15 years’ industry experience spanning the Australian, Asian and UK markets, Joel is a specialist in the liability classes of Directors & Officers and Professional Indemnity. You also can meet Andrea Lorio from Italy, a professional keynote speaker to more than 100 companies per year, but is also the author of two best-selling books, an MBA professor, and a Top 30 business podcaster in Brazil. Last but not least, we have Leonard Tye, the VP of Strategy & Operations, Business Development, Community Engagement & Partnerships at Galactic Entertainment, whose flagship product is the sci-fi shooter PlanetQuest (1 billion valuation, 220k Discord, Tier 1 Investors).
The networking opportunities at Blockchain Fest are one of the most important aspects of the event. There will be a number of experienced people available to meet and network with at the conference. In addition to bringing together the world’s best investors, industry insiders, and startups, Blockchain Fest also creates unique business and networking opportunities. So, don’t miss out on this event ! Book your ticket now on https://blockchain-fest.asia/#top. For those who wish to enter the exhibition hall for free, there are free tickets available. The Standard tickets start at USD 89, the Business ticket is priced at USD 245, and the VIP tickets are priced at USD 532. Please refer to the website for more details about each of the tickets as each of them has its own advantages.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Cracks Over 150% In 7 Days; Is The Top In Yet?
- DOGE’s price shows strength as it continues its rally with eyes set on a high of $0.2.
- DOGE could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of a bullish continuation pattern with eyes set on rallying higher.
- DOGE’s price remains strong on all timeframes as price trades above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).
The price action displayed by Dogecoin (DOGE) in the past few days has been tremendous, as the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has become a standout performer creating the euphoria of a bull market in the hearts of many. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) creates a more bullish scenario across the crypto market; this has also acted as a catalyst for the price of DOGE, given how the market has started a little relief across all boards. (Data from Binance)
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 150% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of its range-bound movement. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs in recent times rallying from a low of $0.055 to a high of $0.15.
The past weeks were tough for the crypto space, with many altcoins struggling to hold up their key support areas. With the week looking more promising and Bitcoin (BTC) prices gaining traction, the crypto market has enjoyed a measure of relief.
After its weekly close of above $0.07, the price of DOGE rallied to a high of $0.14; the price faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $0.15; the price struggled to break above this region.
The price of DOGE has maintained its bullish structure above the $0.145 region, as the price of DOGE eyes a rally to a region of $0.18 which could prove to be very key in its price rally to $0.2. If the price of DOGE fails to overcome $0.2, we could see the price drop to $0.18-$0.15.
Weekly resistance for the price of DOGE – $0.18-$0.2.
Weekly support for the price of DOGE – $0.145.
Price Analysis Of DOGE On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of DOGE continued to look strong as the price broke out of its bullish continuation pattern haven retraced a little for more buy orders; the price of DOGE has continued to rally with good volume to a high of $0.158 but has faced a little rejection.
APE currently trades at $4.9, just above its key support formed at $5 after its successful breakout from a descending triangle. The price of APE trades below the 50 EMA, and the 50 EMA corresponds to $5, acting as support for the price of APE.
The price of DOGE is struggling to break and close above $0.155, which corresponds to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement value (Fib Value); if the price breaks and closes, we could see the price rally to $0.18-0.2, signaling a possible price retracement to a region of $0.15-$0.14.
Daily resistance for the DOGE price – $0.18-$0.2.
Daily support for the DOGE price – $0.14.
Featured Image From Ticker, Charts From Tradingview
On-Chain Data Suggests Bitcoin Bottom Is Near
As the eyes of the crypto community turn to tomorrow’s Federal Reserve FOMC meeting, an on-chain analysis by Glassnode suggests that the bottom just needs to be hammered out.
In their weekly report, the firm states that a number of metrics are currently bouncing, making a relatively consistent argument that the bitcoin market has hit a bottom. In this regard, the current numbers are “almost textbook” comparable to previous cycle lows.
To back up the claim, Glassnode consults the Mayer Multiple and the Realized Price. The latter of the two metrics calculates the acquisition price per coin. This allows to determine whether the overall market shows an unrealized loss which is the case when the spot price is below the Realized Price.
The Mayer Multiple helps assess overbought and underbought conditions. It plots the relationship between the BTC spot price and the 200-day Simple Moving Average. The latter is a model widely used in traditional financial analysis. Gassnode writes:
Remarkably, this pattern has repeated in the current bear market, with the June lows trading below both models for 35 days. The market is currently approaching the underside of the Realized Price at $21,111, where a break above would be a notable sign of strength.
Bitcoin Forming A Bottom Takes Time
A third metric considered by Glassnode, the Balanced Price is the difference between the Realized Price and the Transferred Price. The “fair value” model is currently hovering around $16,500.
As Glassnode notes, in past cycles the Bitcoin price moved in the range between the Realized Price and the Balanced Price for 5.5 and 10 months before a breakout occurred.
During the 2014 and 2015 bear market, the BTC price remained for 10 months in the range between the two metrics. Within the 2018/2019 bear, it was only 5.5 months. If history repeats, Bitcoin investors may want to expect a bear market to continue for a bit longer.
Another characteristic of a bottom formation is an ongoing change of Bitcoin owners. This behavior by investors can be analyzed by tracking the UTXO Realized Price Distribution (URPD). According to Glassnode, the proportion of supply that has changed hands so far is significant, but maybe not enough.
During the 2018-2019 bottoming period, about 22.7% of total supply moved in the range when the price first broke below the Realized Price and above that metric.
The same analysis for 2022 shows that only about 14.0% of supply has been redistributed in this range to date. Thus, this metric also suggests that “an additional phase of redistribution is needed” before a bottom is finally in.
However, at the same time, the research firm cautions that there is currently “no convincing influx of new demand.” Nevertheless, the company gives an optimistic outlook and claims:
It does not appear that the bear-to-bull transition has formed as yet, however, there does appear to be seeds planted in the ground.
At the time of writing, BTC was trading at just over $20.6k and sat close to its 100-day moving average (green line). The 200 day MA sits currently at around $24,500 and thus remains a long way off.
1 Month To Go For Agora’s 10th Global Blockchain Congress on November 23rd and 24th in Dubai, the UAE.
The 10th edition of the world-renowned flagshipGlobal Blockchain Congressby Agora Group is 1 month away!
The 10th GBC is a celebration of the combined influence of our staff, our clients, our partners, and all the investors who continue to demonstrate their solid faith in the future of Blockchain. This edition’s main themes are: Digital Assets’ Regulations in the GCC, Web3 Platforms, Metaverse, Gaming, & NFTs.
The event is a closed door, exclusive congress that can be attended by invitation only. Agora will be hosting more than 60 speakers, 150 investors, 30 Sponsors (Metaverse, Gaming, NFTs and DeFi projects looking to raise funds), 20 media partners and more than 300 delegates.
Some of our distinguished speakers are: Amit Mehra, Asim Ahmad, Christian Borel, Dr. Simon Hassannia, Feras Al Sadek, Gaurang Desai, H.E. Gabriel Abed, Omar Rahim, Ralf Glabischnig, Saqr Ereiqat, Tim Grant and Valerie Hawley.
- Strategic Partners:Bluemoon
- Gold Sponsors: Animal Concerts, Bitsliced, CryptoPerformance, Ghost Ivy,GoArtMetaverse, Securrency Capital, &Wild vEarth
- Silver Sponsors: Boba Network, Caesium Lab &EverdreamSoft
- Bronze Sponsors:Funganomics, Kinetix& MOI
- Partners: Crypto Oasis, DEX Ventures, Galaxy, Kommunitas, Listing.Help, NewTribe Capital, SwissBorg Ventures & V2B Labs
The past nine editions of the Global Blockchain Congress in the UAE and the first in Southeast Asia (Vietnam) were a tremendous success as we were able to host more than 1000 investors and more than 250 blockchain startups and raise millions in funds for our participating projects.
Stay tuned for further exciting announcements !
Barakatech’s QAF Platform Offers Fast and Seamless NFT Integration for Gaming Companies
The video game ecosystem struggled to build sustainable revenue streams that include all stakeholders until Web3 revolutionized the internet. Barakatech has developed its QAF platform as a solution to support video game companies that want to add NFTs to their revenue mix.
ANKARA, Türkiye–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Turkey-based Barakatech has developed the QAF tokenization platform that enables video game studios to integrate NFTs rapidly and seamlessly into their game ecosystems, eliminating costs and software associated with this development process. Barakatech’s platform, ranked as one of Turkiye’s top 20 innovative companies by the Fast Company magazine, enables video game studios to integrate Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) into existing game infrastructures. Featuring a white-label solution for speedy NFT integration, the QAF platform removes the need to in-source extra resources for smart contract expertise or IT support.
The influential a16z 2022 State of Crypto research published by Andreessen Horowitz reports on how NFTs offer a brand new direction to monetize gaming communities. A key venture capital investor in Turkiye’s leading VC Bogazici Ventures and CEO Co-Founder of Barakatech Cagatay Karabulut said, “Even tech companies are struggling to find an NFT-based revenue model and an end-to-end solution that is fit-for-purpose,” adding that they had initially positioned QAF as a platform for gaming companies offering intuitive and easy tokenization, but that currently, usage is moving beyond gaming companies to reach all corners of the Web3 ecosystem.
Already in use by four gaming companies pre-launch
Designed to be a constantly updated platform, QAF offers easy and rapid integration using REST API and the ability to mint NFTs via its ERC-20 Game Token integration thanks to its Ethereum blockchain-compatible structure, resulting in an end-to-end solution that enables effortless NFT trading.
With the QAF Platform, NFT production can be customized using ERC-721 and ERC-1155 token standards. QAF has already been successfully used by four game studios before launch, standing out from the competition due to its ability to access player profiles and NFT analytics. Barakatech Co-Founder Tuna Orbay commented, “QAF has no development costs at all; it is a genuine full-service offering. Companies that have the vision of creating their own new market spaces can design new revenue models using QAF. Our QAF infrastructure allows features like auction selling and bidding using ETH, BST, Binance, and Polygon MATIC.”
Contacts
Tuna Orbay
[email protected]
+31 30 799 60 22
Blockchain and Non-Fungible Tokens Masterclass: Understanding New Technologies and the Relevant Law Training Course – March 2, 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Blockchain and Non-Fungible Tokens: Understanding new Technologies and the Relevant Law Training Course” training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This masterclass will help you understand these technologies and the laws related to them, and the potential benefits for your business.
Blockchain is a new technology that could potentially have major impacts in a wide range of industries. It has the potential to dramatically change how business is conducted – but there is no one central authority controlling blockchain, everyone has access to the same information.
Are you aware of the potential of these new technologies and the laws that affect them?
Benefits of attending
- Understand what these new technologies are and how they work
- Learn how these technologies and the law applicable to them affect your business
- Get-to-grips how these technologies may be useful to you and your business
- Consider smart contracts, semi-fungible tokens, and social tokens
- Get up-to-date with an in-depth knowledge of the latest law
- Understand the potential pitfalls of these new technologies – and how to avoid them
Who Should Attend:
This programme has been specifically designed for:
- In-house lawyers
- Private practice lawyers
- Compliance officers
- Company secretaries
- Board members
- Anyone with an interest in new ways of doing business and/or new technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Understanding Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT)
An introduction to Blockchain – a transformative technology
Where did Blockchain come from?
Four main characteristics of Blockchain
How does Blockchain work?
- Why is Blockchain called Blockchain?
- How does it work in Bitcoin?
The benefits of Blockchain
Trustless transactions
Blockchain: use cases and applications
Blockchain: legal issues
Smart contracts
- Blockchain and smart contracts
- Operation
- Smart contracts and legal contracts
- Enforceability
Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
- What they are and why they are
- Use cases
- Regulatory concerns
FTs and crypto
Semi-fungible tokens and social tokens
Finance: DeFi and CeFi
Distributed Autonomous Organisations (DAOs)
Final questions
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhbhi4
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
